2. clasificacin e identificacin de materiales peligrosos

ORGANIZACIÓN PANAMERICANA DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE PREPARATIVOS PARA CASOS DE DESASTRES CURSO MANEJO DE EMERGENCIAS QUÍMICA...
ORGANIZACIÓN PANAMERICANA DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE PREPARATIVOS PARA CASOS DE DESASTRES TEMA CLASIFICACIÓN E IDENTIFICACIÓN...
CURSO MANEJO DE EMERGENCIAS QUÍMICAS OBJETIVO  CAPACITAR CONTRAPARTES NACIONALES  IDENTIFICAR RESPONSABILIDADES EN LAS E...
CLASIFICACIÓN E IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LOS MATERIALES PELIGROSOS OBJETIVO • DEFINIR LOS MATERIALES PELIGROSOS • CONOCER SISTEMA...
DEFINICIONES Y SISTEMAS DE IDENTIFICACIÓN DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS DIFERENTES CRITERIOS ALMACENAMIENTO TRANSPORTE LABORAL ...
MATERIALES PELIGROSOS NU, OACI, OMI CUALQUIER SUSTANCIA O MATERIAL QUE POSEE UN RIESGO POTENCIAL PARA LA SALUD, SEGURIDAD ...
MATERIALES PELIGROSOS OIT AQUELLAS SUSTANCIAS PRESENTES EN EL AMBIENTE LABORAL QUE PRESENTAN RIESGOS PARA LA SALUD DE LOS ...
IDENTIFICACIÓN DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS LOS PRINCIPALES SISTEMAS SON: TRANSPORTE NU/OMI/OACI ALMACENAMIENTO NFPA LABORAL C...
IDENTIFICACIÓN DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS BASADO EN: SÍMBOLOS FORMAS COLORES NÚMEROS
SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN NFPA (NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION) NORMALIZADO (704) RIESGO DE INCENDIO EMPLEADO ALMACE...
SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN NFPA AZUL: RIESGO PARA LA SALUD 4 FATAL 3 EXTREMADAMENTE PELIGROSO 2 PELIGROSO 1 LIGERAMENTE PEL...
SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN NFPA ROJO: RIESGO DE INCENDIO 4 EXTREMADAMENTE INFLAMABLE 3 INFLAMABLE 2 COMBUSTIBLE 1 COMBUSTIB...
SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN NFPA AMARILLO: RIESGO POR REACTIVIDAD 4 DETONACIÓN RÁPIDA 3 DETONACIÓN, PERO REQUIERE UNA FUENTE...
SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACION NFPA BLANCO: RIESGO ESPECÍFICO OXY OXIDANTE ACID ÁCIDO ALC ÁLCALI CORR CORROSIVO W NO SE USE AGU...
SISTEMAS DE IDENTIFICACIÓN CCE/OIT SISTEMA CCE CLASIFICA CATORCE Y SEÑALA SEIS RIESGOS SISTEMA OIT CLASIFICA SEGÚN SUS CAR...
SISTEMA DE CLASIFICACIÓN E IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS PARA LOS MATERIALES PELIGROSOS
CLASE 1 EXPLOSIVOS COMPRENDE  SUSTANCIAS EXPLOSIVAS  ARTÍCULOS EXPLOSIVOS  SUSTANCIAS QUE PRODUCEN EFECTO EXPLOSIVO O P...
CLASE 1 EXPLOSIVOS SE DISTINGUEN CINCO DIVISIONES LAS PLACAS Y ETIQUETAS MUESTRAN SIEMPRE EL NÚMERO DE CLASE Y DE DIVISIÓN
EXPLOSIVOS CLASE 1 DIVISIÓN 1.1 SUSTANCIAS QUE PRESENTAN UN RIESGO DE EXPLOSIÓN DE TODA LA MASA
EXPLOSIVOS CLASE 1 DIVISIÓN 1.2 SUSTANCIAS QUE PRESENTAN UN RIESGO DE PROYECCIÓN, PERO NO UN RIESGO DE EXPLOSIÓN DE TODA L...
EXPLOSIVOS CLASE 1 DIVISIÓN 1.3 SUSTANCIAS QUE PRESENTAN RIESGO DE INCENDIO Y DE QUE SE PRODUZCAN PEQUEÑOS EFECTOS DE ONDA...
EXPLOSIVOS CLASE 1 DIVISIONES 1.4 Y 1.5 SUSTANCIAS QUE NO PRESENTAN NINGÚN RIESGO CONSIDERABLE SUSTANCIAS MUY INSENSIBLES....
GASES CLASE 2 SE DISTINGUEN TRES DIVISIONES PARA LOS GASES DURANTE SU TRANSPORTE: 2.1 GASES INFLAMABLES 2.2 GASES NO INFLA...
GASES CLASE 2 DENTRO DE ESTA CLASE PODEMOS ENCONTRAR: A) GASES PERMANENTES B) GASES LICUADOS C) GASES DISUELTOS D) GASES R...
GASES CLASE 2 DIVISIÓN 2.1 INFLAMABLES GENERALMENTE HIDROCARBUROS PROCEDENTES DE LA DESTILACIÓN DEL PETRÓLEO, FORMADOS POR...
GASES CLASE 2 DIVISIÓN 2.2 NO INFLAMABLES ESTOS MATERIALES GENERALMENTE NO SE QUEMAN Y SÓLO TENDRÁN COMBUSTIÓN EN CONDICIO...
GASES CLASE 2 DIVISIÓN 2.3 VENENOSOS ESTAS SUSTANCIAS FORMAN MEZCLAS ESTABLES. REACCIONAN CON LOS COMPUESTOS ORGÁNICOS DE ...
CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD TEMPERATURA MÁS BAJA EN LA QUE EL LÍQUIDO DESPRENDE VAPORES EN CANTID...
CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES SE CLASIFICAN EN TRES DIVISIONES SEGÚN SU PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD LAS ETIQUETAS DE LOS LÍQUID...
CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 3.1 PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD BAJO COMPRENDE LOS LÍQUIDOS CON PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD ...
CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 3.2 PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD MEDIO LÍQUIDOS CON PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD IGUAL O SUPER...
CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 3.3 PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD ELEVADO LÍQUIDOS CON PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD IGUAL O SUP...
CLASE 4 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES ESTA CLASE SE DIVIDE EN: DIVISIÓN 4.1: SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 4.2: SUSTANCIAS QUE EXPERI...
CLASE 4 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 4.1 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES SUSTANCIAS QUE TIENEN EN COMÚN LA PROPIEDAD DE ENCENDERSE CON...
CLASE 4 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 4.2 SUSTANCIAS QUE PUEDEN EXPERIMENTAR COMBUSTIÓN ESPONTÁNEA AQUELLAS QUE TIENEN LA P...
CLASE 4 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 4.3 SUSTANCIAS QUE EN CONTACTO CON EL AGUA DESPRENDEN GASES INFLAMABLES SUSTANCIAS QU...
CLASE 5 OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS ESTA CLASE SE DIVIDE EN: 5.1 OXIDANTES 5.2 PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS
CLASE 5 OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS DIVISIÓN 5.1 OXIDANTES SUSTANCIAS QUE SIN SER COMBUSTIBLES LIBERAN OXÍGENO, INCREM...
CLASE 5 OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS DIVISIÓN 5.2 PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS SUSTANCIAS ORGÁNICAS CON ESTRUCTURA BIVALENTE O-O...
CLASE 6 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS E INFECCIOSAS SE DISTINGUEN DOS DIVISIONES: 6.1 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS O TÓXICAS 6.2 SUSTANCIAS...
CLASE 6 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS E INFECCIOSAS DIVISIÓN 6.1 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS PUEDEN CAUSAR LA MUERTE O EFECTOS GRAVES Y PE...
CLASE 6 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS E INFECCIOSAS DIVISIÓN 6.2 SUSTANCIAS INFECCIOSAS SON AQUELLAS QUE CONTIENEN MICROORGANISMOS ...
CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS SE DISTINGUEN TRES CATEGORÍAS PARA ESTOS MATERIALES DURANTE SU TRANSPORTE
CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS ÍNDICE DE TRANSPORTE NÚMERO QUE EXPRESA LA INTENSIDAD MÁXIMA DE RADIACIÓN A UN METRO DE DIS...
CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS CATEGORÍA I-BLANCA BULTOS INTENSIDAD MÁXIMA DE RADIACIÓN EN LA SUPERFICIE EXTERIOR: 0,5 MIL...
CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS CATEGORÍA II-AMARILLA BULTOS INTENSIDAD DE RADIACIÓN EN LA SUPERFICIE EXTERIOR SUPERIOR A 0...
CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS CATEGORÍA III-AMARILLA BULTOS INTENSIDAD MÁXIMA DE RADIACIÓN EN SUPERFICIE EXTERIOR NO MAYO...
CLASE 8 SUSTANCIAS CORROSIVAS  SÓLIDOS O LÍQUIDOS QUE TIENEN LA PROPIEDAD DE CAUSAR LESIONES EN LOS TEJIDOS VIVOS Y DAÑOS...
CLASE 9 SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS VARIAS FIGURAN EN ESTA CLASE LAS SUSTANCIAS QUE ENTRAÑAN RIESGOS DISTINTOS DE LOS QUE PRESEN...
  1. 1. ORGANIZACIÓN PANAMERICANA DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE PREPARATIVOS PARA CASOS DE DESASTRES CURSO MANEJO DE EMERGENCIAS QUÍMICAS SAO PAULO, BRASIL, 4 AL 8 DE OCTUBRE DE 1999
  2. 2. ORGANIZACIÓN PANAMERICANA DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE PREPARATIVOS PARA CASOS DE DESASTRES TEMA CLASIFICACIÓN E IDENTIFICACIÓN DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS ING. RODOLFO ARIAS DÍAZ JEFE DE LA DIVISIÓN DE SALUD EN EL TRABAJO CIESS
  3. 3. CURSO MANEJO DE EMERGENCIAS QUÍMICAS OBJETIVO  CAPACITAR CONTRAPARTES NACIONALES  IDENTIFICAR RESPONSABILIDADES EN LAS EMERGENCIAS QUÍMICAS  APLICAR ACCIONES DE PREPARACIÓN Y RESPUESTA  CONOCER HERRAMIENTAS A EMPLEAR EN CADA PAÍS
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN E IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LOS MATERIALES PELIGROSOS OBJETIVO • DEFINIR LOS MATERIALES PELIGROSOS • CONOCER SISTEMAS DE IDENTIFICACIÓN • ETIQUETADO Y SEÑALIZACIÓN • ANALIZAR LOS RIESGOS CUANDO LOS MATERIALES SE DERRAMAN POR UN ACCIDENTE
  5. 5. DEFINICIONES Y SISTEMAS DE IDENTIFICACIÓN DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS DIFERENTES CRITERIOS ALMACENAMIENTO TRANSPORTE LABORAL AMBIENTAL SALUD
  6. 6. MATERIALES PELIGROSOS NU, OACI, OMI CUALQUIER SUSTANCIA O MATERIAL QUE POSEE UN RIESGO POTENCIAL PARA LA SALUD, SEGURIDAD Y PROPIEDAD CUANDO ES TRANSPORTADO PARA SU COMERCIALIZACIÓN
  7. 7. MATERIALES PELIGROSOS OIT AQUELLAS SUSTANCIAS PRESENTES EN EL AMBIENTE LABORAL QUE PRESENTAN RIESGOS PARA LA SALUD DE LOS TRABAJADORES EPA CUALQUIER SUSTANCIA VENENOSA QUE AMENACE A LAS FUENTES NATURALES Y AL MEDIO AMBIENTE CUANDO SE DESCARGA
  8. 8. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS LOS PRINCIPALES SISTEMAS SON: TRANSPORTE NU/OMI/OACI ALMACENAMIENTO NFPA LABORAL CCE/OSHA/OIT
  9. 9. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS BASADO EN: SÍMBOLOS FORMAS COLORES NÚMEROS
  10. 10. SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN NFPA (NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION) NORMALIZADO (704) RIESGO DE INCENDIO EMPLEADO ALMACENAMIENTO INDUSTRIAS CARACTERÍSTICAS AMERICANO USADO EN INDUSTRIAS EMPLEADO EN AMÉRICA LATINA NO SE UTILIZA EN TODO EL MUNDO
