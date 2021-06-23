Successfully reported this slideshow.
OLEH LAKSDA TNI (P) DR. YANI ANTARIKSA.S.E,S.H,M.M JUM’AT 25 JUNI 2021 1 Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Pembangunan Kar...
You lose your wealth, you lose nothing. You lose your health, you lose something. You lose your character, you lose everyt...
I. Latar Belakang  Karakter bangsa: pilar penting dlm kehidupan berbangsa-bernegara.  Karakter bangsa ibarat kemudi dlm ...
Road Map Character Building Kesadaran Berbangsa Aspirasi satu Bangsa Terwujudnya satu Bangsa Bangsa Indonesia Nation And C...
5 Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 “GARUDA PANCASILA, AKULAH PENDUKUNGMU. PATRIOT PROKLAMASI, SEDIA BERKURBAN UNTUKMU PAN...
 Kharakter adalah watak, tabiat, akhlak, atau kepribadian seseorang yang terbentuk dari hasil internalisasi berbagai keba...
DEFINISI KHARAKTER BANGSA • Kharakter Adalah cara berpikir dan berperilaku yang menjadi ciri khas tiap individu untuk hidu...
III. BELA NEGARA Kharakter Bangsa I Setiap warga negara berhak dan wajib ikut serta dalam upaya bela negara yang diwujudka...
BELA NEGARA • SIKAP & PERILAKU WARGA NEGARA YG DIJIWAI OLEH KECINTAANNYA KEPADA NKRI YANG BERDASAR PANCASILA & UUD 1945 DL...
BELA NEGARA • BELA NEGARA MEMILIKI SPEKTRUM YANG SANGAT LUAS DIBERBAGAI BIDANG KEHIDUPAN, MULAI DARI IDEOLOGI, POLITIK, EK...
 SESUATU YG BERHUBUNGAN DGN HAL-2 BAIK ATAU BURUK (PEPPER, 1958:7).  SEGALA SESUATU YG MENARIK BAGI MANUSIA SBG SUBYEK (...
Kharakter Bangsa Sumber permenhan 32 th 2018 dan Kep. Sesjen. Wantannas, No 170 Thn. 2019 Tentang Buku Modul Utama Pembina...
Cinta Tanah Air 1) Mencintai, menjaga dan melestarikan Lingkungan Hidup. 2) Menghargai dan menggunakan karya anak bangsa. ...
Kesadaran Berbangsa Dan Bernegara 1) Disiplin dan bertanggung jawab terhadap tugas yang dibebankan. 2) Menghargai dan meng...
Setia Kepada Pancasila 1) Menjalankan Kewajiban Agama Dan Kepercayaan Secara Baik Dan Benar. 2) Memahami Dan Mengamalkan N...
Rela Berkorban Untuk Bangsa Dan Negara 1) Rela menolong sesama warga masyarakat yang mengalami kesulitan tanpa melihat lat...
Memiliki Kemampuan Awal Bela Negara 1) Memiliki kemampuan, integritas dan kepercayaan diri yang tinggi dalam membela bangs...
Semangat Mewujudkan Negara Yang Berdaulat, Adil dan Makmur 1) Tidak berputus asa ketika menghadapi persoalan kehidupan ber...
IV KONDISI SAAT INI 19 Kharakter Bangsa 1.Disorientasi dan belum dihayatinya nilai-nilai Pancasila. 2.Keterbatasan perangk...
V. STRATEGI PEMBANGUNAN KARAKTER BANGSA A. Sosialisasi: Penyadaran semua pemangku kepentingan akan pentingnya karakter ban...
Kharakter Bangsa VI PERAN MHS BANGUN KHARAKTER BANGSA & BN KHARAKTER BANGSA 21 • Setia kepada Ideologi Pancasila dan konst...
