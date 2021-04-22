Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/B08924GG9N-[PDF-BOOK]-Breaking-Down-Your-Offensive-Opponent-.pdf The purpose of this book is to give defensive staffs a manual designed to streamline the weekend and opponent break down process. Today, there are services that will even break down things for you. I believe that the analytics should stay in house. The moment you out source your break down you lose control of the process. By keeping everything in house, you can create an organic view of the offense you are trying to attack. This process also develops your staff into 8220;experts 8221; in their own 8220;fields. 8221; For a DC or HC, this can be invaluable. I want this book to be something a DC or HC can buy for their staff and give to each member as a way to get everyone on t