Askep gerontik

  1. 1. ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN GERONTIK PADA NY.S DENGAN GANGGUAN MUSKULUSEKELETAL DI KEMIRI PURWOREJO Disusun Untuk Memenuhi Profesi Ners Stase Komunitas Dosen Pengampu : Fajarina Lathu, S.Kep.,Ns., M.Kep. Disusun Oleh: Nama Nim : Antika cahyati : 19160131 PROGRAM STUDI PROFESI NERS FAKULTAS ILMU KESEHATAN UNIVERSITAS RESPATI YOGYAKARTA 2020
  2. 2. KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadiran Tuhan Yang Maha Esa yang telah melimpahkan rahmat dan karunia- Nya, sehingga penulis dapat menyelesaikan tugas asuhana keperawatan pada lansia kelolaan stase komunitas pada pasien Ny.S. di daerah Kemiri Purworejo. Penulis menyadari bahwa dengan bimbingan dan bantuan dari berbagai pihak, baik langsung maupun tidak langsung yang telah mendukung proses penulisan naskah ini sehingga mendapatkan hasil sesuai yang diharapkan. Untuk itu pada kesempatan kali ini penulis mengucapkan terimakasih kepada: 1. Ibu Fajarina Lathu, S.Kep.,Ns., M.Kep. selaku dosen pengampun stase komunitas. 2. Seluruh pihak yang telah membantu dalam penyelesaian makalah. Penulis menyadari masih banyak kekurangan dalam penyusunan naskah ini, sehingga saran-saran untuk perbaikan dan penyempurnaan senantiasa diharapkan. Semoga naskah ini bermanfaat bagi para pembaca dan menjadi pedoman atau dokumen hidup (living document) yang dapat berubah sesuai dengan perkembangan ilmu pengetahuan. Yogyakarta, 15 Juni 2020 Penulis
  3. 3. DAFTAR ISI HALAMAN SAMPUL ........................................................................................ KATA PENGANTAR ......................................................................................... DAFTAR ISI ........................................................................................................ BAB I TINJAUAN KASUS ................................................................................ A. Pengkajian Keperawatan ......................................................................... B. Analisa data ............................................................................................. C. Rencana Tindakan ................................................................................... D. Catatan perkembangan ............................................................................ BAB V PEMBAHASAN....................................................................................... BAB VI PENUTUP............................................................................................... A. Kesimpulan ............................................................................................ B. Saran ......................................................................................................
  4. 4. BAB I TINJAUAN KASUS A. Kasus B. Pengkajian Keperawatan Tanggal : 13 Februari 2018 Ruang/Wisma/Bangsal : rumah lansia A. Identitas klien 1. Nama Klien : Ny.S 2. Umur : 70 tahun 3. Status Perkawinan : Menikah 4. Agama/Suku Bangsa : Islam 5. Bahasa yang digunakan : Indonesia 6. Pendidikan : SD 7. Pekerjaan : pedagang 8. Alamat : Kemiri Purworejo B. Penanggung Jawab 1. Nama : Tn. E 2. Alamat : Kemri 3. Hubungan dengan klien : Anak pasien C. Alasan Masuk Rumah Sakit/Panti/Dikunjungi : D. Diagnose Medik : E. Terapi : F. Genogram (Terlampir)
  5. 5. PENGKAJIAN LANSIA SEBAGAI INDIVIDU 1. Pola Persepsi Kesehatan Dan Pemeliharaan Kesehatan Subyektif: NY.s mengatakan sering nyeri di kaki Ny. s mengatakan terkadang mengalami nyeri di lutut dan sakit kepala. NY, S mengatakan jika nyeri dan sakit kepala muncul biasnya hanya dengan istrahat saja. tidak pernah pemeriksaan kesehatan puskesmas atau dokter hanya dengan minum obat warung saja dari dulu. NY. S mengatakan selama ini tidak ada program diet apapun, untuk pola makan klien semua makanan di makan. Obyektif: NY. S terlihat rambutnya sudah beruban, berwarna putih dan muka sudah keriput gigi tampak juga sudah ompong 2. Pola Nutrisi- Metabolik