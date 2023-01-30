Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
With so many property-related technologies entering the multifamily space every year, it can be overwhelming to keep track of all the options. This resource helps kick off the technology selection process at your company. This resource was created for the Multifamily Demo Day program, and future events/resources can be found here: http://www.multifamilydemoday.com/
