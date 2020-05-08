Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 SESION DE CLASE Nº 06 I. INFORMACION: Fecha: 09/05/2020 Título de la lección: ¿Por qué se necesita interpretación? Tema:...
2 III. DESARROLLO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES EXPLORACIÓN  Comentario PROCESO:  Comentario según la Biblia: I. LA COSMOVISIÓN a. ...
3 Alfredo Padilla Chávez Escríbenos a: apadilla88@hotmail.com  Sistematización “Y de una sangre ha hecho todo el linaje d...
4 EVALUACIÓN Nombre: _____________________________ Clase/Unidad_____________ MARCA: A. Presuposiciones 1. Nadie aborda el ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sesión: Por qué se necesita interpretación

42 views

Published on

Por qué se necesita interpretación

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sesión: Por qué se necesita interpretación

  1. 1. 1 SESION DE CLASE Nº 06 I. INFORMACION: Fecha: 09/05/2020 Título de la lección: ¿Por qué se necesita interpretación? Tema: Métodos de interpretación bíblica Aprendizaje esperado: Describe los Métodos de interpretación bíblica Pregunta de análisis: ¿Cuáles con los métodos de interpretación bíblica? II. INICIO Ciclo del aprendizaje Estrategias Metodológicas Tiempo MOTIVACION  Captar el interés  Focalización  Saberes previos  Análisis CONEXIÓN:  Todos concordamos en que somos pecadores y que el pecado nos afecta negativamente. ¿De qué manera afecta el pecado nuestra forma de leer la Biblia? Se declara el tema  ¿Qué significa “cosmovisión”? ¿Qué significa “hermenéutica”?  Según el Copyright © 2013 K Dictionaries Ltd.  Diccionario Enciclopédico Vox 1. © 2009 Larousse Editorial, S.L. “cosmovisión”. Modo de concebir y de interpretar el universo.  Según la guía de ES. Pág.42 “Hermenéutica”. Algunas palabras en un idioma no tienen un equivalente exacto en otro. El arte y la habilidad de traducir cuidadosamente y luego interpretar textos se llama “hermenéutica”. La palabra griega hermeneuo, de la que proviene la palabra hermenéutica (interpretación bíblica), se deriva del dios griego Hermes. Hermes era considerado un emisario y mensajero de los dioses, y por ende era responsable de, entre otras cosas, traducir mensajes divinos para el pueblo.  Leer la Biblia también significa interpretar la Biblia. Pero ¿cómo hacemos eso? ¿Qué principios utilizamos? Por ejemplo, ¿cómo abordamos los diferentes tipos de escritura que encontramos? El pasaje que estamos leyendo ¿es una parábola, un sueño profético- simbólico o un relato histórico? La decisión de una pregunta tan importante acerca del contexto de las Escrituras implica un acto de interpretación en sí.  Se comunica el aprendizaje esperado  Se plantea la pregunta a resolver 5´
  2. 2. 2 III. DESARROLLO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES EXPLORACIÓN  Comentario PROCESO:  Comentario según la Biblia: I. LA COSMOVISIÓN a. Presuposiciones  Según Mat.24:39-42 ¿Qué impidió que los personajes descritos entendieran el significado de la Palabra? “y no entendieron hasta que vino el diluvio y se los llevó a todos, así será también la venida del Hijo del Hombre. Entonces estarán dos en el campo; el uno será tomado, y el otro será dejado. Dos mujeres estarán moliendo en un molino; la una será tomada, y la otra será dejada. Velad, pues, porque no sabéis a qué hora ha de venir vuestro Señor” Mat.24:39-42 Todos tenemos creencias acerca de este mundo y sobre Dios. Estas convicciones sobre el mundo y nuestros valores se describen en lo que se llama cosmovisión, esta determina qué es importante y qué no es (Ej. El caso de los antediluvianos). Nuestra cosmovisión abarca nuestra comprensión de Dios, la naturaleza humana, la moralidad y la verdad. Nuestra cosmovisión está influenciada por nuestros padres, nuestra educación, nuestros compañeros, nuestras experiencias, los medios, la cultura, la religión. Todo lector se acerca a la Biblia con una historia particular y una experiencia personal que inevitablemente afecta el proceso de interpretación. Los discípulos tenían sus propias ideas concretas de quién era el Mesías. Sus fuertes convicciones les impidieron una comprensión acerca de la venida de Jesús. II. LA HERMENEUTICA a. Traducción e interpretación  Según Mat 24:3-30 ¿Cuál será la señal de la venida de Jesús? “…los discípulos se le acercaron aparte, diciendo: Dinos, ¿cuándo serán estas cosas, y qué señal habrá de tu venida, y del fin del siglo?... muchos en mi nombre, diciendo: Yo soy el Cristo; y a muchos engañarán. Y oiréis de guerras y rumores de guerras… cuando veáis en el lugar santo la abominación desoladora… habrá entonces gran tribulación… como el relámpago que sale del oriente y se muestra hasta el occidente, así será también la venida del Hijo del Hombre… Entonces aparecerá la señal del Hijo del Hombre en el cielo… verán al Hijo del Hombre viniendo sobre las nubes del cielo, con poder y gran gloria.” Mat 24:3-30 Para interpretar la Biblia, es útil estudiarla en los idiomas originales en que se escribió. Si eso no es posible, hay que usar una traducción que se atenga a los idiomas originales. Es fundamental en lo que respecta a la hermenéutica que, sino leemos en los idiomas originales, lo hagamos a través de traducciones. El propósito de la hermenéutica es transmitir con precisión el significado de los textos bíblicos y aplicar correctamente la enseñanza del texto a nuestra vida actual. El tema de una correcta hermenéutica bíblica es vital para la salud teológica y misiológica de la iglesia. Es importante que entendamos las Escrituras a nivel personal y eclesial (Neh.8:1-3,8). El orgullo, autoengaño, duda, afectan nuestra capacidad para interpretar las Escrituras (Juan 9:39-41; 12:42,43). La señal de la venida será: la nube de gloria (Mat.16:27; 25:31; 24:27; Apoc.1:7; 1Tes.4:16-17). III. TRASCENDENCIA DE LA BIBLIA a. Dios Creador y Salvador  Según Hch 17:26,27 ¿De qué manera la Biblia trasciende las culturas? 25
  3. 3. 3 Alfredo Padilla Chávez Escríbenos a: apadilla88@hotmail.com  Sistematización “Y de una sangre ha hecho todo el linaje de los hombres, para que habiten sobre toda la faz de la tierra; y les ha prefijado el orden de los tiempos, y los límites de su habitación; para que busquen a Dios, si en alguna manera, palpando, puedan hallarle, aunque ciertamente no está lejos de cada uno de nosotros” Hch 17:26,27 La Biblia no está condicionada culturalmente, el mensaje divino dado en una cultura particular trasciende esa cultura y le habla a toda la humanidad. Pablo afirma que Dios nos hizo a todos de una sola sangre. Si bien tenemos mucha diversidad cultural, existe un vínculo común que une a todas las personas a pesar de sus diferencias culturales, y eso es porque Dios es el Creador de toda la humanidad. Jesús nació en una cultura particular y, sin embargo, no es solo el Salvador de la gente de su época. Él es el Salvador del mundo. Su venida a una cultura en particular no lo hace culturalmente relativo, sino que le da un significado que trasciende cada cultura. Se construye el organizador gráfico con los alumnos (En papel, cartulina, pizarrín, etc.). Puede usarse otro método para sistematizar APLICACIÓN  Reflexión INTERIORIZACIÓN:  Se responde a la pregunta de análisis: ¿Cuáles con los métodos de interpretación bíblica? Luego ¿Para qué nos servirá lo aprendido? 10´ CREATIVIDAD  Transferencia ACCIÓN:  El hecho de tener mayor conocimiento delos tiempos bíblicos y su cultura ¿cómo nos ayuda a entender mejor algunos pasajes de las Escrituras? Da algunos ejemplos. Compártelo en tus redes… Es… Es…  Los métodos de interpretación bíblica son: 1). Todo lector se acerca a la Biblia con una experiencia personal que afecta la interpretación bíblica. 2). Es fundamental en hermenéutica leer en los idiomas originales o leer traducciones serias. 3). La Biblia trasciende las culturas: Dios creador y salvador Trascendencia de la Biblia En conclusión… Valora… La hermenéutica ¿Por qué se necesita interpretación? Describe… LA COSMOVISIÓN Experimenta… Dios Creador y SalvadorTraducción e interpretación Son … Presuposiciones
  4. 4. 4 EVALUACIÓN Nombre: _____________________________ Clase/Unidad_____________ MARCA: A. Presuposiciones 1. Nadie aborda el texto de las Escrituras con la mente en blanco 2. Algunos abordan el texto de las Escrituras con la mente en blanco 3. No todos tienen creencias acerca de este mundo 4. Todas las anteriores B. Traducción e interpretación 1. El Antiguo Testamento se redactó en hebreo, griego y arameo 2. El Nuevo Testamento se redactó en griego Keyló 3. Toda traducción siempre implica algún tipo de interpretación 4. Todas de las anteriores C. La Biblia y la cultura 1. La Biblia está condicionada a una cultura 2. La Biblia trasciende las culturas 3. La Biblia no trasciende las circunstancias locales 4. Todas las anteriores D. Marca verdadero o falso donde corresponda: 1. Nadie se acerca al texto bíblico con una mente vacía ( V ) 2. La palabra griega hermeneuo proviene la palabra hermenéutica ( F ) 3. El pecado afecta nuestra capacidad para interpretar las Escrituras ( V ) 4. El tema más importante en la Biblia son las profecías ( F )

×