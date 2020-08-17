Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RELIGIOUS ICONIC AND SYMBOLIC CONTENTS EMANATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: A STUDY ON SPORTS Prof. Manoj Dayal*, Anshula Garg** Depa...
ABSTRACT •As Mass media and communication is the mixture of multiple subjects and relates to all the areas like commerce, ...
INTRODUCTION Social media has always been a good platform to express, share and forward ideas, thoughts, feelings, updates...
INTRODUCTION: MEDIA The media have played a significant role in social and cultural life since the emergence in late 19th ...
INTRODUCTION: RELIGION Religion is the part of human society from its origin. “Much social conflict and even wars have res...
INTRODUCTION: SYMBOLIC INTERACTIONISM There is a concept that that world is constructed both socially and culturally and s...
INTRODUCTION: MEDIA EFFECTS ON RELIGION Media affects the religion in many ways. One is consumption and reception of relig...
INTRODUCTION: RELIGION AND SOCIAL MEDIA India is marked for the largest no. religions than most other countries of the wor...
INTRODUCTION: INTERSECTION OF SPORTS, RELIGION AND MEDIA WITH CULTURE Sports is always known to be a fundamental part of c...
REVIEW OF LITERATURE •Kgatle & Mookgo (2018) in their research have recommended that prophetic churches should post real i...
REVIEW OF LITERATURE •McComb (2004) in a research stated that through agenda setting function both fictional and non-ficti...
RESEARCH PROBLEM What is the perception of sports students on religious content posted on Social Networking sites?
CONCLUSION Thus, the survey of sports students basically wrestlers on an important issue of religious conflicts arouse due...
REFERENCES Ahmed, S. (2010). The Role of the Media During Communal Riots in India: A Study of the 1984 Sikh Riots and the ...
REFERENCES Kgatle, Mookgo S.. (2018). Social media and religion: Missiological perspective on the link between Facebook an...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

RELIGIOUS ICONIC AND SYMBOLIC CONTENTS EMANATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: A STUDY ON SPORTS STUDENTS

39 views

Published on

As Mass media and communication is the mixture of multiple subjects and relates to all the areas like commerce, management, economics, science and technology as communication technology, psychology, sociology, defensive studies, women’s studies, health as health communication, literature, statistics as statistic journalism, sports as sports journalism, humanities, cinema, religious studies, culture and society. Similarly, this research covers the 2 inter-disciplinary areas of media-- religious studies and sports.
In this study researcher would seek to know the perception of sports persons basically wrestlers towards the religious iconic and symbolic content emanated on social media something different from their league. It is very important for media scholar to know the perception of various community peoples towards the important issues of religious conflicts. In the present scenario users of social media is large therefore every kind of content extensively posted on social media.

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

RELIGIOUS ICONIC AND SYMBOLIC CONTENTS EMANATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: A STUDY ON SPORTS STUDENTS

  1. 1. RELIGIOUS ICONIC AND SYMBOLIC CONTENTS EMANATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: A STUDY ON SPORTS Prof. Manoj Dayal*, Anshula Garg** Department of Communication Management & Technology, Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Haryana
  2. 2. ABSTRACT •As Mass media and communication is the mixture of multiple subjects and relates to all the areas like commerce, management, economics, science and technology as communication technology, psychology, sociology, defensive studies, women’s studies, health as health communication, literature, statistics as statistic journalism, sports as sports journalism, humanities, cinema, religious studies, culture and society. Similarly, this research covers the 2 inter- disciplinary areas of media-- religious studies and sports. •In this study researcher would seek to know the perception of sports persons basically wrestlers towards the religious iconic and symbolic content emanated on social media something different from their league. It is very important for media scholar to know the perception of various community peoples towards the important issues of religious conflicts. In the present scenario users of social media is large therefore every kind of content extensively posted on social media.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Social media has always been a good platform to express, share and forward ideas, thoughts, feelings, updates and information freely without any gatekeeping. It act as a personal channel for the masses. On this platform from a very little to big, important to unimportant anything is emanated from all the areas. In the similar way a large amount of religious content is shared on social networking sites and apps. This research is based on religiousness and behavior of athletes or sports students, the two allied areas of media studies and their combination with mass media and Social media.
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION: MEDIA The media have played a significant role in social and cultural life since the emergence in late 19th century. Before this media is used to share social and cultural knowledge vitally and more understandable and transparent process is enabled. At present in a social and cultural context media is foregrounded and determinative too (Hoover, 2020). It is observed that media ideologically dominate the audience and also act as cultural canvas on which common themes, ideas, and discourses of the culture is inscribed (ibid). There are structural realities and social assumptions which have showed the ways media function in relation to culture and religion. These are able to authentically articulate cultural and social artefacts, symbols, and values. In terms of commercial and traffic to commodified culture and cultural experience. “When social and cultural structures and institutions wish to exist outside the boundaries of media culture, it is increasingly difficult. These realities define the role that media play in the evolution of modern and late-modern religious institutions and practices” (ibid).
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION: RELIGION Religion is the part of human society from its origin. “Much social conflict and even wars have resulted from religious disputes”. To understand a culture sociologists need to study the religion. “Pioneer sociologist Émile Durkheim described it with the ethereal statement that it consists of “things that surpass the limits of our knowledge” (1915). He went on to elaborate: Religion is “a unified system of beliefs and practices relative to sacred things, that is to say set apart and forbidden, beliefs and practices which unite into one single moral community, called a church, all those who adhere to them” (1915). Some people associate religion with places of worship, some with practice. They agree that religion is a system of beliefs, values, and practices which is a person say sacred consider spiritually significant (MCGIVERN, 2014). Religion can also serve as a filter to examine issues in society and components of culture. Some tools like surveys, polls, interviews and analysis of historical data can be applied to the religious study in any culture and society to better understand the role religion plays in people’s lives and
  6. 6. INTRODUCTION: SYMBOLIC INTERACTIONISM There is a concept that that world is constructed both socially and culturally and symbolic interactionism studies both the symbols and interactions of everyday life. “To interactionists, beliefs and experiences are not sacred unless individuals in a society regard them as sacred.” There are some symbols of sacredness like “star of David in Judaism, the cross in Christianity, and the crescent and star in Islam” and interactionists or communicationists are interested in their communication. There are various topics of interest which interactionists usually study like role of religion in everyday life, ways of expression of religious values in social interaction, interaction between religious leaders and practitioners(Module 9: Religion and Education, n.d.).
  7. 7. INTRODUCTION: MEDIA EFFECTS ON RELIGION Media affects the religion in many ways. One is consumption and reception of religious symbols and discourses and this receptance is defined when these become the part of public sphere (Hoover, 2020) .Another effect is that religions can not control own stories for long time if they like to be in present in public sphere and discourse. Media practices determines the terms of reference, language, visuals, linguistic symbols etc (ibid). It is observed that the relation between media and religion is a profound, complex, and subtle one. Media have grown culturally in past centuries and religious institutions and movements have contemplated the response and experiments have been executed to accommodate the new reality(ibid).
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION: RELIGION AND SOCIAL MEDIA India is marked for the largest no. religions than most other countries of the world and birth place of various religions too. But religious “bigotry” is endangering the equality and peace in the country. In a blink of eye controversial and fake news on the grounds of religion, community, and caste can be observed time to time on Social Media. “The contradiction of the chest-thumping modern society is that on one hand, it is highlighting efforts to minimise the ill-effects of gender, caste and religious discriminations on various social media platforms, while on the other, the same platforms are used to add fuel to the fire in sensitive issues of discrimination” (Vidyadharan, 2018). Any communal riot emerged firstly due to violence and then if 2 or more groups confront each other groups at some point during violence. “There have been several horrific communal riots have been the 1984 Sikhriots and the 2002 Gujarat (Godhra) riots & the recent Muzaffarnagar riots” (Ahmed,2010). “Social media had a key role in the Assam violence, Kishtwar (Jammu) & this time in the Muzaffarnagar riots also, the posts by user over Facebook, Twitter, SMS & coverage by the Indian media tend to affect and mould the opinions and actions of the other individuals of the society” (Hariharan, 2014). Social Media is playing a destructive role in inciting a communal violence and there is a need to check its misuse.
