  1. 1. Pasos 9 al 15 Autor: Ansorena Cao
  2. 2. Paso 8
  3. 3. Paso 9
  4. 4. Paso 9
  5. 5. Paso 9 Recordar que las preguntas Flash Back, siempre apuntan a ubicar cada una de las Competencias requeridas del Puesto de Trabajo en cuestión.
  6. 6. INFORMACION MINIMA QUE SE DERIVA DE LA ENTREVISTA FOCALIZADA Paso 10 Aquí el autor se refiere a volcar en un Formulario, que podrá estar diseñado por el Area de RRHH con el fin de rescatar la entrevista focalizada con cada participante de la terna. En el documento informamos sobre: ❑Datos del Candidato ❑Análisis del CV ❑Presentación y Comunicación ❑Competencias Conductuales ❑Perfil Motivacional ❑Otras observaciones sobre el Candidato
  7. 7. Paso 11 APLICACIÓN DE PRUEBAS PSICOLOGICAS INDIVIDUALES Y GRUPALES Luego de la realización de la entrevista inicial y focalizada, aquellos candidatos que han reunido las condiciones necesarias para la cobertura del puesto de trabajo, serán invitados a la realización de pruebas psicológicas. El carácter de dichas pruebas no debe ser por ningún motivo eliminatorias dentro del proceso de selección. Se consideran las Herramientas de Evaluación Psicológica a utilizar, en relación al Puesto de Trabajo a seleccionar.
  8. 8. Paso12
  9. 9. Paso12
  10. 10. Paso 13
  11. 11. Paso 14
  12. 12. Paso15