Subyektif: NY.S mengatakan makan sehari 3 kali sehari dan tidak diet khusus dan makanan yang harus di hindari. Makan tampak selalu dihabiskan. Tampak jenis makanan yang di konsumsi yaitu nasi, sayuran, lauk pauk seperti ayam, telur tempe, kerupuk serta buah- buhan seperti pisang, semangka, jeruk. Klien mengatakan suka minum kopi di pagi hari dan snack seperti roti maupun gorengan. Objektif: tampak banyak gorengan di atas meja dan sayuran santan di dalam lemari makan dan buah pisang 3. Pola Eliminasi Subyektif: NY.S mengatakan BAB 1x sehari pada pagi hari dan BAK 3-6 kali sehari NY. S mengatakan tidak ada gangguan saat BAB dan BAK dan tidak mengggunakan obat untuk melancarkan BAB maupun BAK, NY. S mengatakan tidak sakit saat BAK dan BAB. Obyektif: Perut NY.S tidak tampak buncit atau kembung . tampak NY.s tidak memegangi perut nya. 4. Pola Aktifitas- Latihan Subyektif: Ny.S yang ada di dalam rumah ini, lansia masiih sering berjualan maknan setiap hari minggu Aktivitas lain yang dilakuikan memasak, bersih- bersih rumah dan duduk
  6. 6. mengobrol dengan orang yang datang ke rumahnya. Dan sesekali menonton televise bersama. NY.S tidak mengalami penurunan kesehatan mental dan tidak menggunakan alat bantu hanya berpegangan di benda- benda sekitar. Untuk pagi hari bangun jam 5 untuk solat suhu dan membersihkan rumah atau pergi ke pasar setelah itu pulang memasak,setelah masak NY. s ini istirahat sejenak sambil menunggu solat dzuhur. Lalu sore NY. S memberi makan ayam dan membersihkan piring dan cuci baju menggunakan mesin cuci. Malam istirahat dan menyiapkan makan tidur malam sekitar jam 21.00 NY.S mengatakan jarang tidur siang Obyektif: Saat dilakukan pengkajian NY. S tampak melakukan semua kegiatannya dengan mandiri tanpa bantuan dan tanpa alat bantu appaun hanya saja sering berpegangan benda-benda kecil di sekitarnya. NY. S tampak masih tegak dan tidak bungkuk. TD: 130/80 N;90x/menit RR 21 X/MENIT 4 4 4 4 5. Pola Istirahat- Tidur Subyektif: NY. S terkadang sulit untuk memulai tidur dimalam hari, Klien mengatakan tidur malam dilakukan pada pukul 21.00 dan bangun pukul 03.00. klien mengtakan sebelum tidur biasanya mendengarkan radio.Karena di luar rame terkadang NY.S mengalihkan suara luar dengan cara mendengarkan radio atau berpindah tempat tidur di bagian belaknag dekat dengan dapur agar tidak terdengar suara-sura yang datatang ke rumah Obyektif: NY. S tampak memegangi kepala karena pusing dan kurang tidur tampak lemas dan mata sayu. 6. Pola Kognitif- Perseptual Subyektif:
  7. 7. NY.s mengatakan sudah kabur matanya, sudah tidak bisa membaca tulisan dengan jelas, tepai pendengarannya masih jelas dan tidak terganggu sehingga saat pengklajian dengan cepat mencajawab pertanyannya. Objektif: tampak NY.s tidak menggunakan alat bantu penglihatan tidak memakai kacamata dan tidak menggunakan alat bantu jalan dan tidak menggunakan alat bantu pendengaran. 7. Pola Persepsi Diri- Konsep Diri Subyektif: NY.S mengatakan tidak ada rasa khawatir dan cemas hanya saja NY.S merasa sedih karena anak-anaknya waktu lebaran kemarin tidak pulang. Saat dilakukan pengkajian NY.S tampak ada kontak mata dan nyambung untuk di ajak bicara. Obyektif: Tampak NY.S berbicara dengan baik ada kontak mata dengan lawan bicara dan tidak ada peningkatan pernapsan. 8. Pola Peran- Hubungan Subyektif: NY.S mengatakan setiap pagi ia rutin memberisihkan halaman rumah dan rutin pergi ke pasar setiap hari minggu pagi. NY.S juga sering duduk bersama tetangga di depan, terkadang sering bercerita bersama anak-anak yang datang ke rumahnya Obyektif: Tn. B tampak berbicara dengan baik dengan anak-anak 9. Pola Seksualitas- Reproduksi Subyektif: NY.S mengatakan sekarang sudah tidak satu ranjang lagi dengan suaminya sudah sejak lama. NY. S mengatkan tidak sakit pada kemaluaannya. 10. Pola Koping- Toleransi Stres Subyektif: NY. S mengatakan tidak emosian hanya saja sering diam. NY.S dapat berinteraksi dengan baik besama tetangganya dan lingkungan sekitar, dan NY.s menikmati semua aktivitas yang dijalaninya sekarang seperti berjualan ke pasar. NY. S mengatakan kadang stress karena tidak mempunyai uang dan harus mencari sendiri, dan kadang juga dagangannya tidak habis membuat NY.S merasa sedih dan harus mencari