  11. 11. SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN NFPA AZUL: RIESGO PARA LA SALUD 4 FATAL 3 EXTREMADAMENTE PELIGROSO 2 PELIGROSO 1 LIGERAMENTE PELIGROSO 0 MATERIAL NORMAL
  12. 12. SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN NFPA ROJO: RIESGO DE INCENDIO 4 EXTREMADAMENTE INFLAMABLE 3 INFLAMABLE 2 COMBUSTIBLE 1 COMBUSTIBLE SI SE CALIENTA 0 NO SE QUEMARÁ
  13. 13. SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN NFPA AMARILLO: RIESGO POR REACTIVIDAD 4 DETONACIÓN RÁPIDA 3 DETONACIÓN, PERO REQUIERE UNA FUENTE DE INICIO 2 CAMBIO QUÍMICO VIOLENTO 1 INESTABLE SI SE CALIENTA 0 ESTABLE
  14. 14. SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACION NFPA BLANCO: RIESGO ESPECÍFICO OXY OXIDANTE ACID ÁCIDO ALC ÁLCALI CORR CORROSIVO W NO SE USE AGUA O RADIACIÓN
  15. 15. SISTEMAS DE IDENTIFICACIÓN CCE/OIT SISTEMA CCE CLASIFICA CATORCE Y SEÑALA SEIS RIESGOS SISTEMA OIT CLASIFICA SEGÚN SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS QUÍMICAS Y TOXICOLÓGICAS ESTOS SISTEMAS  NO SON UNIVERSALES  APARECEN SÓLO EN ALGUNOS CONTENEDORES  PUEDEN ESTAR EN OTROS IDIOMAS
  16. 16. SISTEMA DE CLASIFICACIÓN E IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS PARA LOS MATERIALES PELIGROSOS
  17. 17. CLASE 1 EXPLOSIVOS COMPRENDE  SUSTANCIAS EXPLOSIVAS  ARTÍCULOS EXPLOSIVOS  SUSTANCIAS QUE PRODUCEN EFECTO EXPLOSIVO O PIROTÉCNICO
  18. 18. CLASE 1 EXPLOSIVOS SE DISTINGUEN CINCO DIVISIONES LAS PLACAS Y ETIQUETAS MUESTRAN SIEMPRE EL NÚMERO DE CLASE Y DE DIVISIÓN
  19. 19. EXPLOSIVOS CLASE 1 DIVISIÓN 1.1 SUSTANCIAS QUE PRESENTAN UN RIESGO DE EXPLOSIÓN DE TODA LA MASA
  20. 20. EXPLOSIVOS CLASE 1 DIVISIÓN 1.2 SUSTANCIAS QUE PRESENTAN UN RIESGO DE PROYECCIÓN, PERO NO UN RIESGO DE EXPLOSIÓN DE TODA LA MASA
  21. 21. EXPLOSIVOS CLASE 1 DIVISIÓN 1.3 SUSTANCIAS QUE PRESENTAN RIESGO DE INCENDIO Y DE QUE SE PRODUZCAN PEQUEÑOS EFECTOS DE ONDA DE CHOQUE O PROYECCIÓN, PERO NO UN RIESGO DE EXPLOSIÓN DE TODA LA MASA
  22. 22. EXPLOSIVOS CLASE 1 DIVISIONES 1.4 Y 1.5 SUSTANCIAS QUE NO PRESENTAN NINGÚN RIESGO CONSIDERABLE SUSTANCIAS MUY INSENSIBLES. PRESENTAN RIESGO DE EXPLOSIÓN DE TODA LA MASA, PERO SUS PROBABILIDADES DE INICIACIÓN SON REMOTAS
  23. 23. GASES CLASE 2 SE DISTINGUEN TRES DIVISIONES PARA LOS GASES DURANTE SU TRANSPORTE: 2.1 GASES INFLAMABLES 2.2 GASES NO INFLAMABLES 2.3 GASES VENENOSOS
  24. 24. GASES CLASE 2 DENTRO DE ESTA CLASE PODEMOS ENCONTRAR: A) GASES PERMANENTES B) GASES LICUADOS C) GASES DISUELTOS D) GASES REFRIGERADOS A TEMPERATURAS MUY BAJAS
  25. 25. GASES CLASE 2 DIVISIÓN 2.1 INFLAMABLES GENERALMENTE HIDROCARBUROS PROCEDENTES DE LA DESTILACIÓN DEL PETRÓLEO, FORMADOS POR CADENAS DE CARBONO-HIDRÓGENO
  26. 26. GASES CLASE 2 DIVISIÓN 2.2 NO INFLAMABLES ESTOS MATERIALES GENERALMENTE NO SE QUEMAN Y SÓLO TENDRÁN COMBUSTIÓN EN CONDICIONES EXTREMAS. ALGUNOS PRESENTAN RIESGOS DE CORROSIVIDAD
