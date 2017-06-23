Electiva tres

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTITO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MATURIN SECCION ¨A V¨...
INTRODUCCIÓN Las empresas de hoy en día tienen poco que ver con las del siglo XVII. Entonces no había grandes fábricas, so...
CONTENIDO 1) Organización desde el punto de vista empresarial. La organización es el acto de coordinar, disponer y ordenar...
mecanismos de coordinación y control de los miembros de la organización. A demás deben figurar los niveles de autoridad y ...
 Departamentalización por funciones Este tipo de Departamentalización se basa específicamente en agrupar recursos y perso...
las fases que presenta el proceso empresarial, e incluso –la cual es la más empleada- el tipo de máquinas utilizadas, en c...
•Staff: se refiere directamente a los empleados que contribuyen a que el personal de línea trabaje con mayor eficacia. Son...
Centralización. Restricción de la delegación de la autoridad, manteniéndose esta última en la parte más alta de la estruct...
 Descentralización. Transferencia de autoridad, funciones, recursos, tomar decisiones, de los niveles superiores de la es...
BIBLIOGRAFIA ANÓNIMO. (22 de junio 2017). Obtenido de https://www.gestiopolis.com/la-organizacion-como-componente-del-proc...
  REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTITO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" EXTENSIÓN MATURIN SECCION ¨A V¨ Introducción a la programación PROFESOR: AUTORES: XIOMARA GUTIERRES ANTONIO CEBALLOS C.I 24504347 MATURIN JUNIO 2017
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Las empresas de hoy en día tienen poco que ver con las del siglo XVII. Entonces no había grandes fábricas, socios capitalista...fundamentalmente se realizaban las actividades económicas por medio de mercaderes, mercados...No existían las empresas como tales, había una persona que era la que llevaba el negocio y arriesgaba su patrimonio, eran proveedores de todo lo conocido, no había especialización Todo esto cambia con el tiempo y surgen empresas especializadas en vender algo concreto, empiezan a aparecer los bancos, los seguros, los servicios de transporte, de mercaderías y más tarde los de personas y empieza a multiplicarse el número de empresas. Este paso no sucede de forma espontánea, a finales del siglo XIX las condiciones no son las mismas que en el siglo anterior: Se dan una serie de avances tecnológicos completamente nuevos y que revolucionan la actividad económica, se desarrollan los transportes y esto facilita la apertura de nuevos mercados, se llega a lugares donde antes no se llegaba y hay una mayor rapidez en los intercambios. Hoy en día las empresas tienen mecanismos mejorados en a diferencia de esos tiempos y muchos avances administrativos y técnicas implementadas para mejorar su funcionamiento formas de organización la Departamentalización
  3. 3. CONTENIDO 1) Organización desde el punto de vista empresarial. La organización es el acto de coordinar, disponer y ordenar los recursos disponibles (humanos, financieros, físicos y otros) y las actividades necesarias, de tal manera, que se logren los fines propuestos. Por ello, las empresas no nacen ni se estructuran por sí mismas. Antes de ponerlas en marcha, sus directivos deben tener clara la forma en que ésta se organizará de cara a las tareas propias de su actividad comercial. Este proceso se conoce como organización empresarial o estructuración del negocio. Ninguna labor de gestión y administración será posible si antes no se fija un plan de organización, el cual debe sentar las bases para el funcionamiento de la empresa y para elementos asociados, por ejemplo el control de riesgos, la gestión de calidad o los Recursos Humanos, entre otros. En la capacidad de organización se refleja, además, la idea de negocio que las esferas directivas tienen de la misma y la claridad de las metas que se han propuesto. 2) Explicar la organización como proceso La organización como proceso permite el establecimiento de roles, relaciones, autoridades y responsabilidades, con el objetivo de operar con la eficiencia y eficacia requeridas para alcanzar los objetivos. Lo que se espere de un proceso de organización es disponer de una estructura organizativa a través de la cual los individuos cooperan sistemáticamente para el logro de objetivos comunes. Para realizar una organización como proceso de organización su estructura debe ser de un carácter tal que muestre los cargos, sus relaciones,
  4. 4. mecanismos de coordinación y control de los miembros de la organización. A demás deben figurar los niveles de autoridad y de responsabilidad. En el proceso de organización participan los sistemas; para ello vamos a definirlos: Procesos, procedimientos y mecanismos de resolución de conflictos. Se basa en el establecimiento de métricas para evaluación de resultados. A su vez identifica los criterios de asignación de recursos. El objetivo de la estructura es de servir como ayuda en el cumplimiento de los procesos de negocios de la organización, en todos sus nivele 3) Departamentalización La departamentalización consiste en una de las herramientas clave para lograr los buenos resultados, básicamente, consiste en la división del trabajo en funciones separadas situación que está probado que generará un beneficio para la empresa ya que habrá una mayor especialización del empleado en aquella área en la cual se desarrolla. Porque la idea de la departamentalización está estrechamente asociada a lograr que las funciones que se desarrollan se hagan de manera eficiente. A través de la división del trabajo las diversas labores se subdividen de la manera más lógica posible para permitir la especialización tanto de un actividad mental como física. Su objetivo es conforme y vino a incrementar la eficiencia en la ejecución de las funciones. 