Prácticas Profesionales en el Modelo de Competencias Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. en RRLL; Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
Concepto Prácticas Profesionalizantes - E.Técnica “aquellas estrategias formativas integradas en la propuesta curricular, ...
OEI. “Significado de las prácticas profesionales... ” • Erika Yadira Macías Mozqueda. Docente, Universidad Guadalajara Lam...
PRÁCTICAS PROFESIONALIZANTES - PASANTÍAS • Prácticas Profesionalizantes - E.Técnica • “aquellas estrategias formativas int...
Prácticas Profesionales en el Modelo de Competencias CONCEPTO DEFINICIÓN TEORÍA Significados Se considera a la forma de en...
Ejemplo: Grupo Techint Prácticas Educativas Ordinarias - programas de empleo Prácticas Educativas Especiales ¿Estudiar y T...
Aspectos grises . Incorporación de pasantes, sin establecer los puntos de formación que deben estar cubiertos y aprendidos...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2 2017 Prácticas Prof en mod de comp

24 views

Published on

CATEDRA EMPLEO UNLZ

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

2 2017 Prácticas Prof en mod de comp

  1. 1. Prácticas Profesionales en el Modelo de Competencias Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. en RRLL; Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  2. 2. Concepto Prácticas Profesionalizantes - E.Técnica “aquellas estrategias formativas integradas en la propuesta curricular, con el propósito de que los alumnos consoliden, integren y amplíen, las capacidades y saberes que se corresponden con el perfil profesional en el que se están formando, organizadas por la institución educativa y referenciadas en situaciones de trabajo y/o desarrolladas dentro o fuera de la escuela” Res. 13255/97 (DGCyE) y decreto presidencial 1374/11.”, ”… pueden llevarse a cabo en distintos entornos formativos dentro de la escuela (disposición 10/09 y 09/10), como fuera de ella y organizarse de manera múltiple y diversa, será gradual y teniendo presente que los alumnos deban haber cumplido dieciséis años de edad. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. en RRLL; Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  3. 3. OEI. “Significado de las prácticas profesionales... ” • Erika Yadira Macías Mozqueda. Docente, Universidad Guadalajara Lamar, México. Revista Iberoamericana de Educación / Revista Ibero-americana de Educação (ISSN: 1681-5653) • Separa las prácticas en tres categorías de análisis: 1- significados de la práctica profesional y escenarios de práctica, 2-explicados desde las representaciones sociales; y, el aprendizaje generado en las prácticas, 3- explicado desde las competencias profesionales y los pilares de la educación de Delors. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. en RRLL; Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  4. 4. PRÁCTICAS PROFESIONALIZANTES - PASANTÍAS • Prácticas Profesionalizantes - E.Técnica • “aquellas estrategias formativas integradas en la propuesta curricular, con el propósito de que los alumnos consoliden, integren y amplíen, las capacidades y saberes que se corresponden con el perfil profesional en el que se están formando, organizadas por la institución educativa y referenciadas en situaciones de trabajo y/o desarrolladas dentro o fuera de la escuela” Res. 13255/97 (DGCyE) y decreto presidencial 1374/11.”, ”… pueden llevarse a cabo en distintos entornos formativos dentro de la escuela (disposición 10/09 y 09/10), como fuera de ella y organizarse de manera múltiple y diversa, será gradual y teniendo presente que los alumnos deban haber cumplido dieciséis años de edad. • Pasantía • Concepto: actividad que realiza un estudiante en una Institución, Organización o Empresa, para poner en práctica sus conocimientos y habilidades; • Objetivo: adquirir experiencia en ese campo y ampliar su formación con la guía de un tutor. • La pasantía se puede establecer en diferentes niveles educativos, a partir de los 16 años. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. en RRLL; Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  5. 5. Prácticas Profesionales en el Modelo de Competencias CONCEPTO DEFINICIÓN TEORÍA Significados Se considera a la forma de entender la realidad, construida en procesos de interacción en sociedad a través de la práctica y formas de vida concretas, mediante el proceso de comunicación. Representacione s sociales Prácticas Es la integración del estudiante en un contexto de aprendizaje situado en escenarios reales, con la finalidad de posibilitarle la adquisición de competencias necesarias para el ejercicio profesional. Modelo educativo X competencias Escenarios de la Práctica Profesional Escenarios reales : Empresas, organizaciones e instituciones públicas y privadas, que establezcan un acuerdo con la Universidad, para la realización de las prácticas profesionales Modelo educativo X competencias Competencias Competencias profesionales: La integración y activación de conocimientos, habilidades (capacidades para hacer), destrezas (pericia para hacer algo correctamente, en general mediante aprendizaje) , actitudes (comportamiento en particular) y valores (ppios que permiten orientar el comportamiento) que posibilitan la competencia profesional. Modelo educativo X competencias Aprendizaje Aprender a conocer, aprender a aprender, aprender a hacer, aprender a vivir juntos, APRENDER A SER. Serie de aprendizajes que brindan la posibilidad de adaptarse y responder a las necesidades del entorno social y laboral de manera integral. … Los 4 pilares de la educación Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. en RRLL; Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  6. 6. Ejemplo: Grupo Techint Prácticas Educativas Ordinarias - programas de empleo Prácticas Educativas Especiales ¿Estudiar y Trabajar? Se puede. La Práctica Educativa Especial, de tres meses de duración y una carga horaria máxima de 16 horas semanales, está destinada a llevar adelante proyectos específicos. Prácticas Educativas de Verano Si aprobaste el 50% de tu carrera y te interesa asumir desafíos y formar parte de una empresa global, podés hacer tu práctica educativa este verano en una de las empresas del Grupo Techint Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. en RRLL; Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo
  7. 7. Aspectos grises . Incorporación de pasantes, sin establecer los puntos de formación que deben estar cubiertos y aprendidos al término de esta relación “educación- trabajo” . . Trabajo de pasantes sin la guía de tutores, o aprendizaje práctico establecido, implica en muchos casos contratación de mano de obra barata. Maria Ramos Bravo - Lic. en RRLL; Espec. en FP Cátedra Empleo

×