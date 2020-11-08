Analisis de proyecto STEM Antonio Navarro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANÁLISIS DE PROYECTO STEM DANDO FORMA AL MEDIEVO PROYECTO INTERDISCIPLINAR, 4º ESO (GEOGRAFÍA E HISTORIA, PLÁSTICA Y TECNO...
PRESENTACION • Proyecto interdisciplinar en el que intervienen las asignaturas de Tecnología, Ciencias Sociales y Plástica...
COMPETENCIAS CLAVE En este proyecto se trabajan las 7 competencias clave: • Comunicación lingüística • Competencia matemát...
ESTANDARES DE APRENDIZAJE Tecnología: • Localiza, intercambia y publica información a través de Internet empleando servici...
ESTANDARES DE APRENDIZAJE Plastica: • Realiza composiciones artísticas seleccionando y utilizando los distintos elementos ...
ESTANDARES DE APRENDIZAJE Historia: • Describe características del arte románico, gótico e islámico. • Reconoce las caract...
MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN Dia: Alumno 1 Alumno 2 Alumno 3 Alumno 4 PARTICIPA EN EL TRABAJO EN EQUIPO HA REALIZADO LAS TAREAS E...
PRODUCTO FINAL El producto final son animaciones de historias ambientadas en la época medieval utilizando scratch y dibujo...
TAREAS Las tareas por orden natural serian: • Lectura pormenorizada del dossier • Diseño de un espacio medieval tipo (cate...
DIFUSIÓN Como formación adicional se genero y publico la siguiente web para la difusión del proyecto. Además de presentars...
RECURSOS Para la realización de las tareas fue necesario movilizar a los docentes de 4ºESO de las asignaturas Tecnología, ...
HERRAMIENTAS TIC • Impresora 3D • Equipos informáticos para la búsqueda de información y la generación de la pagina web de...
AGRUPACION/ORGANIZACIÓN La clase se dividió en 3 grupos cada uno con la tarea de llevar a cabo una de las figuras establec...
CONCLUSIONES El desarrollo de este análisis me ha ayudado a ver la evolución de la enseñanza y la manera en las que se pue...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • Proyecto interdisciplinar, 4º ESO (Geografía e Historia, Plástica y Tecnología). (2017). Recuperado 8 de no...
  1. 1. ANÁLISIS DE PROYECTO STEM DANDO FORMA AL MEDIEVO PROYECTO INTERDISCIPLINAR, 4º ESO (GEOGRAFÍA E HISTORIA, PLÁSTICA Y TECNOLOGÍA) PREMIADA EN LA CATEGORÍA DE MEJOR EXPERIENCIA DE PROGRAMACIÓN, ROBÓTICA Y STEM, SIMO 2017 Antonio Navarro Saiz 2020
  2. 2. PRESENTACION • Proyecto interdisciplinar en el que intervienen las asignaturas de Tecnología, Ciencias Sociales y Plástica • Integración de los alumnos procedentes de PMAR (Programa para la Mejora del Aprendizaje y Rendimiento) en el 4º curso ordinario de ESO • El reto fue construir espacios de la Baja Edad Media mediante un programa de diseño 3D.
  3. 3. COMPETENCIAS CLAVE En este proyecto se trabajan las 7 competencias clave: • Comunicación lingüística • Competencia matemática y competencias básicas en ciencia y tecnología • Competencia digital • Aprender a aprender • Competencias sociales y cívicas • Sentido de la iniciativa y espíritu emprendedor • Conciencia y expresión culturales Mas info: https://dandoformamedievo.wordpress.com/competencias/
  4. 4. ESTANDARES DE APRENDIZAJE Tecnología: • Localiza, intercambia y publica información a través de Internet empleando servicios de localización, comunicación intergrupal y gestores de transmisión de sonido, imagen y datos. • Utiliza el ordenador como herramienta de adquisición e interpretación de datos, y como realimentación de otros procesos con los datos obtenidos. • Usa el Diseño Asistido por Ordenador 2D y 3D para la representación de objetos y sistemas técnicos. • Es capaz de diseñar y construir objetos técnicos mediante la tecnología de impresión 3D. • Diseña páginas web y conoce los protocolos de publicación, bajo estándares adecuados y con respeto a los derechos de propiedad.
  5. 5. ESTANDARES DE APRENDIZAJE Plastica: • Realiza composiciones artísticas seleccionando y utilizando los distintos elementos del lenguaje plástico y visual. • Aplica las leyes de composición, creando esquemas de movimientos y ritmos, empleando los materiales y las técnicas con precisión. • Estudia el movimiento y las líneas de fuerza de una imagen. • Cambia el significado de una imagen por medio del color. • Conoce y elige los materiales más adecuados para la realización de proyectos artísticos. • Entiende el proceso de creación artística y sus fases y lo aplica a la producción de proyectos personales y de grupo.
