Fusohorario 171017193318

  1. 1. { Hora Legal e Fuso Horário Colégio Salesiano São José Geografia - 8º ano
  2. 2. FUSO HORÁRIO Relembrando: A Terra é dividida por linhas imaginárias chamadas de paralelos e meridianos. Latitude: é a distância entre os paralelos (em graus). Longitude: é a distância entre os meridianos (em graus). Fusos Horários: foi criado no século XIX visando a padronização dos horários em cada ponto do planeta. Isto beneficiou as trocas comerciais e o transporte entre os países.
  3. 3. FUSOS HORÁRIOS Como o dia têm vinte e quatro horas, podemos dizer que é igual a 360°. Vejamos: 360° = 24 horas = 24 fusos horários. 360° = 24 horas = 24 fusos horários = 360 longitudes. 360° dividido por 24 horas = 15 uma hora é igual a 15° graus para leste aumentamos uma hora a cada 15° para oeste diminuímos uma hora a cada 15° Obs.: para o norte e o sul a hora não será alterada
  4. 4. FUSO HORÁRIO Como é a divisão em Fusos Horários? Dividimos a circunferência da Terra (360o) pela duração do dia (24h). Assim, temos que: 360o/24h = 15o / h. Ou seja, a cada 15o, partindo do Meridiano de Greenwich (ponto inicial - 0o), aumenta-se 1h (no sentido leste) e diminui-se 1h (no sentido oeste)
  5. 5. Diminuir 1 hora Aumentar 1 hora Fonte: http://neptuno.fis.ua.pt/tidal/images/timezones/time_zones_1400.gif FUSOS HORÁRIOS
  6. 6. O Brasil, devido à sua extensão no sentido leste-oeste, apresenta quatro fusos horários diferentes. Dividindo os 360º da circunferência terrestre por 24, temos 15º, que é a medida de cada fuso horário. Cada fuso é delimitado por dois meridianos e todas as localidades situadas no seu interior têm a mesma hora, que é chamada de hora legal. Fusos horários
  7. 7. Linha Internacional de Datas No final do século passado, definiu- se internacionalmente uma linha de mudança de data que acompanha, mas não coincide rigorosamente com o meridiano de 180º, que é oposto ao meridiano de Greenwich. Quando se chega à linha internacional de data muda-se a data ou o "calendário" e não o relógio, portanto quem a atravessa de leste para oeste ( Sibéria para o Alasca, por exemplo) volta de “ hoje para ontem”, e quem atravessa de oeste para leste (Alasca para Sibéria) adianta um dia, mas sem mexer nas horas.
  8. 8. FUSOS HORÁRIOS DO BRASIL
  9. 9. A hora base para cálculos é a do meridiano principal ou o meridiano de "Greenwich", que passa pela cidade de Londres na Inglaterra. Siglas - principais denominações e siglas de tipos de horário:  GMT - Greenwich Mean Time - Tempo Médio de Greenwich - refere-se à cidade inglesa e seu observatório astronômico que foram convencionados como base para os cálculos internacionais de horário. Usado principalmente na Europa, segue o padrão UTC.  ST - Standard Time - Tempo Padrão - Hora oficial em cada fuso horário.  DST - Daylight Saving Time ou Summer Time - Horário de verão - geralmente uma hora a mais que o tempo padrão  UTC - Universal Time Zone - Civil Time - Horário Universal - Tempo civil. Todas os fusos horários são relativos a ele. O UTC não inclui os horários de verão é algumas vezes é ajustado com as diferenças de segundos em relação ao tempo de rotação da Terra, de forma a não exceder 0,9 segundo.  UT - Universal Time - Tempo Universal - baseado na rotação da Terra, é usado em astronomia.
  10. 10.  Hora Legal - Hora oficial de um país, geralmente a de sua capital, empregada como referência em documentos. No Brasil, a Hora Legal é a definida pelo relógio atômico do Observatório Nacional, embora o país use quatro fusos horários:UTC -2 no arquipélago de Fernando de Noronha, UTC-3 em todo o litoral atlântico, UTC-4 na Amazônia e no Centro-Oeste e UTC-5 no Acre.  Tempo Internet - Internet Time - Biel Universal Time (BUT) - A fabricante suíça de relógios Swatch criou em 1999 uma forma diferente de contar o tempo que elimina os fusos horários e a base hexadecimal (60 segundos e minutos, 12/24 horas), estabelecendo uma hora mundial padrão em formato decimal, em que o dia é dividido unicamente em 1.000 Beats (cada Beat vale 1 minuto e 26,4 segundos). Cada local do planeta tem uma relação diferente com o tempo Internet (@0 ou beat 0 é a base, em Biel, na Suíça).  A.M./P.M. - Povos que consideram ciclos de 12 horas, como os ingleses, definem as horas antes do meio dia como Ante Meridian (A.M.) e as horas após o meio dia como Post Meridian (P.M.). Assim, 6h00 = 6:00 AM e 18h00 = 18:00 PM, por exemplo.
  11. 11. 1º Passo: Determinar a distância em graus entre os pontos. REGRA: a) Pontos no mesmo Hemisfério = SUBTRAIR L – L ou O – O b) Pontos em Hemisférios diferentes = SOMAR L + O 2º Passo: Achar a diferença em horas entre os pontos. Regra: Como 1 fuso horário = 15º de Longitude, é só dividir o valor encontrado no 1º passo por 15. Distância em Graus dividido por 15 = nº de horas. CÁLCULO DA HORA EM UM LUGAR CONHECENDO-SE A HORA EM OUTRO
  12. 12. 3° Passo: somar ou diminuir a diferença. REGRA: À DIREITA = SOMA A DIFERENÇA À ESQUERDA = DIMINUI A DIFERENÇA DICA: • Se o valor encontrado for superior a 24, diminui 24 do restante encontrado e terá o horário do DIA SEGUINTE. • Se o valor encontrado for negativo, some 24 ao restante encontrado e terá o horário do dia anterior Obs.: não esqueça: se houver resto na divisão, devemos multiplicar esse resto por 4 (quatro), para transformar em minutos, porque a cada quatro minutos a Terra gira 1° em torno de seu eixo.

