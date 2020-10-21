Branding Building Via PR 1020

In the pandemic-shaped world, some marketers are struggling to secure budget to generate awareness and new customers. One solution to the New Normal economic and social environment is to empower marketers and key executives to build brand via public relations. In this lunch & learn webinar, Anvil Media President & Founder Kent Lewis outlines five key strategies to build your personal and corporate brand, including writing, speaking, awards, press coverage, and social media engagement. From this webinar, you will be able to start building a memorable brand cost-effectively and memorably, providing a strong foundation to weather one of the most challenging years in modern history and enter 2021 with significant momentum.