  6. 6. ESTANDARES DE APRENDIZAJE Historia: • Describe características del arte románico, gótico e islámico. • Reconoce las características de estos estilos en conocidas obras de arte románico, gótico e islámico. • Explica la importancia de Al-Ándalus en la Edad Media • Comenta mapas sobre la evolución territorial de Al-Ándalus.
  7. 7. MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN Dia: Alumno 1 Alumno 2 Alumno 3 Alumno 4 PARTICIPA EN EL TRABAJO EN EQUIPO HA REALIZADO LAS TAREAS EN CASA MUESTRA INTERÉS Y PREGUNTA ES PUNTUAL EN LAS ENTRADAS A CLASE APORTA OPINIONES INTERESANTES AVANZA EN EL USO DE LAS TIC TRAE EL MATERIAL NECESARIO A CLASE Con el fin de que la evaluación resulte formativa y ayude a los alumnos en su proceso de aprendizaje, se han utilizado registros diarios de su trabajo para ayudarles a desarrollar su trabajo de forma eficaz. Se han empleado rúbricas de evaluación, que además orientan a los alumnos de cuáles son las características deseables en los productos finales del proyecto.
  8. 8. PRODUCTO FINAL El producto final son animaciones de historias ambientadas en la época medieval utilizando scratch y dibujos de elaboración propia, así como recreaciones de construcciones de la época que los propios alumnos imprimieron en tres dimensiones.
  9. 9. TAREAS Las tareas por orden natural serian: • Lectura pormenorizada del dossier • Diseño de un espacio medieval tipo (catedral gótica, monasterio o ciudad) mediante el uso del programa de diseño 3D Tinkercad • Toma de capturas del trabajo realizado a lo largo de todo el proceso • Realización de los dibujos ambientados en los mencionados espacios • Impresión de los modelos (de esta fase se encargaría el profesor de Tecnología, pues es el único que maneja las impresoras) • Desarrollo de una historia en Scratch, empleando como fondos los dibujos • Presentación de los respectivos proyectos ante la clase • Elaboración de una encuesta de evaluación
  10. 10. DIFUSIÓN Como formación adicional se genero y publico la siguiente web para la difusión del proyecto. Además de presentarse a diferentes ferias y premios entre ellos consiguiendo: • 3º Premio Espiral de Edublogs • Premio a la innovación educativa “Mejor experiencia en Programación, Robótica y STEM” del Salón de Tecnología para la enseñanza SIMO 2017. Pagina Web del proyecto: https://dandoformamedievo.wordpress.com/
  11. 11. RECURSOS Para la realización de las tareas fue necesario movilizar a los docentes de 4ºESO de las asignaturas Tecnología, Historia y Plastica. Se usaron los siguientes materiales en las siguientes subtareas integradas: • Laminas: Tizas, lápices pastel, difuminos, goma para sacar brillos, etc. • Scratch: Las láminas creadas en la asignatura de plástica recreando escenas del bajo medievo los distintos grupos han creado una historia medieval utilizando Scratch. Por lo que fue necesaria usar el aula de informática también para la generación de modelos con Tinkercad. • Impresión 3D: Para esta tarea fue necesaria la impresera 3D aportada por el departamento de Tecnología, que se uso para imprimir los modelos desarrollados en Tinkercad.
  12. 12. HERRAMIENTAS TIC • Impresora 3D • Equipos informáticos para la búsqueda de información y la generación de la pagina web del proyecto. • Recreación de las escenas usando la usando Scratch. • Herramientas colaborativas como Google Drive. • Diseño de los espacios usando el programa de diseño 3D Tinkercad
  13. 13. AGRUPACION/ORGANIZACIÓN La clase se dividió en 3 grupos cada uno con la tarea de llevar a cabo una de las figuras establecidas: • Catedral • Ciudad • Monasterio
  14. 14. CONCLUSIONES El desarrollo de este análisis me ha ayudado a ver la evolución de la enseñanza y la manera en las que se pueden potenciar todas las competencias claves en un único proyecto ameno, y educativo para el alumnado. Además de cómo se puede educar al alumno en la integración, la cooperación y a ser responsable de su propio proyecto mediante metodología activas. El proyecto puede llevarse a cabo en 25 sesiones de 1 hora dentro de horario escolar, e implicando a los profesores de las asignaturas Plásticas, tecnología e historia puede ser llevado a cabo en aproximadamente 2 meses. Pudiendo los profesores avanzar en materia de manera paralela.
  15. 15. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Proyecto interdisciplinar, 4º ESO (Geografía e Historia, Plástica y Tecnología). (2017). Recuperado 8 de noviembre de 2020, de dandoformamedievo website: https://dandoformamedievo.wordpress.com/ • Decreto 38/2015, de 22 de mayo, que establece el currículo de la Educación Secundaria Obligatoria y del Bachillerato en la Comunidad Autónoma de Cantabria. (2015). Recuperado 8 de noviembre de 2020, de educantabria website: https://boc.cantabria.es/boces/verAnuncioAction.do?idAnuBlob=287913

