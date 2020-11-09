Cartilla evaluacion final - grupo 102505 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CARTILLA EDUCATIVA
COMO PREVENIR ACCIDNETES LABORALES 8 PASOS IMPORTANTES
8 PASOS IMPORTANTES 1) PREPARA EL TERRENO Conocer los riesgos que pueden estar asociados a tu puesto de trabajo te dará ve...
8 PASOS IMPORTANTES 4) PLAN DE ACCIÓN PARA EMERGENCIAS Es importante que como trabajador identifique el plan de acción de ...
8 PASOS IMPORTANTES 7) ESTIMULAA LOS TRABAJADORES base de la producción en la empresa son los trabajadores, por eso es muy...
CUALES SON MIS ACTIVIDADES ACTITUDES POSITIVAS ACTITUDES NEGATIVAS
RIESGOS MANEJO DE CARRETILLAS ELEVADORAS Caídas de la carga: golpes contra materiales almacenados, rotura de paletas, esti...
MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS MANEJO DE CARRETILLAS ELEVADORAS Las carretillas elevadoras sólo podrán ser manejadas por conductores ...
MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS MANEJO DE CARRETILLAS ELEVADORAS Sólo podrán emplearse carretillas que estén dotadas de:  Freno de in...
MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS MANEJO DE CARRETILLAS ELEVADORAS Respecto a la circulación:  Trasladar la carga con las horquillas pr...
INCIDENTE CON CARRETILLA ELEVADORA Trabajador no autorizado realiza manipulación de carretilla elevadora en el momento de ...
INCIDENTE CON CARRETILLA ELEVADORA – CASO DE ESTUDIO PERSONAJE POBLEMA CAUSA DEL PROBLEMA CONSECUENCIA SERGIO Acto insegur...
INCIDENTE CON CARRETILLA ELEVADORA – PLAN DE ACCIÒN  Capacitación en trabajo en altura.  Re inducción en almacenamiento ...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA (UNAD) SALUD OCUPACIONAL EVALUACION FINAL ANYELA MARTINEZ EDWIN MAURICIO RAMIRE...
PREVENCION DE ACCIDNETES
CARRETILLA ELEVADORA

  8 PASOS IMPORTANTES 1) PREPARA EL TERRENO Conocer los riesgos que pueden estar asociados a tu puesto de trabajo te dará ventaja para evitarlos. Realiza una lista identificando los riesgos a los que estas expuesto en la empresa y en tu área de trabajo. 2) PREPARECE PARA LAACCIÓN Evalúe los riesgos, prioriza y planifica los cambios. Una vez tengas la lista con los riesgos, establece con qué puedes equipar todos aquellos espacios que necesiten de elementos para la prevención de estos riesgos. Evidentemente, según el sector, el equipamiento será distinto. Por ejemplo, sillas ergonómicas para oficinas, cascos y/o guantes para empresas industriales, señalización, equipos o epp especiales, etc. 3) FORMACIÓN (CHARLAS Y CAPACITACIONES Cuando ya has identificado los riesgos y planificado el equipamiento necesario, en conjunto con la empresa se iniciaran charlas y capacitaciones en pro de prevenir futuros accidentes o incidentes (recuerda que es importante como trabajador hagas parte de estas formaciones).
  8 PASOS IMPORTANTES 4) PLAN DE ACCIÓN PARA EMERGENCIAS Es importante que como trabajador identifique el plan de acción de emergencias y los protocolos a seguir cuando se presenta un accidente, así sabrá cómo actuar en caso de verse implicado en un accidente de trabajo, o tenga que aportar ayuda. 5) ORDEN Y ASEO Las malas condiciones de orden y aseo se encuentran dentro de las causas más frecuentes de accidentes laborales, merma de la productividad, sobre costos y necesidad de acudir a sobre esfuerzos físicos, con sus correspondientes consecuencias. Es muy importante que sea ordenado en su lugar de trabajo y que este se mantenga en todo momento en optimas condiciones. 6) EVITAR DISTRACCIONES Es importante tomar conciencia de lo que está haciendo en cada momento para evitar distracciones y posibles lesiones. Es decir, todos los trabajadores deben ser conscientes en todo momento de los movimientos, tareas y acciones que conlleva su trabajo, por otra parte es importante tener claro cuales son los roles y responsabilidades de cada uno, no esta permitido realizar actividades para las que no fue contratado, en dado caso que se requiera deberá ser aprobado por su jefe de área.
  8 PASOS IMPORTANTES 7) ESTIMULAA LOS TRABAJADORES base de la producción en la empresa son los trabajadores, por eso es muy importante que se sientan agradados en sus actividades y puestos de trabajo, como empresa es muy importante sus aportes e ideas para mejorar las condiciones laborales en sus áreas de tal manera que los invitamos a reportar oportunamente incidentes o riesgos que ustedes consideren en sus áreas de trabajo. 8 ) INVIERTE EN PREVENCIÓN DE RIESGOS LABORALES La empresa contara con la asesoría especializada en la empresa para fortalecer la seguridad y salud en el trabajo, con el propósito de mitigar incidentes o accidentes futuros, es importante que usted como trabajador se adhiera a los nuevos cambios que implementara la empresa para la mejora de las actividades en pro de su protección y la de la organización. Observación: Queda prohibido realizar actividades para las cuales no fue contratado que generen riesgos en las cuales usted como trabajador no cuente con la experiencia, la autorización de sus superiores y la divulgación de la actividad que pretenda realizar.
  UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA (UNAD) SALUD OCUPACIONAL EVALUACION FINAL ANYELA MARTINEZ EDWIN MAURICIO RAMIREZ GRUPO: 102505_4 PRSENTADO A: VICTOR JAVIER JARA NOVIEMBRE 2020

