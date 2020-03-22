Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tema 6 Oxidación Y Reducción
1. Concepto de oxidación y reducción Al igual que existe un grupo amplio de reacciones de transferencia de protones, se co...
Ejemplos Cuba electrolítica Pila electroquímica Corrosión En ellos se produce a la vez una oxidación y una reducción.
Oxidación Oxidación: Se produce una oxidación siempre que un ion o un elemento cede uno o varios electrones. Así el ion Cl...
EJERCICIO 1 Escribe las reacciones de oxidación de los iones: Na hasta Na+, Mg hasta Mg2+, S2- hasta So. Na  Na+ + e- Mg ...
Reducción Reducción: Se produce una reducción siempre que un ion o un elemento capta uno a varios electrones. Por ejemplo ...
EJERCICIO 2 : Escribe las reacciones de reducción de los iones: Cl+3 hasta Cl¯ , O hasta O2-, S6+ hasta S4+. Cl3+ + 4 e¯ ...
2. Reacciones de oxidación reducción Las oxidaciones y las reducciones nunca se dan de forma aislada. Una sustancia cede e...
Ejemplo de reacción redox La plata(I) reacciona con el cobre(O) para dar cobre(II) y plata(O): Cuº  Cu2+ + 2 e¯ Ag+ + e¯ ...
Oxidante y Reductor Oxidante: Sustancia que provoca una oxidación para lo cual tiene que tomar electrones y se reduce. Red...
Cuº + 2Ag+  Cu2+ + 2Agº El cobre (0) es el reductor pues reduce a la plata (I) hasta plata (0) dándole electrones y oxidá...
EJERCICIO 3 Escribe las reacciones de oxidación reducción entre sodio atómico y cloro atómico y entre sodio metálico Na y ...
Sodio atómico y cloro atómico Oxidante: Cl Reductor: Na Na  Na+ + e- Semirreacción de oxidación Cl + e-  Cl- Semirreacci...
Sodio metálico y cloro gaseoso Oxidante: Cl2 Reductor: Na Na  Na+ + e- Semirreacción de oxidación Cl2 + 2e-  2Cl- Semirr...
3. Pares redox y número de oxidación Los iones simples que hemos visto (Cl¯,S4+,Ag+, etc.) tienen una carga real positiva ...
Estado formal de oxidación o número de oxidación 1. El estado formal de oxidación de cualquier elemento es cero. 2. El est...
EJERCICIO 4 Halla el estado formal de oxidación de todos los átomos de las especies: Cl2, H2O, NH3, HNO3, SO4 2-. Cl2 Clº ...
Par redox El par redox está formado por las dos formas oxidada y reducida de una especie química Se escribe primero la for...
Ejercicio 5: Escribe los pares redox de los ejercicios 1 y 2. S6+ + 2 e¯  S4+ Na  Na+ + e- Mg  Mg+2 + 2 e- S=  Sº + 2e...
EJERCICIO PROPUESTO Ajusta las semirreacciones y la reacción global para las siguientes especies indicando el oxidante, el...
Redox i

Primera clase del tema "Reacciones de transferencia de electrones" de Química de 2º de Bachillerato

