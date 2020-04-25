Successfully reported this slideshow.
Loading Data into Azure SQL DW (Synapse Analytics) Global Azure Greece 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Presenter: Antonios Chatzipavlis
Antonios Chatzipavlis Data Solutions Consultant & Trainer Since 1999 30+Years in a Field 20+ Experience with 60+ Certifications SQLschool.gr Founder
A community for Greek professionals who use the Microsoft Data Platform
Connect / Explore / Learn V.102010-2020
Azure Synapse Analytics Limitless analytics service with unmatched time to insight Platform Azure Data Lake Storage Common...
Synapse SQL pool
• Extract the source data into text files. • Land the data into Azure Data Lake Store Gen2. • Prepare the data for loading...
ETL vs. ELT ETL ELT
SSIS vs. ADF SSIS ADF
Demonstration Loading data in Synapse SQL pool
Any questions
Thank you! @antoniosch - @sqlschool ./sqlschoolgr - ./groups/sqlschool ./c/SqlschoolGr SQLschool.gr Group Antonios Chatzip...
A community for Greek professionals who use the Microsoft Data Platform Copyright © SQLschool.gr. All right reserved. PRES...
  1. 1. Loading Data into Azure SQL DW (Synapse Analytics) Global Azure Greece 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Presenter: Antonios Chatzipavlis
  2. 2. Please mute your mic
  3. 3. Antonios Chatzipavlis Data Solutions Consultant & Trainer Since 1999 30+Years in a Field 20+ Experience with 60+ Certifications SQLschool.gr Founder
  4. 4. A community for Greek professionals who use the Microsoft Data Platform Connect / Explore / Learn @antoniosch - @sqlschool ./sqlschoolgr - ./groups/sqlschool ./c/SqlschoolGr SQLschool.gr Group help@sqlschool.gr Join us Articles SQL Saturday Nights SQL Server in Greek Webcasts News Resources
  5. 5. Connect / Explore / Learn V.102010-2020
  6. 6. Azure Synapse Analytics Limitless analytics service with unmatched time to insight Platform Azure Data Lake Storage Common Data Model Enterprise Security Optimized for Analytics METASTORE SECURITY MANAGEMENT MONITORING DATA INTEGRATION Analytics Runtimes PROVISIONED ON-DEMAND Form Factors SQL Languages Python .NET Java Scala R Experience Synapse Analytics Studio Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Internet of Things Intelligent Apps / Business Intelligence METASTORE SECURITY MANAGEMENT MONITORING
  7. 7. Synapse SQL pool
  8. 8. • Extract the source data into text files. • Land the data into Azure Data Lake Store Gen2. • Prepare the data for loading. • Load the data into staging tables with PolyBase or the COPY command. • Transform the data. • Insert the data into production tables. Data loading strategy for Synapse SQL pool The fastest and most scalable way to load data
  9. 9. ETL vs. ELT ETL ELT
  10. 10. SSIS vs. ADF SSIS ADF
  11. 11. Demonstration Loading data in Synapse SQL pool
  12. 12. Any questions
  13. 13. Thank you! @antoniosch - @sqlschool ./sqlschoolgr - ./groups/sqlschool ./c/SqlschoolGr SQLschool.gr Group Antonios Chatzipavlis Data Solutions Consultant & Trainer
  14. 14. A community for Greek professionals who use the Microsoft Data Platform Copyright © SQLschool.gr. All right reserved. PRESENTER MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESS, IMPLIED OR STATUTORY, AS TO THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION

