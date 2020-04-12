Estrategia en tiempos de coronavirus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANIFICACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA EN TIEMPOS DE CORONAVIRUS 12 / 04 / 2020
INDICE ANALIZA LOS CAMBIOS EN LA GENERACIÓN DE INGRESOS 3 REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO 1 REVISA LAS PARTES INTERESADAS 2 ...
1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO Revisa la Misión y Visión de la Organización. ¿Sigue vigente? MISIÓN Y VISIÓN ¿Sigue teni...
5 direcciones estratégicas según McKinsey & Company 1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO Fuente: Getting ahead of the next sta...
1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO ¿Qué cambios ha sufrido el modelo en recursos clave, en supply chain, en el modelo de ing...
1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO ¿Qué ventajas competitivas se han visto modificadas? ¿Qué ventajas competitivas están mej...
1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO ¿Qué cambios se necesita hacer en la Propuesta de Valor, para adecuarse a las nuevas prio...
2) REVISA LAS PARTES INTERESADAS ❏ Reflexiona sobre los colaboradores y el personal, los accionistas, los clientes, los pr...
3) ANALIZA CAMBIOS EN LA GENERACIÓN DE INGRESOS ❏ ¿Qué canales se han visto afectados? ¿Cómo cambia el mix de ingresos de ...
3) ANALIZA CAMBIOS EN LA GENERACIÓN DE INGRESOS Analiza los cambios en patrones de consumo, a través de estudios de mercad...
ANALIZA LOS CAMBIOS DEL ENTORNO
4) REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN EL ANÁLISIS EXTERNO Revisa los cambios del entorno a través de un nuevo análisis PESTEL: ❏ Medida...
4) REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN EL ANÁLISIS EXTERNO Analiza los cambios en el sector, a través de previsiones de estudios indepen...
5) REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN EL ANÁLISIS INTERNO ❏ ¿Cómo adecuar los KPIs, para revisar lo más relevante ahora? ¿Cómo implanta...
6) REVISA EL ESTADO ACTUAL DE LOS RIESGOS ❏ Revisar el estado actual de los riesgos existentes (Amenazas y Oportunidades d...
ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS
7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS ❏ Bain, McKinsey, Deloitte y BCG contemplan entre sus recomendaciones la elaboración de dif...
—PETER DRUCKER
7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS Las previsiones epidemiológicas son un punto de partida, no la conclusión Fuente: Epidemic ...
La tendencia actual es considerar que la evolución económica puede tener forma de V, forma de U o forma de L 7) ELABORA PO...
McKinsey & Company establece 9 escenarios posibles, en función de la respuesta sanitaria y propagación del virus, y la res...
7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS El informe COVID-19 Economic cases: Scenarios for business leaders de Deloitte establece tr...
7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS McKinsey & Company establece las siguientes recomendaciones para construir escenarios: ❏ Id...
Ejemplo de pruebas de estrés financiero 7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS Fuente: COVID-19: Briefing Materials. McKinsey & Co...
8) REVISA LOS PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS EN CURSO ❏ Revisa aquellos proyectos que tienen un impacto en tesorería ❏ Prioriza lo...
9) DESARROLLA UNA NUEVA ESTRATEGIA Tomando como base los pasos anteriores, establece un rumbo y una dirección clara ❏ Cons...
10) MANTÉN UN LIDERAZGO EFECTIVO ❏ Situaciones difíciles y crisis como la actual cuestionan el liderazgo a todos los nivel...
Revisa la planificación con frecuencia. Haz iteraciones No trates de tener un plan perfecto, sino ser el que se adapta más...
❏ Getting ahead of the next stage of the coronavirus crisis, McKinsey & Co. ❏ For B2B Companies, Six Elements of Value® Ma...
⎯ ⎯ ⎯
Estrategia en tiempos de coronavirus

Planificación Estratégica en tiempos de coronavirus. 10 pautas para redefinir la estrategia de una compañía en medio de una crisis

  1. 1. PLANIFICACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA EN TIEMPOS DE CORONAVIRUS 12 / 04 / 2020
  2. 2. INDICE ANALIZA LOS CAMBIOS EN LA GENERACIÓN DE INGRESOS 3 REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO 1 REVISA LAS PARTES INTERESADAS 2 REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN EL ANÁLISIS EXTERNO 4 REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN EL ANÁLISIS INTERNO 5 REVISA LOS PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS EN CURSO 8 REVISA EL ESTADO ACTUAL DE LOS RIESGOS 6 ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS 7 DESARROLLA UNA NUEVA ESTRATEGIA 9 MANTÉN UN LIDERAZGO EFECTIVO 10
  3. 3. 1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO Revisa la Misión y Visión de la Organización. ¿Sigue vigente? MISIÓN Y VISIÓN ¿Sigue teniendo sentido el propósito (Why) de la Organización? PROPÓSITO ¿Sigue teniendo sentido la Organización bajo este nuevo contexto? VALIDEZ
  4. 4. 5 direcciones estratégicas según McKinsey & Company 1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO Fuente: Getting ahead of the next stage of the coronavirus crisis McKinsey & Company ❏ No hacer nada (situación atípica) ❏ Mantener tu negocio y continuar operaciones ❏ Reestructurar tu organización ❏ Pivotar tu modelo de negocio ❏ Establecer un nuevo negocio y abandonar el actual
  5. 5. 1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO ¿Qué cambios ha sufrido el modelo en recursos clave, en supply chain, en el modelo de ingresos y gastos? ¿Qué cambios son temporales y cuáles pueden ser definitivos? REVISA EL MODELO DE NEGOCIO (Business Canvas) REVISA EL MAPA DE EMPATÍA ¿Qué cambios se ha detectado en el comportamiento del cliente? ¿Qué cambios se observan de cómo piensa, de lo que dice, de lo que oye, de lo que percibe?
  6. 6. 1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO ¿Qué ventajas competitivas se han visto modificadas? ¿Qué ventajas competitivas están mejor ahora? ¿Cuáles están peor? ¿Qué cambios son temporales y cuáles serán definitivos o estructurales? REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN FACTORES CRÍTICOS DE ÉXITO ¿Cómo han cambiado los Factores Críticos de Éxito que tenía el sector hasta ahora? ¿Han surgido nuevos Factores Críticos de Éxito que deben tenerse en cuenta?
  7. 7. 1) REEVALÚA TU MODELO DE NEGOCIO ¿Qué cambios se necesita hacer en la Propuesta de Valor, para adecuarse a las nuevas prioridades de los clientes? ¿Qué Elementos de Valor están siendo ahora mejor percibidos? Fuente: For B2B Companies, Six Elements of Value® Matter Most in the Coronavirus Pandemic, Bain & Company Fuente: Three Elements of Value® for Consumers Take Precedence During a Pandemic, Bain & Company
  8. 8. 2) REVISA LAS PARTES INTERESADAS ❏ Reflexiona sobre los colaboradores y el personal, los accionistas, los clientes, los proveedores clave, las alianzas y los partners ❏ ¿Cómo están las partes interesadas? ¿En qué estado se encuentran? ❏ ¿Cuáles son sus necesidades y expectativas en estos momentos? ❏ Aplica 3 criterios clave: ❏ Empatía ❏ Visión a largo plazo ❏ Adaptabilidad La excelencia depende de la satisfacción de las necesidades y expectativas de todos los grupos de interés
  9. 9. 3) ANALIZA CAMBIOS EN LA GENERACIÓN DE INGRESOS ❏ ¿Qué canales se han visto afectados? ¿Cómo cambia el mix de ingresos de la compañía? ❏ ¿Cómo debemos adecuar nuestras metodologías actuales de ventas? ❏ ¿Qué cambios de comportamientos podemos ir previendo? ¿Cuáles serán permanentes? Fuente: What to Do Now That Your Demand Forecast Is Wrong, Bain & Company
  10. 10. 3) ANALIZA CAMBIOS EN LA GENERACIÓN DE INGRESOS Analiza los cambios en patrones de consumo, a través de estudios de mercado, informes independientes, encuestas e informes del sector Fuente: Impacto y escenarios de recuperación en consumo y distribución. 27/3/2020, Deloitte
  11. 11. ANALIZA LOS CAMBIOS DEL ENTORNO
  12. 12. 4) REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN EL ANÁLISIS EXTERNO Revisa los cambios del entorno a través de un nuevo análisis PESTEL: ❏ Medidas políticas (ejemplo Hungría establece poderes extraordinarios ajenos al parlamento) y cambios de líderes ❏ Impacto económico (McKinsey & Company establece 3 criterios a analizar: profundidad de la caída, duración y forma de recuperación) ❏ Impacto en hábitos sociales y comportamiento del consumo ❏ Cambios en tecnología: aumento de vida online; Deloitte y McKinsey anticipan un incremento de actividad online; la ciberseguridad cobrará mayor relevancia ❏ Medio ambiente: cambios ya visibles por reducción de contaminación ❏ Legal: ajustes y cambios en normativas; los escenarios económicos más duros contemplan incremento de vigilancia y la posibilidad de nacionalizar industrias o intervenir en sectores
  13. 13. 4) REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN EL ANÁLISIS EXTERNO Analiza los cambios en el sector, a través de previsiones de estudios independientes, clusters, foros y asociaciones empresariales, principales players,... Fuente: Impacto y escenarios de recuperación en consumo y distribución. 27/3/2020, Deloitte