  8. 8. tambahan lagi. NY.S mengatakang stress karena anak terakhirnya belum juga menikah sehingga merasa kasian padaham sudah berumur anaknya. Obyektif: Tampak sedih raut muka sedikit tegang dan nada bicara sedikit pelan. Tidak terdapat tanda – tanda kecemasan maupun strees bekepangan 11. Pola Nilai- Kepercayaan Subyektif: NY.S menganut agama islam dan dari keturunan keluarga dari agama islam, NY.S mengatakan melakukan solat 5 waktu di rumah dengan sendiri tidak berjamaah, NY.S mengatakan jarang mengikuti kegiatan agama di desanya malah mengikuti arisan dan kegiatan lansia di balai desa. Obyektif: Terdapat tasbih, sajadah, dan ,mukenah di kamar NY.S ANALISA DATA TANGGAL/JAM DATA FOKUS PROBLEM 14/06/2019 DS : - NY. S mrngatakan kakinya sering mengalami nyeri di bagian lutut dan sering sakit kepala juga, Ny.S mengatakan jarang dibawa atau diperiksa di puskesmas atau dokter hanya di biarkan. dan minum obat warung saja. - Ny.s mengatakan tidak paham/tidak mengerti penyakitnya saat ini (asam urat) - Ny.s mengatakan asam urat itu karena factor usia sudah tua. - Ny.s mengatakan tidak tau cara pencegahannya harus seperti apa hanya di diamkan saja. Ketidakefektifan Pemeliharaan Kesehatan (00099)
  9. 9. - DO : Asam urat: 7,2 mg/dl TD: 130/80 N: 90x/ mnt RR: 20x/mnt - Tampak NY.S tidak menggunakan alat bantu jalan dan tidak bungkuk. - Tampak simbahnya memegangi daerah lulutnya 14/06/2019 DS : - berdasarkan wawancara NY.S mengatakan sering stress karena tidak mempunyai uang dan dagangan nya kadang juga tidak laku semua membuat harus mencari tambahan untuk makan dan tampak stress karena anak terakhirnya belum menikah NY.S merasa kasian dengan anaknya ini terakhirnya. - Ny.s mengatakan jarang menceritakan masalahnya dengan siapapun termasuk suaminya dan anaknya - Ny. s mengatakan bahwa hidupnya seperti ini-ini saja gk punya apa-apa - Ny.s selalu mengatakan bahwa dirinya tidak seperti orang lain dan selalu membanding- Ketidakefektifan koping (00069)
  10. 10. bandingan dirinya dengan orang lain. - Ny. s mengatakan tidak ada yang bisa dilakukan untuk mengatasi stresnya. Hanya diam di kamar atau duduk sendiri di belakang rumah. DO : Hasil DASS dan GDS - Dari hasil pengkajian dass klien mengalami depresi berat, kecemasan sangat berat dan stress sedang - Dari hasil pengkajian gds klien mengalami depresi sedang - Berdasarkan hasil observasi hubungan antar lansia dengan anak kandungnya dan suaminya tampak individual - Jarang mengobrol bersama - Dan saat makan pun sendiri- sendiri - Saat dilakukan pengkajian Ny. s selalu mengalihkan pandangan matanya ke lawan bicara. -
  11. 11. PLANNING DIAGNOSA NOC NIC Ketidakefektifan pemeliharaan kesehatan (00099) Perilaku promosi kesehatan (1602) Perilaku Patuh(bersifat aktif) (1601) Pengajaran proses penyakit (5602) Peningkatan kesadaran kesehatan (5515) Panduan system pelayanan kesehatan (7400) Ketidakefektifan koping (00069) Koping (1302) Tingkat stress (1212) Pengajaran : individu (5604) Pengurangan Kecemasan (5820) Peningkatan koping (5230)
  12. 12. IMPLEMENTASI DAN EVALUASI DP TGL/JAM IMPLEMENTASI EVALUASI Ketifakefektifan Pemeliharaan Kesehatan (00099) 15/06/2019 NIC : Pengajaran proses penyakit (5602)  Mengkaji tingkat pengerahuan pasien terkait dengan proses penyakit yang spesifik  Menjelaskan mengenai proses penyakit  Mengidentifikasi kemungkinan penyebab  Memberikan informasi mengenai kondisi pasien NIC : Stimulasi kognisi (4720)  Mengorientasikan klien terhadap waktu, tempat dan orang  Mendorong penggunaan multistimulasi (bernyanyi, interaksi sosial)  Memberikan stimulasi sensori yang terencana NIC : Manajemen Nyeri (1400)  Mengkaji nyeri pasien secara komperhensif S : - 2 dari 5 lansia (40%) mengatakan nyeri berkurang, - 2 dari 5 lansia (40%) mengatakan sudah mulai mengerti tentang apa yang dirasakannya O : - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) tampak saling berinteraksi - 2 dari 5 lansia (40%) tampak bisa melakukan nafas dalam dengan tepat A : Tujuan belum tercapai P : Lanjutkan intervensi : - Stimulasi kognisi (4720) - Manajemen Nyeri (1400)
