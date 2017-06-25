Para lo graduados • Beneficios • Dificultades Para la organización • Beneficios • Dificultades “Beneficios y Dificultades ...
Motivos para el Requerimiento de Jóvenes Profesionales Motivos • 1-“Reconocimiento del valor del potencial y de la iniciat...
DIFICULTADES PARA LA ORGANIZACIÓN • AMBIVALENCIAS • Del joven se espera que sea la “sangre nueva” que revitaliza la empres...
DIFICULTADES PARA LA ORGANIZACIÓN • DEBILIDADES • Muchas veces las organizaciones carecen de elementos aptos y de política...
DIFICULTADES PARA LOS JÓVENES • En la Universidad los temas y materias tienen como base la teoría. • El ambiente universit...
Necesidades de capacitación en Jóvenes Profesionales cuando ingresan a la organización • Inducción • Trabajo de nivelación...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

6 2017 requer de jóv prof- integrac ben dif

8 views

Published on

Cátedra Empleo unlz

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

6 2017 requer de jóv prof- integrac ben dif

  1. 1. Para lo graduados • Beneficios • Dificultades Para la organización • Beneficios • Dificultades “Beneficios y Dificultades en la Integración de profesionales jóvenes en la organización” Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. Em RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  2. 2. Motivos para el Requerimiento de Jóvenes Profesionales Motivos • 1-“Reconocimiento del valor del potencial y de la iniciativa” • 2-“Necesidad de formar líderes, directivos y técnicos en el mediano plazo” (plan de carrera) • 3- Aumento de requisitos para las empresas y organizaciones. (ej. Nomas ISO, etc) Valor Agregado/Plus Valor 1a- “Valoriza el profesionalismo” 2 a- Revaloriza el capital intelectual y formativo de la gerencia a través de tutores y obliga a explicar valores, criterios y pautas de acción. Implica también la capacitación de los tutores. 3 a- “Impulsa al desarrollo de proyectos e innovaciones productivas”; “Ayuda a compartir la experiencia individual”; “Permite revisar rutinas y hábitos instalados”. FORMACIÓN PERMANENTE COMO ESTRATEGIA, trasmitiendo conocimientos adquiridos, por medio de la pedagogía y comunicación Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. Em RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  3. 3. DIFICULTADES PARA LA ORGANIZACIÓN • AMBIVALENCIAS • Del joven se espera que sea la “sangre nueva” que revitaliza la empresa … pero que “no crea que los demás nacimos ayer”… • …Los jóvenes son incorporados a un proyecto de cambio, pero la empresa carece de líderes y modelos para ellos… • Las sugerencias de los “nuevos” molestan a los poderes y prácticas establecidas… Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. Em RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  4. 4. DIFICULTADES PARA LA ORGANIZACIÓN • DEBILIDADES • Muchas veces las organizaciones carecen de elementos aptos y de políticas adecuadas para atraer, retener y desarrollar jóvenes de alto potencial. • Los esquemas de capacitación diseñados para entrenar en el aula a la gente que ya está en el puesto de trabajo, no siempre son aptos para los jóvenes con poca experiencia. Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. Em RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  5. 5. DIFICULTADES PARA LOS JÓVENES • En la Universidad los temas y materias tienen como base la teoría. • El ambiente universitario es más homogéneo que el laboral • En la universidad lo central son los aprendizajes relevantes; en la empresa los aprendizajes son sobre lo que hay que aprender, eso es lo más importante y lo más costoso. • Las evaluaciones universitarias se efectúan sobre lo que sabe, en la empresa la evaluación incluyen las competencias (implícitas o explicitas) Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. Em RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  6. 6. Necesidades de capacitación en Jóvenes Profesionales cuando ingresan a la organización • Inducción • Trabajo de nivelación • Reconversión • Especialización • Habilidades interpersonales Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. Em RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo

×