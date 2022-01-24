Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Styling tips on women’s golf attire

Jan. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Sports

Golf is a club and ball sport played by passionate players. It has been considered a luxury sport since its inception. Within a few strokes, generally after teeing the ball from the first stroke to the 18 strokes, one can win the game. Golf cannot be played on the regular ground and hence a specialized course is created for the same. You will be amazed to know this game is played for the lowest number of scores.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Curveball: The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone the First Woman to Play Professional Baseball in the Negro League Martha Ackmann
(4.5/5)
Free
Babe: The Legend Comes to Life Robert W. Creamer
(4.5/5)
Free
I Had a Hammer: The Hank Aaron Story Hank Aaron
(5/5)
Free
Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball George F. Will
(4/5)
Free
Damn Yankees: Twenty-Four Major League Writers on the World's Most Loved (and Hated) Team Rob Fleder
(5/5)
Free
Season Ticket Roger Angell
(5/5)
Free
October 1964 David Halberstam
(4.5/5)
Free
The Unwritten Rules of Baseball: The Etiquette, Conventional Wisdom, and Axiomatic Codes of Our National Pastime Paul Dickson
(4/5)
Free
Can't Anybody Here Play This Game?: The Improbable Saga of the New York Mets' First Year Jimmy Breslin
(4/5)
Free
The Best Team Money Can Buy: The Los Angeles Dodgers' Wild Struggle to Build a Baseball Powerhouse Molly Knight
(4.5/5)
Free
The Best Seat in Baseball, But You Have to Stand!: The Game as Umpires See It Lee Gutkind
(5/5)
Free
Summer of '49 David Halberstam
(4/5)
Free
The Summer Game Roger Angell
(5/5)
Free
Equine Fitness: A Program of Exercises and Routines for Your Horse Jec Aristotle Ballou
(4/5)
Free
Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors Piers Paul Read
(4/5)
Free
Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Ben Montgomery
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, And A Dream H.G. Bissinger
(4.5/5)
Free
Fast Girl: A Life Spent Running from Madness Suzy Favor Hamilton
(4/5)
Free
Mountains of the Mind Robert Macfarlane
(4/5)
Free
The Making of a Miracle: The Untold Story of the Captain of the 1980 Gold Medal-Winning U.S. Olympic Hockey Team Mike Eruzione
(5/5)
Free
Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike Phil Knight
(5/5)
Free
Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island Earl Swift
(4.5/5)
Free
The Big Fella: Babe Ruth and the World He Created Jane Leavy
(4/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Bounce: Mozart, Federer, Picasso, Beckham, and the Science of Success Matthew Syed
(4.5/5)
Free
Three Nights in August: Strategy, Heartbreak, and Joy: Inside the Mind of a Manager Buzz Bissinger
(4/5)
Free
Solo: A Memoir of Hope Hope Solo
(5/5)
Free
King of the World David Remnick
(4.5/5)
Free
Hagakure: The Secret Wisdom of the Samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo
(4/5)
Free
The Fight Norman Mailer
(4/5)
Free
The Arm: Inside the Billion-dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Thing in Sports Jeff Passan
(5/5)
Free
Finding Your Way Without Map or Compass Harold Gatty
(4/5)
Free

Styling tips on women’s golf attire

  1. 1. STYLING TIPS ON WOMEN’S GOLF ATTIRE Golf is a club and ball sport played by passionate players. It has been considered a luxury sport since its inception. Within a few strokes, generally after teeing the ball from the first stroke to the 18 strokes, one can win the game. Golf cannot be played on the regular ground and hence a specialized course is created for the same. You will be amazed to know this game is played for the lowest number of scores.
  2. 2. The game is played in a very sophisticated and poised manner. Men and women both dress up stylishly for the sport. Different attires such as polo shirts, shorts, caps, and appropriate shoes are worn to the game. There are post-game club sessions enjoyed by the players as well, where they go to the club’s restaurant and have their weekly chat while eating their favorite delights. Various brands dedicatedly create pieces with top-quality fabric. While golf is generally played by men, women too take active participation in the play nowadays. And, if men can dress up neat for the sport, why can’t women, right?! So, if you are also wondering about the proper dress code for women (a stylish one), read through the article to know a few important fashion tips. Tips For Women’s Golf Attire Carrying something fancy, elegant yet comfortable allows you to enjoy the game. Below are the best unique golf attire that you can choose from 1. Topwear You can adorn classic golf shirts or women’s pink golf shirts or also go for crew-neck tops, turtlenecks, etc. Just make sure to wear something that makes you feel comfortable during the game. After all, you might not want to compromise your scores for fashion. 2. Golf accessories Well, the game doesn’t frame any strict commitments concerning accessories. To reduce the hassle of carrying the accessories and to ensure the look suits them, carrying a hat or choosing women’s golf shirts with a pop color belt seems fashionable.
  3. 3. 3. Bottom wear Well, choosing the right, comfortable women’s golf shirts is not enough, one needs to choose the right bottoms to pair them with too. And let’s admit, picking a suitable and comfortable bottom is a task. The classic apparel that women used to stick to include athletic pants, jeans, or sweatpants. You can also choose to wear cropped pants, skirts, and capris. Rules For Golf Attire Though both women and men are allowed to adorn whatever suits their taste. Below are a few rules mentioned that you do not violate while playing golf. • Cut down, torn, and ragged denim is not acceptable on the course. • Collarless/sleeveless shirts or T-shirts are not accepted. • Round/crew neck shirts are acceptable • Hoodies and jogging tracks are not acceptable Conclusion Every game has its own set of attires, hence choosing the right outfit is necessary. Also, comfort should never be forgotten while styling your outfits. Be it choosing women’s pink golf shirts or a range of unique golf shirts, ensuring whatever you wear is comforting and at the same time doesn’t violate the rules of the game is obligatory.

×