5 compet actitudes conocimientos tendencias jov prof

Catedra Empleo UNLZ

  1. 1. Jóvenes Profesionales • Competencias • Saberes • Actitudes / Conocimientos / Tendencias • Requisitos para la Competitividad Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. En RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  2. 2. Competencias Son las habilidades blandas. Cinco competencias más solicitadas por las empresas que buscan nuevos talentos. Las según la UTP (Univ Tecn del Perú) son : • 1. Comunicación: se busca que el joven profesional tenga la capacidad de comunicarse de manera adecuada a nivel oral y escrito. • Ser capaz de construir mensajes solventes con eficiencia y poder transmitirlos teniendo en cuenta la audiencia y el contexto. • 2. Resolución de problemas: que sea capaz de proponer soluciones satisfactorias, innovadoras y duraderas a problemas o necesidades de mejora detectadas. Que tengan la capacidad de poder reaccionar frente a una situación difícil y presenten iniciativas de solución. • 3. Trabajo en equipo: el profesional debe trabajar respetando las necesidades y contribuciones de otros, así como ayudar al equipo a centrarse en los objetivos para el cumplimiento de las metas comunes. • 4. Adaptación al cambio: en este mundo de constantes cambios esta competencia es primordial ya que permite al profesional adecuarse rápidamente, con efectividad y actitud positiva, a nuevas situaciones y personas. • 5. Orientación al logro de resultados: cada día más empresas cuentan con indicadores de gestión y el desempeño es medido en función al cumplimiento de éstos. Por este motivo, las capacidades de enfocar los esfuerzos para lograr lo esperado de manera eficiente, establecer planes claros priorizando acciones y superando obstáculos, son valorados en la elección del candidato. Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. En RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  3. 3. Otras Competencias. O.Blake y E.Gore o Adaptarse a los cambios , o Analizar, o Arriesgar, o Buscar y obtener información pertinente, o Compartir, o Comprender, o Contextualizar, o Darse cuenta de las consecuencias, o Desarrollar ideas abstractas y pensamiento crítico, o Escuchar, o Exponer, hacer y entender representaciones gráficas, o Interpretar consignas , o Manejar números y palabras, o Observar, o Preparar informes, o Relacionar globalmente, o Saber hacer, o Ser generador de “nuevas ideas”, o Vincular, Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  4. 4. Requisitos para la Competitividad en RR (D Ulrich) - Asumir la innovación - Tomar decisiones rápidamente - Vinculación efectiva con clientes y proveedores por medio de cadenas de valor - Vinculación efectiva con competidores y otras organizaciones • (también como profesional independiente) Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. En RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  5. 5. Tendencias • Actitudes valoradas por las empresas: - Compromiso y actitud positiva. - Actitudes de apoyo al equipo - Entusiasmo para hacer las cosas incluso en situaciones de mucho trabajo y posible estrés. • Otros conocimientos como el manejo de idiomas - Uso de programas tecnológicos. • La tendencia es, buscar en el candidato un balance e/competencias, conocimientos y experiencia en el puesto. Lic. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. Em RRLL y Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo

