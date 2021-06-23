Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
La vida del nuevo pacto Abril – Junio 2021 apadilla88@hotmail.com
• ¿Crees que las buenas obras son una parte vital en la experiencia cristiana? Comenta tu respuesta INTRODUCCION
• Tema: La vida del creyente en el nuevo pacto INTRODUCCION
• ¿Qué significa “vida”? INTRODUCCION
• Aprendizaje esperado: Describe según la Biblia, la vida del creyente en el nuevo pacto • Para analizar: ¿Qué dice la Bib...
• Según Juan 11:25,26 ¿Cuál es el regalo que Dios nos ha dado? • “Yo soy la resurrección y la vida; el que cree en mí, aun...
• Dios nos ha dado la vida eterna. Hay dos dimensiones en la vida eterna. La dimensión presente otorga al creyente una exp...
• Según Efe.3:17-19 ¿Qué cambios se manifestarán en aquellos que tienen un corazón nuevo? • “Para que habite Cristo por la...
• En el nuevo pacto el Señor instala su Ley en nuestro corazón (Jer.31:31–33), Cristo también está allí. Al tener la Ley y...
• Según Mat.28:19,20 ¿Qué pide Dios a sus seguidores en el nuevo pacto? • “Por tanto, id, y haced discípulos a todas las n...
• Quienes conocen (y han experimentado personalmente) la maravillosa noticia de un Salvador crucificado y resucitado, que ...
MARCA: A. Gozo 1. La fe no es un sentimiento 2. Tenemos que ir más allá de nuestros sentimientos 3. Somos criaturas con em...
EVALUACIÓN C. Nuevo pacto y nuevo corazón 1. En el Nuevo Pacto Dios instala la Ley en nuestro corazón 2. Cristo y su Ley e...
APLICACIÓN • ¿Qué dice la Biblia acerca de la fe y gracia del pacto? • 1). Hay dos dimensiones en la vida eterna. La dimen...
CREATIVIDAD • Examina tu vida con oración y pregúntate: ¿Qué cosas estoy haciendo que fortalecen mi relación con Dios y cu...
Elaborado por: • Dr. Alfredo Padilla Chávez • Escríbenos para recibir la lección cada semana: apadilla88@hotmail.com • Vis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
40 views
Jun. 23, 2021