  14. 14. 5) REVISA LOS CAMBIOS EN EL ANÁLISIS INTERNO ❏ ¿Cómo adecuar los KPIs, para revisar lo más relevante ahora? ¿Cómo implantar un mecanismo de seguimiento eficaz para el equipo directivo? ❏ ¿Cómo adecuar los procesos para garantizar la operativa? ❏ ¿Qué medidas interesará mantener pasada la crisis? Tras la experiencia y las necesidades de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Ford redujo los tiempos de construcción de aviones en un 91%, pasando de requerir 200.000 horas a tan sólo 18.000 horas ❏ ¿Qué consideraciones se debe tener en cuenta para captar, retener y gestionar talento en tiempos de crisis? En el sector tecnológico, existen oportunidades y desafíos a tener en cuenta
  15. 15. 6) REVISA EL ESTADO ACTUAL DE LOS RIESGOS ❏ Revisar el estado actual de los riesgos existentes (Amenazas y Oportunidades del DAFO, mapa de riesgos de la Organización). ¿Cuáles han aumentado? ¿Cuáles se han reducido? ¿Qué nuevos riesgos se presentan? ❏ ¿Qué nuevos riesgos hay presentes a raíz de un aumento en el uso de la tecnología? ❏ ¿En qué medida interesa que tomar medidas internas y en qué medida interesa trasladar el riesgo a un tercero? ❏ ¿Cómo actualizar con agilidad el DAFO, para contemplar los nuevos riesgos? ❏ ¿Qué cambios son necesarios aplicar a nivel de continuidad de negocio? Si existe Plan de Continuidad (BCP), ¿qué actualizaciones son necesarias? Si no existe BCP, ¿cómo aprovechar la ocasión para implementarlo?
  16. 16. ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS
  17. 17. 7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS ❏ Bain, McKinsey, Deloitte y BCG contemplan entre sus recomendaciones la elaboración de diferentes escenarios para evaluar alternativas para la Organización ❏ Los escenarios son opciones de futuro, “historias de cómo puede ser el mañana”. El objetivo es mejorar la reflexión, retar los paradigmas actuales y llevar a tomar mejores decisiones. ❏ Los escenarios NO son predicciones sobre lo que ocurrirá. Son hipótesis sobre lo que podría ocurrir, diseñadas para abrir la visión a nuevas oportunidades y a riesgos ocultos. ❏ Evita la tentación de elegir como escenario principal el que mejor se adecúa a nuestras expectativas o nuestras preferencias
  18. 18. —PETER DRUCKER
  19. 19. 7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS Las previsiones epidemiológicas son un punto de partida, no la conclusión Fuente: Epidemic Projections 26/3/2020, Boston Consulting Group & John Hopkins University
  20. 20. La tendencia actual es considerar que la evolución económica puede tener forma de V, forma de U o forma de L 7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS Recuperación económica por países de la crisis del año 2008 Fuente: Understanding the Economic Shock of Coronavirus, Harvard Business Review
  21. 21. McKinsey & Company establece 9 escenarios posibles, en función de la respuesta sanitaria y propagación del virus, y la respuesta económica 7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS Fuente: COVID-19: Briefing Materials. McKinsey & Company
  22. 22. 7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS El informe COVID-19 Economic cases: Scenarios for business leaders de Deloitte establece tres escenarios de evolución económica ❏ Mild economic case - Escenario económico leve ❏ Harsh economic case - Escenario económico duro ❏ Severe economic case - Escenario económico severo
  23. 23. 7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS McKinsey & Company establece las siguientes recomendaciones para construir escenarios: ❏ Identifica un conjunto de variables macroeconómicas (PIB, tasa de desempleo,...) que sean las más relevantes en el impacto sobre la situación económica ❏ Construye un escenario base y 2-3 escenarios adversos, donde la duración y la magnitud de la situación COVID-19 varíen ❏ Contextualiza los escenarios con suposiciones sobre cómo va a afectar a las variables macroeconómicas (ejemplo, caída del PIB de un 10%) ❏ Relaciona proyecciones macroeconómicas con el impacto en la cuenta de resultados y en la tesorería ❏ Asegura que los escenarios contemplan riesgos estratégicos, financieros y operativos ❏ Define un portfolio de medidas para cada escenario, y céntrate en las medidas que se comportan bien de manera transversal ❏ Establece un cuadro de mando de indicadores para monitorizar la actividad y hacer un seguimiento
  24. 24. Ejemplo de pruebas de estrés financiero 7) ELABORA POSIBLES ESCENARIOS Fuente: COVID-19: Briefing Materials. McKinsey & Company
  25. 25. 8) REVISA LOS PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS EN CURSO ❏ Revisa aquellos proyectos que tienen un impacto en tesorería ❏ Prioriza los proyectos que posean impacto en alguna de los siguientes ámbitos: ❏ Proporcionar ahorros de costes a corto plazo ❏ Generar aumentos de ingresos o desarrolle canales digitales (online) ❏ Disminuir riesgos financieros y/o operativos ❏ ¿Siguen teniendo validez los proyectos estratégicos actuales, en el contexto actual? ❏ ¿En qué manera la nueva situación establece nuevas prioridades?
