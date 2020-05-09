Diapositiva de inteligencia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La robótica Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Defensa Universidad Nacional Experimen...
Concepto de robótica La robótica es la ciencia y la técnica que esta involucrada en el diseño, la fabricación y la utiliza...
“▫ De esta manera, hay que resaltar, por ejemplo, la existencia de un robot llamado DA Vinci que se ha convertido en uno d...
Existen varios tipos de robots empezando con los de primera generación como los manipuladores hasta la cuarta generación q...
Isaac Asimov nació el 2 de enero de 1920 en Petróvichi, Rusia, y falleció el 6 de abril de 1992 en Nueva York (EEUU), a la...
Las leyes de la robótica ▫ Las tres leyes de la robótica fueron descritas por Isaac Asimov, el famoso escritor de ciencia ...
7 2. Cumplir las órdenes La segunda de las leyes de la robótica de Asimov establece que: “Un robot debe cumplir las órdene...
origen ▫ ¿Cuál es el origen real de las tres leyes de la robótica? Asimov explica que en realidad las redactó John W. Camp...
▫ Yo robot ▫ Ocho años más tarde de la publicación de las leyes de la robótica, en 1950, Asimov publicó una recopilación d...
La era de la inteligencia artificial ▫ Resulta innegable el hecho de que, la inteligencia artificial, junto a las nuevas t...
11 Gracias!
  1. 1. La robótica Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Defensa Universidad Nacional Experimental de Lara NUCLEO-LARA UNEFA Estudiante: Antonieta González CI: 26.668.924 Prof.: Edecio Freitez materia: Inteligencia artificial
  2. 2. Concepto de robótica La robótica es la ciencia y la técnica que esta involucrada en el diseño, la fabricación y la utilización de robots. Un robots, es por otra parte, una maquina que puede programarse para que interactúe con objetos y lograr que imite, en cierta forma, el comportamiento humano o animal. la informática, la electrónica, la mecánica y la ingeniería son solo algunas de las disciplinas que se combinan en la robótica. 2 El objetivo principal de la robótica es la construcción de dispositivos que funcionen de manera automática y que realicen trabajos dificultosos o imposibles para los seres humanos. ha ido evolucionando a pasos agigantados y ha dado lugar al desarrollo de una serie de disciplinas como seria el caso de la cirugía robótica. En este caso, la misma tiene como claro objetivo el mejorar la salud del ser humano y para ello lleva a cabo una serie de intervenciones quirúrgicas muy complejas que requieren de gran precisión. Así, mediante robots se consigue eliminar los peligros que trae consigo el que sean acometidas por la mano del hombre.
  3. 3. “▫ De esta manera, hay que resaltar, por ejemplo, la existencia de un robot llamado DA Vinci que se ha convertido en uno de los pilares de la mencionada cirugía. Se trata de un dispositivo a través del cual se han conseguido llevar a cabo con éxito operaciones tan importantes como las de cirugía transoral. ▫ Asimismo, la robótica ha conseguido también crear robots que sean útiles para asistir y ayudar a todas aquellas personas que se encuentran con algún tipo de discapacidad física. Y eso sin olvidar el conjunto de robots que están diseñando en el ámbito militar, por ejemplo, llevar a cabo operaciones de salvamento 3
  4. 4. Existen varios tipos de robots empezando con los de primera generación como los manipuladores hasta la cuarta generación que serían los robots ‘inteligentes’: ▫ Robot industrial: como por ejemplo el brazo mecánico industrial. ▫ Manipulador: como por ejemplo el empacador, cargador y descargador de una fábrica. ▫ Terrestre: algunos tienen formas de insectos, otros tienen ruedas y otros se paran en dos piernas llamados robots androides. ▫ Aéreos: tienen forma de avión o de helicóptero. ▫ Investigación: por ejemplo el vehículo explorador tipo rover que la NASA usa para explorar el planeta Marte. ▫ Didácticos o de entretenimiento: son generalmente de consumo diario como las mascotas electrónicas. ▫ Bioingeniería robótica: junta la biología, la ingeniería, la electrónica y la robótica para crear prótesis y prototipos para el área de la medicina. ▫ Androides: robots ‘inteligentes’. 4
  5. 5. Isaac Asimov nació el 2 de enero de 1920 en Petróvichi, Rusia, y falleció el 6 de abril de 1992 en Nueva York (EEUU), a la edad de 72 años. Asimov fue un escritor de ciencia ficción de origen ruso y nacionalizado estadounidense, además de profesor de bioquímica de la facultad de medicina de la Universidad de Boston ¿Quién fue Isaac Asimov? Se hizo mundialmente conocido por ser autor de numerosas historias de ciencia ficción, pero también por su obra de historia y divulgación científica. 5
