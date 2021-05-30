Evangeliza - Fora da caridade não há salvação

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Há pessoas que desejam saber só por saber, e isso é curiosidade; outras, para alcançarem fama, e isso é vaidade; outras, ...
Caridade é a mão terna e compassiva Que ampara os bons e aos maus ama e perdoa, Misericórdia, a qual para ser boa, De bens...
A caridade é o amor em ação, é a pedra de toque que dará a conhecer ao mundo os verdadeiros discípulos do Cristo “nisto co...
É o próprio amor de Deus irradiando virtudes sobre nós, suas criaturas, inspirando-nos a prática do Bem [...]. [...] é o A...
É o estímulo vivo da fraternidade, que ligará homens e nações numa só família, qual imenso rebanho sob o comando de um úni...
“Não basta uma virtude passiva; é preciso uma virtude ativa. Para fazer o bem, é preciso sempre a ação da vontade. Para fa...
Amor: • Desejo do bem; • Cuidado; • Proteção; • Amparo;
Lei Divina é o Supremo Bem e manifesta-se na Criação, em todo o Universo.
“[...] em verdade eu digo que todas as vezes que fizeram a um desses pequeninos, foi a Mim que fizeram.” Jesus (Mateus. 25...
Libertação e preservação do espírito contra o perigo de maiores males, no próprio caminho, a fim de que se confie à constr...
Salvar-se é compreender a Lei Divina e alinhar-se a ela. Amai-vos e instrui-vos Daqui nada se leva de material, mas levamo...
Como disse Emmanuel “salvação” não é ganhar o reino dos céus; não é o encontro com o paraíso após a morte; salvação é libe...
A SALVAÇÃO É INDIVIDUAL “Deus retribuirá a cada um segundo suas obras” (Rom. 2:6), “cada um de nós prestará contas de si m...
• Caridade por pensamentos: desejando sempre as bênçãos de Deus ao nosso próximo, mas sobretudo aqueles que nos perseguem....
Caridade: benevolência para com todos, indulgência para imperfeições dos outros, perdão das ofensas. (KARDEC, Allan. Livro...
• Boa vontade para com alguém; disposição bondosa de promover a felicidade e prazer na prática de boas ações; Se exprime n...
Deus nosso pai, vós que sois todo poder e bondade. Dai a força àquele que passa pela provação. Dai a luz àquele que procur...
Síntese do item Caridade do Livro: Doutrina Espírita no Tempo e no Espaço 800 verbetes especializados - A. Merci Spada Bor...
Dois meninos caminhavam ao longo de uma estrada, que se estendia através de um campo. À beira do caminho viram um casaco v...
Caridade é o amor É o sol que nosso Senhor Fez raiar claro e fecundo Alegrando nesta vida A existência dolorida Dos que so...
  1. 1. “Há pessoas que desejam saber só por saber, e isso é curiosidade; outras, para alcançarem fama, e isso é vaidade; outras, para enriquecerem com sua ciência, e isso é um negócio torpe; outras, para serem edificadas, e isso é prudência; outras, para edificarem os outros, e isso é caridade.” (Santo Agostinho).
  2. 2. Caridade é a mão terna e compassiva Que ampara os bons e aos maus ama e perdoa, Misericórdia, a qual para ser boa, De bens paradisíacos se priva. Mão radiosa, que traz a verde oliva Da paz, que acaricia e que abençoa, Voz da eterna verdade que ressoa Por toda a parte, promissora e ativa. A caridade é o símbolo da chave Que abre as portas do céu claro e suave, Das consciências libertas da impureza; É a vibração do espírito divino, Em seu labor fecundo e peregrino, Manifestando as glórias da Beleza!... (Cruz e Souza, Psicografia de Francisco Cândido Xavier in Parnaso do Além Túmulo).
  3. 3. A caridade é o amor em ação, é a pedra de toque que dará a conhecer ao mundo os verdadeiros discípulos do Cristo “nisto conhecerão todos que sois meus discípulos, se tiverdes amor uns aos outros”. Caridade brota da essência do ser. É impulso divino. É, portanto, exercício de divindade. Tal exercício será a nossa salvação, no sentido de purificarmos o nosso coração, lembrando as bemaventuranças: “Os puros de coração verão a Deus”. (REIS, Cesar - Presidente do Instituto de Cultura Espírita do Brasil). CARIDADE - Esse é o caminho da salvação, que significa vitória sobre si mesmo, sobre o orgulho e o egoísmo que ainda são traços da personalidade humana mantida na imperfeição moral.
  4. 4. É o próprio amor de Deus irradiando virtudes sobre nós, suas criaturas, inspirando-nos a prática do Bem [...]. [...] é o Amor e o Amor é infinito e indefinível. (PEREIRA, Yvonne A. Recordações da mediunidade). É o estímulo vivo da fraternidade, que ligará homens e nações numa só família, qual imenso rebanho sob o comando de um único Pastor. (FRANCO, Divaldo Pereira. Lampadário espírita. Pelo Espírito Joanna de Ângelis). É luz na estrada, abençoando as sombras e tornando-as claridade. (FRANCO, Divaldo Pereira. Sublime expiação. Pelo Espírito Victor Hugo). [...] origem de todas as virtudes e base da ordem social [...]. (KARDEC, Allan. Obras póstumas). É amor que se materializa. (JACINTHO, Roque. Intimidade. FEB). [...] é dinamismo do amor. (XAVIER, Francisco Cândido. O Espírito da Verdade. Pelo Espírito Emmanuel).
  5. 5. É o estímulo vivo da fraternidade, que ligará homens e nações numa só família, qual imenso rebanho sob o comando de um único Pastor. (FRANCO, Divaldo Pereira. Lampadário espírita. Pelo Espírito Joanna de Ângelis). É o bálsamo que consola todas as dores; o manto que tapa toda a nudez; o auxílio que socorre toda a miséria; o pão que mitiga toda a fome; a água que sacia toda a sede; a luz que ilumina toda a treva; a força que anima toda a fraqueza; o sentimento que penetra todos os corações; a riqueza ao alcance de todos os mendigos. (LACERDA, Fernando. Do país da luz, v. 2). É fazer justiça, é corrigir o defeito, é animar o tímido, é proteger o ousado, é exalçar a verdade, é enobrecer o humilde, é semear a paz, é pugnar pelo bem, é estabelecer a concórdia, é servir o amor, é esquecer agravos, é desculpar as faltas alheias, e é, acima de tudo, adorar a Deus. (LACERDA, Fernando. Do país da luz, v. 2).
  6. 6. “Não basta uma virtude passiva; é preciso uma virtude ativa. Para fazer o bem, é preciso sempre a ação da vontade. Para fazer o mal basta apenas, não fazer nada e ficar indiferentes às coisas que ocorrem.” (KARDEC, Allan. Evangelho Segundo o Espiritismo. CAP XV, item 10, Paulo, Apóstolo - Paris, 1860).
  7. 7. Amor: • Desejo do bem; • Cuidado; • Proteção; • Amparo;
  8. 8. Lei Divina é o Supremo Bem e manifesta-se na Criação, em todo o Universo.
  9. 9. “[...] em verdade eu digo que todas as vezes que fizeram a um desses pequeninos, foi a Mim que fizeram.” Jesus (Mateus. 25, 31-46).
  10. 10. Libertação e preservação do espírito contra o perigo de maiores males, no próprio caminho, a fim de que se confie à construção da própria felicidade, nos domínios do bem, elevando-se a passos mais altos de evolução. (XAVIER, Francisco Cândido e VIEIRA, Waldo. O Espírito da Verdade. Por Espíritos diversos). Salvar-se [...] é aperfeiçoar-se espiritualmente, a fim de não cair em estados de angústia e depressão após o transe da morte. É, em suma, libertar-se dos erros, das paixões insanas e da ignorância. (MARCUS, João. (Hermínio C. Miranda). Candeias na noite escura). É contínuo trabalho de renovação e de aprimoramento. (XAVIER, Francisco Cândido. No mundo maior. Pelo Espírito André Luiz). [...] iluminação de si mesma [da alma] a caminho das mais elevadas aquisições e realizações no Infinito. (XAVIER, Francisco Cândido. O Consolador. Pelo Espírito Emmanuel). Como disse Emmanuel “salvação” não é ganhar o reino dos céus; não é o encontro com o paraíso após a morte; salvação é libertação de compromisso; é regularização de débitos.
  11. 11. Salvar-se é compreender a Lei Divina e alinhar-se a ela. Amai-vos e instrui-vos Daqui nada se leva de material, mas levamos aquilo que distribuímos pelo caminho: flores ou espinhos. O exercício da caridade nos burila, nos experimenta, nos dá nova perspectiva de vida, nos dá nova noção de felicidade e de infelicidade. Vemos pessoas com problemas mais tangíveis que os nossos vivendo mais felizes que nós. Aprendemos a enxergar melhor nossas possibilidades e a reconhecer melhor a misericórdia de Deus. Furtamos nossos irmãos mais necessitados da desesperança levando-lhes o conforto da fé em Deus e angariamos para nós a proteção divina já que na roda da vida, não temos nada: tudo nos é cedido e emprestado por Deus e da mesma forma que hoje somos beneficiados, amanhã poderemos estar em situação diversa. "Ajudai para que Deus vos ajude" ou ainda "Ajuda, que o Céu te ajudará”.
  12. 12. Como disse Emmanuel “salvação” não é ganhar o reino dos céus; não é o encontro com o paraíso após a morte; salvação é libertação de compromisso; é regularização de débitos. E, fora da prática do amor (caridade) de uns pelos outros, não seremos salvos do resgate das complicações criados por nós mesmos, através de brigas, violência, exploração, desequilíbrios, frustrações e muitos outros problemas que fazem a nossa infelicidade. Quando fizermos da caridade a nossa lei, e da solidariedade nossa norma de conduta, nos converteremos em agentes do Bem na Terra, a mesma luz que acendermos para os outros purificará a nossa alma. Em I Pedro, 4:8 diz: “O amor cobre a multidão dos pecados”, quer dizer que todo o Bem que estendermos ao próximo diminuiremos a multidão de erros que cometemos no passado e no presente. Só assim estaremos salvos, livres de resgates, muitas vezes dolorosos, aflitivos através das reencarnações. Reencarnaremos quantas vezes for preciso até que paguemos o último centavo de nossos débitos com a lei divina. Por isso a bandeira do Espiritismo é FORA DA CARIDADE NÃO HÁ SALVAÇÃO. (http://bvespirita.com/Apostilas.html).
  13. 13. A SALVAÇÃO É INDIVIDUAL “Deus retribuirá a cada um segundo suas obras” (Rom. 2:6), “cada um de nós prestará contas de si mesmo a Deus” (Rom. 14:12). Portanto, não será por religião, será pelas nossas obras, baseadas no amor ao próximo, [...] [...] não basta conhecer as leis divinas ou frequentar uma casa religiosa, tem que colocar em prática. “Quando Allan Kardec estabeleceu que “fora da caridade não há salvação” exprimiu toda base para que se instalasse o progresso, a fraternidade, alegria e a paz no campo das relações humanas no mundo.” (Espírito Camilo/Raul Teixeira).