  26. 26. 9) DESARROLLA UNA NUEVA ESTRATEGIA Tomando como base los pasos anteriores, establece un rumbo y una dirección clara ❏ Consensuado con el equipo clave de trabajo ❏ Considerando todos los factores pertinentes ❏ Considerando las necesidades y expectativas de las partes interesadas Céntrate en la agilidad, no en la perfección. Comunica con nitidez a toda la Organización, apoyándote en personas clave y explicando los motivos de cada decisión FUTURO
  27. 27. 10) MANTÉN UN LIDERAZGO EFECTIVO ❏ Situaciones difíciles y crisis como la actual cuestionan el liderazgo a todos los niveles de la Sociedad: liderazgo político, liderazgo empresarial, liderazgo de departamentos, liderazgo familiar, liderazgo de uno mismo ❏ Los tiempos difíciles son oportunidades y desafíos para el liderazgo. Es el momento de mostrar empatía, de construir relaciones con los colaboradores, de tener una comunicación positiva, de comunicar de forma consistente, de comunicar para inspirar ❏ No es el momento de ser un inadaptado ni de efectuar un liderazgo torpe
  28. 28. Revisa la planificación con frecuencia. Haz iteraciones No trates de tener un plan perfecto, sino ser el que se adapta más rápido, y con mayor agilidad BONUS TRACK: REITERA
  29. 29. ❏ Getting ahead of the next stage of the coronavirus crisis, McKinsey & Co. ❏ For B2B Companies, Six Elements of Value® Matter Most in the Coronavirus Pandemic, Bain & Co. ❏ Three Elements of Value® for Consumers Take Precedence During a Pandemic, Bain & Co. ❏ What to Do Now That Your Demand Forecast Is Wrong, Bain & Co. ❏ COVID-19: Briefing Materials, McKinsey & Co. ❏ COVID-19 Economic cases, Deloitte ❏ Impacto y escenarios de recuperación en consumo y distribución. 27/3/2020, Deloitte ❏ The Coronavirus May Inspire a Great Retooling, Bain & Co. ❏ Take Care of Tech Talent When It Matters, McKinsey & Co. ❏ Understanding the Economic Shock of Coronavirus, Harvard Business Review ❏ Reaction, Rebound, Recession, and Reimagination, Boston Consulting Group ❏ Epidemic Projections 26/3/2020, Boston Consulting Group & John Hopkins University ❏ A Guide to Leading through Uncertain Times, Bain & Co. ❏ La pandemia y la tragedia del jefe inadaptado, Enrique Dans ❏ Así será la economía que vendrá tras el virus, artículo de El País 12/4/2020 ❏ Hungría aprueba una ley que permite a Orbán alargar indefinidamente el estado de alarma por la pandemia, artículo de El País, 31/3/2020 ❏ Los satélites confirman que el Covid-19 y el confinamiento reducen la contaminación, artículo de La Vanguardia, 16/3/2020 ❏ Riesgo de 'hackeos' graves por la oleada de teletrabajo, artículo de El Confidencial, 12/3/2020 ❏ El teletrabajo fuerza a las empresas a contratar seguros contra ciberriesgos, artículo de El Confidencial, 11/4/2020 FUENTES
  30. 30. ⎯ ⎯ ⎯

