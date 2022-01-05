Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT -305 DR. ANITA RATHOD
SYLLABUS: Chapter No. 1 - Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management 1: Introduction, Structure of Hospitality Ind...
Chapter No. 3 - Personal Attributes 1: Qualities/Attributes of Supervisor and Mangers 2: Duties and Responsibilities of th...
INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT • Introduction, Structure of Hospitality Management • Scope of Hospitality and Tour...
INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT • Meaning of Hospitality - Oxford Dictionary - “Reception and entertain...
STRUCTURE OF THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY:
STRUCTURE OF HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY • Commercial – Hotels, Hostels, Contract Caterers, etc. • Services – Tourist attractions...
SCOPE OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT Accommodation Hotels Motels Resorts Service Apartments Food Services Restauran...
INDIA TOURISM STATISTICS 2021, MINISTRY OF TOURISM, GOVT. OF INDIA • https://tourism.gov.in/ • Guidelines • https://touris...
CHARACTERISTICS OF HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY Intangibility Inseparability Variability or Heterogeneity Perishability Fixed Supp...
HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY IN INDIA • Ancient – Budhist Monks - Travellers Viharas – Accommodation Pilgrimage/religious travel -...
• Modern Period or British era – Modern Hotels introduced in Metro cities – Kolkata and Mumbai Pestonji, pioneer of hotel ...
CHALLENGES IN HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY Implementation of Technology Reputation Management Retaining and Attracting Employees E...
CAREER PROSPECT OF THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY
• Variety of Career Choices: • Opportunities to Meet People with Different Backgrounds: • Long Term Career Development • F...
FACTORS AFFECTING ON HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM INDUSTRY • Environment at Destination • Economy of the Country • Historical o...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 1 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 2 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 3 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 4 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 5 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 6 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 7 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 8 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 9 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 10 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 11 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 12 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 13 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 14 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 15 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 16 Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management Slide 17
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Education
Jan. 05, 2022
45 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 05, 2022
45 views

Introduction, Structure of Hospitality Management
Scope of Hospitality and Tourism Industry
Indian Tourism and Hospitality Industry (Market Size, Government Initiatives)
Characteristics of Hospitality Industry
Challenges of Hospitality Industry
Career Prospect of the Hospitality Industry
Factors affecting in growth of hospitality and tourism Industry

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT -305 DR. ANITA RATHOD
  2. 2. SYLLABUS: Chapter No. 1 - Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management 1: Introduction, Structure of Hospitality Industry 2: Scope of Hospitality Industry 3. Indian tourism and hospitality industry (Market Size, Government initiatives) 4: Characteristics of Hospitality Industry 5: Challenges in Hospitality Industry 6: Career Prospect of the Hospitality Industry 7: Factors affecting in growth of Hospitality industries Chapter No. 2 - Components of Hotel Industry 1.Facilities in Hotels 2: Departments in Hotels and their functions 3: Types of Ownership 4: Classification of hotel in India 5: Indian & International hotel chains
  3. 3. Chapter No. 3 - Personal Attributes 1: Qualities/Attributes of Supervisor and Mangers 2: Duties and Responsibilities of the staff 3: Grooming Standards 4: Factors motivate people to travel and avail hospitality services (Internal and external Motivation factors) 5: Communication Fundamentals Chapter No. 4 - Managing Tourism 1: Tourism Management 2: Types of Tourism 3: Tourism Terminology 4: Factors Affecting Tourism 5: Emerging trends in HTM
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT • Introduction, Structure of Hospitality Management • Scope of Hospitality and Tourism Industry • Indian Tourism and Hospitality Industry (Market Size, Government Initiatives) • Characteristics of Hospitality Industry • Challenges of Hospitality Industry • Career Prospect of the Hospitality Industry • Factors affecting in growth of hospitality and tourism Industry
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT • Meaning of Hospitality - Oxford Dictionary - “Reception and entertainment of guest, visitors or strangers with liberality and goodwill” Latin word ―Hosps – To Serve Indian Phrase – “Atithi Devo Bhav”
  6. 6. STRUCTURE OF THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY:
  7. 7. STRUCTURE OF HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY • Commercial – Hotels, Hostels, Contract Caterers, etc. • Services – Tourist attractions, Hospitals, Prisons, Colleges • Profit Making – Depends on Budet • General Public – Hotels • Restricted Customers – Train, Cruise, Ferry Catering, Casinos
  8. 8. SCOPE OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT Accommodation Hotels Motels Resorts Service Apartments Food Services Restaurants Cafes Bars Catering Travel Cruises Airlines Rails Roadways Entertainment Parks Gaming Zones Attractions Casinos
  9. 9. INDIA TOURISM STATISTICS 2021, MINISTRY OF TOURISM, GOVT. OF INDIA • https://tourism.gov.in/ • Guidelines • https://tourism.gov.in/guidelines-of-department/93 Hotel Guidelines form - • https://tourism.gov.in/sites/default/files/2020-02/Hotel_Guidelines_From%2019-01- 2018.pdf
  10. 10. CHARACTERISTICS OF HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY Intangibility Inseparability Variability or Heterogeneity Perishability Fixed Supply High Operating Cost Seasonality
  11. 11. HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY IN INDIA • Ancient – Budhist Monks - Travellers Viharas – Accommodation Pilgrimage/religious travel - Reasons for traveling Medival Period – British rules – introduced concepts in hospitality Musafir Khanas & Sarais etc.
  12. 12. • Modern Period or British era – Modern Hotels introduced in Metro cities – Kolkata and Mumbai Pestonji, pioneer of hotel business in India started first hotel in mumbai in 1902. Jamshedji Tata started luxurious Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.
  13. 13. CHALLENGES IN HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY Implementation of Technology Reputation Management Retaining and Attracting Employees Environmentally Friendly Practices Personalising Customers Experience Loyalty Programs Government Approvals and License Land Availablity and cost issues Human Capital Management Contract related issues
  14. 14. CAREER PROSPECT OF THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY
  15. 15. • Variety of Career Choices: • Opportunities to Meet People with Different Backgrounds: • Long Term Career Development • Fringe Benefits Enjoyed by Employees • Long and Non-Regular Working • Work Under Pressure • Low Starting Salary • Perceptions of Low Job Status
  16. 16. FACTORS AFFECTING ON HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM INDUSTRY • Environment at Destination • Economy of the Country • Historical or Cultural Importance of Destination • Research Importance of Destination • Religious Importance of Destination • Technology
  17. 17. Thank You

Introduction, Structure of Hospitality Management Scope of Hospitality and Tourism Industry Indian Tourism and Hospitality Industry (Market Size, Government Initiatives) Characteristics of Hospitality Industry Challenges of Hospitality Industry Career Prospect of the Hospitality Industry Factors affecting in growth of hospitality and tourism Industry

Views

Total views

45

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×