Redox i

  1. 1. Tema 6 Oxidación Y Reducción
  2. 2. 1. Concepto de oxidación y reducción Al igual que existe un grupo amplio de reacciones de transferencia de protones, se conoce otro grupo igualmente importante de reacciones que implican la transferencia de uno o más electrones.
  3. 3. Ejemplos Cuba electrolítica Pila electroquímica Corrosión En ellos se produce a la vez una oxidación y una reducción.
  4. 4. Oxidación Oxidación: Se produce una oxidación siempre que un ion o un elemento cede uno o varios electrones. Así el ion Cl¯ se oxida y pasa a cloro atómico: Cl¯  Clº + e-
  5. 5. EJERCICIO 1 Escribe las reacciones de oxidación de los iones: Na hasta Na+, Mg hasta Mg2+, S2- hasta So. Na  Na+ + e- Mg  Mg2+ + 2 e- S2-  Sº + 2e-
  6. 6. Reducción Reducción: Se produce una reducción siempre que un ion o un elemento capta uno a varios electrones. Por ejemplo el ion Pb2+ se reduce y pasa a Pbo metálico en la reacción de reducción: Pb2+ + 2e¯  Pbo
  7. 7. EJERCICIO 2 : Escribe las reacciones de reducción de los iones: Cl+3 hasta Cl¯ , O hasta O2-, S6+ hasta S4+. Cl3+ + 4 e¯  Cl¯ O + 2 e¯  O2- S6+ + 2 e¯  S4+
  8. 8. 2. Reacciones de oxidación reducción Las oxidaciones y las reducciones nunca se dan de forma aislada. Una sustancia cede electrones y otra los toma de forma simultánea dando lugar a las reacciones redox.
  9. 9. Ejemplo de reacción redox La plata(I) reacciona con el cobre(O) para dar cobre(II) y plata(O): Cuº  Cu2+ + 2 e¯ Ag+ + e¯  Agº Cuº + 2Ag+  Cu2+ + 2Agº Semirreacción de Oxidación Semirreacción de Reducción ( ) x 2 Reacción redox
  10. 10. Oxidante y Reductor Oxidante: Sustancia que provoca una oxidación para lo cual tiene que tomar electrones y se reduce. Reductor: Sustancia que provoca una reducción para lo cual tiene que ceder electrones por lo que se oxida.
  11. 11. Cuº + 2Ag+  Cu2+ + 2Agº El cobre (0) es el reductor pues reduce a la plata (I) hasta plata (0) dándole electrones y oxidándose él a su vez. La plata (I) es el oxidante pues oxida al cobre (0) hasta cobre (II) y ella misma se reduce. El reductor se oxida y el oxidante se reduce. El reductor es la especie química que cede electrones El oxidante es la especie química que toma electrones Compara este concepto con el de ácido base de Brönsted Cuº Cu2+ Ag+ Agº 0 +1 +2 -1
  12. 12. EJERCICIO 3 Escribe las reacciones de oxidación reducción entre sodio atómico y cloro atómico y entre sodio metálico Na y cloro gaseoso Cl2. Indica las semirreacciones y la reacción redox, el oxidante y el reductor.
  13. 13. Sodio atómico y cloro atómico Oxidante: Cl Reductor: Na Na  Na+ + e- Semirreacción de oxidación Cl + e-  Cl- Semirreacción de reducción Cl + Na  Cl- + Na+ Reacción redox
  14. 14. Sodio metálico y cloro gaseoso Oxidante: Cl2 Reductor: Na Na  Na+ + e- Semirreacción de oxidación Cl2 + 2e-  2Cl- Semirreacción de reducción Cl2 + 2Na  2Cl- + 2Na+ Reacción redox ( ) x2
  15. 15. 3. Pares redox y número de oxidación Los iones simples que hemos visto (Cl¯,S4+,Ag+, etc.) tienen una carga real positiva o negativa ¿Qué carga recaerá sobre los compuestos o iones formados por más de un átomo? (K2Cr2O7 por ejemplo) Se formulan unas reglas que asignan la carga que recaerá sobre cada átomo en una molécula o ion según su electronegatividad Como no se trata de carga real se le da el nombre de estado formal de oxidación
  16. 16. Estado formal de oxidación o número de oxidación 1. El estado formal de oxidación de cualquier elemento es cero. 2. El estado formal de oxidación del oxígeno es -2, excepto en los peróxidos que es -1 y en sus combinaciones con el flúor que es +2. 3. El número de oxidación del hidrógeno es +1, excepto en los hidruros metálicos en los que el hidrógeno posee un número de oxidación de -1. 4. La suma algebraica de los estados formales de oxidación de todos los átomos ha de ser igual a la carga neta de la molécula ion.
  17. 17. EJERCICIO 4 Halla el estado formal de oxidación de todos los átomos de las especies: Cl2, H2O, NH3, HNO3, SO4 2-. Cl2 Clº Clº NH3 H+ H+ H+ N3- HNO3 H+ O= O= O= N5+ H2O H+ H+ O= SO4 2- O= O= O= O= S6+
  18. 18. Par redox El par redox está formado por las dos formas oxidada y reducida de una especie química Se escribe primero la forma oxidada con número de oxidación mayor, barra, y la forma reducida con número de oxidación menor. Forma oxidada / Forma reducida
  19. 19. Ejercicio 5: Escribe los pares redox de los ejercicios 1 y 2. S6+ + 2 e¯  S4+ Na  Na+ + e- Mg  Mg+2 + 2 e- S=  Sº + 2e- Cl3+ + 4 e¯  Cl¯ O + 2 e¯  O2- Na+/Naº Mg2+/Mgº Sº/S= Cl3+/ Cl¯ O/O2- S6+/S4+
  20. 20. EJERCICIO PROPUESTO Ajusta las semirreacciones y la reacción global para las siguientes especies indicando el oxidante, el reductor y los pares redox: Cr3+ + F-  Cr6+ + F2 I2 + AlAlI3 S2- + O2  SS4+ + O2- De las siguientes especies indica los números de oxidación de todos los átomos: Ba(O2)2 Pb(CO3)2 CuHSO3

