O Segredo - Como realizar os seus sonhos.!

Como realizá-los
“Este Segredo dá a você tudo o que desejas; felicidade, amor, saúde, dinheiro, paz espiritual. Não há nada que você não po...
Tudo o que acontece na sua vida é você que atrai. É fruto do que você pensa. Observe o que está passando pela sua mente. V...
Focalize seus pensamentos naquilo que deseja. Tudo é atraído para você graças as imagens que têm em sua mente. O que está ...
Você é o arquiteto da sua vida. É o seu próprio escultor. Você esculpe a sua vida e é a sua própria obra-prima. Fazemos is...
“O que está em cima é como o que está embaixo. O que está dentro é como o que está fora.” (Tabua de Esmeraldas cerca de 30...
O que está em cima é como o que está embaixo. O que está no seu consciente é como o que está no seu subconsciente, se você...
Tudo aquilo que está e chega até em sua mente e você aceita como verdade vai para o seu subconsciente. E vai para os seus ...
Consciente Subconsciente Corpo Físico ideia ideia ideia Ações Resultado As coisas chegam na sua vida através do seu consci...
Tenha na sua mente nitidamente qual é o seu sonho, qual é o seu objetivo de vida, qual é o seu desejo, sua aspiração. Dese...
Você não deve mais dar atenção naquilo que você não quer ver como realidade na sua vida. Você só deve dar atenção naquilo ...
Visualize as suas metas diariamente por alguns minutos para energizá-las e atraí-las. Entusiasme-se com os seus sonhos par...
“Você cria seu próprio universo durante o caminho.” (Winston Churchill). “Qualquer coisa que a mente do homem pode concebe...
Seus sentimentos revela o que você atrai: Quando você está sentindo bem atrai coisas positivas: felicidade, alegria, otimi...
Encontre o lugar emocional de seus desejos e se familiarize com ele. Faça um “teste-drive” e dirija o carro de seus sonhos...
Apenas peça e receberá! Pegue uma folha de papel e escreva; “Sou tão feliz e agradecido agora que tenho ______________”, e...
Gratidão é um sentimento que todos precisamos ter. Levantar da cama todos os dias e agradecer tem sido um poderoso exercíc...
O Segredo - Como realizar os seus sonhos!
O Segredo - Como realizar os seus sonhos!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

O Segredo - Como realizar os seus sonhos!

28 views

Published on

O Segredo - Como realizar os seus sonhos.!

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

O Segredo - Como realizar os seus sonhos!