4) Tipos de departamentalización No obstante, la Administración también reconoce varios tipos de Departamentalización, los cuales se diferencian de acuerdo al criterio sobre el cual se haya llevado a cabo la división y agrupación organizativa. A continuación, resulta pertinente entonces describir brevemente cada una de ellas
  5. 5.  Departamentalización por funciones Este tipo de Departamentalización se basa específicamente en agrupar recursos y personal, en base a funciones específicas y especializadas, que vengan a cubrir cada una de las tareas que practica la Empresa. Por ejemplo, si se trata de una Editorial, cuya función es recibir textos, editarlos, imprimirlos y distribuirlos para su venta, una Departamentalización por funciones cónsona a las tareas de esta empresa contemplaría entonces un Departamento de recepción de manuscritos, un departamento de corrección y edición, departamento de diseño e impresión y departamento de distribución y ventas, o mucho más global, un Departamento de Edición, un Departamento de Producción y un Departamento de Mercadeo.  Departamentalización Geográfica Por su parte, este tipo de Departamentalización se basa en agrupar y diferenciar las actividades de una empresa, según las regiones geográficas donde opera, a fin de cubrir realmente las necesidades que se originan de sus tareas. Igualmente, los especialistas en Administración señalan que este tipo de Departamentalización está indicado para empresas de gran tamaño y alcance, casi siempre relacionadas con actividades de producción y ventas, en donde cada sucursal cuenta con una oficina dedicada a estos procesos, a fin de que se atiendan las necesidades in situ, y de acuerdo a las realidades que demanda cada región.  Departamentalización por Clientela En cuanto al tipo de Departamentalización por clientela, ésta se basa principalmente en dividir y agrupar recursos y personal en base a los distintos targets o perfiles de clientes que maneje la empresa, a fin de propiciar una atención personalizada, a la altura de las necesidades de cada cliente. En este sentido, los criterios para agrupar y dividir tareas tendrán presentes las edades, sexos, niveles sociales y económicos, inclinaciones, necesidades y gustos de los distintos clientes. De esta forma, la Empresa se organizará administrativamente, o al menos organizará sus oficinas operativas, de acuerdo a los distintos clientes que tenga o pretenda querer, tomándolos como el máximo norte del trabajo realizado.  Departamentalización por proceso Este tipo de Departamentalización se conoce en el mundo de la Administración también como Departamentalización por Fases del Proceso, además puede tomar como criterio distintos aspectos del proceso, por ejemplo cuáles son
  6. 6. las fases que presenta el proceso empresarial, e incluso –la cual es la más empleada- el tipo de máquinas utilizadas, en caso de que sea una Empresa de tipo industrial. De esta forma se busca implementar el concepto de fabricación en serie a la organización de la Empresa, haciendo que esta se divida y se agrupe según las fases que implican la fabricación de su producto. Sin embargo, algunos expertos en Administración han señalado que en la actualidad, en donde la tecnología se revoluciona constantemente, haciendo que las empresas deban mantenerse actualizadas, a fin de poder seguir el ritmo de los avances, y estar a la altura de las demandas del mercado, este tipo de Departamentalización puede resultar un poco inflexible, o por el contrario llevar a la empresa a que cada vez que introduce nueva tecnología también deba cambiar o modificar la organización administrativa de su empresa.  Departamentalización por Proyectos También ocurre que la empresa no sólo se dedique a la fabricación de un solo producto o que se encargue de desarrollar un solo proyecto, sino que se trate de una empresa que abarque varios proyectos a la vez o la fabricación de varios productos. Para este tipo de casos, algunos teóricos de la Administración recomiendan también el tipo de Departamentalización por Proyectos, donde la división y agrupación de personal y recursos se hace en aras de crear distintos departamentos, donde cada uno de ellos se especialice en un proyecto o producto en concreto, como forma de crear una estructura donde cada uno de los productos de la empresa se encuentre elaborado, atendido y supervisado, a fin de garantizar la excelencia y la eficiencia de todo elemento hecho o gestionado por la empresa. 4) autoridad de línea y de Staff •Línea: a la sucesión de puntos en una sola dirección; dentro de una empresa se basa en el principio de una autoridad única, donde cada jefatura responde ante un nivel superior. Este concepto es aplicable a la organización piramidal que emplean actualmente la mayoría de las empresas. Las funciones de línea tienen un impacto directo en el cumplimiento de los objetivos de la empresa. La autoridad lineal se basa en la práctica del poder legítimo.
