CLASS 2B ISTANBUL, TURKEY.ISTANBUL, TURKEY.
CLASS 2B A SNEAK PEEK AT ISTANBUL!A SNEAK PEEK AT ISTANBUL! It’s the biggest and most crowded European city because of its...
EDIRNE, TURKEY.EDIRNE, TURKEY. CLASS 2B
CLASS 2B IDENTITY CARD OF EDIRNE.IDENTITY CARD OF EDIRNE. EDIRNE NAME: Edirne REGION: Marmara POPULATION: 165,979 DENSITY:...
CLASS 2B EDIRNE AND ITS ATTRACTIONS.EDIRNE AND ITS ATTRACTIONS. EDIRNE, THE CITY OF STONE BRIDGES. SELIMIYE MOSQUE IN EDIR...
CLASS 2B EDIRNE AND ITS FLORA.EDIRNE AND ITS FLORA. In Edirne there are many trees, bushes and plants especially in the co...
CLASS 2B EDIRNE ILHAMI ERTEM ANADOLU LISESIEDIRNE ILHAMI ERTEM ANADOLU LISESI Our Turkish partners’ school is in Edirne, t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edirne &amp; istanbul

16 views

Published on

etwinning

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Edirne &amp; istanbul

  1. 1. CLASS 2B ISTANBUL, TURKEY.ISTANBUL, TURKEY.
  2. 2. CLASS 2B A SNEAK PEEK AT ISTANBUL!A SNEAK PEEK AT ISTANBUL! It’s the biggest and most crowded European city because of its geographic location between Europe and Asia. Istanbul counts more than 12 million inhabitants and has a great density. It is a city full of mosques and museums and one important landmark is «Taksim Square» with its numerous stores. TAKSIM SQUARE BOSPHORUS BRIDGE (completed on the 29th of October 1973) MAIDEN’S TOWER (a lighthouse) SÜLEYMANIYE MOSQUE
  3. 3. EDIRNE, TURKEY.EDIRNE, TURKEY. CLASS 2B
  4. 4. CLASS 2B IDENTITY CARD OF EDIRNE.IDENTITY CARD OF EDIRNE. EDIRNE NAME: Edirne REGION: Marmara POPULATION: 165,979 DENSITY: 196.7/km2 AREA: 844 km2 COUNTRY: Turkey Edirne is a notorious city in Turkey mostly known for its historical heritage. Centuries ago it was the capital of the Ottoman Empire and it was called Adrianople. Nowadays Edirne is the capital of taste featuring many specialities such as the famous «almond paste» recipe and it is also the city of the sunflower.
  5. 5. CLASS 2B EDIRNE AND ITS ATTRACTIONS.EDIRNE AND ITS ATTRACTIONS. EDIRNE, THE CITY OF STONE BRIDGES. SELIMIYE MOSQUE IN EDIRNE. BEAUTIFUL ANCIENT HOUSES IN EDIRNE. ALMOND PASTE FROM EDIRNE. THE BIG OPEN MARKET IN EDIRNE.
  6. 6. CLASS 2B EDIRNE AND ITS FLORA.EDIRNE AND ITS FLORA. In Edirne there are many trees, bushes and plants especially in the countryside. The most common ones are: LINDEN TREELINDEN TREE POPLARPOPLAR PLANE TREEPLANE TREE HORSE CHESTNUTHORSE CHESTNUT
  7. 7. CLASS 2B EDIRNE ILHAMI ERTEM ANADOLU LISESIEDIRNE ILHAMI ERTEM ANADOLU LISESI Our Turkish partners’ school is in Edirne, the Ilhami Ertem Anadolu Lisei high school whose name comes from Mahmet Ilhami Ertem, an old minister of education. It’s quite a big and modern building that has a great garden with trees on the outside where the students can spend their break-times and many classrooms are provided with interactive boards. There’s also a conference room where the pupils often do activities or just listen to speeches. In their free-time the students have also the possibility to play table football, ping pong and darts. In the school there’s also a well-equipped library and a huge gym where students do tournaments or matches of volleyball, soccer and basketball. Mahmet Ilhami Ertem. The conference room. The library. The gym. Some students that are playing ping pong.

×