PERAN MAHASISWA BANGUN KHARAKTER & BN Kharakter Bangsa KEWAJIBAN KHARAKTER BANGSA 22 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 22
Kharakter Bangsa KHARAKTER JUJUR, BN: JIWA, KEWAJIBAN, KEHORMATAN DR.YANI/BEM/2021 23 KHARAKTER BANGSA 23
24 HARAPAN MASA DEPAN KHARAKTER BANGSA 24 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Kharakter Bangsa 24
TERCAPAI KHARAKTER YANG DIHARAPKAN (UU RI NO 17 TAHUN 2007 TENTANG RPJPN 2005-2025) Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 25 25
Kharakter Bangsa 26 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 26
Kharakter Bangsa KHARAKTER BANGSA VII.PENUTUP -MEMBANGUN KHARAKTER BANGSA MELALUI NILAI NILAI BELA NEGARA UNTUK MENJAGA KE...
DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Kharakter Bangsa 28 Kharakter Bangsa 28
Tangguh, kompetitif, berakhlak mulia, bermoral, bertoleran, bergotong royong, patriotik, dinamis, berbudaya, dan berorient...
• “DON’T ASK WHAT YOUR COUNTRY CAN DO FOR YOU, ASK WHAT CAN YOU DO FOR YOUR COUNTRY” (John F. Kennedy) Kharakter Bangsa IN...
Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 32
Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 33
DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Bahwa sesungguhnya kemerdekaan itu ialah hak segala bangsa dan oleh sebab itu, maka penjajahan diatas dun...
KETUA YAYASAN DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Kharakter Bangsa 35
Pembangunan karakter bangsa melalui nilai nilai bela negara bagi mahasiswa bem Telkom University ok
Jun. 23, 2021

Pembangunan karakter bangsa melalui nilai nilai bela negara bagi mahasiswa bem Telkom University ok

MEMBANGUN KHARAKTER BANGSA DAN BELA NEGARA

Pembangunan karakter bangsa melalui nilai nilai bela negara bagi mahasiswa bem Telkom University ok

  1. 1. OLEH LAKSDA TNI (P) DR. YANI ANTARIKSA.S.E,S.H,M.M JUM’AT 25 JUNI 2021 1 Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Pembangunan Karakter Bangsa Melalui Nilai-Nilai Bela Negara Bagi Mahasiswa 11
  2. 2. You lose your wealth, you lose nothing. You lose your health, you lose something. You lose your character, you lose everything. PROLOG The Nightmare of Loosing 2 Kharakter Bangsa 2 DR.YANI/BEM/2021
  3. 3. I. Latar Belakang  Karakter bangsa: pilar penting dlm kehidupan berbangsa-bernegara.  Karakter bangsa ibarat kemudi dlm kehidupan berbangsa-bernegara.  Pembangunan karakter merupakan merupakan amanat pendiri negara dan telah dimulai sejak awal kemerdekaan.  Kontinyuitas perhatian terhadap pembangunan karakter bangsa belum terjaga dg baik, sehingga hasilnya belum optimal.  Fenomena keseharian menunjukkan perilaku masyarakat belum sejalan dg karakter bangsa yg dijiwai oleh Falsafah Pancasila. 3 Kharakter Bangsa 3 DR.YANI/BEM/2021
  4. 4. Road Map Character Building Kesadaran Berbangsa Aspirasi satu Bangsa Terwujudnya satu Bangsa Bangsa Indonesia Nation And Character Building Bangnas PKBN DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Kharakter Bangsa 4 1908 1928 1945 1967 1997 4 Konflik Vertikal Konflik Horisontal Konflik Horisontal Butuh pemimpin Nasional, Negarawan, Visioner dan Kontemporer, berkharakter mampu memecahkan masalah masa kini, mengutamakan persatuan dan kesatuan serta siap sedia membela Negaranya,