La vida del nuevo pacto

La vida del nuevo pacto

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La vida del nuevo pacto

  1. 1. La vida del nuevo pacto Abril – Junio 2021 apadilla88@hotmail.com
  2. 2. • ¿Crees que las buenas obras son una parte vital en la experiencia cristiana? Comenta tu respuesta INTRODUCCION
  3. 3. • Tema: La vida del creyente en el nuevo pacto INTRODUCCION
  4. 4. • ¿Qué significa “vida”? INTRODUCCION
  5. 5. • Aprendizaje esperado: Describe según la Biblia, la vida del creyente en el nuevo pacto • Para analizar: ¿Qué dice la Biblia acerca de la vida del creyente en el nuevo pacto? INTRODUCCION
  6. 6. • Según Juan 11:25,26 ¿Cuál es el regalo que Dios nos ha dado? • “Yo soy la resurrección y la vida; el que cree en mí, aunque esté muerto, vivirá. Y todo aquel que vive y cree en mí, no morirá eternamente” Juan 11:25,26 I. LA VIDA ETERNA
  7. 7. • Dios nos ha dado la vida eterna. Hay dos dimensiones en la vida eterna. La dimensión presente otorga al creyente una experiencia de la vida abundante ahora (Juan 10:10), incluye las promesas que se nos han dado para nuestra vida ahora. La dimensión futura es la vida eterna: la promesa de la resurrección (Juan 5:28, 29; 6:39). Para los que creen en Jesús la muerte es un sueño, una pausa temporal que culminará en la resurrección de vida eterna (1Ts 4:13-16). Tanto los muertos como los vivos en Cristo poseerán el mismo tipo de cuerpo resucitado. La inmortalidad comienza en ese momento para el pueblo de Dios. I. LA VIDA ETERNA
  8. 8. • Según Efe.3:17-19 ¿Qué cambios se manifestarán en aquellos que tienen un corazón nuevo? • “Para que habite Cristo por la fe en vuestros corazones, a fin de que, arraigados y cimentados en amor, seáis plenamente capaces de comprender con todos los santos cuál sea la anchura, la longitud, la profundidad y la altura, y de conocer el amor de Cristo, que excede a todo conocimiento, para que seáis llenos de toda la plenitud de Dios” Efe.3:17-19 II. EL NUEVO CORAZÓN
  9. 9. • En el nuevo pacto el Señor instala su Ley en nuestro corazón (Jer.31:31–33), Cristo también está allí. Al tener la Ley y a Cristo en nuestro corazón, obtenemos el beneficio del pacto: un corazón nuevo. Pablo enfatiza el amor al decir que debemos estar “arraigados y cimentados” en él. Nuestra fe debe estar arraigada en el amor por Dios y el amor por los demás (Mat. 22:37–39; 1Cor.13), es bidireccional. Como resultado, nuestra vida cambia y nos convertimos en personas nuevas, con pensamientos nuevos, deseos nuevos y metas nuevas. Los sentimientos de culpabilidad son desarraigados en Cristo (Rom.8:1). II. EL NUEVO CORAZÓN
  10. 10. • Según Mat.28:19,20 ¿Qué pide Dios a sus seguidores en el nuevo pacto? • “Por tanto, id, y haced discípulos a todas las naciones, bautizándolos en el nombre del Padre, y del Hijo, y del Espíritu Santo; enseñándoles que guarden todas las cosas que os he mandado; y he aquí yo estoy con vosotros todos los días, hasta el fin del mundo” Mat.28:19,20 III. LA MISIÓN EN EL NUEVO PACTO
  11. 11. • Quienes conocen (y han experimentado personalmente) la maravillosa noticia de un Salvador crucificado y resucitado, que murió por los pecados de cada ser humano, conocen el gozo. Una de las grandes bendiciones como pueblo del pacto es gozar de la comunión con Cristo (1Juan 1:4). Al considerar el llamado de Mateo 28:19,20, el creyente tiene una misión: Difundir al mundo la maravillosa verdad que ha experimentado personalmente en Cristo Jesús. III. LA MISIÓN EN EL NUEVO PACTO
  12. 12. MARCA: A. Gozo 1. La fe no es un sentimiento 2. Tenemos que ir más allá de nuestros sentimientos 3. Somos criaturas con emociones y estados de ánimo 4. Todas las anteriores B. Libre de culpa 1. Satanás nos susurra que somos impíos 2. Satanás nos susurra que somos demasiado pecadores 3. En el nuevo pacto no tenemos que vivir bajo el peso de la culpa 4. Todas de las anteriores EVALUACIÓN
  13. 13. EVALUACIÓN C. Nuevo pacto y nuevo corazón 1. En el Nuevo Pacto Dios instala la Ley en nuestro corazón 2. Cristo y su Ley están estrechamente relacionados 3. “Arraigado y cimentado” implica permanencia en el fundamento del amor 4. Todas las anteriores D. Marca verdadero o falso donde corresponda: 1. Hay dos dimensiones en la vida eterna ( ) 2. Cuando Cristo regrese, los muertos en Cristo resucitarán inmortales ( ) 3. Difundir el evangelio es una obra que dejará huella en la Eternidad ( ) 4. Nuestro fin está en la tumba ( )
  14. 14. APLICACIÓN • ¿Qué dice la Biblia acerca de la fe y gracia del pacto? • 1). Hay dos dimensiones en la vida eterna. La dimensión presente: Es una experiencia de la vida abundante ahora. La dimensión futura es la vida eterna, es la promesa de la resurrección de vida eterna. 2). Nuestra fe en el nuevo pacto debe estar arraigada en el amor por Dios y el amor por los demás. 3). El creyente en el nuevo pacto tiene una misión: Difundir al mundo la maravillosa verdad que ha experimentado personalmente en Cristo. Jesús. • ¿Para qué nos servirá lo aprendido?
  15. 15. CREATIVIDAD • Examina tu vida con oración y pregúntate: ¿Qué cosas estoy haciendo que fortalecen mi relación con Dios y cuáles la están dañando? ¿Qué cambios necesito hacer?
  16. 16. Elaborado por: • Dr. Alfredo Padilla Chávez • Escríbenos para recibir la lección cada semana: apadilla88@hotmail.com • Visite: http://gramadal.wordpress.com LIMA – PERÚ

×