Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Una comunidad global Creemos en: ★Hacer Amigos antes que Contactos ★Dar antes de Solicitar ★Ayudar a otros antes que Mi mi...
Capítulo Manizales Alexander Parrales Arango Co Director Cristina Ramírez Voluntaria Juan Diego Castaño Garzón Director
Se dice Estrategia, se pronuncia Marketing Diana Rincón Fundadora DR Consultorías en Marketing
RESET Series presenta: Se dice Estrategia, se pronuncia Marketing
RESET Series presenta: Se dice Estrategia, se pronuncia Marketing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

RESET Series presenta: Se dice Estrategia, se pronuncia Marketing

18 views

Published on

Presentación de la primera charla de RESET Series, organizada por el Capítulo Manizales de Startup Grind.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

RESET Series presenta: Se dice Estrategia, se pronuncia Marketing

  1. 1. Una comunidad global Creemos en: ★Hacer Amigos antes que Contactos ★Dar antes de Solicitar ★Ayudar a otros antes que Mi mismo
  2. 2. Capítulo Manizales Alexander Parrales Arango Co Director Cristina Ramírez Voluntaria Juan Diego Castaño Garzón Director
  3. 3. Se dice Estrategia, se pronuncia Marketing Diana Rincón Fundadora DR Consultorías en Marketing

×