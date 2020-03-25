Successfully reported this slideshow.
AKTU/MBA/4THSEM/ KMB FM04/ WCM/ UNIT 4

  COST ASSOCIATED WITH INVENTORY DR ANURAG KUMAR ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR DEPARMENT OF BUSIINESS ADMINISTRATION ABES ENGINEERING COLLEGE GHAZIABAD
  COST ASSOCIATED WITH INVENTORY The cost of carrying inventory is used to help companies determine how much profit can be made on current inventory. The cost is what a business will incur over a certain period of time, to hold and store its inventory. The carrying cost of inventory is often described as a percentage of the inventory value.
  COST ASSOCIATED WITH INVENTORY  There are four main components to the carrying cost of inventory: A.Capital cost B. Storage space cost c.Inventory service cost D. Inventory risk cost
  COST ASSOCIATED WITH INVENTORY Capital cost is the cost that a business expands on carrying inventory. It is the largest component of the total costs of carrying inventory. A company will express the capital cost as a percentage of the value of the total inventory it is holding. For example, if a company says that the capital cost is 35 percent of its total inventory costs, and the total inventory held is 6000, then the capital cost is 2100.
  Storage Space Cost  The storage space cost is a combination of the warehouse rent or mortgage, lighting, heating, air conditioning, plus the handling costs of moving the materials in and out of the warehouse.  Some of the costs are fixed, such as rent or mortgage, but there are variable costs, such as the handling of the materials that will vary with the level of inventory.
  Inventory Service Cost  The cost of carrying inventory will include inventory service costs. These costs include insurance paid on the inventory and taxes to local government.  The insurance that a company pays is dependent on the type of goods in the warehouse as well as the level of inventory. The higher the level of inventory in the warehouse, the higher the insurance premium will be.  Many local authorities tax the level of inventory in the warehouse, so higher levels of inventory will lead to higher taxes paid and a higher inventory service cost.
  Inventory Risk Cost  Carrying inventory comes with a certain degree of risk. This risk is a component of the cost of carrying inventory.  When a company stocks items in the warehouse there is always the risk that the items may fall in real value during the period they are stored.  For example, an item could become obsolete or superseded by a new model or version.
  Types of Inventory Risk  There are several types of inventory risk, and the better a company is able to control each of the risks, the better it will be able to save on all-around costs. The most successful companies have found methods of controlling all types of inventory risks.  Here are inventor risk types:  Shelf Life – There is a certain shelf life amount for most products. For the company selling the goods, this is an inventory risk. Items that are perishable such as eggs and milk have less shelf life than other product types. The companies that produce goods such as this one may have higher inventory risks.
  Inventory Loss – To every firm, the inventory is a current asset. When the inventory goes through a loss, there is reduced equity for the company. In the inventory, goods can get lost with improper management of the inventory or if employees do not handle inventory carefully. These days, firms have created a control system for inventory to identify the exact inventory loss amounts as well as the causes of each loss. This enables them to prevent such losses of inventory to occur in the future and reduces expenses of the company.  Inventory Damage and Loss – Usually, inventories used in normal processes of business tend to get damaged. Inventory that is damaged goes to waste as it cannot be used. This increases business cost. To reduce waste cost and to avoid damaged inventory, inventory control policies are created by companies. Effective use of inventory also needs to be regulated by rules to prevent further waste.
  Lifecycle – There is a product life cycle that each product goes through. There is a higher inventory risk for products that are at the decline stage. Products from firms such as this tend to tighten the manufacturing policies and inventory control. They only produce enough to meet the current demand sufficiently. A production surplus of goods not sold in the marketplace becomes obsolete and for the firm, this becomes a heavy burden.  Theft – When it comes to inventory control, theft is one of the biggest risks. This is particularly true when there is higher value in inventory. If theft is something that internal employees are involved in, it is harder to be able to identify where the theft happens since these employees are more familiar with the system in its entirety