  7. 7. •Staff: se refiere directamente a los empleados que contribuyen a que el personal de línea trabaje con mayor eficacia. Son el grupo de expertos que asesoran en la toma de decisiones. Las funciones de staff tienen un impacto indirecto dentro de la empresa ya que solo ofrecen asesoría técnica, consultoría y monitoreo dentro de la misma, en cualquiera de sus niveles. Su autoridad se basa en la práctica del poder del experto. Podemos decir entonces que el papel de un gerente de línea en una empresa es el de dirigir el trabajo de los subordinados y luchar porque los objetivos de la compañía se cumplan a cabalidad. Es la persona a la cual dentro de nuestro sitio de trabajo lo llamamos jefe y acudimos a él cuando necesitamos asesoría o cuando nos pide que hagamos determinada labor. O, aquella persona que nos reprende cuando algo no se hizo bien. De otro lado, el papel del gerente de staff es el de apoyar, asistir, ayudar, aconsejar o asesorar a los propios gerentes de línea para la consecución de los objetivos fundamentales en una compañía. Un buen ejemplo puede ser el gerente de recursos humanos quien asesora a los gerentes de producción, comercialización, ventas, etc., en temas como reclutamiento, capacitación, compensación del personal, etc. Ya sea dirigiendo (gerente de línea) o asesorando (gerente de staff), lo importante es unir esfuerzos para conseguir todos los objetivos que se haya propuesto una compañía Ahora veremos las funciones que debe llevar a cabo un gerente de staff, comenzando por una función de línea, en donde el gerente de personal, por ejemplo, dirige las actividades de su propio departamento y el de las áreas de servicio. Posteriormente se encuentra la función de coordinación en donde el gerente de personal realiza un control funcional para asegurar que todos los objetivos, políticas, procedimientos, etc., del departamento de personal, estén siendo llevados a cabo de la mejor forma por los gerentes de línea. 6) Centralización y descentralización de autoridad en una organización
  8. 8. Centralización. Restricción de la delegación de la autoridad, manteniéndose esta última en la parte más alta de la estructura organizacional. Departamentalización. Agrupación de actividades o funciones por área (dirección, departamento, sección, u otro) para garantizar el cumplimiento racional de la misión propuesta.  CENTRALIZACIONY DECENTRALIZACION EN LA TOMA DE DECISIONES. los gerentes, supervisores y todo aquel personal de nivel inferior cumplen con las instrucciones que se le proporciona el staff jerarquico mas alto. La centralizacion se refiere a que no toma en cuenta al personal de menor rango para la toma de decisiones y esto afecta las actitudes de los trabajadores en cuestiones que les son de importancia. El nivel gerencial toma poca captacion de sus necesidades, y los empleados se sienten alejados de aquellos que toman las decisiones que afectan su vida laboral. Por otra parte la decentralizacion es todo lo contrario en una organización, se consideran las aportaciones del nivel inferior, asi se toman acciones con mayor rapidez y los trabajadores se sienten que son tomados en consideracion para la toma de decisiones en su trabajo y tambien en su vida laboral y se sienten mas motivados por ser tomados en cuenta para la toma de decisiones.  La centralización es una tendencia a concentrar la autoridad de toma de decisiones en un grupo reducido de personas; no hay delegación. Conclusión Toda actividad es realizada por el administrador, que tiene reservados para sí la iniciativa y el poder decisión, la potestad de ejercer las funciones respectivas, existiendo una obvia subordinación de los órganos locales a aquel. La acción depende del Jefe del Órgano directamente, pues su posición implica una gran responsabilidad. La Centralización Gubernamental es aquella en la que el órgano superior tiene todas las funciones, competencias y controles de los demás órganos que integran la administración pública.
  9. 9.  Descentralización. Transferencia de autoridad, funciones, recursos, tomar decisiones, de los niveles superiores de la estructura organizacional hacia los niveles inferiores La Descentralización es aquella en la cual las funciones del Estado son llevadas a cabo por diversos órganos con competencias determinadas. Por lo tanto, la descentralización no es otra cosa que un descongestionamiento de los órganos del Estado, esto se configura cuando el Estado asigna a otros organismos de la Administración Pública competencia para conocer y dar solución a los asuntos propios de dicho ente. La Descentralización Gubernamental es aquella que permite la presencia de órganos descentralizados que se encargan de ejecutar, pero dichos órganos deben responder a un órgano centralizado
  10. 10. BIBLIOGRAFIA ANÓNIMO. (22 de junio 2017). Obtenido de https://www.gestiopolis.com/la-organizacion-como-componente-del-proceso- administrativo/ ANÓNIMO. (22 de junio 2017). Obtenido de https://www.definicionabc.com/general/departamentalizacion.php ANÓNIMO. (22 de junio 2017). Obtenido de http://www.monografias.com/trabajos11/worgfor/worgfor.shtml ANÓNIMO. (22 de junio 2017). Obtenido de https://educacion.elpensante.com/tipos-de-departamentalizacion/ http://admonespanol.blogspot.com/2009/11/autoridad-y-poder-linea-y- staff.html

