Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Por qué se necesita interpretación?
• Todos concordamos en que somos pecadores y que el pecado nos afecta negativamente. ¿De qué manera afecta el pecado nuest...
• Tema: Métodos de interpretación bíblica INTRODUCCION
• ¿Qué significa “cosmovisión”? • ¿Qué significa “hermenéutica”? INTRODUCCION
• Aprendizaje esperado: Describe los Métodos de interpretación bíblica • Para analizar: ¿Cuáles con los métodos de interpr...
I. LA COSMOVISIÓN • Según Mat.24:39-42 ¿Qué impidió que los personajes descritos entendieran el significado de la Palabra?...
• Todos tenemos creencias acerca de este mundo y sobre Dios. Estas convicciones sobre el mundo y nuestros valores se descr...
II. LA HERMENEUTICA • Según Mat 24:3-30 ¿Cuál será la señal de la venida de Jesús? • “…los discípulos se le acercaron apar...
Para interpretar la Biblia, es útil estudiarla en los idiomas originales en que se escribió. Si eso no es posible, hay que...
III. TRASCENDENCIA DE LA BIBLIA • Según Hch 17:26,27 ¿De qué manera la Biblia trasciende las culturas? • “Y de una sangre ...
• La Biblia no está condicionada culturalmente, el mensaje divino dado en una cultura particular trasciende esa cultura y ...
EVALUACIÓN MARCA: A. Presuposiciones 1. Nadie aborda el texto de las Escrituras con la mente en blanco 2. Algunos abordan ...
EVALUACIÓN C. La Biblia y la cultura 1. La Biblia está condicionada a una cultura 2. La Biblia trasciende las culturas 3. ...
APLICACIÓN • ¿Cuáles con los métodos de interpretación bíblica? • Los métodos de interpretación bíblica son: 1). Todo lect...
CREATIVIDAD • El hecho de tener mayor conocimiento de los tiempos bíblicos y su cultura ¿cómo nos ayuda a entender mejor a...
Elaborado por: • Dr. Alfredo Padilla Chávez • Escríbenos para recibir la lección cada semana: apadilla88@hotmail.com • Vis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Por qué se necesita interpretación

37 views

Published on

Por qué se necesita interpretación

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Por qué se necesita interpretación

