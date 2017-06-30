Proyecto isis ovalles (2)

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA FUND...
ÍNDICE GENERAL Pág. Portada Presentación Aceptación del Tutor Aprobación del Tutor Decisión del Jurado Dedicatorias Agrade...
II. REFERENCIA TEÓRICA Y CONCEPTUAL QUE HAN SUSTENTADO LA ACCIÓN TRANSFORMADORA 2.1 Referentes Teóricos consultados 2.2 Re...
INTRODUCCIÓN Las empresas de solidaridad y de cooperativismo, que se pueden conseguir en Venezuela desde principios del si...
De acuerdo al papel transformador de la Misión Sucre , en su objetivo de querer integrarse a la realidad nacional por medi...
MOMENTO I FORMULACIÓNDEL PROBLEMA Y DELIMITACIÓN DEL CAMPO DE ESTUDIO Autoras (Ovalles y Pérez 2017)
MOMENTO I FORMULACION DEL PROBLEMA Y DELIMITACION DEL CAMPO DE ESTUDIO. 1.1 Descripción del Escenario Comunitario La descr...
Era una planicie diagonal a las cálidas dunas medanales, en la zona este de la histórica y prestigiosa ciudad Santa Ana de...
crea la ruta de transporte siendo las pioneras, Manaure, Santa Elena, América, Caquetío y Petijo. La III etapa de la Urban...
Es importante destacar, que se cuenta con un Consejo Parroquial y Grupos Parroquiales de niños, jóvenes y adultos que desa...
Es importante señalar que la III etapa se ha Caracterizado por su integración con las demás etapas en las distintas activi...
simplemente crecimiento de la familia, lo que ha traído como consecuencia del crecimiento escolar y poblacional poca fluid...
fundamental abriendo la posibilidad del desarrollo de actividades económicas, adquiriendo así un impulso a nivel nacional....
enseñanza aportada por cada uno de los profesores desde el inicio de la carrera. Para la sociedad, esta investigación es u...
1.3 Delimitación del Campo de Estudio 1.3.1 Dimensión Espacial Bajo este orden de ideas, el estudio de esta investigación ...
1.4.2 Objetivo Específicos  Identificar la cantidad de cooperativas existentes en la Urbanización Independencia, III etap...
1.5 Justificación Las cooperativas son una forma de organizar empresas con fines económicos y sociales, donde lo important...
esta revolución Bolivariana a nivel económico, político y social. Es por ello que los dos pinos representan la vida, al se...
puede decir que servirá de guía para otros proyectos de este mismo ámbito, lo que será un gran aporte a la comunidad objet...
Momento II REFERENCIA TEÓRICA Y CONCEPTUAL QUE HAN SUSTENTADO LA ACCIÓN TRANSFORMADORA. Autoras (Ovalles y Pérez 2017)
CAPÍTULO II 2.1 BASES TEÓRICAS Y CONCEPTUALES 2.1.1 Referentes Teóricos consultados La presente investigación se sustenta ...
la estructura organizativa de las cooperativas, y trató de resumir los beneficios fiscales que las mismas poseen de acuerd...
Es muy difícil definirlo y dar un concepto claro sin caer en polémicas más o menos justas, pero puede decirse que como doc...
Fase IV: Consolidación del Negocio. Es el tiempo que transcurre entre la creación física de la cooperativa y su consolidac...
laborales, la Declaración Mundial de Trabajo Asociado, aprobada por CICOPA (2004), incluye la siguiente consideración: “el...
rasgos estructurales. Partiendo de la presencia de estar frente a un hecho que se ha posesionado de la vida cotidiana y, c...
 Vivir en un momento presente.  Seguir la evolución adaptándonos.  Ser eficiente en nuestra actividad. Si han decidido ...
Artículo 70: Comentando brevemente el anterior artículo, se observa que el constituyente le dio a las cooperativas, la fun...
En cuanto a la obligación constitucional que tiene los Estados y Municipios para la promoción de las asociaciones bajo est...
2.3 Pertinencia Sociopolítica de la investigación. Las cooperativas tienen una gran pertinencia e importancia para el logr...
Momento III ASPECTOS METODOLÓGICOS Autoras (Ovalles y Pérez 2
MOMENTO III ASPECTOS METODOLÓGICOS En este momento se establece el tipo de estudio; es decir, nivel y Método de la investi...
 Articulación de la investigación colaborativa con la investigación participativa.  Construcción del conocimiento basado...
propuestas que hayan salido a través de la participación, para poder debatirlas y negociar sobre ellas entre todos los sec...
Para realizar el estudio se utilizaran algunas técnicas como: - La Observación Participante, según Fidias Arias (2006) la ...
determinado, de tal manera que el entrevistado puede obtener la información requerida. En esta fase de la investigación se...
Actividades o Registro Anecdótico; el cual consiste en llevar un cuaderno donde se hacen anotaciones por día de cuentos re...
3.6 Validez y confiabilidad Validez Baptista Lucio, P. (2003), “Es el grado en que un instrumento refleja dominio especifi...
Árbol del problema Figura Nº 1 Árbol del problema Fuente: Autoras de la investigación CAUSAS Falta de organización comunit...
Matriz FODA FORTALEZAS OPORTUNIDADES La comunidad cuenta con profesionales preparados en diversas áreas (Educación, Inform...
PROPUESTA TRANSFORMADORA Autoras (Ovalles y Pérez 2017)
TITULO DE PROPUESTA TRANSFORMADORA: Impulsar la viabilidad para la creación de una cooperativa de servicio en la comunidad...
Descripción de Propuesta Transformadora Las cooperativas son de gran importancia si se aprovechan las condiciones existent...
Objetivo de la propuesta (General y específicos) Objetivo General: Impulso de la viabilidad para la creación de una cooper...
PLAN DE ACCIÓN A EJECUTAR Objetivo General: Diseñar Propuesta de gestión administrativa para la creación de una cooperativ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA Arias Fidias G. (2006). Proyecto de Investigación. 5ta Edición. Editorial Episteme. Alianza Cooperativa Inter...
GARCÍA, A. (1980). Jurisprudencia cooperativa venezolana 1979. Barquisimeto: Universidad Centroccidental “Lisandro Alvarad...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA FUNDACIÓN MISIÓN SUCRE ALDEA UNIVERSITARIA CARLOTA DE CASTRO PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN ADMINISTRACIÓN DISEÑO DE UNA PROPUESTA DE GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA PARA LA CREACIÓN DE UNA COOPERATIVA EN LA URBANIZACIÓN INDEPENDENCIA, III ETAPA, MUNICIPIO MIRANDA DEL ESTADO FALCÓN SANTA ANA DE CORO, MAYO 2017 AUTORAS: Ovalles, Isis C.I.- 16.942.499 Pérez, María C.I.- 18.047.601 Profesor (a) Tutor (a): Lcda. Miriam Zea Asesor Metodológico: Licda Miriam Zea
  2. 2. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA FUNDACIÓN MISIÓN SUCRE ALDEA UNIVERSITARIA CARLOTA DE CASTRO PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN ADMINISTRACIÓN DISEÑO DE UNA PROPUESTA DE GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA PARA LA CREACIÓN DE UNA COOPERATIVA EN LA URBANIZACIÓN INDEPENDENCIA, III ETAPA, MUNICIPIO MIRANDA DEL ESTADO FALCÓN SANTA ANA DE CORO, MAYO 2017 AUTORAS: Ovalles, Isis C.I.- 16.942.499 Pérez, María C.I.- 18.047.601 PROFESOR (A) TUTOR (A): LCDA. Miriam Zea
  3. 3. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA FUNDACIÓN MISIÓN SUCRE ALDEA UNIVERSITARIA CARLOTA DE CASTRO PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN ADMINISTRACIÓN ACEPTACIÓN DEL TUTOR Por medio de la presente hago constar que he leído el Proyecto Especial de Grado, presentado por los Triunfadores: Para optar al Grado de TSU en ADMINISTRACIÓN, cuyo título es: DISEÑO DE UNA PROPUESTA DE GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA PARA LA CREACIÓN DE UNA COOPERATIVA EN LA URBANIZACIÓN INDEPENDENCIA, III ETAPA, MUNICIPIO MIRANDA DEL ESTADO FALCÓN; presentado por las Triunfadoras Ovalles, Isis C.I.- 16.942.499; Pérez, María C.I.- 18.047.601 El cual acepto asesorar a las estudiantes en calidad de tutor, durante la etapa de desarrollo del trabajo hasta su presentación y evaluación. En la comunidad de Santa Ana de Coro; a los _______________ días del mes ______________ 2017. __________________ TUTOR
  4. 4. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA FUNDACIÓN MISIÓN SUCRE ALDEA UNIVERSITARIA CARLOTA DE CASTRO PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN ADMINISTRACIÓN DECISIÓN DEL JURADO Quienes suscribimos, miembro del Jurado designado para evaluar Trabajo Especial de Grado titulado: Diseño de una propuesta de gestión administrativa para la creación de una cooperativa en la Urbanización Independencia, III Etapa, Municipio Miranda del Estado Falcón. Mediante la presente hacemos constar que aprobamos el referido Trabajo Especial de Grado, presentado en cumplimiento de los requisitos señalados en las Normas de Trabajos Especiales de Grado de la Misión Sucre , Sede Falcón, en Santa Ana de Coro, Mayo de 2017. _____________________ _____________________ JURADO 1 JURADO 2 ______________________ JURADO 3
  5. 5. ÍNDICE GENERAL Pág. Portada Presentación Aceptación del Tutor Aprobación del Tutor Decisión del Jurado Dedicatorias Agradecimientos Resumen Índice general INTRODUCCIÓN MOMENTOS I. FORMULACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Y DELIMITACIÓN DEL CAMPO DE ESTUDIO 1.1 Contextualización social y comunitaria 1.1.1 Perfil territorial de la comunidad 1.1.2 Historia local de la comunidad 1.1.3 Rasgos demográfico de la comunidad 1.1.4 Recursos y potencialidades sociales y económicas de la comunidad. 1.1.5 Plan de acceso a la comunidad 1.2. Planteamiento del problema 1.3 Formulación de la idea Impulsadora 1.4 Delimitación del campo de estudio 1.5 Objetivos de la investigación 1.5.1 Objetivo general de la investigación 1.5.2 Objetivos específicos 1.6 Propósito de la Investigación 1.7 Justificación de la Investigación
  6. 6. II. REFERENCIA TEÓRICA Y CONCEPTUAL QUE HAN SUSTENTADO LA ACCIÓN TRANSFORMADORA 2.1 Referentes Teóricos consultados 2.2 Referencias Jurídicas Relacionadas 2.3 Pertinencia Sociopolítica de la investigación III ASPECTOS METODOLÓGICOS 3.1 Paradigma asumido en la investigación 3.1.1 Actores Sociales Involucrados en el TEG 3.2 Técnicas Empleadas en la recolección de datos 3.3 Técnicas empleadas para el análisis de datos 3.4 Normas y técnicas de documentación 3.5 Propuesta Transformadora 3.6 Descripción de Propuesta Transformadora 3.7 3.8 Objetivo de la propuesta (General y específicos) Plan de Acción a ejecutar 4.- Bibliografía
  7. 7. INTRODUCCIÓN Las empresas de solidaridad y de cooperativismo, que se pueden conseguir en Venezuela desde principios del siglo XX son variadas, van desde las conocidas experiencias conocidas de autoayuda desarrolladas por comunidades indígenas y campesinos, pasando por las cajas de ahorros, constituidas en diferentes ciudades del país. Las cooperativas se han venido constituyendo con una visión de solucionar problemas de desempleo y a la vez fomentar la participación ciudadana en la búsqueda de soluciones, que estimulen el crecimiento económico de la colectividad y del país en general. En este sentido, el movimiento cooperativista se ha visto potenciado por la administración actual, ya que se ha tomado como elemento para fortalecer el desarrollo económico y social, luego de que en el año 1999 se incorpora en la Constitución Nacional, el concepto de economía social y se promulga la Ley de Asociación de Cooperativas, donde este tipo de organización surgen como pilar fundamental, abriendo la posibilidad del desarrollo de actividades económicas y culturales, adquiriendo así un impulso a nivel nacional. Ahora bien, sobre lo antes expuesto se presenta una investigación dirigida al Diseño de propuesta de Gestión administrativa para Creación de una Cooperativa en la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, Municipio Miranda del estado Falcón, esta investigación se vio asignada por la limitación temporal porque estuvo enmarcada en un periodo del año 2017, asimismo, espacial ya que el trabajo se realizó especialmente Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, Municipio Miranda del estado Falcón.
  8. 8. De acuerdo al papel transformador de la Misión Sucre , en su objetivo de querer integrarse a la realidad nacional por medio de las comunidades organizadas, y acompañar a los agentes protagónicos de la transformación social y económica, ayudando a crear y dando apoyo a las organizaciones populares en su proceso de construir la patria, según el imperativo de la Constitución Bolivariana de Venezuela; se ha propuesto construir una red social que facilite la integración de los alumnos a sus propias comunidades, de manera que puedan desarrollar en ellas su proceso de formación académica, interactuando en los proyectos locales y misiones que se realizan a lo largo y ancho de toda la geografía nacional. Este trabajo, permite comprender la importancia de la congruencia entre las necesidades de las comunidades y la proposición de soluciones planificadas, que efectivamente se encaminen en torno al desarrollo comunitario y al fortalecimiento social; bajo el enfoque bajo el paradigma Sociocrítico de la denominada Investigación-Acción Participativa (IAP), que propone intervenir de forma integral e integradora en el territorio. Tal procedimiento investigador persigue la elaboración de un conocimiento sobre el objeto de estudio que sea útil socialmente y que permita la implementación de Planes de Acción Integral, donde la participación ciudadana, plena y consciente, sea un eje articulador básico. La presente investigación se encuentra dividido en tres capítulos Momento I. Formulación del Problema y Delimitación del Campo de Estudio. Aquí se describe la contextualización social comunitaria, Momento II. Bases teóricos conceptuales Momento III. La Aplicación del plan de acción y presentación de los primeros resultados.
  9. 9. MOMENTO I FORMULACIÓNDEL PROBLEMA Y DELIMITACIÓN DEL CAMPO DE ESTUDIO Autoras (Ovalles y Pérez 2017)
  10. 10. MOMENTO I FORMULACION DEL PROBLEMA Y DELIMITACION DEL CAMPO DE ESTUDIO. 1.1 Descripción del Escenario Comunitario La descripción del escenario de la comunidad consiste en identificar la técnica empleada por el investigador para acceder al contexto que pretende ser abordado. Al respecto, Véliz (2011) indica que “cuando se trata de identificar el escenario donde ocurre el estudio, es importante que el investigador identifique cuál es el lugar más idóneo para realizar su trabajo, se realiza un estudio donde ocurren los hechos”. (pág. 194). Por lo tanto, es necesario que en este apartado se conozcan ciertos datos relacionados a la comunidad objeto de estudio, a fin de contextualizar a los investigadores en el área en la cual se desarrolló la investigación. 1.1.1 Perfil Territorial Su identidad organizacional se encuentra ubicada geográficamente hacia el sur en referencia a la 1era etapa, adyacente al río Coro, al este con la variante sur de la ciudad y el sector San José, limita al norte con las áreas comunales ubicadas en la calle 2, Liceo Bolivariano Dr. “Rafael Calles Sierra”, el Modulo Policial y la 2da etapa; al oeste con la 4ta etapa, con las calles Agustín García, Alí Primera y el Parcelamiento Sur Independencia. 1.1.2 Reseña Histórica
  11. 11. Era una planicie diagonal a las cálidas dunas medanales, en la zona este de la histórica y prestigiosa ciudad Santa Ana de Coro, Patrimonio Cultural de la Humanidad, se encuentra ubicada La Urbanización Independencia, la cual fue construida por el banco obrero, hoy conocido el nombre de BANAVIH en el año 1969 bajo el primer mandato del Dr. Rafael Caldera, con una 1era etapa de 379 viviendas, ubicadas en calles y veredas, en el año 1971 se culmina la 2da etapa con 297 viviendas y para abril de 1972 se entregaron las 226 soluciones habitacionales correspondientes a la 3era etapa. Caracterizas en su estructura realizada con moldes de concreto armado y separadas en sus áreas internas por paredes de bloques. El nombre bajo el cual fue concebido originalmente fue derogado por sus habitantes, por estar ubicada al final de la Avenida Independencia, de esta manera se ha conservado con este nombre hasta nuestros días. 1.1.3 Historia Local En sus antecedentes tenemos que sus primeros habitantes provinieron del centro de Coro y municipios del estado. Sus primeras bodegas fueron la del Sr. Dimar Delgado, el Sr. Salvador (difunto), Nanoyire (Euripide Palencia), María Villareal (difunta), Omar Añez, la bodega girasol y la de la familia Zarraga y para finalizar la emisora Eclipse 103.5 FM del joven Alexander Duno. En los primeros años de fundada no se contaba con el servicio de transporte público, los habitantes se trasladaban en la colita que le daba el vecino que tenia carro o en el transporte de circulación de Pedro Borregales y transporte Jordán de Pepe Lupe Polanco de la Vela, posteriormente se
  12. 12. crea la ruta de transporte siendo las pioneras, Manaure, Santa Elena, América, Caquetío y Petijo. La III etapa de la Urbanización Independencia en sus inicios no tenia escuela, aunque para el año 1973 comienza a funcionar con el nombre de Escuela Primaria Independencia, en la vereda 30, casa n° 9, en la casa de la maestra Aura García de Castillo, quien fungía como maestra de 1er grado, pionera en formación de nuestros niños y cuyo director fue el Prof. Raúl Sánchez Ruíz, más tarde la acompañaron las (os) maestras (as) y lo Liduvina Borges, Miriam Córdova, René Reyes y Fanny Ventura. Allí continuo funcionando y motivado por la limitación de la planta física de la vivienda, se gestiona con el Gobierno Nacional la construcción de una infraestructura que actualmente conocemos U.E Dr. “Rafael Calles Sierra” en el año 1976. Asimismo, este popular sector cuenta con un Jardín de Infancia el cual comenzó a funcionando en la E.B Independencia, siendo sus maestras Noemí Reyes, Nilda de Ruíz, Nereida de Montes, Dilia Croes (difunta), Linda de Henríquez. Este preescolar funciono parcialmente en el Centro de Especialidades Independencia IV etapa y posteriormente mudado a su sede actual, ubicada en la calle Virgilio Medina, sus Directivos han sido, Hidelgar Villasmil Ortiz, Mercedes Manuare, Dilia Cros y Beatriz Castro en la actualidad. Otro logro fue la construcción de la iglesia Cristo Resucitado, fruto del empeño del Padre Emilio Rodríguez (difunto) primer párroco de la comunidad. Así se dio inicio a la Catequesis de niños y jóvenes contando con la ayuda Catequistas del sector siendo una de estas la docente Nohelia Gutiérrez de Chávez. El Padre sucesor fue Benigno Sáenz Arbiza (difunto recientemente) actualmente está bajo la guía espiritual del padre Jiménez.
  13. 13. Es importante destacar, que se cuenta con un Consejo Parroquial y Grupos Parroquiales de niños, jóvenes y adultos que desarrollan una labor social en la comunidad. 1.1.4 Rasgos Demográficos Desde el año 1972 cuando se funda la III de la Urbanización Independencia, han ocurrido un crecimiento poblacional que se puede reflejar de la siguiente manera en 1972 vivíamos 226 familias, para finales de 2007 eran 339 familias. Por su parte, en la actualidad sobrepasa las 400 familias, lo cual significa que se tiene un 50% en déficit de viviendas. 1.1.5 Recursos y Potencialidades Sociales y Económicas de la Comunidad Por su parte, las potencialidades de la III etapa, se cuenta con líderes de cultura entre ellos tenemos: Leonardo Lugo (Cubiro de Falcón), Carlos Fuguet Sánchez, Euder Guanipa y Connie Colina, músicos integrantes de la Orquesta Sinfónica del estado Falcón. Asimismo, personas destacadas en medios audiovisual como: Justatino “Nano” Bravo (locutor, periodista y humorista), Marisol Lugo (Comunicadora Social), Juan Lugo (Locutor e Instructor de Artes Escénicas), Hugo Barriento y Robert Flores (Fotógrafos y Reporteros Gráficos). Esta populosa comunidad posee algunos personajes típicos reconocidos como: Petra Romero, reconocida con el nombre de “La Mamá” con sus arepas, empanadas y sus regaños, Enio Sandrea con su popular baile de San Benito, Nelly Marín con su escuela de repostería, el popular mecánico Francisco Zeppenfeldt “Zepen” y Mario Palma (difunto) era popular por su tradicional Cabrito en Coco al horno.
  14. 14. Es importante señalar que la III etapa se ha Caracterizado por su integración con las demás etapas en las distintas actividades que se realiza tanto cultural, deportivo y religioso. Se cuenta con el estacionamiento Rosa Mística, lugar donde se celebra todos los 13 de Junio los actos religiosos alusivos a la Virgen María Rosa Mística. Otra potencialidad de este sector es en lo deportivo ya se cuenta con grandes deportistas destacándose en el fútbol, pesas, judo, béisbol, bolas criollas, ya que dentro de la urbanización hay diferentes estadios y gimnasios, pero también se destacan en natación, gimnasia, taekwondo siendo el fuerte deportista a nivel regional. En cuanto al aspecto económico, de este sector eran escasos los comercios destinados a la venta de alimentos, pero poco a poco se fueron creando bodegas, siendo importante señalar el Abasto Corazón de Jesús, siendo sus dueños Don Victorio y Doña Conchita, personas muy respetadas en la comunidad. Actualmente la Urb. Independencia se cuenta con un sector económico, muy variado ya que ha crecido dando pie a diversos comercios, tales como: supermercado, farmacia, panaderías, licorerías y negocios informales de ventas de empanadas, bodegas, peluquerías, tareas dirigidas, heladerías, agencias de loterías, comida rápida, venta de periódicos, entre otros. Además, centros profesionales como: consultorios odontológicos, colegios privados y guarderías, siendo este sector muy amplio y variado en comercios. Los cambios más importantes que han ocurrido en esta comunidad es el crecimiento y trasformación de viviendas en sus partes adyacentes por los habitantes, los cuales hacen de sus casas, residencias o
  15. 15. simplemente crecimiento de la familia, lo que ha traído como consecuencia del crecimiento escolar y poblacional poca fluidez de agua en épocas de lluvia y el colapso de aguas servidas. 1.1.6 Plan de acceso a la comunidad. En base al diagnóstico participativo de la situación que este momento transita el país, se diseñan e implementan proyectos actividades participativas, que ayuden a las comunidades a solucionar sus necesidades inmediatas, es por ello que como primer paso en esta etapa, se determinan las actividades que pueden ayudar a la comunidad a resolver sus problemas. Estableciéndose metas para solucionar cada uno de los problemas priorizados, identificando actividades para lograr estas metas, discutir la factibilidad de estas actividades y los costos que esto implicaría, definir objetivos y un calendario para cada actividad y elegir, de común acuerdo, las actividades a implementar. 1.2 Planteamiento del Problema En el contexto Latinoamericano desde las décadas antiguas, la sociedad cooperativa surge fundamentalmente para dar satisfacción a las necesidades sociales, las cooperativas nacen en Venezuela desde principios del siglo XX son variadas, van desde las conocidas experiencias de autoayuda, desarrolladas por comunidades indígenas y campesinos, pasando por las cajas de ahorro, constituidas en diferentes ciudades del país, como son los casos que describen (Caracas, Valencia, La Guaira, Puerto Cabello, Maracaibo y Mérida, en la década de los años 60), hasta llegar al año 1999 cuando se incorpora en la Constitución de la República el concepto de economía social, donde las cooperativas son el pilar
  16. 16. fundamental abriendo la posibilidad del desarrollo de actividades económicas, adquiriendo así un impulso a nivel nacional. En Venezuela con la intensificación de la crisis económica y el aumento del desempleo, las cooperativas han adquirido mayor relevancia ya que se constituyen en el medio de organización propicia para que los trabajadores en forma mancomunada, democrática y solidaria puedan hacer surgir las fuentes de trabajo de las que habían visto privado e iniciar así un sinfín de números de actividades productivas que les permita su inserción en el sistema económico, pasando a desempeñarse como responsables directos de su fuente de trabajo. En los últimos años el gobierno venezolano ha invertido más recursos para el funcionamiento de más 250.000 cooperativas que fueron creadas en Venezuela, a través de los Consejos Comunales, para así poner en marcha su proyecto y mejorar la calidad de vida e ir en busca de un bienestar social, el cual es lo que se desea. Cabe destacar que uno de los problemas más significativos que presentan algunas cooperativas a nivel nacional, es que los créditos son los integrados por las organizaciones pertinentes y en la mayoría de los casos los recursos son utilizados en otras cosas. Por su parte, en el estado Falcón existen más de 400 cooperativas, las cuales algunas se encuentran en funcionamiento y cumplen con las normativas de la Superintendencia Nacional de Cooperativas (SUNACOP) y la Ley de Cooperativas. En el Municipio Miranda, específicamente en la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, este proyecto investigativo tiene una gran importancia para la sociedad ya que brindara la oportunidad de crear y afianzar conocimientos a través de la puesta en práctica de toda la
  17. 17. enseñanza aportada por cada uno de los profesores desde el inicio de la carrera. Para la sociedad, esta investigación es un gran aporte porque persigue la influencia de las cooperativas en la generación de empleos de los falconianos y el mejor funcionamiento de las mismas para que cada vecino de la III etapa de la Urb. Independencia, o por lo menos un 50% de la población se involucre en las actividades y proyectos que se lleven a cabo las cooperativas del sector. Asimismo, puedan ejercer un papel dentro de la sociedad y mejorar la calidad de vida de los venezolanos, pertenecientes a este hermoso estado Falcón. Cabe destacar que el presente estudio promoverá una serie de aportes tanto social, cultural y político para la comunidad en general. 1.2.1 Formulación de la idea Impulsadora. ¿Qué elementos deberán ser considerados para una propuesta sobre la creación de una empresa de servicios en la Comunidad Independencia III de tal forma que se logre un mejoramiento en la calidad de vida por medio del crecimiento del negocio y un incremento de la rentabilidad? ¿Cual serán las mejores Gestión administrativas para la creación de una cooperativa teniendo como base la Capacidad de conocer a los demás y orientar el trabajo cooperativo, armónico, en la formación afectiva, mediante procesos de socialización que mejoren la calidad de vida en la comunidad Independencia III?
  18. 18. 1.3 Delimitación del Campo de Estudio 1.3.1 Dimensión Espacial Bajo este orden de ideas, el estudio de esta investigación se realizo en la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, municipio Miranda del estado Falcón. 1.3.2 Ámbito Temporal Por su parte, el estudio de esta investigación se realizo en el periodo de año 2017. 1.3.3 La Temática: Propuesta de gestión administrativa para la creación de una cooperativa de servicio en la urbanización independencia, III etapa, Municipio Miranda del Estado Falcón. En mismo orden de idea la metodología de la investigación, se ubica en la modalidad de un proyecto factible, sustentado en un paradigma Sociocrítico con un tipo de Investigación Acción Participativa Transformadora. Con una línea de investigación en orientaciones administrativas de gestión para la creación de cooperativas. 1.4 Objetivos de la Investigación 1.4.1 Objetivo General Diseñar propuesta de gestión administrativa para la creación de una cooperativa en la urbanización independencia, III etapa, Municipio Miranda del Estado Falcón
  19. 19. 1.4.2 Objetivo Específicos  Identificar la cantidad de cooperativas existentes en la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, municipio Miranda del estado Falcón.  Describir las oportunidades de empleos que ofrecen las cooperativas de la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, municipio Miranda del estado Falcón.  Establecer la influencia de las cooperativas en la generación de empleos en la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, municipio Miranda del estado Falcón. 1.4.3 Propósito de la Investigación. Es diseñar una propuesta para la creación de una cooperativa para promover el desarrollo social y económico de las personas que se dedican a prestar el servicio domestico por días, al ofrecerles la conformación de una cooperativa de servicio con la cual puedan garantizar un mejor modo de vida para ellos y su núcleo familiar; a la vez de generar empresa y brindar empleo. Ya que en la actualidad el desempleo afecta principalmente a los estratos mas bajos no solo por la situación económicas del país sino también por la falta de oportunidades que se le brida a personas. Es de interés para el autoras de este proyecto fomentar el empleo hacia estas personas y en especial a las mujeres de escasos recursos que se dedican a los oficios domésticos por días, dándoles las herramientas para que se unan entorno a esta ocupación y así puedan tener mayores oportunidades.
  20. 20. 1.5 Justificación Las cooperativas son una forma de organizar empresas con fines económicos y sociales, donde lo importante es trabajar en común para lograr un beneficio. Se diferencia de otro tipo de empresa en que es más importante el trabajo de los asociados que el dinero que aportan. Por su parte, son creadas con el fin de darle solución a las problemáticas que presentan las comunidades de los estados del país en general, pero se ha podido evidenciar muchas irregularidades dentro de las cooperativas creadas, en algunas comunidades con el propósito de solventar los inconvenientes sucedidos en las mismas y ofrecer empleos a sus habitantes, siendo uno de los problemas más relevantes, la falta de apoyo a los habitantes del sector. Hoy en día gracias al Proyecto Nacional Simón Bolívar (Desarrollo Económico y Social de la Nación 2013-2019, resalta la participación ciudadana a través de la aplicación de estrategias y políticas orientadas a la transformación sostenida social y económica del país. Por otra parte, de acuerdo a la relación que puede tener dicho estudio con el Proyecto Nacional Simón Bolívar 2013-2019, cabe destacar, que tiene una estrecha vinculación con la directriz de Modelo Productivo Socialista, la cual dice que a partir de la planeación de actividades productivas que sean de valor estratégico para el desarrollo del país y el desarrollo multilateral y de las necesidades y capacidades productivas del individuo social que garanticen un mejor bienestar humano y de una sociedad enfocándose a un equilibrio entre su propio entorno ambiental, desarrollo tecnológico y socioeconómico. (Palavicini, 2005). Desde el punto de vista social las cooperativas, siendo el sujeto protagónico del desarrollo endógeno, promueve la democracia y la libre participación de todos sus asociados por igual, cumpliendo con el ideal de
  21. 21. esta revolución Bolivariana a nivel económico, político y social. Es por ello que los dos pinos representan la vida, al ser 2 simbolizan la hermandad, la unión, la solidaridad y la necesidad de un trabajo conjunto. Lo que significa que se necesita más de uno para que exista cooperación y al ser los dos pinos del mismo tamaño significa el crecimiento en la igualdad. Para los japoneses, por ejemplo, el pino es símbolo de constancia, salud, longevidad, fuerza de carácter y silencio, este último tan importante en el crecimiento espiritual. Desde el punto de vista económico es muy importante que antes de constituirse, las personas que quieran formarse en cooperativas estén conscientes de que estas asociaciones además de ser un instrumento de beneficio económico, son mecanismos de desarrollo social y cultural basados en la doctrina del cooperativismo, cuyo fundamento es la igualdad, equidad y solidaridad entre los miembros de estas asociaciones. Si bien es cierto que se debe definir explícitamente la actividad económica a la que se va a dedicar la cooperativa. De las empresas mercantiles, las cooperativas no llevan libros de compra y venta pero están obligadas a llevar su contabilidad e igualmente deben pagar impuestos por la actividad que desarrollan. Además las acciones de las cooperativas no se pueden vender y los accionistas están obligados a trabajar en ellas. En las empresas mercantiles es diferente, pues allí los socios pueden vender su parte y no necesariamente trabajan directamente en la empresa. Desde el punto de vista Académico esta investigación es de gran importancia y muy beneficiosa para las propias autoras de la investigación puesto que servirá para poner en práctica los conocimientos adquiridos en la universidad, en ámbito administrativo en cuanto a las creaciones de cooperativas que ayudaran al desarrollo de la comunidad y por ultimo se
  22. 22. puede decir que servirá de guía para otros proyectos de este mismo ámbito, lo que será un gran aporte a la comunidad objetos de estudio y por que no; se espera que transcienda a otras comunidades, donde quedara evidencia de la gran importancia de las cooperativas para el desarrollo económico de las comunidades y que además aportara beneficio para mejorar la calidad de vida de sus habitantes.
  23. 23. Momento II REFERENCIA TEÓRICA Y CONCEPTUAL QUE HAN SUSTENTADO LA ACCIÓN TRANSFORMADORA. Autoras (Ovalles y Pérez 2017)
  24. 24. CAPÍTULO II 2.1 BASES TEÓRICAS Y CONCEPTUALES 2.1.1 Referentes Teóricos consultados La presente investigación se sustenta primeramente en las referencias teóricas y legales establecidas en la Constitución Nacional de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. En estos últimos años de crisis y destrucción de empleo, el interés por impulsar el dinamismo y crecimiento de la economía de un área geográfica a través de la creación de nuevas empresas ha ido en aumento. Las cooperativas de trabajo asociado (CTA) representan un modelo de empresa en el que los objetivos económicos se combinan con los sociales, logrando un crecimiento basado en el empleo, la igualdad social y la equidad. En el año 1998, García elaboró un estudio bajo el nombre de “Normativa Venezolana en Materia Cooperativa” en el cual trató de proporcionar un resumen sobre la legislación aplicable a dichas asociaciones, los fundamentos y principios amparados en los instrumentos jurídicos basados en las directrices que rigen el movimiento cooperativo mundial. De igual manera en la mencionada investigación se trató de determinar las limitaciones legales que tienen las cooperativas en sus actividades de tipo empresarial, pues no debe olvidarse que a pesar que son unidades económicas, su fin último no es la actividad mercantil sino el bienestar colectivo para sus miembros. Jiménez (s/f) realizó una investigación denominada “Gerencia y tipo de liderazgo de la Federación de Cooperativas de Servicios múltiples de Venezuela (Fecoseven) y cooperativas afiliadas”. En ese estudio buscó establecer los mecanismos gerenciales utilizados por Fecoseven para dirigir
  25. 25. la estructura organizativa de las cooperativas, y trató de resumir los beneficios fiscales que las mismas poseen de acuerdo a la legislación impositiva vigente. Castro, en el año 2005 efectuó una investigación referida al “Estudio de Algunos Aspectos Contables de las Asociaciones Cooperativas en Venezuela”, con el propósito de analizar lo relativo al patrimonio y otros egresos, argumentándose en la investigación que tanto la Ley Especial de Asociaciones Cooperativas (LEAC) como las providencias administrativas emitidas por la Superintendencia Nacional de Cooperativas (SUNACOOP) no aportaban suficientes herramientas para el proceso contable y la elaboración de estados financieros. Concluye la investigación, afirmando que a las cooperativas se les debe aplicar la DPC-0 (equidad y la pertinencia) y recomienda que el Contador Público debe desarrollar conocimientos muy especiales, pues el manejo contable de las cooperativas es diferente al de otras empresas, pues entre otras cosas, los integrantes de esas asociaciones dan más importancia a la fuerza de trabajo y no a los aportes económicos. En Venezuela, el estudio sobre el movimiento cooperativo se ha visto adelantado gracias a la paulatina participación de estas organizaciones en el quehacer económico y social del país, pues con la entrada en vigencia de la constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela y de la Ley Especial de Asociaciones Cooperativas del año 2001, el cooperativismo volvió a tener una base legal acorde con la evolución socioeconómica del país. No obstante las investigaciones anteriores, ha sido difícil desentrañar estudios que abarquen al cooperativismo en Venezuela desde el punto de vista impositivo en el área del IVA, cuestión que no extraña mucho, pues el impuesto al consumo aquí comentado es relativamente nuevo en el país, adicionándosele a esta circunstancia el hecho que las cooperativas a lo largo
  26. 26. Es muy difícil definirlo y dar un concepto claro sin caer en polémicas más o menos justas, pero puede decirse que como doctrina, el cooperativismo, no es ni socialismo ni individualismo (…). No es socialista porque no es ideal, utópico, es práctico y basado en la experiencia, no es individualista porque no tiene como fin el individuo mismo (p. 29) de la existencia del mencionado tributo, han sido tratadas invariablemente como entes no sujetos. El cooperativismo para Ardiles (1979), es una especie muy particular de participación social y sobre esto expresa: El proceso de creación de empresas y las redes El proceso de creación de una empresa puede ser estudiado desde las diferentes etapas que lo configuran. Muchos autores coinciden en iniciar el proceso estudiando aquellos factores que predisponen a una persona a crear su propio negocio y finalizarlo cuando la empresa se considera consolidada en el mercado. En este sentido nos vamos a apoyar en el modelo de creación de cooperativas de trabajo asociado desarrollado por Cuñat (2005), y que como podemos ver en la figura 1 se compone de cuatro fases: Fase I: Acontecimientos Desencadenantes. En esta fase el empresario cooperativista se predispone a crear su propia empresa, y en ella se analizan los factores que desencadenan el proceso de creación. Fase II: Concepto de Negocio. Dónde se describe la secuencia que lleva al inicio de la creación física de la cooperativa. Fase III: Formalización de la Empresa. Dónde se crea físicamente la empresa a través de un proceso de obtención de los recursos necesarios.
  27. 27. Fase IV: Consolidación del Negocio. Es el tiempo que transcurre entre la creación física de la cooperativa y su consolidación en el mercado. En nuestro caso hemos estimado un periodo de 6-7 años. Durante el desarrollo de las diferentes fases antes nombradas, los emprendedores van haciendo uso de diferentes contactos en los que se apoyan para desarrollar su proyecto, en este sentido crean diferentes tipos de redes. Para Johannisson y Monsted (1997) una red se puede definir como un conjunto de relaciones directas entre el empresario y distintas personas de su entorno socio-económico y familiar, y que está asociada con la persona que mantiene relaciones, siendo una formación social que existe sólo si la persona la conoce y la usa. “Las redes son uno de los capitales más importantes que alguien puede poseer, pues proporcionan poder, información, conocimiento y capital, así como otras redes” (Elfring y Helsinki, 2003, p. 409). Lucena (2005) mencionan cuatro tipos de cooperativas, sobre la base específicamente de sus motivaciones de origen, acordes con el contexto económico, social y cultural posterior a la década de 1960. Un primer grupo, donde se pueden considerar las cooperativas populares, las cuales surgen de la visión de generar empleos a través de programas gubernamentales en momentos de recesión económica, y las nacidas de movimientos sociales, conformadas por miembros con ideales democráticos, visión de colectivo que se enfocan en sus necesidades políticas o sociales más que económicas . La implantación de estas formas de flexibilización involucra cambios, muchas veces radicales, en el establecimiento de relaciones laborales y, debido a su alto impacto, deben ser cuidadosamente planeadas. Sin embargo, por ofrecer una nueva forma de organizar el trabajo que posee el potencial de superar las deficiencias de los actuales modelos de relaciones
  28. 28. laborales, la Declaración Mundial de Trabajo Asociado, aprobada por CICOPA (2004), incluye la siguiente consideración: “el cooperativismo de trabajo asociado debería ser ofrecido como opción y como modelo empresarial, tanto en los procesos de mutación y reestructuración empresarial, creación de empresas, privatización, conversión de empresas en crisis, transmisión de empresas sin herederos, como en la concesión de servicios públicos y compras públicas, consagrando el Estado cláusulas condicionantes que estimulen el desarrollo local mediante empresas cooperativas de trabajo asociado”. Al tratar de asignar puntos positivos a estos procesos, se puede tomar como referencia la forma de implementación, considerando además, que la mayoría de actores ha entendido que el mejoramiento de la competitividad y la productividad son objetivos primordiales. Para las empresas representa la condición para mantener su posicionamiento en el mercado, para los trabajadores corporativizados la posibilidad de contar con un empleo, para el gobierno el establecimiento de un clima propicio para la generación de empleos, en una visión muy general. Desempleo y cooperativas De la presente situación nacional, el tema del desempleo ocupa el eje central del debate. No existe un elemento que revista de tanto gravedad en el país como éste. El desempleo es un verdadero obstáculo para cualquier ciudadano que pretenda acceder a los más elementales servicios El desempleo coarta la existencia de las personas. Psicológicamente es una defensa que impide el contacto con la vida social. Experimentar el desempleo conduce al desarraigo y a la ansiedad. Este es referencial que no debe perderse de vista cuando se pretende establecer una política social, en especial, cuando tal fenómeno adquiere
