You call yourself a Senior Developer? Antonio Perić-Mažar, Locasti c 27.08.2021. - #phpsrb, Belgrade
Antonio Perić-Mažar CEO @ Locasti c Co-founder @ Litt o Co-founder @ Tinel Meetu p t: @antonioperi c m: antonio@locastic.com
https://www.iqvis.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Developers.jpg
How do you become a Senior developer?
How do you become a Senior developer ?   In year and a half? 
How do you become a Senior developer ?   In year and a half ? Full-stack? 
Salary!
• 33% of projects are never complete d • 50% of projects fail to meet their goal s • 75% of execs expect their project to fail
https://thevaluable.dev/software-developer-titles-junior-senior/
https://thenextweb.com/news/why-these-developer-job-titles-are-ridiculous-and-shouldnt-exist-syndication
A title with no of fi cial/ standardized de fi nition is useless.
Titles are only useful when changing jobs.
Junior developer
• Focus should be trying your best to lear n • Needs directio n • Needs supervisio n • Needs mentorin g • You can still be a junior even after a decade in the industry
A junior developer is code focused, not development focused, and doesn’t understand the distinction.
Junior developers are not responsible for the projects!
Intermediate developer
On the mission of finding the Right way of building the software
• They understand project, goals and teamwor k • They can estimate thing s • They can participate in improving things an...
They can be trusted to raise issues of code design, and play a valuable role in design discussions. They are also the “wor...
Senior developer
• They wrote under and over designed systems. And both failed . • They are solving issues - fi re fi ghter s • Hates complexity and it is obsessed with simplicity
A high-level understanding of how systems work  (closed systems, design patterns, why, how, not hype-driven)
They fully understand that their job is not just writing code but solving problems .
Knowledge about the business' problem is essential!
They fully understand context when applying theory!
There is no “right way” to build software.
The only way to build good software is by adapting theory to fi t the needs of the client, budget, codebase, team, tools, and organization .
https://www.datocms-assets.com/7756/1579270413-soft-skills.png
Core skills not soft skills!
Your team members are humans too…
Your team members are humans too … Teamwork. Be nice. Care.
Making other humans in the team better!
Be the senior you needed when you were a junior.
Being able to communicate clearly in business language - not tech jargon - with business people / non- technical co-workers .
They understand it is not about them, but about customers.
Old people in the Industry?
"The most important skill in the future will be the ability to "connect the dots" in your own way!" - Fabio Moioli
“You can know all the cool functional programming techniques in the world, but if you are unable to communicate well with ...
Thank you!
Questions? Antonio Perić-Maža r t: @antonioperi c m: antonio@locastic.com
Software
Aug. 27, 2021
Once upon a time, Senior developer was the real role-model, a person that everyone looked up to, a developer that you seek for advice and wisdom. Nowadays, seniority is a synonym for large salaries and big egos.

Let’s have a trip down the memory lane and drift away from the money-driven mindset. Instead of that, let’s inspire you to be better developers who are fulfilled by knowledge, success, and accomplishments.

You call yourself a Senior Developer?

Once upon a time, Senior developer was the real role-model, a person that everyone looked up to, a developer that you seek for advice and wisdom. Nowadays, seniority is a synonym for large salaries and big egos. Let’s have a trip down the memory lane and drift away from the money-driven mindset. Instead of that, let’s inspire you to be better developers who are fulfilled by knowledge, success, and accomplishments.