  27. 27. GASES CLASE 2 DIVISIÓN 2.3 VENENOSOS ESTAS SUSTANCIAS FORMAN MEZCLAS ESTABLES. REACCIONAN CON LOS COMPUESTOS ORGÁNICOS DE LAS CÉLULAS PRODUCIENDO LA MUERTE
  28. 28. CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD TEMPERATURA MÁS BAJA EN LA QUE EL LÍQUIDO DESPRENDE VAPORES EN CANTIDAD SUFICIENTE PARA FORMAR UNA MEZCLA INFLAMABLE EN LAS PROXIMIDADES DE SU SUPERFICIE
  29. 29. CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES SE CLASIFICAN EN TRES DIVISIONES SEGÚN SU PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD LAS ETIQUETAS DE LOS LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES SE DISTINGUEN POR TENER EL NÚMERO DE LA CLASE Y DIVISIÓN LAS PLACAS NO DISTINGUEN LAS DIVISIONES
  30. 30. CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 3.1 PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD BAJO COMPRENDE LOS LÍQUIDOS CON PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD INFERIOR A -18 ºC
  31. 31. CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 3.2 PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD MEDIO LÍQUIDOS CON PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD IGUAL O SUPERIOR A -18 ºC E INFERIOR A 23 ºC
  32. 32. CLASE 3 LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 3.3 PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD ELEVADO LÍQUIDOS CON PUNTO DE INFLAMABILIDAD IGUAL O SUPERIOR A 23 ºC PERO NO SUPERIOR A 61 ºC
  33. 33. CLASE 4 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES ESTA CLASE SE DIVIDE EN: DIVISIÓN 4.1: SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 4.2: SUSTANCIAS QUE EXPERIMENTAN COMBUSTIÓN ESPONTÁNEA DIVISIÓN 4.3: SUSTANCIAS QUE EN CONTACTO CON EL AGUA DESPRENDEN GASES INFLAMABLES
  34. 34. CLASE 4 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 4.1 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES SUSTANCIAS QUE TIENEN EN COMÚN LA PROPIEDAD DE ENCENDERSE CON FUENTES EXTERIORES DE IGNICIÓN Y ENTRAR FÁCILMENTE EN COMBUSTIÓN
  35. 35. CLASE 4 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 4.2 SUSTANCIAS QUE PUEDEN EXPERIMENTAR COMBUSTIÓN ESPONTÁNEA AQUELLAS QUE TIENEN LA PROPIEDAD DE LLEGAR A CALENTARSE Y ENCENDERSE ESPONTÁNEAMENTE
  36. 36. CLASE 4 SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES DIVISIÓN 4.3 SUSTANCIAS QUE EN CONTACTO CON EL AGUA DESPRENDEN GASES INFLAMABLES SUSTANCIAS QUE TIENE EN COMÚN LA PROPIEDAD DE DESPRENDER GASES INFLAMABLES EN CONTACTO CON ELAGUA
  37. 37. CLASE 5 OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS ESTA CLASE SE DIVIDE EN: 5.1 OXIDANTES 5.2 PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS
  38. 38. CLASE 5 OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS DIVISIÓN 5.1 OXIDANTES SUSTANCIAS QUE SIN SER COMBUSTIBLES LIBERAN OXÍGENO, INCREMENTANDO EL RIESGO DE INCENDIO
