A Gênese - Capítulo III O bem e o mal - Itens 20 a 24.
“Só o conhecimento do princípio espiritual, considerado em sua verdadeira essência, e o da grande lei de unidade, que cons...
728 a) - O instinto de destruição teria sido dado aos seres vivos por desígnios providencias? “As criaturas são instrument...
“A verdadeira vida, tanto do animal como do homem, não está no invólucro corporal, do mesmo que não está no vestuário. Est...
Conceito de instinto: O instinto é a força oculta que solicita os seres orgânicos a atos espontâneos e involuntários, tend...
Conceito de inteligência: “A inteligência se revela por atos voluntários, refletidos, premeditados, combinados, de acordo ...
1. Renovar a espécie (melhoramento dos seres vivos). 2. Equilíbrio Ecológico (uma espécie destrói a outra para sobreviver)...
“É necessária a luta para o desenvolvimento do Espírito. Na luta é que ele exercita suas faculdades. O que ataca em busca ...
A luta é sempre necessária ao desenvolvimento do Espírito, pois, [...] ele ainda está longe de ser perfeito. Só à custa de...
“Deus há de ser infinitamente justo e sábio. Procuremos, portanto, em tudo, a sua justiça e a sua sabedoria e curvemo-nos ...
Ensinarás a voar... Mas não voarão o teu voo. Ensinarás a sonhar... Mas não sonharão o teu sonho. Ensinarás a viver... Mas...
Evangeliza - Destruição dos seres vivos uns pelos outros
A Gênese - Capítulo III
O bem e o mal - Itens 20 a 24. Allan Kardec.

  1. 1. A Gênese - Capítulo III O bem e o mal - Itens 20 a 24.
  2. 2. “Só o conhecimento do princípio espiritual, considerado em sua verdadeira essência, e o da grande lei de unidade, que constitui a harmonia da Criação, pode dar ao homem a chave desse mistério e mostrar-lhe a sabedoria providencial e a harmonia, exatamente onde apenas vê uma anomalia e uma contradição.” (KARDEC, Allan. A Gênese - Capítulo III. O bem e o mal - Itens 20). 728. É lei da Natureza a destruição? “Preciso é que tudo se destrua para renascer e se regenerar. Porque, o que chamais destruição não passa de uma transformação, que tem por fim a renovação e melhoria dos seres vivos.” (KARDEC, Allan. O Livro dos Espíritos. Parte Terceira - Das leis morais - Capítulo VI - 5. Lei de destruição » Destruição necessária e destruição abusiva. Questão 728).
  3. 3. 728 a) - O instinto de destruição teria sido dado aos seres vivos por desígnios providencias? “As criaturas são instrumentos de que Deus se serve para chegar aos fins que objetiva. Para se alimentarem, os seres vivos reciprocamente se destroem, destruição esta que obedece a um duplo fim: manutenção do equilíbrio na reprodução, que poderia tornar-se excessiva, e utilização dos despojos do invólucro exterior que sofre a destruição. Esse invólucro é simples acessório e não a parte essencial do ser pensante. A parte essencial é o princípio inteligente, que não se pode destruir e se elabora nas metamorfoses diversas por que passa.” (KARDEC, Allan. O Livro dos Espíritos. Parte Terceira - Das leis morais - Capítulo VI - 5. Lei de destruição » Destruição necessária e destruição abusiva. Questão 728a).
  4. 4. “A verdadeira vida, tanto do animal como do homem, não está no invólucro corporal, do mesmo que não está no vestuário. Está no princípio inteligente que preexiste e sobrevive ao corpo.” “Esse princípio necessita do corpo para se desenvolver pelo trabalho que lhe cumpre realizar sobre a matéria bruta. O corpo se consome nesse trabalho, mas o Espírito não se gasta; ao contrário, sai dele cada vez mais forte, mais lúcido e mais apto.” (KARDEC, Allan. A Gênese - Capítulo III. O bem e o mal - Item 21).
  5. 5. Conceito de instinto: O instinto é a força oculta que solicita os seres orgânicos a atos espontâneos e involuntários, tendo em vista a conservação deles. (KARDEC, Allan. A gênese. Cap. 3, item 11). “O instinto é uma espécie de inteligência. É uma inteligência sem raciocínio. Por ele é que todos os seres provêem às suas necessidades.” (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos espíritos. Questão 73). O instinto de conservação diz, especificamente, respeito à sobrevivência e à perpetuação das espécies. É uma lei da natureza e todos [...] os seres vivos o possuem, qualquer que seja o grau de sua inteligência. Nuns, é puramente maquinal, raciocinado em outros. (KARDEC, Allan. O livro dos espíritos. Questão 702). Instinto - Reação espontânea, automatismo, impulso natural interior que faz um animal executar inconscientemente atos adequados às necessidades de sobrevivência própria, da sua espécie ou da sua prole. (Disponível em: <https://www.dicio.com.br/instinto/>).
  6. 6. Conceito de inteligência: “A inteligência se revela por atos voluntários, refletidos, premeditados, combinados, de acordo com a oportunidade das circunstâncias.” (KARDEC, Allan. A gênese. Cap. 3, item 12). “A inteligência é [...] incontestavelmente um atributo exclusivo da alma. [...] O instinto é guia seguro, que nunca se engana; a inteligência, pelo simples fato de ser livre, está, por vezes, sujeita a errar. Ao ato instintivo falta o caráter do ato inteligente; revela, entretanto, uma causa inteligente, essencialmente apta a prever [...]”. (KARDEC, Allan : A gênese. Cap. 3, item 12).
  7. 7. 1. Renovar a espécie (melhoramento dos seres vivos). 2. Equilíbrio Ecológico (uma espécie destrói a outra para sobreviver). 3. Por que? (homem finito não compreende Deus infinito). 4. Homem Evoluído (a verdadeira vida está no princípio inteligente). 5. Destroem-se (atender ao equilíbrio natural, decorrente das Leis de Conservação e de Destruição conjugadas).
  8. 8. “É necessária a luta para o desenvolvimento do Espírito. Na luta é que ele exercita suas faculdades. O que ataca em busca do alimento e o que se defende para conservar a vida usam de habilidade e inteligência, aumentando, em consequência, suas forças intelectuais. Um dos dois sucumbe; mas, em realidade, que foi o que o mais forte ou o mais destro tirou ao mais fraco? A veste de carne, nada mais; ulteriormente, o Espírito, que não morreu, tomará outra.” (KARDEC, Allan. A Gênese - Capítulo III. O bem e o mal - Itens 23). “É nesse primeiro período que a alma se elabora e ensaia para a vida.” (KARDEC, Allan. A Gênese - Capítulo III. O bem e o mal - Itens 24).
  9. 9. A luta é sempre necessária ao desenvolvimento do Espírito, pois, [...] ele ainda está longe de ser perfeito. Só à custa de sua atividade que o Espírito adquire conhecimento, experiência e se despoja dos últimos vestígios da animalidade. Mas, nessa ocasião, a luta, de sangrenta e brutal que era, se torna puramente intelectual. O homem luta contra as dificuldades, não mais contra os seus semelhantes. (KARDEC, Allan. A Gênese - Capítulo III. O bem e o mal - Itens 24).
  10. 10. “Deus há de ser infinitamente justo e sábio. Procuremos, portanto, em tudo, a sua justiça e a sua sabedoria e curvemo-nos diante do que ultrapasse o nosso entendimento.” (KARDEC, Allan. A Gênese - Capítulo III. O bem e o mal - Itens 21).
  11. 11. Ensinarás a voar... Mas não voarão o teu voo. Ensinarás a sonhar... Mas não sonharão o teu sonho. Ensinarás a viver... Mas não viverão a tua vida. Ensinarás a cantar... Mas não cantarão a tua canção. Ensinarás a pensar... Mas não pensarão como tu. Porém, saberás que cada vez que voem, sonhem, vivam, cantem e pensem... Estará a semente do caminho ensinado e aprendido! (Madre Teresa de Calcutá).

