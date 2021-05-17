*(R.e.a.d) (Books) Merriam-Webster's Dictionary of Law, Newest Edition, Trade Paperback By Books full online

Details Product: Visit The link above

A convenient, comprehensive guide to the language of law for everyone from the homeowner to the legal professional. Defines more than 10,000 legal words and phrases in common terminology. Special sections included on the judicial system, important legal cases, government agencies and landmark laws.



THE BEST & MORE SELLER

Discover a new world at your fingertips with our wide selection of books online. Our online bookstore features the latest books, eBooks and audio books from best-selling authors, so you can click through our aisles to browse titles & genres that make jaws fall in love with adults, teens and children. Find the perfect book for you today