  39. 39. CLASE 5 OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS DIVISIÓN 5.2 PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS SUSTANCIAS ORGÁNICAS CON ESTRUCTURA BIVALENTE O-O, TÉRMICAMENTE INESTABLES CON DESCOMPOSICIÓN EXOTÉRMICA ACELERADA ADEMÁS PUEDEN: EXPERIMENTAR DESCOMPOSICIÓN ARDER RÁPIDAMENTE SER INESTABLES AL IMPACTO O FROTAMIENTO REACCIONAR CON OTRAS SUSTANCIAS PRODUCIR LESIONES EN LOS OJOS
  40. 40. CLASE 6 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS E INFECCIOSAS SE DISTINGUEN DOS DIVISIONES: 6.1 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS O TÓXICAS 6.2 SUSTANCIAS INFECCIOSAS
  41. 41. CLASE 6 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS E INFECCIOSAS DIVISIÓN 6.1 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS PUEDEN CAUSAR LA MUERTE O EFECTOS GRAVES Y PERJUDICIALES PARA LA SALUD DEL SER HUMANO SI SE INHALAN, SI SE RESPIRAN O SI ENTRAN EN CONTACTO CON LA PIEL
  42. 42. CLASE 6 SUSTANCIAS VENENOSAS E INFECCIOSAS DIVISIÓN 6.2 SUSTANCIAS INFECCIOSAS SON AQUELLAS QUE CONTIENEN MICROORGANISMOS VIABLES O TOXINAS DE LOS QUE SE SABE O SE SOSPECHA QUE PUEDEN ORIGINAR ENFERMEDADES EN LOS ANIMALES O EN EL HOMBRE
  43. 43. CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS SE DISTINGUEN TRES CATEGORÍAS PARA ESTOS MATERIALES DURANTE SU TRANSPORTE
  44. 44. CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS ÍNDICE DE TRANSPORTE NÚMERO QUE EXPRESA LA INTENSIDAD MÁXIMA DE RADIACIÓN A UN METRO DE DISTANCIA DE LA SUPERFICIE EXTERIOR
  45. 45. CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS CATEGORÍA I-BLANCA BULTOS INTENSIDAD MÁXIMA DE RADIACIÓN EN LA SUPERFICIE EXTERIOR: 0,5 MILIROENTGEN POR HORA CONTENEDORES CUANDO NINGUNO DE LOS BULTOS QUE CONTIENE PERTENECE A UNA CATEGORÍA SUPERIOR A LA I-BLANCA
  46. 46. CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS CATEGORÍA II-AMARILLA BULTOS INTENSIDAD DE RADIACIÓN EN LA SUPERFICIE EXTERIOR SUPERIOR A 0,5 PERO NO MAYOR A 50 MILIROENTGEN POR HORA. ÍNDICE DE TRANSPORTE INFERIOR A 1,0 CONTENEDORES CUANDO EL ÍNDICE TOTAL DE TRANSPORTE NO EXCEDE DE 1,0 Y NO SE LLEVAN MATERIALES DE LA CATEGORÍA III
  47. 47. CLASE 7 MATERIALES RADIACTIVOS CATEGORÍA III-AMARILLA BULTOS INTENSIDAD MÁXIMA DE RADIACIÓN EN SUPERFICIE EXTERIOR NO MAYOR DE 200 MILIROENTGEN POR HORA. ÍNDICE DE TRANSPORTE NO EXCEDE DE 10 CONTENEDORES CUANDO EL ÍNDICE TOTAL DE TRANSPORTE EXCEDE DE 10
  48. 48. CLASE 8 SUSTANCIAS CORROSIVAS  SÓLIDOS O LÍQUIDOS QUE TIENEN LA PROPIEDAD DE CAUSAR LESIONES EN LOS TEJIDOS VIVOS Y DAÑOS A LOS METALES  ALGUNAS SON VOLÁTILES Y DESPRENDEN VAPORES IRRITANTES  DESPENDEN GASES TÓXICOS CUANDO SE DECOMPONEN
  49. 49. CLASE 9 SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS VARIAS FIGURAN EN ESTA CLASE LAS SUSTANCIAS QUE ENTRAÑAN RIESGOS DISTINTOS DE LOS QUE PRESENTAN LAS SUSTANCIAS DE LAS DEMÁS CLASES