  5. 5. 5 Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 “GARUDA PANCASILA, AKULAH PENDUKUNGMU. PATRIOT PROKLAMASI, SEDIA BERKURBAN UNTUKMU PANCASILA DASAR NEGARA RAKYAT ADIL MAKMUR SENTOSA PRIBADI BANGSAKU. AYO MAJU, MAJU AYO MAJU, MAJU YO MAJU, MAJU.” 5
  6. 6.  Kharakter adalah watak, tabiat, akhlak, atau kepribadian seseorang yang terbentuk dari hasil internalisasi berbagai kebajikan (virtues) yang diyakini dan digunakan sebagai landasan untuk cara pandang, berpikir, bersikap, dan bertindak.  Membangun karakter: Membangun generasi yang JUJUR, CERDAS, TANGGUH, dan PEDULI. II PENGERTIAN KHARAKTER 6 Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 6
  7. 7. DEFINISI KHARAKTER BANGSA • Kharakter Adalah cara berpikir dan berperilaku yang menjadi ciri khas tiap individu untuk hidup dan bekerjasama, baik dalam lingkup keluarga, masyarakat, bangsa dan Negara. • Kharakter bangsa sebagai kondisi watak yang merupakan identitas bangsa. (Simon Philips, 2008:223) • Kharakter bangsa adalah kualitas perilaku kolektif kebangsaan yang khas, baik yang tercermin dalam kesadaran, pemahaman, rasa, karsa dan perilaku berbangsa & bernegara sebagai hasil olah pikir olah hati, olah rasa dan karsa, serta olah raga seseorang atau sekelompok orang {kebijakan Pembangunan Karakter Bangsas 2010-2025). DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Kharakter Bangsa 7 Kharakter BI akan menentukan perilaku kolektif kebangsaan Indonesia yg khas, tercermin dalam kesadaran, pemahaman, rasa, Karsa dan perilaku berbangsa dan bernegara Indonesia yang Berdasarkan Pancasila, keberagaman dengan prinsip Bhineka tunggal Ika dan komitmen NKRI. 7
  8. 8. III. BELA NEGARA Kharakter Bangsa I Setiap warga negara berhak dan wajib ikut serta dalam upaya bela negara yang diwujudkan dalam penyelenggaraan pertahanan negara (Pasal 9 Ayat1) I KHARAKTER BANGSA 8 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 8 I I
  9. 9. BELA NEGARA • SIKAP & PERILAKU WARGA NEGARA YG DIJIWAI OLEH KECINTAANNYA KEPADA NKRI YANG BERDASAR PANCASILA & UUD 1945 DLM JAMIN KELANGSUNGAN HIDUP BANGSA & NEGARA (PENJELASAN PASAL 9 AYAT (1) UNDANG UNDANG NOMOR 3 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG PERTAHANAN NEGARA) Kharakter Bangsa JIWA KEWAJIBAN KEHORMATAN UPAYA AKSI BN KHARAKTER BANGSA 9 ESENSI DR.YANI/BEM/2021 9
  10. 10. BELA NEGARA • BELA NEGARA MEMILIKI SPEKTRUM YANG SANGAT LUAS DIBERBAGAI BIDANG KEHIDUPAN, MULAI DARI IDEOLOGI, POLITIK, EKONOMI, SOSIAL DAN BUDAYA. BELA NEGARA BISA DILAKUKAN OLEH SETIAP WARGA NEGARA YANG DIWUJUDKAN DALAM KEHIDUPAN SEHARI HARI SESUAI PROFESINYA. (PRESIDEN JOKO WIDODO) Kharakter Bangsa KHARAKTER BANGSA 10 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 10
  11. 11.  SESUATU YG BERHUBUNGAN DGN HAL-2 BAIK ATAU BURUK (PEPPER, 1958:7).  SEGALA SESUATU YG MENARIK BAGI MANUSIA SBG SUBYEK (PERRY, 1954).  Harga, makna, isi dan pesan, semangat, atau jiwa yang tersurat dan tersirat dalam fakta, konsep, dan teori. (Djahiri 1999)  Harga atau kualitas sesuatu. Artinya, sesuatu dianggap memiliki nilai apabila sesuatu tersebut secara instrinsik memang berharga. (Winataputra 1989). NILAI 11 Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 11
  12. 12. Kharakter Bangsa Sumber permenhan 32 th 2018 dan Kep. Sesjen. Wantannas, No 170 Thn. 2019 Tentang Buku Modul Utama Pembinaan Bela Negara KHARAKTER BANGSA 12 JIWA KEWAJIBAN KEHORMATAN UPAYA BN DR.YANI/BEM/2021 12
  13. 13. Cinta Tanah Air 1) Mencintai, menjaga dan melestarikan Lingkungan Hidup. 2) Menghargai dan menggunakan karya anak bangsa. 3) Menggunakan produk dalam negeri. 4) Menjaga dan memahami seluruh ruang wilayah NKRI. 5) Menjaga Nama baik bangsa dan negara. 6) Mengenal wilayah tanah air tanpa rasa fanatisme kedaerahan. Kharakter Bangsa 13 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 13
  14. 14. Kesadaran Berbangsa Dan Bernegara 1) Disiplin dan bertanggung jawab terhadap tugas yang dibebankan. 2) Menghargai dan menghormati Keanekaragaman suku, agama, ras dan antar golongan. 3) Mendahulukan kepentingan umum diatas kepentingan pribadi dan golongan. 4) Bangga terhadap bangsa dan negara sendiri. 5) Rukun dan berjiwa gotong royong dalam masyarakat. 6) Menjalankan hak dan kewajiban sesuai peraturan perundangan yang berlaku. Kharakter Bangsa 14 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 14
  15. 15. Setia Kepada Pancasila 1) Menjalankan Kewajiban Agama Dan Kepercayaan Secara Baik Dan Benar. 2) Memahami Dan Mengamalkan Nilai-nilai Pancasila Dalam Kehidupan Sehari-hari. 3) Meyakini Pancasila Sebagai Dasar Negara Serta Menjadikan Pancasila Sebagai Pemersatu Bangsa Dan Negara. 4) Menerapkan Prinsip-prinsip Dan Nilai-nilai Musyawarah Mufakat. 5) Menghormati Serta Menjunjung Tinggi Hak Asasi Manusia. 6) Saling Membantu Dan Tolong Menolong Antar Sesama Sesuai Nilai-nilai Luhur Pancasila Untuk Mencapai Kesejahteraan. Kharakter Bangsa 15 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 15
  16. 16. Rela Berkorban Untuk Bangsa Dan Negara 1) Rela menolong sesama warga masyarakat yang mengalami kesulitan tanpa melihat latar belakang sosio-kulturalnya. 2) Mendahulukan kepentingan Bangsa dan Negara dari pada kepentingan pribadi dan golongan. 3) Menyumbangkan tenaga, pikiran, kemampuan untuk kepentingan masyarakat, kemajuan bangsa dan negara. 4) Membela bangsa dan negara sesuai dengan profesi dan kemampuan masing-masing. 5) Berpartisipasi aktif dan peduli dalam pembangunan masyarakat bangsa dan negara. 6) Rela berkorban untuk kepentingan bangsa dan Negara tanpa pamrih. Kharakter Bangsa 16 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 16
  17. 17. Memiliki Kemampuan Awal Bela Negara 1) Memiliki kemampuan, integritas dan kepercayaan diri yang tinggi dalam membela bangsa dan negara. 2) Mempunyai kemampuan memahami dan mengidentifikasi bentuk-bentuk ancaman di lingkungan masingmasing sehingga selalu siap tanggap dan lapor dini setiap ada kegiatan yang merugikan dan mengganggu keamanan serta ketertiban masyarakat di lingkungannya masing-masing. 3) Senantiasa menjaga kesehatannya sehingga memiliki kesehatan fisik dan mental yang baik. 4) Memiliki Kecerdasan Emosional dan spiritual serta Intelejensi yang tinggi. 5) Memiliki pengetahuan tentang kearifan lokal dalam menyikapi setiap ancaman. 6) Memiliki kemampuan dalam memberdayakan kekayaan sumberdaya alam dan keragaman hayati. Kharakter Bangsa 17 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 17