  29. 29. rasgos estructurales. Partiendo de la presencia de estar frente a un hecho que se ha posesionado de la vida cotidiana y, corroborable en los últimos años, surge la interrogante ante la emergencia de las cooperativas. Es revelador que ya para el año 1993 Venezuela presentaba un 6,6% de desempleo abierto y un 40,9% de informalidad. Desde esa fecha hasta el presenta estos datos se han incrementado considerablemente. (Romero 2007) En razón de ello variadas son las interpretaciones cuando se proponen opciones como para contrarrestar semejante fenómeno. Una de estas, aunque no del todo explicita en ciertos voceros oficiales, es la de que dadas las características estructurales del fenómeno del desempleo, se haría imperioso en adoptar medidas que permitan atenuar la situación y, por ende, garantizar unos mínimos ingresos para la población inmersa en tan delicada situación. La creación de cooperativas en tal sentido resulta como opciones lógicas y de fácil implementación desde el punto de vista financiero. Ellas no acarrean, por otro lado, los costos laborables si se tratasen de la creación de empleos sometidos al tutelaje previsto en la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo. Desde tal estrategia o política económica social, las cooperativas no tienen por qué ser supervisadas con el prisma de la legislación laboral nacional vigente. En el plano de lo formal este elemento resulta irrebatible. Los inconvenientes sobre esta materia, se presentarán cuando los hechos trasciendan la frontera y se presuman actos fraudulentos desde el ángulo laboral. Bases contables para el éxito de la Cooperativa. Utilidad de la Contabilidad: A la cooperativista se le plantearán con frecuencias numerosas situaciones para resolver. Esto es inevitable, pero en cada una de ellas debemos recordar:
  30. 30.  Vivir en un momento presente.  Seguir la evolución adaptándonos.  Ser eficiente en nuestra actividad. Si han decidido hacer todo lo posible para perfeccionarse a sí mismo y mantener la cooperativa al día tanto en su aspecto material, como en su gestión, estas nociones les servirán de apoyo para conocer de la contabilidad en la cooperativa. 2.2 Bases legales 2.2.1 Referencias Jurídicas Relacionadas Normativa que regula el régimen cooperativo en Venezuela Los fundamentos legales que regulan el desarrollo y empleo de las asociaciones cooperativas se encuentra enmarcado dentro de unas serie de normas de de rango constitucional y legal que de acuerdo a lo que se desprende de ellas, busca dar aplicabilidad y mayor uso de estas figuras económicas a fin de impulsar la economía del país. Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela De acuerdo a lo anterior, la norma fundamental, entendida como la Constitución Nacional, posee cuatro artículos que plasman los principios constitucionales bajo los cuales las asociaciones cooperativas deben actuar. El primero es el 70 y que expresa lo siguiente:
  31. 31. Artículo 70: Comentando brevemente el anterior artículo, se observa que el constituyente le dio a las cooperativas, la función de ser un medio para que el pueblo ejerciera la máxima función política y social, lo cual es el ejercicio de la soberanía mediante la participación de éste tanto en las asociaciones antes referidas, como en cualquier otro tipo de representaciones sociales que tengan como base funcional, el apoyo y auxilio mutuo Por otra parte, el artículo 118 constitucional acredita el derecho que todos los ciudadanos poseen para formar asociaciones cooperativas de cualquier tipo, expresando lo siguiente: Artículo 118 Son medios de participación y protagonismo del pueblo en ejercicio de su soberanía (…) en lo social y económico, (…) las cooperativas en todas sus formas incluyendo las de carácter financiero (…) y demás formas asociativas guiadas por los valores de la mutua cooperación y la solidaridad. Se reconoce el derecho de los trabajadores y trabajadoras, así como de la comunidad para desarrollar asociaciones de carácter social y participativo, como las cooperativas, cajas de ahorro, mutuales y otras formas asociativas. Estas asociaciones podrán desarrollar cualquier tipo de actividad económica, de conformidad con la ley. La ley reconocerá las especificidades de estas organizaciones, en especial, las relativas al acto cooperativo, al trabajo asociado y su carácter generador de beneficios colectivos. El estado promoverá y protegerá estas asociaciones destinadas a mejorar la economía popular y alternativa.
  32. 32. En cuanto a la obligación constitucional que tiene los Estados y Municipios para la promoción de las asociaciones bajo estudio, el artículo 184 de la carta magna establece: La creación de organizaciones, cooperativas y empresas comunales de servicios, como fuentes generadoras de empleo y de bienestar social, propendiendo a su permanencia mediante el diseño de políticas en las cuales aquellas tengan participación. Y en cuanto a la función y obligatorio apoyo que el Estado Venezolano debe darle a las cooperativas, el artículo 308 de la Constitución dice: Artículo 308. La ley creará mecanismos abiertos y flexibles para que los Estados y los Municipios descentralicen y transfieran a las comunidades y grupos vecinales organizados los servicios que éstos gestionen previa demostración de su capacidad para prestarlos, promoviendo: La participación en los procesos económicos estimulando las expresiones de la economía social, tales como cooperativas, cajas de ahorro, mutuales y otras formas asociativas. El Estado protegerá y promoverá la pequeña y mediana industria, las cooperativas, las cajas de ahorro, así como también la empresa familiar, la microempresa y cualquier otra forma de asociación comunitaria para el trabajo, el ahorro y el consumo, bajo régimen de propiedad colectiva, con el fin de fortalecer el desarrollo económico del país, sustentándolo en la iniciativa popular. Se asegurará la capacitación, la asistencia técnica y el financiamiento oportuno.
  33. 33. 2.3 Pertinencia Sociopolítica de la investigación. Las cooperativas tienen una gran pertinencia e importancia para el logro de los objetivos de desarrollo sostenible propuestos; Es importante el modo en que las cooperativas contribuyen a reducir la pobreza: encuentran oportunidades económicas para sus socios; empoderan a las personas desfavorecidas para que defiendan sus intereses; dan seguridad a los pobres permitiéndoles transformar sus riesgos individuales en riesgos colectivos; y median para que sus socios accedan a los activos que utilizan para ganarse la vida. Las cooperativas están contribuyendo a la igualdad de género al aumentar las oportunidades de las mujeres de participar en las economías y sociedades locales en muchas partes del mundo. El actuar y pensar solidario construye y cuida el capital social. Y esta construcción de capital social requiere el compromiso de los integrantes con el proyecto compartido; la capacidad de colaborar y trabajar en equipo; un ambiente construido sobre el consenso, la confianza y la credibilidad en los comportamientos, el respeto a los principios y valores como criterios de toma de decisión; el respeto por las relaciones democráticas en el proceso grupal; cuidar la transparencia y claridad en las comunicaciones; el acceso a las oportunidades por parte de todos los integrantes de la organización y no solamente para algunos que son los que tienen acceso a perpetuidad.
  34. 34. Momento III ASPECTOS METODOLÓGICOS Autoras (Ovalles y Pérez 2
  35. 35. MOMENTO III ASPECTOS METODOLÓGICOS En este momento se establece el tipo de estudio; es decir, nivel y Método de la investigación, población y muestra que se tomaron para el mismo, los procedimientos para la recolección de datos y la técnica que utilizada para el análisis de los resultados 3.1. Paradigma de la investigación Según Kuhn (1971) Los paradigmas son realizaciones científicas universalmente reconocidas, que, durante cierto tiempo proporcionan modelos de problemas y soluciones a una comunidad científica. El paradigma de investigación que sustenta esta investigación es el Paradigma Socio crítico, la cual introduce la ideología de forma explícita y la auto explicación crítica en los procesos del conocimiento. Tiene como objetivo el análisis de las transformaciones sociales y dar respuesta a determinados problemas generados por éstas lo que implica la generación de propuestas de cambio, es decir, construir una teoría a partir de las reflexiones de la praxis, como análisis crítico del hacer. Sus principales principios:  Visión global y dialéctica de la realidad.  Visión democrática del conocimiento y de los procesos implicados en su elaboración.  Se articula y se organiza en la práctica y desde la práctica.  Está comprometida con la transformación de la realidad estudiada.  Compromiso de los propios actores con el proceso de cambio.
  36. 36.  Articulación de la investigación colaborativa con la investigación participativa.  Construcción del conocimiento basado en la reflexión de los propios sujetos.  Conocimiento científico holístico, integral y contextual. 3.1.1 Actores Sociales Involucrados en el TEG Los actores directos en cuanto a este proyecto son el consejo comunal Independencia III los voceros que colaboraron fueron la Señora Mirna Loyo, La coordinadora de Clap Licda. Yazmira Córdova y el Abogado Ángel Medina; y las estudiantes del programa de administración; Los autores indirectos los estudiantes compañeros de clase, y la comunidad en general. 3.2.-Tipo de Investigación Empleada: En cuanto al tipo de investigación utilizada, se trabajará con la Investigación Acción Participativa Transformadora, la cual al mismo tiempo es una metodología de investigación y un proceso de intervención social; propone el análisis de la realidad como una forma de conocimiento y sensibilización de la propia población, que pasa a ser, a través de este proceso, sujeto activo y protagonista de un proyecto de desarrollo y transformación de su entorno y realidad más inmediatos (ámbitos de vida cotidiana, espacios de relación comunitaria, barrio, sector, municipio). Las circunstancias concretan de cada localidad, van a ser las que determinan de qué forma se va hacer la investigación y con qué medios contamos para ello, sin embargo existen unos criterios comunes para desarrollar el proceso:  Trabajamos para conseguir unos objetivos que nos hemos marcado al encontrar algunos problemas concretos que hay que solucionar.  Nos abrimos a todos los puntos de vista que la gente tenga ante los problemas y los objetivos para saber qué pasa, y recoger las
  37. 37. propuestas que hayan salido a través de la participación, para poder debatirlas y negociar sobre ellas entre todos los sectores.  La gente implicada tiene que ser protagonista aportando propuestas que marcarán las líneas de actuación para el futuro.  Cuando se ponen en marcha las líneas de actuación se empiezan de nuevo a descubrir otros problemas para los que habrá que buscar nuevos objetivos. Por otro lado, Lewin, K (1946) define a la IAP como: Además se debe tomar en cuenta, que la investigación acción; nos permite tener contacto con los integrantes que habitan en cualquier comunidad, ya que ellos son los perjudicados en cuanto a los problemas que allí se presentan. 3.3.- Técnicas e Instrumentos utilizados en la Recolección de Datos e Información. Según Fidias Arias (2006) lo define como: “se entenderá por técnica como el procedimiento o forma en particular de obtener datos o información” (p.67). Es una metodología que permite desarrollar a los investigadores un análisis participativo, donde los actores implicados se convierten en los protagonistas del proceso de construcción del conocimiento de la realidad sobre el objeto de estudio, en la detección de problemas y necesidades y en la elaboración de propuestas y soluciones.(se debería ampliar este concepto) transformación social. (p.102)
  38. 38. Para realizar el estudio se utilizaran algunas técnicas como: - La Observación Participante, según Fidias Arias (2006) la conceptualiza como: La observación más que una técnica sistematizada se trata de un actitud que está presente a lo largo de todo el proceso de investigación, consiste simplemente, en no dejar escapar detalles, aunque puedan parecer insignificante, que pueden aparecer en cualquier momento, ya sea en talleres, contactos informarles, conviene tomar algunas notas sencillas relativas al lugar, las personas, los hechos y las circunstancias observadas. La Entrevista no Estructurada: según F Arias (2006) la entrevista no Estructurada la define: En el estudio se utilizará la entrevista individualizada en donde se realizó un simple interrogatorio, basado en un diálogo o conversación “cara a cara”, entre el entrevistador y el entrevistado, acerca de un tema previamente La técnica que consiste en visualizar o captar mediante la vista en forma sistemática cualquier hecho, fenómeno o situación que se produzca en la sociedad en función de un objetivo de investigación preestablecida. (p.69) “Es aquella modalidad que no dispone de una guía de preguntas elaboradas, sin embargo, se orienta por un objetivo preestablecido, lo que permite definir el tema de la entrevista. Es por ello, que el entrevistador debe poseer una gran habilidad para formular la interrogante sin perder la coherencia” (p.84).
  39. 39. determinado, de tal manera que el entrevistado puede obtener la información requerida. En esta fase de la investigación se realizaran entrevistas a una serie de personas que están implicadas en el proceso, para conocer las relaciones que hay entre la comunidad y consejo comunal, instituciones que hacen vida en la comunidad, personas claves. Todo esto, para conseguir la información relevante sobre la comunidad y la problemática que nos ocupa. 3.4 Diseño de la investigación: Arias (2006) lo define como la estrategia general que adopta el investigador para responder al problema planteado. La presente investigación se enmarca dentro de un diseño no experimental, ya que según Hernández (1991) hay manipulación intencional ni asignación al azar de las variables, a investigar, estas se analizan, sin interacción o influencia directa se diagnostica una realidad que se observa tal y como ocurre en su contexto cultural y en un momento determinado. Se aplicaran entrevistas individuales y grupales. Instrumentos Utilizados, Según F, Arias (2006) “un instrumento de recolección de datos es cualquier recurso, dispositivo o formato (en papel o digital), que se utiliza para obtener, registrar o almacenar información” (p. 69). El procedimiento a utilizar para cotejar las opiniones dadas por los entrevistados fue el Análisis Descriptivo, que tiene como finalidad caracterizar, registrar y tabular datos. Al igual se utilizará el Diario de
  40. 40. Actividades o Registro Anecdótico; el cual consiste en llevar un cuaderno donde se hacen anotaciones por día de cuentos relevantes. 3.5 Población y Muestra Población El término población se refiere a un conjunto de elementos o unidades que pueden ser personas, documentos, instituciones entre otros, a los que se refieren las conclusiones o generalizaciones logradas en una investigación. (UNA. 2009. P.49). Por otra parte Arias (2006). Define la población como: un conjunto finito o infinito de elementos con características comunes, para los cuales serán extensivas las conclusiones de la investigación. Esta queda limitada por el problema, por los objetivos de estudios. La población objeto de estudio para esta investigación estará conformada por los habitantes de la Urbanización Independencia III, Muestra: Según Ander-Egg. (1991). La muestra es el conjunto de operaciones que se realizan para estudiar la distribución de determinados caracteres en la totalidad de una población universo o colectivo partiendo de la observación de una fracción de la población. El tipo de muestra a utilizar será determinada con el muestreo intencional u opinático donde los elementos son escogidos con base en criterios o juicios preestablecidos por el investigador. Los cuales serán aquellos habitantes de la comunidad objeto de estudio que estén interesados en la conformación de cooperativas.
  41. 41. 3.6 Validez y confiabilidad Validez Baptista Lucio, P. (2003), “Es el grado en que un instrumento refleja dominio especifico del contenido de lo que se mide”. Con relación al instrumento que se aplicara a la muestra estudiada (cuestionario dirigidos a 6 adultos mayores seleccionados de 30 club del Municipio Miranda). Se utiliza la técnica de validez de contenido, a través del juicio de dos expertos en diversas áreas, esto permitirá determinar que los contenidos estaban acordes con los objetivos de la investigación, el lenguaje y los ítems redactados en forma clara y con secuencia lógica. Confiabilidad La Confiabilidad de los instrumentos, de acuerdo Baptista Lucio, P. (2003), se refiere a “Al grado en que su aplicación repetida el mismo sujeto u objeto, produce iguales resultados” 3.7 Normas y técnicas de documentación. Las normas no son más que un modelo constituido por reglas que tiene como fin definir las características técnicas que deben poseer un proyecto. En cuanto finaliza la recogida y documentación de la información inicial y se toma la decisión de emprender la investigación conforme al plan del proyecto, se comienza el trabajo de campo. En esta fase del proyecto se empleará un cuaderno de diario, el cual normalmente se realiza por fase, de este modo se puede cerrar el proyecto después de cada fase y reevaluar la viabilidad y utilidad de la siguiente, así como ajustar los métodos que se vayan a emplear.
