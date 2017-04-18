RECURSOS LITERARIOS LOS TEXTOS LITERARIOS TRANSMITEN SENTIMIENTOS, Y ESTIMULAN LA IMAGINACIÓN. PARA ELLO, LOS ESCRITORES E...
Recursos expresivos o literarios

  1. 1. RECURSOS LITERARIOS LOS TEXTOS LITERARIOS TRANSMITEN SENTIMIENTOS, Y ESTIMULAN LA IMAGINACIÓN. PARA ELLO, LOS ESCRITORES EMPLEAN DIFERENTES:
  2. 2. COMPARACIÓN  Como su nombre indica, consiste en comparar un elemento con las características de otro. EJEMPLOS: • Su ojos eran como dos luceros que alumbraban mi camino. • Tus labios son suaves como pétalos de rosa.
  3. 3. PERSONIFICACIÓN • Consiste en atribuir características propias de las personas, a objetos, animales, elementos de la naturaleza o ideas. EJEMPLOS: • Los árboles lloran en otoño. • Tu alegría danzaba alrededor de mi alma. • Poesía eres tú.
  4. 4. METÁFORA • Consiste en identificar una persona, animal o cosa con otro porque tienen alguna característica común. No se utiliza el “como”. EJEMPLOS: Llueve en mis ojos cuando te echo de menos. (Llueve en mis ojos = lloro) • Las perlas de tu boca se aprecian mejor cuando sonríes. (Las perlas de tu boca = dientes)
  5. 5. IMÁGENES SENSORIALES • Se emplean para recrear una percepción recibida por los cinco sentidos. Éstas son: visuales, auditivas, táctiles, olfativas, gustativas. • . EJEMPLOS: * Visual: El atardecer tiñó de naranja la playa. * Auditiva: Un fuerte estruendo se escuchó a lo lejos. * Tacto: Su piel era suave como la seda. * Gusto: El dulce sabor de la miel. * Olfato: La brisa del mar huele a fantasía. PPT Anto 2013

