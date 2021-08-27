You call yourself a Senior Developer?

Once upon a time, Senior developer was the real role-model, a person that everyone looked up to, a developer that you seek for advice and wisdom. Nowadays, seniority is a synonym for large salaries and big egos.
Let’s have a trip down the memory lane and drift away from the money-driven mindset. Instead of that, let’s inspire you to be better developers who are fulfilled by knowledge, success, and accomplishments.