  1. 1. ¿Por qué se necesita interpretación?
  2. 2. • Todos concordamos en que somos pecadores y que el pecado nos afecta negativamente. ¿De qué manera afecta el pecado nuestra forma de leer la Biblia? INTRODUCCION
  3. 3. • Tema: Métodos de interpretación bíblica INTRODUCCION
  4. 4. • ¿Qué significa “cosmovisión”? • ¿Qué significa “hermenéutica”? INTRODUCCION
  5. 5. • Aprendizaje esperado: Describe los Métodos de interpretación bíblica • Para analizar: ¿Cuáles con los métodos de interpretación bíblica? INTRODUCCION
  6. 6. I. LA COSMOVISIÓN • Según Mat.24:39-42 ¿Qué impidió que los personajes descritos entendieran el significado de la Palabra? • “y no entendieron hasta que vino el diluvio y se los llevó a todos, así será también la venida del Hijo del Hombre. Entonces estarán dos en el campo; el uno será tomado, y el otro será dejado. Dos mujeres estarán moliendo en un molino; la una será tomada, y la otra será dejada. Velad, pues, porque no sabéis a qué hora ha de venir vuestro Señor” Mat.24:39-42
  7. 7. • Todos tenemos creencias acerca de este mundo y sobre Dios. Estas convicciones sobre el mundo y nuestros valores se describen en lo que se llama cosmovisión, esta determina qué es importante y qué no es (Ej. El caso de los antediluvianos). Nuestra cosmovisión abarca nuestra comprensión de Dios, la naturaleza humana, la moralidad y la verdad. Nuestra cosmovisión está influenciada por nuestros padres, nuestra educación, nuestros compañeros, nuestras experiencias, los medios, la cultura, la religión. Todo lector se acerca a la Biblia con una historia particular y una experiencia personal que inevitablemente afecta el proceso de interpretación. Los discípulos tenían sus propias ideas concretas de quién era el Mesías. Sus fuertes convicciones les impidieron una comprensión acerca de la venida de Jesús. I. LA COSMOVISIÓN
  8. 8. II. LA HERMENEUTICA • Según Mat 24:3-30 ¿Cuál será la señal de la venida de Jesús? • “…los discípulos se le acercaron aparte, diciendo: Dinos, ¿cuándo serán estas cosas, y qué señal habrá de tu venida, y del fin del siglo?... muchos en mi nombre, diciendo: Yo soy el Cristo; y a muchos engañarán. Y oiréis de guerras y rumores de guerras… cuando veáis en el lugar santo la abominación desoladora… habrá entonces gran tribulación… como el relámpago que sale del oriente y se muestra hasta el occidente, así será también la venida del Hijo del Hombre… Entonces aparecerá la señal del Hijo del Hombre en el cielo… verán al Hijo del Hombre viniendo sobre las nubes del cielo, con poder y gran gloria.” Mat 24:3-30
  9. 9. Para interpretar la Biblia, es útil estudiarla en los idiomas originales en que se escribió. Si eso no es posible, hay que usar una traducción que se atenga a los idiomas originales. Es fundamental en lo que respecta a la hermenéutica que, sino leemos en los idiomas originales, lo hagamos a través de traducciones. El propósito de la hermenéutica es transmitir con precisión el significado de los textos bíblicos y aplicar correctamente la enseñanza del texto a nuestra vida actual. El tema de una correcta hermenéutica bíblica es vital para la salud teológica y misiológica de la iglesia. Es importante que entendamos las Escrituras a nivel personal y eclesial (Neh.8:1-3,8). El orgullo, autoengaño y la duda, afectan nuestra capacidad para interpretar las Escrituras (Juan 9:39-41; 12:42,43). La señal de la venida será: la nube de gloria y poder II. LA HERMENEUTICA
  10. 10. III. TRASCENDENCIA DE LA BIBLIA • Según Hch 17:26,27 ¿De qué manera la Biblia trasciende las culturas? • “Y de una sangre ha hecho todo el linaje de los hombres, para que habiten sobre toda la faz de la tierra; y les ha prefijado el orden de los tiempos, y los límites de su habitación; para que busquen a Dios, si en alguna manera, palpando, puedan hallarle, aunque ciertamente no está lejos de cada uno de nosotros” Hch 17:26,27
  11. 11. • La Biblia no está condicionada culturalmente, el mensaje divino dado en una cultura particular trasciende esa cultura y le habla a toda la humanidad. Pablo afirma que Dios nos hizo a todos de una sola sangre. Si bien tenemos mucha diversidad cultural, existe un vínculo común que une a todas las personas a pesar de sus diferencias culturales, y eso es porque Dios es el Creador de toda la humanidad. Jesús nació en una cultura particular y, sin embargo, no es solo el Salvador de la gente de su época. Él es el Salvador del mundo. Su venida a una cultura en particular no lo hace culturalmente relativo, sino que le da un significado que trasciende cada cultura. III. TRASCENDENCIA DE LA BIBLIA
  12. 12. EVALUACIÓN MARCA: A. Presuposiciones 1. Nadie aborda el texto de las Escrituras con la mente en blanco 2. Algunos abordan el texto de las Escrituras con la mente en blanco 3. No todos tienen creencias acerca de este mundo 4. Todas las anteriores B. Traducción e interpretación 1. El Antiguo Testamento se redactó en hebreo, griego y arameo 2. El Nuevo Testamento se redactó en griego Keyló 3. Toda traducción siempre implica algún tipo de interpretación 4. Todas de las anteriores
  13. 13. EVALUACIÓN C. La Biblia y la cultura 1. La Biblia está condicionada a una cultura 2. La Biblia trasciende las culturas 3. La Biblia no trasciende las circunstancias locales 4. Todas las anteriores D. Marca verdadero o falso donde corresponda: 1. Nadie se acerca al texto bíblico con una mente vacía ( ) 2. La palabra griega hermeneuo proviene la palabra hermenéutica ( ) 3. El pecado afecta nuestra capacidad para interpretar las Escrituras ( ) 4. El tema más importante en la Biblia son las profecías ( )
  14. 14. APLICACIÓN • ¿Cuáles con los métodos de interpretación bíblica? • Los métodos de interpretación bíblica son: 1). Todo lector se acerca a la Biblia con una experiencia personal que afecta la interpretación bíblica. 2). Es fundamental en hermenéutica leer en los idiomas originales o leer traducciones serias. 3). La Biblia trasciende las culturas: Dios creador y salvador • Para qué nos servirá lo aprendido?
  15. 15. CREATIVIDAD • El hecho de tener mayor conocimiento de los tiempos bíblicos y su cultura ¿cómo nos ayuda a entender mejor algunos pasajes de las Escrituras? Da algunos ejemplos. Compártelo en tus redes…
  16. 16. Elaborado por: • Dr. Alfredo Padilla Chávez • Escríbenos para recibir la lección cada semana: apadilla88@hotmail.com • Visite: http://gramadal.wordpress.com LIMA – PERÚ

×