  14. 14. • Caridade por pensamentos: desejando sempre as bênçãos de Deus ao nosso próximo, mas sobretudo aqueles que nos perseguem. Sempre pensar no bem, nas coisas positivas da vida, olvidando os eventos infelizes. • Caridade por palavras: dirigindo palavras de consolo, de esperança e de afetuosidade. Silenciando quando não puder ajudar ou quando intentar dirigir palavras que firam a suscetibilidade de alguém. • Caridade por ações: ofertar uma esmola, quando não puder ajudar melhor e quando realizada sem ferir os sentimentos de quem pede é válido. Chico Xavier contava que sempre agradecia a Deus e a quem lhe dava um pedaço de pão porque lhe furtava a ideia do roubo. O melhor é nos enquadrarmos em algum trabalho na sociedade em que nos situamos, onde possamos ofertar um pouco de nós, de nosso tempo, de nossa dedicação em prol de nosso semelhante e em prol de nós mesmos. • Caridade dentro de casa: porque há pessoas que são um poço de ternura fora de casa e dentro de casa são verdadeiros tiranos ou tiranas. Antes de nos fazermos temidos, é melhor que sejamos amados, queridos e respeitados, lembrando sempre que o lar é instituto sagrado, primeiro posto de trabalho confiado por Deus a nós, onde devemos exercitar todos os tipos de caridade: por pensamentos, palavras e ações.
  15. 15. Caridade: benevolência para com todos, indulgência para imperfeições dos outros, perdão das ofensas. (KARDEC, Allan. Livro dos Espíritos. Questão 886). Caridade Q.886. Qual o verdadeiro sentido da palavra caridade, como a entendia Jesus? • benevolência para com todos, • indulgência para imperfeições dos outros, • perdão das ofensas.
  16. 16. • Boa vontade para com alguém; disposição bondosa de promover a felicidade e prazer na prática de boas ações; Se exprime na boa vontade e na disposição para praticar o Bem; Trabalho em favor do semelhante; • Que é clemência e misericórdia para com as imperfeições alheias; Solidariedade em face das limitações e fraquezas do próximo, evitando discriminá-lo; • Que é o ato de desculpar ofensas; tolerância, disposição para desculpar. Esquecimento do mal que se tenha sofrido de alguém, num ato de tolerância esclarecida que se exprime na compreensão.
  17. 17. Deus nosso pai, vós que sois todo poder e bondade. Dai a força àquele que passa pela provação. Dai a luz àquele que procura à verdade. Pondo no coração do homem a compaixão e a caridade. Dai ao viajor a estrela guia, ao aflito a consolação, ao doente o repouso, ao culpado o arrependimento, ao espírito a verdade, a criança o guia, ao órfão o pai Que a vossa bondade se estenda sobre tudo aquilo que criastes. Piedade senhor para aqueles que vos não conhecem, Esperança para aqueles que sofrem. Que vossa bondade permita aos espíritos consoladores Derramarem por toda parte a paz, a esperança e a fé. Deus, um raio, uma faísca do vosso amor pode abrasar a terra. Deixa-nos beber das fontes esta bondade fecunda e infinita E todas as lágrimas secaram, todas as dores se acalmarão. Um só oração, um só pensamento subirá até vos, Como um grito de reconhecimento e de amor. Como Moisés sobre a montanha nós vos esperamos com os braços abertos Oh bondade ! Oh beleza ! Oh perfeição! E queremos de alguma sorte merecer a vossa misericórdia. Deus, dai-nos a força de ajudar o progresso a fim de subirmos até vos. Dai-nos a caridade pura. Dai-nos a fé e a razão. Dai-nos a simplicidade, que fará de nossas almas O espelho onde se deve refletir a vossa imagem. Assim seja.
  18. 18. Síntese do item Caridade do Livro: Doutrina Espírita no Tempo e no Espaço 800 verbetes especializados - A. Merci Spada Borges. Revista Internacional de Espiritismo, outubro/2002. • A caridade consiste na benevolência constante, para com o próximo; • É tolerância moral, conforto e prece pelos que sofrem; • É saber ouvir os aflitos e desesperados; • É perdão mútuo entre parentes, colegas e amigos; • Também abrange o socorro material a quem necessita; • É virtude fundamental; • Existe em pensamentos, palavras e atos; • É a indulgência para com as imperfeições alheias; • É a antítese do egoísmo; • Aplica-se a todas as relações pessoais e coletivas; • É a base, a pedra angular de todo edifício social.