  1. 1. Como realizá-los
  2. 2. “Este Segredo dá a você tudo o que desejas; felicidade, amor, saúde, dinheiro, paz espiritual. Não há nada que você não possa conseguir se aprender a aplicar o segredo em sua vida diária” (Bob Proctor).
  3. 3. Tudo o que acontece na sua vida é você que atrai. É fruto do que você pensa. Observe o que está passando pela sua mente. Você está atraindo isso tudo. “Tudo o que chega na sua vida (quer seja bom ou mal), você mesmo está atraindo pelo poder da atração.” Você atrai tudo aquilo que teme. Você atrai tudo aquilo que agradece. Você atrai tudo aquilo em que foca sua atenção. Você atrai tudo aquilo do que se queixa. Você atrai todas suas experiências sem se dar conta, pelo maravilhoso poder de sua mente que funciona sem parar. SÓ VOCÊ PODE MUDAR SUA VIDA NIGUÉM MAIS PODE FAZÊ-LO POR VOCÊ.
  4. 4. Focalize seus pensamentos naquilo que deseja. Tudo é atraído para você graças as imagens que têm em sua mente. O que está pensando... qualquer coisa que esteja acontecendo em sua mente, você a está atraindo. Quer seja positiva... Ou negativa! Se quer ter uma vida feliz e coberta de êxitos, seu trabalho é… Deixar de lado os medos, pensamentos de brigas e temores. Apague as más notícias e coloque em sua mente imagens de paz mundial e amor. Você atrairá aquilo em que focar o seu pensamento concomitantemente à sua emoção. “Coloque todas suas metas por escrito e dedique um tempo para visualizá-las e dar-lhes energia mental DIARIAMENTE por alguns minutos.”
  5. 5. Você é o arquiteto da sua vida. É o seu próprio escultor. Você esculpe a sua vida e é a sua própria obra-prima. Fazemos isso com o nosso pensamento.
  6. 6. “O que está em cima é como o que está embaixo. O que está dentro é como o que está fora.” (Tabua de Esmeraldas cerca de 3000 a.C).
  7. 7. O que está em cima é como o que está embaixo. O que está no seu consciente é como o que está no seu subconsciente, se você aceitar tudo aquilo que chega até você. O que está dentro é como o que fora. O que está dentro de você vai ser refletido no seu mundo exterior. O seu mundo exterior é reflexo do seu mundo interior.
  8. 8. Tudo aquilo que está e chega até em sua mente e você aceita como verdade vai para o seu subconsciente. E vai para os seus sentimentos. O subconsciente é emocional. Você se emociona. E quando você se emociona é porque está dentro de você e tudo aquilo que está dentro de você muda a vibração do seu corpo. Você começa a transmitir para o universo a imagem daquilo que você acredita e o universo materializa em sua vida. O universo cria formas para que você torne real aquilo que você tem na mente.
  9. 9. Consciente Subconsciente Corpo Físico ideia ideia ideia Ações Resultado As coisas chegam na sua vida através do seu consciente. As coisas chegam até você. Elas passam pelo seu consciente. Você pode aceitar o rejeitar qualquer informação. Quando elas chegam até o seu consciente e elas são aceitas, elas vão para o seu subconsciente. Quando uma ideia chega até a sua mente e você aceita, ela vai para o seu subconsciente. Quando essa ideia vai para o seu subconsciente ela se torna uma verdade para você. Você aceita. E quando você aceita como verdade você se emociona e ela acaba se manifestando no seu corpo. Seu corpo começa a sentir a vibração da emoção daquela ideia. Ela está dentro de você e você acaba agindo de acordo com aquilo que você acredita. Você acaba agindo de acordo com essa ideia. E você vai ter como resultado em sua vida essa ideia. O logo você vai ter no seu mundo exterior aquilo que você tem e aceita no seu mundo interior.
  10. 10. Tenha na sua mente nitidamente qual é o seu sonho, qual é o seu objetivo de vida, qual é o seu desejo, sua aspiração. Desenhe, escreva com detalhes. Se emocione, acredite. Ele vai para o seu subconsciente. Leia todos os dias. Sugestão: Eu estou tão feliz e agradecido porque a minha vida é... Descreva a sua vida conforme seus sonhos.
  11. 11. Você não deve mais dar atenção naquilo que você não quer ver como realidade na sua vida. Você só deve dar atenção naquilo que você quer ver. Você deve ver. Você deve visualizar. Você deve ter uma imagem na sua mente naquilo que você quer. Você deve acreditar nessa imagem, internalizar essa imagem no seu subconsciente. Essa imagem vai mexer com seus sentimentos e você vai agir de acordo com essa imagem e você vai ter essa exata imagem em sua vida. Você deve ter a imagem do seu sonho. Acreditar nessa imagem. Se emocionar. Internalizar a imagem no seu subconsciente. E você verá essa imagem refletir no seu mundo físico. O Processo de Criação tem três fases: 1. Você pede o que quer; 2. O Universo responde; 3. Você recebe.
  12. 12. Visualize as suas metas diariamente por alguns minutos para energizá-las e atraí-las. Entusiasme-se com os seus sonhos para que se concretizem! Isso os magnetiza e os atrai. Agradeça antecipadamente com a certeza de que já possui o que quer! Eu vislumbro um futuro de potencial ilimitado, de possibilidades ilimitadas.
  13. 13. “Você cria seu próprio universo durante o caminho.” (Winston Churchill). “Qualquer coisa que a mente do homem pode conceber, também pode alcançar.” (W. Clement Stone). “A imaginação é tudo, é uma visão antecipada das atrações da vida que virá.” (Albert Einstein). “Dê seu primeiro passo com fé, não é necessário que veja todo o caminho, só dê seu primeiro passo.” (Martin Luther King Jr.). “Tudo o que somos é o resultado de nossos pensamentos.” (Budha). “Eu não saberia dizer qual é esse poder, tudo o que sei é que ele existe.” (Graham Bell).
  14. 14. Seus sentimentos revela o que você atrai: Quando você está sentindo bem atrai coisas positivas: felicidade, alegria, otimismo, amor, paixão, esperança, emoção, sorrisos, compaixão… Quando você está sentindo mal atrai coisas negativas: ódio, inveja, raiva, depressão, tristeza, preocupação, solidão, culpa, vergonha, medo, apatia... Quer saber o que está atraindo agora? Pergunte-se: Como me sinto? Aí encontrará a resposta de tudo o que acontece com você... Se todo o tempo está de mal humor, é lógico que só receberá coisas que não deseja, ou que suas condições de vida não sejam como desejaria.
  15. 15. Encontre o lugar emocional de seus desejos e se familiarize com ele. Faça um “teste-drive” e dirija o carro de seus sonhos Visite a casa que tanto deseja comprar.
  16. 16. Apenas peça e receberá! Pegue uma folha de papel e escreva; “Sou tão feliz e agradecido agora que tenho ______________”, escreva no presente, como se já o tivesse. Agradeça por antecipação, foca em seus sonhos e dê-lhes “tempo”. Entusiasme-se com seus sonhos antes que apareçam, isso os magnetizará para atraí-los. Faça o necessário para sentir que seu desejo já se realizou... O universo inteiro conspirará para que seus sonhos se tornem realidade.
  17. 17. Gratidão é um sentimento que todos precisamos ter. Levantar da cama todos os dias e agradecer tem sido um poderoso exercício para mim. Todas as manhãs quando acordo, digo: Sou muito grato! A atitude de gratidão é parte essencial do Segredo. A Gratidão multiplica as bênçãos!

×