  18. 18. Semangat Mewujudkan Negara Yang Berdaulat, Adil dan Makmur 1) Tidak berputus asa ketika menghadapi persoalan kehidupan bermasyarakat berbangsa dan bernegara. 2) Bekerja keras untuk kesejahteraan diri dan masyarakat. 3) Memperjuangkan Kedaulatan Rakyat, Keadilan dan Hak Asasi Manusia. 4) Mempraktekkan Clean and Good Governance dalam bermasyarakat berbangsa dan bernegara. 5) Menerapkan Jiwa, Semangat dan Nilai kejuangan 1945. 6) Memanfaatkan kearifan lokal untuk Kesejahteraan Rakyat. Kharakter Bangsa 18 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 18
  19. 19. IV KONDISI SAAT INI 19 Kharakter Bangsa 1.Disorientasi dan belum dihayatinya nilai-nilai Pancasila. 2.Keterbatasan perangkat kebijakan terpadu dalam mewujudkan nilai-nilai Pancasila. 3.Bergesernya nilai etika dalam kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara. 4.Memudarnya kesadaran terhadap nilai-nilai budaya bangsa. 5.Ancaman disintegrasi bangsa . 6.Melemahnya kemandirian bangsa. DR.YANI/BEM/2021 19
  20. 20. V. STRATEGI PEMBANGUNAN KARAKTER BANGSA A. Sosialisasi: Penyadaran semua pemangku kepentingan akan pentingnya karakter bangsa. Media cetak dan elektronik perlu berperanserta dalam sosialisasi. B. Pendidikan: Formal (satuan pendidikan), nonformal (kegiatan keagamaan,kursus, pramuka dll.), informal (keluarga, masyarakat, dan tempat kerja), forum pertemuan (kepemudaan). C. Pemberdayaan: Memberdayakan semua pemangku kepentingan (orang tua, satuan pendidikan, ormas, dsb.) agar dapat berperan aktif dalam pendidikan karakter. D. Pembudayaan: Perilaku berkarakter dibina dan dikuatkan dengan penanaman nilai-nilai kehidupan agar menjadi budaya. E. Kerjasama: Membangun kerjasama sinergis antara semua pemangku kepentingan. 20 Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 20
  21. 21. Kharakter Bangsa VI PERAN MHS BANGUN KHARAKTER BANGSA & BN KHARAKTER BANGSA 21 • Setia kepada Ideologi Pancasila dan konstitusi UUD 1945 • Mengabdikan diri sesuai dengan profesi yang kita miliki • Mentaati dan mematuhi berbagai peraturan yang berlaku (taat hukum) • Membayar pajak yang telah ditetapkan oleh pemerintah (taat pajak) • Mencintai produk-produk dalam negeri • Melaksanakan hak dan kewajiban sesuai ketentuan yang berlaku.  Memberikan bantuan berupa obat-obatan dan logistik  Menggalang donasi untuk dapat membantu yang terdampak  Bersatu melakukan pemulihan (recovery) ekonomi dengan memperhatikan protokol kesehatan BELA NEGARA AKSI NYATA DR.YANI/BEM/2021 21
  22. 22. PERAN MAHASISWA BANGUN KHARAKTER & BN Kharakter Bangsa KEWAJIBAN KHARAKTER BANGSA 22 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 22
  23. 23. Kharakter Bangsa KHARAKTER JUJUR, BN: JIWA, KEWAJIBAN, KEHORMATAN DR.YANI/BEM/2021 23 KHARAKTER BANGSA 23
  24. 24. 24 HARAPAN MASA DEPAN KHARAKTER BANGSA 24 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Kharakter Bangsa 24
  25. 25. TERCAPAI KHARAKTER YANG DIHARAPKAN (UU RI NO 17 TAHUN 2007 TENTANG RPJPN 2005-2025) Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 25 25
  26. 26. Kharakter Bangsa 26 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 26
  27. 27. Kharakter Bangsa KHARAKTER BANGSA VII.PENUTUP -MEMBANGUN KHARAKTER BANGSA MELALUI NILAI NILAI BELA NEGARA UNTUK MENJAGA KELANGSUNGAN HIDUP BANGSA DAN DEMI KEMAKMURAN RAKYAT -MAHASISWA BELAJAR MENDAPATKAN KNOWLEGE (TANGGAP), ATTITUDE (TANGGON ) DAN SKILL (TRENGGINAS) SERTA KOMPETEN, WAJIB DAN BERHAK DALAM BELA NEGARA -BELA NEGARA MERUPAKAN JIWA, KEWAJIBAN DAN KEHORMATAN TERIMA KASIH 27 DR.YANI/BEM/2021 27
