Branding Building Via PR 1020

In the pandemic-shaped world, some marketers are struggling to secure budget to generate awareness and new customers. One solution to the New Normal economic and social environment is to empower marketers and key executives to build brand via public relations. In this lunch & learn webinar, Anvil Media President & Founder Kent Lewis outlines five key strategies to build your personal and corporate brand, including writing, speaking, awards, press coverage, and social media engagement. From this webinar, you will be able to start building a memorable brand cost-effectively and memorably, providing a strong foundation to weather one of the most challenging years in modern history and enter 2021 with significant momentum.

  1. 1. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. Brand-Building via Public Relations Lunch & Learn Webinar October 21, 2020 Kent Lewis (@KentjLewis) President & Founder Anvil Media (@AnvilMedia)
  2. 2. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. Agenda – Foundational Social Media – Secure Industry Speaking Engagements – Write and Syndicate Articles – Generate Press Coverage – Submit and earn industry awards – Appendix: Additional Resources 2
  3. 3. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. Foundational: Social Media Strategy 3 – Hootsuite: scheduling, monitoring and reporting – Daily: LinkedIn > Twitter; Instagram > Facebook – Blogging: SEMpdx, LinkedIn and Anvil – Podcasting: Podcast for Closers
  4. 4. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. LinkedIn: Create a Credible Presence – Objective: create visibility and credibility on LinkedIn – Headline & bio: include buzzwords for visibility – Pulse & SlideShare: articles & presentations – Status updates: the new Twitter/Facebook – Don’t forget: Skills, Endorsements & Recommendations
  5. 5. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. Best Practice: Build a Following 5 – Identify industry influencers and follow them (BuzzSumo) – Follow-back your new followers – Jump on the hashtag bandwagon – Create compelling & engaging content – Engage in conversation – Boost posts, but be wary or “buying” followers – Share timely news and information from key sources
  6. 6. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. 1. Industry Speaking Engagements 6 – Start local (chambers of commerce, partners) – Expand regionally (leverage references/ratings) – Optimize for national/international events – Never sell, but always include a call-to-action – Follow up in a timely manner with info/inquiries
  7. 7. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. 2. Syndicated Articles 7 – Build sample library (LinkedIn, blog posts) – Pitch target industry publications – Offer unique content to industry and business publications – Repurpose similar content for maximum efficiency
  8. 8. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. 3. Press Coverage/Interviews: H/A/R/O/ by Cision 8 – Subscribe to HARO and monitor 3x daily – Pitch thoughtfully based on relevant experience – Reuse past pitches and upcycle for other uses – Promote coverage leverage for sales efforts – Great for SEO and credibility
  9. 9. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. 4. Earn Credibility: Industry Awards 9 – Submit to relevant industry, business and local awards – Volunteer, in-kind and pro-bono work helps – Many awards find you
  11. 11. Measurable Marketing That Moves You // © 2020 - All information in this document is copyright protected and the property of Anvil Media Inc. Questions & Optional Audit —Email me for a copy of this deck —Visit our Insights & Events section for more information —Sign up for our newsletter & follow us on social —Request a free audit of your online presence Kent Lewis President & Founder Anvil Media, Inc. kent@anvilmedia.com