  42. 42. Árbol del problema Figura Nº 1 Árbol del problema Fuente: Autoras de la investigación CAUSAS Falta de organización comunitaria Ausencia de cooperativas de servicios en la comunidad Falta de adiestramiento administrativo en la creación de cooperativas Falta de ejecución de propuestas de proyectos rentables. Consecuencias Más Desempleos Crisis económicas Poca participación Poca Integración
  43. 43. Matriz FODA FORTALEZAS OPORTUNIDADES La comunidad cuenta con profesionales preparados en diversas áreas (Educación, Informática, Salud, Cultura, entre otras). La Comunidad cuenta con un consejo comunal capacitado en todas las áreas de integración comunitaria. Espacios aptos para el desarrollo de diferentes actividades (recreativas, educativas, deportivas, religiosas). Población con deseos de de superación. Recursos por parte de los Entes Gubernamentales hacia la comunidad. 2.- Apoyo de los profesionales en las diversas actividades para el desarrollo de potencialidades de los habitantes de la comunidad. 3.- Existencia de espacios recreativos para el desarrollo de actividades recreativas para el disfrute de la comunidad en general. 4.- Creación de diversas Misiones Educativas, Culturales, Deportiva y tecnológica para el beneficio y desarrollo intelectual de sus habitantes. DEBILIDADES AMENAZAS 1.-Carencia de Proyectos para la autogestión de las necesidades de la comunidad. 2.- Poca participación por parte de la comunidad para asistir a las actividades socio-educativas y asambleas. 3.-Desconocimiento de funciones dirigenciales del consejo comunal por parte de algunos miembros del mismo para gestionar recursos. 4.- Poca vigilancia de parte de Organismos Policiales. 5.-Desmotivación de los jóvenes de integrarse en actividades deportivas y culturales. -Sustentabilidad y Sostenibilidad para la elaboración de proyectos socios productivos. 2.- Deficiencia de los servicios básicos de la Comunidad. 3.- Uso inadecuado de los espacios recreativos dentro de la Comunidad. 4.-Aumento progresivo de vicios en jóvenes del sector. Fuente: Autoras de la investigación (2017)
  44. 44. PROPUESTA TRANSFORMADORA Autoras (Ovalles y Pérez 2017)
  45. 45. TITULO DE PROPUESTA TRANSFORMADORA: Impulsar la viabilidad para la creación de una cooperativa de servicio en la comunidad de la Independencia III. PROPUESTA TRANSFORMADORA Acción Ámbito Participante  Talleres sobre la importancia de las cooperativas  Gestión administrativas sobre cooperativas  Leyes sobre cooperativas  Consejo Comunal Independencia III -Voceros del Consejo Comunal. -Estudiantes del programa de Administración. -Comunidad en general Observación Estratégica: La siguiente propuesta pretende dar a conocer a la comunidad de la Independencia III la importancia de vincularse bajo un modelo asociativo de economía solidaria, que conducirá a una mejor calidad de vida para la comunidad en general, todo esto como resultado de una correcta organización con visión empresarial concentrada en la búsqueda de un objetivo común.
  46. 46. Descripción de Propuesta Transformadora Las cooperativas son de gran importancia si se aprovechan las condiciones existentes en el medio geográfico en que vive la comunidad. La Administración consiste en una serie de actos relacionados entre sí y que hay que realizar para llevar a una empresa a obtener sus máximas ganancias. Siempre que se quiera hacer algo se debe alistar los recursos para lograrlo. ya que así se ha practicado desde los hombres primitivos quienes frente a sus necesidades de vivienda, alimento, vestido, debieron organizarse e inventar los medios para lograr las soluciones adecuadas. Con el tiempo crecieron las poblaciones; las necesidades y los problemas se hicieron mayores, se requería entonces organizar las comunidades y administrar su trabajo para conseguir mejores resultados; pero esto solo era posible si alguno de los miembros del grupo humano dirigiera las actividades y los demás colaborarán unidos cumpliendo con el trabajó encomendado. Más adelante fueron apareciendo más y' mejores organizaciones, llamadas hoy en día empresas y sociedades. Estas Empresas siempre buscan mejorar su organización; de todas ellas, la administración ha tomado experiencias valiosas y benéficas, que hoy se aplican con éxito en las empresas y entre ellas, en las Cooperativas. Así es como se aprendido que no es aconsejable que una sola persona maneje una empresa, que es necesario y más favorable dividir el trabajo, pensar en el futuro de la sociedad, saber hacia donde se va, que es lo que se quiere y como se utilizan los recursos que se tienen al alcance.
  47. 47. Objetivo de la propuesta (General y específicos) Objetivo General: Impulso de la viabilidad para la creación de una cooperativa de servicio en la comunidad de la Independencia III. 1.- Determinar el nivel de información relativa a las cooperativas que poseen los habitantes de la comunidad Independencia III. Como herramienta para el desarrollo comunitario. 2.- Identificar las necesidades de capacitación en cuanto a la creación, de cooperativas de servicios que tienen los habitantes de la comunidad Independencia III 3.- Diseño de ejecución de propuesta sobre la gestión administrativa sobre la creación de una cooperativa comunitaria de servicios.
  48. 48. PLAN DE ACCIÓN A EJECUTAR Objetivo General: Diseñar Propuesta de gestión administrativa para la creación de una cooperativa en la urbanización independencia, III etapa, Municipio Miranda del Estado Falcón. Objetivos Específicos Estrategias de Acción Técnicas Tiempo Recursos Responsables  Identificar la cantidad de cooperativas existentes en la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, municipio Miranda del estado Falcón. -Asambleas de participación. Diagnostico participativo -Jerarquización del problema Lluvia de Ideas 1 mes Hojas Blancas. Cámara fotográfica cuaderno de campo Voceros del Consejo Comunal. -Estudiantes del programa de Administración. -Comunidad en general  Describir las oportunidades de empleos que ofrecen las cooperativas de la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, municipio Miranda del estado Falcón. Interacción grupal Mesas de diálogos Entrevista s -Matriz FODA -Árbol de problemas 1 mes Hojas Blancas. Cámara fotográfica cuaderno de campo Voceros del Consejo Comunal. -Estudiantes del programa de Administración. -Comunidad en general  Establecer la influencia de las cooperativas en la generación de empleos en la Urbanización Independencia, III etapa, municipio Miranda del estado Falcón. Mesas de trabajos creación de comités Charla - Dinámicas grupales 1 mes Hojas Blancas. Cámara fotográfica cuaderno de campo Voceros del Consejo Comunal. -Estudiantes del programa de Administración. -Comunidad en general Fuente: Autoras de la Investigación (2017).
  49. 49. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Arias Fidias G. (2006). Proyecto de Investigación. 5ta Edición. Editorial Episteme. Alianza Cooperativa Internacional. (2006). Introducción a la ACI. (Documento en línea). Disponible: http//www.ica.coop/es/intro.html. (Consulta: 2006, abril 28). Ardiles, F. (1979). La empresa obrera cooperativa. Valencia: Ediciones del Rectorado. Universidad de Carabobo. Arégula, J. L. Cooperativismo en Venezuela. (s.f.) (Documento en línea).Disponible:http://http://www.monografias.com/trabajos35/cooperativiso Venezuela/cooperativismo-venezuela.shtml. (Consulta: 2006, octubre 16). BEL, P. y AUSIN, J.M. (2007) Contribución de las sociedades cooperativas al desarrollo territorial. REVESCO. Revista de Estudios Cooperativos, nº 92, segundo cuatrimestre, pp. 41-71. Cantero (2000) “Planificación Regional, una exigencia para el mundo de la globalización”, Comisión de Gobierno, Santiago, Chile. Catalano. C. Diana, (2005), “Desarrollo Endógeno, ¿Cuánto Sabemos?”, revista económica, INIA divulga, 6 de septiembre-diciembre. Cisternas (2005) Metodología de la Investigación. Editorial Castellana. CUÑAT, R. J. (2005) La realidad de las nuevas Cooperativas de Trabajo Asociado: de la idea a la consolidación. Sociedad Cooperativa. Noviembre 2005, pp. 23-26. Constitución. (1999). Gaceta Oficial de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela 5.453 (Extraordinario), Marzo 24, 2000.
  50. 50. GARCÍA, A. (1980). Jurisprudencia cooperativa venezolana 1979. Barquisimeto: Universidad Centroccidental “Lisandro Alvarado”. Escuela de Administración y Contaduría. Centro de estudios cooperativos. GARCÍA, A. Normativa venezolana en materia cooperativa. (Documento en línea). Disponible: http://www.iidara.ula.ve/pdf/documentos/ normativa_venezolanaen_materia_cooperativa_1998.pdf. (1998). (Consulta: 2006, octubre 16). GARCÍA, A. (s.f.) Régimen jurídico de las cooperativas en Venezuela. (Documento en línea). Disponible: http://www.iidara.ula.ve/pdf/articulos 1_la_cooperativa.pdf (Consulta: 2006, octubre 16).

×