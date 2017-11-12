Ambition and jealousy-all set to music. Devout court composer Antonio Salieri plots against his rival, the dissolute but s...
Amadeus By Peter Shaffer

Amadeus By Peter Shaffer new audiobooks

  1. 1. Ambition and jealousy-all set to music. Devout court composer Antonio Salieri plots against his rival, the dissolute but supremely talented Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. How far will Salieri go to achieve the fame that Mozart disregards? The 1981 Tony Award ® winner for Best Play. An L.A. Theatre Works full cast performance featuring: Steven Brand as Baron van Swieten James Callis as Mozart Michael Emerson as Salieri Darren Richardson as Venticello 2 Alan Shearman as Count Orsini-Rosenberg Mark Jude Sullivan as Venticello 1 Simon Templeman as Joseph II Brian Tichnell as Count Johann Kilian Von Strack Jocelyn Towne as Constanze Original sound designed by Darron L. West and performed by Victor Zupanc. Directed by Rosalind Ayres. Recorded in Los Angeles before a live audience at The James Bridges Theater, UCLA in September of 2016. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Amadeus | free online audiobook
  ●Written By: Peter Shaffer ●Narrated By: Michael Emerson, Alan Shearman, Simon Templeman, Darren Richardson, James Callis, Jocelyn Towne, Stephen Brand, Mark Jude Sullivan, Brian Tichnell ●Publisher: LA Theatre Works ●Date: January 2017 ●Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes
