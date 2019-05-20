Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
20.05.2019 1 Antoine Perruchoud, Prof. HES Head of Team Academy, Bachelor Business Administration Lionel Quarroz, Andromed...
20.05.2019 2 AN ENTREPRENEURIAL ECOSYSTEM EDUCATION IDEAS INCUBATION CREATION AN ENTREPRENEURIAL ECOSYSTEM EDUCATION IDEAS...
20.05.2019 3
20.05.2019 4 TESTIMONIAL: Lionel Quarroz TESTIMONIAL: Lionel Quarroz
20.05.2019 5 TESTIMONIAL: Lionel Quarroz THE HES-SO TEAM ACADEMY No professors, but:  Dialog & coaching sessions  Traini...
20.05.2019 6 Teaching: to reach and test a level of knowledge Coaching: to unleash the potential and dvp. competences “Ins...
20.05.2019 7 http://www.resolument-rh.com/article/le-360-un-puissant-outil-de-changement-du-comportement/#.WxkCciDLiMo TEA...
20.05.2019 8 TEAM ACADEMY 21 SKILLS Learning «journal»
20.05.2019 9 HES-SO Valais-Wallis Page 24 Business eXperience / Team Academy «An ecosystem for less school, more education...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HES-SO Team Academy

10 views

Published on

Conference, Fribourg, 16 mai 2109, Stimulating innovation & entrepreneurship.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HES-SO Team Academy

  1. 1. 20.05.2019 1 Antoine Perruchoud, Prof. HES Head of Team Academy, Bachelor Business Administration Lionel Quarroz, Andromeda Corp. Teampreneur www.teamacademy.ch
  2. 2. 20.05.2019 2 AN ENTREPRENEURIAL ECOSYSTEM EDUCATION IDEAS INCUBATION CREATION AN ENTREPRENEURIAL ECOSYSTEM EDUCATION IDEAS INCUBATION CREATION
  3. 3. 20.05.2019 3
  4. 4. 20.05.2019 4 TESTIMONIAL: Lionel Quarroz TESTIMONIAL: Lionel Quarroz
  5. 5. 20.05.2019 5 TESTIMONIAL: Lionel Quarroz THE HES-SO TEAM ACADEMY No professors, but:  Dialog & coaching sessions  Training sessions on demand  Book points & reflexive articles No courses, but:  Real projects & businesses  3 team companies / 50 teampreneurs
  6. 6. 20.05.2019 6 Teaching: to reach and test a level of knowledge Coaching: to unleash the potential and dvp. competences “Instead of curricula, we talk about an open learning environment, emphasizing the learner’s freedom to study in an individual and self- organizing way. We learn the best when in stimulating environment where we can be confident in our ability to succeed”. PARADIGM SHIFT «inspired by Finland» Johannes Partanen CohabitationavecBeXStartup ACTION Learning:  Unleash energy / potential
  7. 7. 20.05.2019 7 http://www.resolument-rh.com/article/le-360-un-puissant-outil-de-changement-du-comportement/#.WxkCciDLiMo TEAM Learning:  Dialog and feedbacks HOW TO EVALUATE ? No exams, but a 360° evaluation based on:  A learning contract  A learning «journal»  Reflect / measure actions done  A competencies portfolio  Reflect / recognize the teampreneur's progress on 21 skills
  8. 8. 20.05.2019 8 TEAM ACADEMY 21 SKILLS Learning «journal»
  9. 9. 20.05.2019 9 HES-SO Valais-Wallis Page 24 Business eXperience / Team Academy «An ecosystem for less school, more education, more entrepreneurship». HES-SO Valais-Wallis Page 25 Antoine Perruchoud, Prof. HES Head of Team Academy Lionel Quarroz, Andromeda Corp. Teampreneur www.teamacademy.ch

×