  13. 13.  Mengobservasi nonverbal mengenai ketidaknyamanan  Mengajarkan teknik non farmakologi (nafas dalam) Ketidakefektifan pemeliharaan kesehatan (00099) 16/06/2019 NIC : Stimulasi kognisi  Menginformasikan klien mengenai berita terkini yang tidak mengancam  Merangsang memori dengan mengulang pemikiran terakhir klien  Berbicara pada klien  Menstimulasi perkembangan klien dengan melibatkan aktivitas untuk meningkatkan pencapaian dan S : - 2 dari 5 lansia (40%) mengatakan nyeri berkurang - 2 dari 5 lansia (40%) mengatakan nyeri pada skala 5 (sedang) (1-10) O : - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) tampak saling berinteraksi - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) tampak kooperatif dan antusias - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) pasien tampak mengikuti instruksi yang disampaikan
  14. 14. pembelajaaran dengan memenuhi kebutuhan klien  Menggunakan televisi, radio atau musik sebagai bagian dari stimulasi program yang terencana NIC : Manajemen Nyeri  Melakukan pengkajian nyeri komprehensif yang meliputi lokasi, karakteristik, onset/durasi, frkuensi, kualitas, intesitas atau beratnya nyeri dan faktor pencetus  Mengobservasi adanya petunjuk nonverbal mengenai ketidaknyamanan terutama pada mereka yang tidak dapat berkomunikasi secara efektif  Menggunakan strategi komunikasi terapeutik untuk mengetahui pengalaman nyeri dan sampaikan penerimaan pasien terhadap nyeri  Menggali pengetahuan dan kepercayaan pasien mengenai nyeri A : Tujuan belum tercapai P : Lanjutkan intervensi : - Stimulasi kognisi (4720) - Manajemen Nyeri (1400)
  15. 15.  Menentukan akibat dari pengalaman nyeri terhadap kualitas hidup pasien ( mis. tidur, nafsu makan, pengertian, perasaan, hubungan, perfoma kerja dan tanggung jawab pasien )  Mengevaluasi pengalaman nyeri dimasa lalu yang meliputi riwayat nyeri kronik individu atau keluarga atau nyeri yang meyebabkan disability/ketidakmampuan/kecacatan, dengan tepat  Ajarkan penggunaan teknik non farmakologi (akupressur, aplikasi panas/dingin) Ketidakefektifan koping komunitas (00077) 16/6/19 NIC : Pengajaran : Kelompok  Menyediakan lingkungan kondusif untuk belajar  Menentukan tujuan program  Membuat materi pendidikan yang baru  Menjelaskan tujuan yang ingin dicapai dari pengajaran S : - 1 dari 5 lansia (20%) mengatakan selalu mengikuti kegiatan di BPSTW O : - 3 dari 5 lansia ( 60%) tidak ingin menceritakan masalahnya dalam forum - 4 dari 5 lansia (80%) tidak mengikuti kegiatan di BPSTW A : Tujuan belum tercapai
  16. 16.  Menyediakan kebutuhan bagi pembelajaran sesuai kebutuhan  Mengevaluasi pencapaian tujuan program NIC : Peningkatan Koping  Mengidentigfikasi tujuan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang  Membantu pasien dalam memeriksa sumber-sumber ang tersedia untuk mencapai tujuan  Memberikan penilaian mengenai dampak dari situasi pasien terhadap peran dan hubungan [yang ada] P : Lanjutkan intervensi : - Peningkatan koping Ketidakefektifan pemeliharaan kesehatan (00099) 17/06/2019 NIC : Stimulasi kognisi  Merangsang memori dengan mengulang pemikiran terakhir klien  Berbicara pada klien  Menstimulasi perkembangan klien dengan melibatkan aktivitas untuk meningkatkan pencapaian dan pembelajaaran dengan memenuhi kebutuhan klien S : - 2 dari 5 lansia (40%) mengatakan nyeri berkurang - 2 dari 5 lansia (40%) mengatakan nyeri pada skala 4 (sedang) (1-10) O : - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) tampak saling berinteraksi - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) tampak kooperatif dan antusias - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) pasien tampak mengikuti instruksi yang disampaikan A : Tujuan belum tercapai
  17. 17. NIC : Manajemen Nyeri  Melakukan pengkajian nyeri komprehensif yang meliputi lokasi, karakteristik, onset/durasi, frkuensi, kualitas, intesitas atau beratnya nyeri dan faktor pencetus  Mengobservasi adanya petunjuk nonverbal mengenai ketidaknyamanan terutama pada mereka yang tidak dapat berkomunikasi secara efektif  Menggunakan strategi komunikasi terapeutik untuk mengetahui pengalaman nyeri dan sampaikan penerimaan pasien terhadap nyeri  Menggali pengetahuan dan kepercayaan pasien mengenai nyeri  Menentukan akibat dari pengalaman nyeri terhadap kualitas hidup pasien ( mis. tidur, nafsu makan, pengertian, perasaan, hubungan, perfoma kerja dan tanggung jawab pasien ) P : Lanjutkan intervensi : - Stimulasi kognisi (4720) - Manajemen Nyeri (1400)
  18. 18.  Mengevaluasi pengalaman nyeri dimasa lalu yang meliputi riwayat nyeri kronik individu atau keluarga atau nyeri yang meyebabkan disability/ketidakmampuan/kecacatan, dengan tepat Ajarkan penggunaan teknik non farmakologi (akupressur, aplikasi panas/dingin) Ketidakefektifan koping komunitas (00077) 17/6/19 NIC : Peningkatan Koping  Mengidentigfikasi tujuan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang  Membantu pasien dalam memeriksa sumber-sumber ang tersedia untuk mencapai tujuan  Memberikan penilaian mengenai dampak dari situasi pasien terhadap peran dan hubungan [yang ada] S : - 1 dari 5 lansia (20%) mengatakan selalu mengikuti kegiatan di BPSTW O : - 3 dari 5 lansia ( 60%) tidak ingin menceritakan masalahnya dalam forum - 4 dari 5 lansia (80%) tidak mengikuti kegiatan di BPSTW A : Tujuan belum tercapai P : Lanjutkan intervensi : Peningkatan koping
  19. 19. Ketidakefektifan pemeliharaan kesehatan (00099) 18/06/2019 NIC : Stimulasi kognisi  Menginformasikan klien mengenai berita terkini yang tidak mengancam  Merangsang memori dengan mengulang pemikiran terakhir klien  Berbicara pada klien  Menstimulasi perkembangan klien dengan melibatkan aktivitas untuk meningkatkan pencapaian dan pembelajaaran dengan memenuhi kebutuhan klien  Menggunakan televisi, radio atau musik sebagai bagian dari stimulasi program yang terencana NIC : Manajemen Nyeri  Melakukan pengkajian nyeri komprehensif yang meliputi lokasi, karakteristik, onset/durasi, frkuensi, kualitas, intesitas atau beratnya nyeri dan faktor pencetus  Menggunakan strategi komunikasi terapeutik untuk mengetahui pengalaman S : - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) mengatakan nyeri berkurang - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) mengatakan nyeri pada skala 3 (sedang) (1-10) O : - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) tampak saling berinteraksi - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) tampak kooperatif dan antusias - 3 dari 5 lansia (60%) pasien tampak mengikuti instruksi yang disampaikan A : Tujuan belum tercapai P : Lanjutkan intervensi : - Stimulasi kognisi (4720) - Manajemen Nyeri (1400)
  20. 20. nyeri dan sampaikan penerimaan pasien terhadap nyeri  Mengevaluasi pengalaman nyeri dimasa lalu yang meliputi riwayat nyeri kronik individu atau keluarga atau nyeri yang meyebabkan disability/ketidakmampuan/kecacatan, dengan tepat  Ajarkan penggunaan teknik non farmakologi (akupressur, aplikasi panas/dingin) Ketidakefektifan koping komunitas (00077) 18/6/19 NIC : Peningkatan Koping  Mengidentigfikasi tujuan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang  Membantu pasien dalam memeriksa sumber-sumber ang tersedia untuk mencapai tujuan  Memberikan penilaian mengenai dampak dari situasi pasien terhadap peran dan hubungan [yang ada] S : - 1 dari 5 lansia (20%) mengatakan selalu mengikuti kegiatan di BPSTW O : - 2 dari 5 lansia (40%) tidak ingin menceritakan masalahnya dalam forum - 4 dari 5 lansia (80%) tidak mengikuti kegiatan di BPSTW A : Tujuan belum tercapai P : Lanjutkan intervensi : Peningkatan koping

