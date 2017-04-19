You’re nervous in front of people. Everyone knows more than you do about every topic. You don’t have much experience with speaking… There are dozens of reasons we put off sharing our work and our stories with our peers. Contributing to WordPress isn’t all about code commits though—my favorite part is hearing from you.



In this talk, I’ll give you the inside scoop on how to select events to speak at, how to write your first submissions, preparation techniques I’ve seen work, and other tips to give you the inspiration you need to at least raise your hand in a meetup.