  28. 28. DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Kharakter Bangsa 28 Kharakter Bangsa 28
  29. 29. Tangguh, kompetitif, berakhlak mulia, bermoral, bertoleran, bergotong royong, patriotik, dinamis, berbudaya, dan berorientasi Ipteks berdasarkan Pancasila dan dijiwai oleh iman dan takwa kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa BANGSA BERKARAKTER BN TANNAS TANGGUH Pembagunan Karakter Bangsa R A N: LEMHANNAS,POLH UKAM, KESRA, PEREKONOMIAN 1. Disorientasi dan belum dihayatinya nilai-nilai Pancasila. 2. Keterbatasan perangkat kebijakan terpadu dalam mewujudkan nilai-nilai Pancasila. 3. Bergesernya nilai etika dalam kehidupan Bermasyarakat, berbangsa dan bernegara. 4. Memudarnya kesadaran terhadap nilai-nilai budaya bangsa. 5. Ancaman disintegrasi bangsa 6. Melemahnya kemandirian bangsa. PERMASALAHAN BANGSA DAN NEGARA STRATEGI: 1.Sosialisasi/ Penyadaran 2.Pendidikan 3.Pemberdayaan 4.Pembudayaan 5.Kerjasama 1. PANCASILA 2. UUD 45 3. Bhineka Tunggal Ika 4. NKRI KONSENSUS NASIONAL LINGKUNGAN STRATEGIS Global, Regional, Nasional + BANGSA YANG MERDEKA, BERSATU, BERDAULAT, ADIL DAN MAKMUR 29 Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021
  30. 30. • “DON’T ASK WHAT YOUR COUNTRY CAN DO FOR YOU, ASK WHAT CAN YOU DO FOR YOUR COUNTRY” (John F. Kennedy) Kharakter Bangsa INTEGRITAS, ETHOS KERJA DAN GOTONG http//antariksa2010.blockspot.com “DON’T ASK WHAT YOUR COUNTRY CAN DO FOR YOU, ASK WHAT CAN YOU DO FOR YOUR COUNTRY” (John F. Kennedy) KHARAKTER BANGSA DR.YANI/BEM/2021 31 KETUA YAYASAN
  31. 31. Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 32
  32. 32. Kharakter Bangsa DR.YANI/BEM/2021 33
  33. 33. DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Bahwa sesungguhnya kemerdekaan itu ialah hak segala bangsa dan oleh sebab itu, maka penjajahan diatas dunia harus dihapuskan, karena tidak sesuai dengan perikemanusiaan dan perikeadilan. Dan perjuangan pergerakan kemerdekaan Indonesia telah sampailah kepada saat yang berbahagia dengan selamat sentausa mengantarkan rakyat Indonesia ke depan pintu gerbang kemerdekaan Negara Indonesia yang merdeka, bersatu, berdaulat , adil dan makmur. Atas berkat rahmat Allah Yang Maha Kuasa dan dengan didorongkan oleh keinginan luhur, supaya berkehidupan kebangsaan yang bebas, maka rakyat Indonesia menyatakan dengan ini kemerdekaannya. Kemudian daripada itu untuk membentuk suatu pemerintahan Negara Indonesia yang melindungi segenap bangsa Indonesia dan seluruh tumpah darah Indonesia dan untuk memajukan kesejahteraan umum, mencerdaskan kehidupan bangsa, dan ikut melaksanakan ketertiban dunia yang berdasarkan kemerdekaan, perdamaiaan abadi dan keadilan sosial, maka disusunlah Kemerdekaan Kebangsaan Indonesia dalam suatu UUD Negara Indonesia yang terbentuk dalam suatu susunan Negara RI yg berkedaulatan rakyat dengan berdasarkan kepada Ketuhanan YME, Kemanusiaan yg adil & beradab, Persatuan Indonesia dan Kerakyatan yg dipimpin oleh hikmat kebijaksanaan dlm Permusyawaratan/Perwakilan serta dgn mewujudkan suatu Keadilan sosial bagi seluruh rakyat Indonesia. Pembukaan UUD NRI 1945 34 Kharakter Bangsa
  34. 34. KETUA YAYASAN DR.YANI/BEM/2021 Kharakter Bangsa 35

×