  6. 6. Las leyes de la robótica ▫ Las tres leyes de la robótica fueron descritas por Isaac Asimov, el famoso escritor de ciencia ficción. Dichas leyes se aplicaban a los robots que aparecen en sus novelas y cuentos de ciencia ficción. Sus robots tenían la misión de cumplir órdenes, además de la capacidad de obrar por sí mismos. Así, estas leyes se dirigen a sus robots. ▫ Asimov, en sus historias, busca situaciones contradictorias que creen conflictos a la hora de aplicar una ley u otra, pero esa es la “gracia”, porque el autor indaga así en dilemas filosóficos y morales. ▫ Estas tres leyes fueron publicadas por primera vez en el relato de Asimov Círculo vicioso, con fecha de 1942. Pero, ¿qué decían estas leyes? Vamos a conocerlas: ▫ 1. No causar daño ▫ La primera ley de la robótica de Asimov dice así: “Un robot no puede dañar a un ser humano ni, por inacción, permitir que un ser humano sufra daño”. ▫ De esta manera, la primera ley de la robótica hace alusión no sólo al hecho de no causar daño, sino también al de evitarlo. Asimov especifica aún más y vehicula esta ley a través de las acciones del robot pero también a través de sus a sus no-acciones (la “inacción”). ▫ Si reflexionamos sobre esta ley en la actualidad, podemos pensar en un ejemplo de inteligencia artificial: los coches autónomos. Si por ejemplo el coche va a chocar contra otro, él mismo debería apartarse aunque “él” esté circulando correctamente, para no causar daño, siguiendo la primera ley de Asimov. 6
  7. 7. 7 2. Cumplir las órdenes La segunda de las leyes de la robótica de Asimov establece que: “Un robot debe cumplir las órdenes de los seres humanos, excepto si dichas órdenes entran en conflicto con la Primera Ley”. Así, el robot deberá cumplir las órdenes que se le envíen, a no ser que éstas sean incompatibles con la primera ley (es decir, se priorizará siempre el evitar el daño y el no provocarlo). 3. Proteger la propia existencia Finalmente, la tercera ley de la robótica dice: “Un robot debe proteger su propia existencia en la medida en que ello no entre en conflicto con la Primera o la Segunda Ley”. Como vemos, la tercera ley hace referencia a la autoprotección del robot; esta ley deberá primar, siempre y cuando no sea incompatible con las leyes anteriores (que serán prioritarias). Características de las leyes Estas leyes están formuladas de tal forma que los humanos protagonistas de las historias de Asimov, así las recitan, pero debemos entender que su “forma real” en realidad equivale a un conjunto de instrucciones más complejas que se introducen en el cerebro del robot.
  8. 8. origen ▫ ¿Cuál es el origen real de las tres leyes de la robótica? Asimov explica que en realidad las redactó John W. Campbell, también escritor de ciencia ficción, a través de una conversación entre ambos producida el 23 de diciembre de 1940. ▫ Según Campbell, pero, el propio Asimov ya tenía pensadas esas leyes, y lo que hicieron fue ponerlas en común, entre ambos. ▫ ¿Dónde aparecen? ▫ Podemos encontrar las tres leyes de la robótica de Isaac Asimov en muchas historias del célebre escritor, concretamente: en su serie de robots, en historias relacionadas y en numerosas novelas cuyo protagonista es Lucky Starr. ▫ Por fortuna, las leyes de Asimov se han expandido más allá de su legado, y otros autores también las han utilizado para sus historias de ciencia ficción (o para hablar de la obra de Asimov). Además, en otros géneros también han sido mencionadas estas tres leyes de la robótica. ▫ Su utilización en la ciencia ficción ▫ Las leyes de la robótica de Isaac Asimov han traspasado la ciencia ficción, para llegar al terreno de la vida real y del diseño de robots. Por poner un ejemplo, el robot “Asimo” es un acrónimo de Advanced Step in Innovating MObility, y a la vez un homenaje a Isaac Asimov. 8
  9. 9. ▫ Yo robot ▫ Ocho años más tarde de la publicación de las leyes de la robótica, en 1950, Asimov publicó una recopilación de relatos, en una obra que tituló Yo, robot. ▫ En esta obra, encontramos un conjunto de conflictos, dilemas y paradojas influenciadas por la interpretación de dichas leyes, ante situaciones ambiguas y/o complejas. ▫ La Ley Cero ▫ Después de las tres leyes de la robótica, llegó la Ley Cero, también propuesta por Asimov. Esta ley es una generalización (que incluye una mejoría) de la primera ley, y establece que un robot no puede dañar a la humanidad ni permitir que sufra algún daño por inacción. ▫ Es decir, ya no solo se refiere al “hombre” en singular, sino a la humanidad en general. 9
  10. 10. La era de la inteligencia artificial ▫ Resulta innegable el hecho de que, la inteligencia artificial, junto a las nuevas tecnologías y la robótica, están cada vez más en auge. La inteligencia artificial (IA), recordemos, es aquella inteligencia llevada a cabo por máquinas. ▫ Una máquina inteligente es aquella que es capaz de percibir el entorno y de desarrollar acciones o “comportamientos” que aumenten sus posibilidades de éxito, en relación a algún objetivo, meta o tarea. Así, este tipo de inteligencia forma parte de una realidad cada vez más inmersa en nuestras vidas. ▫ Por otro lado, también se aplica el término “inteligencia artificial” a máquinas que imitan las funciones cognitivas del ser humano. Entre estas funciones encontramos la capacidad de resolver problemas, la capacidad de pensar, reflexionar, decidir, aprender… 10
  11. 11. 11 Gracias!