  19. 19. Dois meninos caminhavam ao longo de uma estrada, que se estendia através de um campo. À beira do caminho viram um casaco velho e um par de sapatos surrados. Ao longe vislumbraram o dono que trabalhava naquele campo. O rapaz mais novo sugeriu que eles escondessem os sapatos, se escondessem eles mesmos, e ficassem ali observando a expressão de surpresa do dono, quando retornasse. O menino mais velho achou que isso não seria tão bom. Ele disse que, pelo aspecto da roupa e dos sapatos, o dono deveria ser um homem muito pobre. Então, depois de falarem sobre o assunto, por sua sugestão, concluíram que tentariam outra experiência: ao invés de esconder os sapatos, iriam colocar uma moeda de prata em cada um, e observar o que o dono faria quando descobrisse o dinheiro. E foi o que fizeram. Logo, o homem regressou do local onde trabalhava, colocou seu casaco, calçou um pé em um sapato, sentiu algo duro, levou-o para fora e encontrou um dólar de prata. Maravilha e surpresa brilharam em seu rosto. Ele olhou para a moeda uma vez e outra vez, virou-se e não conseguiu ver ninguém ali por perto. Em seguida, calçou o outro sapato. Para seu grande espanto, encontrou outra moeda de prata. Ele começou a chorar, ali, sentado sobre o campo. Em seguida ajoelhou-se, e ofereceu em voz alta uma oração de agradecimento, na qual falou de sua esposa que estava doente e sem esperança, e sobre seus filhos, indefesos, sem comida. Fervorosamente, agradeceu a Deus por essa graça, vinda de mãos desconhecidas, e evocou as bênçãos dos céus sobre aqueles que lhe deram a ajuda de que precisava. Os meninos permaneceram escondidos até ele ir embora. Haviam presenciado toda a cena. Eles tinham sido tocados por sua oração, e sentiram um calor dentro de seus corações. Enquanto saíam a pé pela estrada, disse um ao outro: Então, realmente, você não tem um bom sentimento no coração? * * * Haverá dia em que todos nós, sem exceção, entenderemos porque há apenas um caminho, o caminho do bem. Haverá dia em que apenas esse tipo de felicidade interior irá nos saciar, em que não mais buscaremos preencher os vazios da alma de outras formas. Haverá dia em que compreenderemos Jesus e Sua mensagem maior, resumida no amor, simplesmente no amor: a Deus, ao próximo e a nós mesmos. Enquanto esse dia não chega cabe-nos realizar as pequenas conquistas, dar os primeiros passos, viver as primeiras felicidades autênticas possíveis na Terra. Percebamos em nosso coração o sentimento que predomina quando podemos ser úteis a alguém, quando, de alguma forma, significamos algo na vida de outra pessoa. Analisemos esse sentimento, tentemos compreender de onde ele vem, tentemos compreender de onde vem a alegria de ouvir um Você é muito importante para mim. O amor já está na Terra há muito tempo. Não é segredo para ninguém. Não é propriedade dos sábios, dos doutos. Ele está aí, esperando por mim, esperando por você, esperando por nós. Redação do Momento Espírita, com base em trecho do discurso Lições que aprendi quando menino, do Rev. Gordon Hinckley, encontrado no site www.lds.org Em 11.11.2014.
  20. 20. Caridade é o amor É o sol que nosso Senhor Fez raiar claro e fecundo Alegrando nesta vida A existência dolorida Dos que sofrem nesse mundo. (Casimiro Cunha). Sublime Encontro Se procuras o Cristo Soberano, Por excelso refúgio às próprias dores, Busca, hoje e amanhã, por onde fores, O torturado coração humano. Desce ao vale dos grandes amargores, Onde revelam sofrimento insano, A aflição, a miséria e o desengano, Entre flagelos purificadores. Desce à feição do sol na noite fria, Guardando a caridade por teu guia, Ajudando e servindo cada hora... E, ante a luz da Divina Primavera, Encontrarás o Cristo que te espera, Crucificado em cada ser que chora. (Auta de Souza).