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION: INTERSECTION OF SPORTS, RELIGION AND MEDIA WITH CULTURE Sports is always known to be a fundamental part of culture. Some people take sports more than a hobby as a lifestyle. In many media outlets like social media, news, conversations on the subway, religion appears a slippery slope where athletes of different cultures and diversities are provided a place to speak (group10ofrlg233, 2015) . On the other hand, many argue if sports to be considered as religion idea of implicit religion can connect the ideas. Implicit religion encompasses secular or non-religious activities that are implicitly religious in the ways they are practiced (professor Harris, lecture). Sports show religion in a social aspect with the idea of bringing people together (ibid). There is religious activity or not but intersection of religion in popular culture is there. In professional sports particularly its common for athletes to show religious support and share their ideologies and beliefs. Many athletes have campaigned for equal freedom and rights of their chosen religious beliefs and support (ibid).
  10. 10. REVIEW OF LITERATURE •Kgatle & Mookgo (2018) in their research have recommended that prophetic churches should post real information to avoid false content and negative publicity so that their own followers on Facebook can be authenticated. •Salem (2016) in study described that according to pew research center “20% of Americans share their faith online.” A series of in-depth interviews have depicted that posts related to religiousness serve as personal religious reminders. “Some share religious views on social media to feel a sense of community, or to eliminate stereotypes and ignorance surrounding their religion”. •Hambrick et al. (2010); Sanderson & Kassing (2011) have quoted that for athletes Twitter has become the social media tool of choice.
  11. 11. REVIEW OF LITERATURE •McComb (2004) in a research stated that through agenda setting function both fictional and non-fictional media influence the level and kind of information of religious issues circulated in social arena in a given time. •Beck & Bosshart (2003) in their study explained that on internet athlete can easily present themselves. It is an interactive medium where sports fans can act as web publishers •Chidester (1996) in a study mentioned that there is deep link between sports and religion and these create the sacred symbols that describe the world meanings and values. •Carey (1992) have quoted that “media not only transmit communication, but also serve a cultural function by creating and sustaining communities”.
  12. 12. RESEARCH PROBLEM What is the perception of sports students on religious content posted on Social Networking sites?
  13. 13. CONCLUSION Thus, the survey of sports students basically wrestlers on an important issue of religious conflicts arouse due to content of social networking sites and application concludes that all such social sites are highly responsible for spreading religious cohesions, tensions, conflicting issues among masses. Sports students have opined that a large amount of unwanted, fake and disputing content is posted and further shared and forwarded to others where more than half of overall content is in in the form of photos and videos. All such content is mostly in the form of photos and videos with more than 50%. While asking about religious and cultural harmonious content on SNS perception of students appears to be neutral in every aspect.
  14. 14. REFERENCES Ahmed, S. (2010). The Role of the Media During Communal Riots in India: A Study of the 1984 Sikh Riots and the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Media Asia, 37(2), 103-112 Albanese, C. L. (1996). Religion and American popular culture. An introductory essay. Journal of the American Academy of Religion, 59, 733-742. Diana, A.S. (n.d.) Challenge of Human Rights”, United Nations Department of Public Information DPI/1627/HR 1995: www.un.org/rights/dpi1627e.htm Beck, D., & Bosshart, L. (2003). 6. Sports and the Internet. Communication Research Trends, 22(4), 14. Carey, J. (1992). Communication as culture. Essays on media and society. New York: Routledge. Chidester, D. (1996). The church of baseball, the fetish of Coca-Cola, and the potlatch of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Theoretical models for the study of religion in American popular culture. Journal of the American Academy of Religion, 59, 743-765. Eide, E., R. Kunelius, and A. Phillips, eds. (2008). Transnational media events. The Mohammed cartoons and the imagined clash of civilizations. Gothenburg: Nordicom. group10ofrlg233. (2015). The Intersection of Sports and Religion in Popular Culture. Retrieved from Medium: https://medium.com/@group10ofrlg233/the-intersection-of-sports-and-religion-in-popular-culture-7fab3d567111 Hariharan. (2014). Abuse of Social Media. Retrieved from Lawctopus: https://www.lawctopus.com/academike/abuse-of-social-media/#_edn1 Hambrick, M.E., Simmons, J.M., Greenhalgh, G.P., & Greenwell, T.C. (2010). Understanding professional athletes’ use of Twitter: A content analysis of athlete tweets. International Journal of Sport Communication, 3, 454–471. Hamdy, N., & Gomaa, E.H. (2012). Framing the Egyptian uprising in Arabic language newspapers and social media. The Journal of Communication, 62, 195–211. doi:10.1111/ j.1460-2466.2012.01637.x Hariharan. (2014, 12 16). Abuse of Social Media. Retrieved from Lawctopus: https://www.lawctopus.com/academike/abuse-of-social-media/#_edn1 Hjarvard, S. (2011). The mediatisation of religion: Theorising religion, media and social change. Culture and religion, 12(02), 119-135. Hjarvard, S. 2008a. The mediatization of religion. A theory of the media as agents of religious change. Northern Lights 6, no. 1: 9–26. Hoover, S. 2006. Religion in the media age. London: Routledge. Hoover, S. M. (2020). Media And Religion. Retrieved from Encyclopedia: https://www.encyclopedia.com/environment/encyclopedias-almanacs-transcripts-and-maps/media-and-religion Hosseinzadeh, A. (2011). The Role of Social Media in Religion: Dialogues or Conversations. MA in communications sciences, http://www. academia. edu/14382725/The_Role_of_Social_Me dia_in_Religion_Dialogues_or_conversations.
  15. 15. REFERENCES Kgatle, Mookgo S.. (2018). Social media and religion: Missiological perspective on the link between Facebook and the emergence of prophetic churches in southern Africa. Verbum et Ecclesia, 39(1), 1- 6. https://dx.doi.org/10.4102/ve.v39i1.1848 Kuypers, J.A., & Cooper, S.D. (2005). A comparative framing analysis of embedded and behind-the-lines reporting on the 2003 Iraq War. Qualitative Research Reports in Communication, 6, 1–10. doi:10.1080/17459430500262083 McChesney, R. (1989). Media made sport: A history of sports coverage. In L. A. Wenner (Ed.), Media, sports, and society (pp. 49-69). Newbury Park, CA, London, and New Delhi: Sage. McComb, M. (2004). Setting the agenda. The mass media and public opinion. Cambridge: Polity Press. McGivern, R. (2014). Religion. In W. Little, INTRODUCTION TO SOCIOLOGY (1st canadian ed.). Victoria, Canada: BCcampus. Retrieved from https://opentextbc.ca/introductiontosociology/chapter/chapter-15-religion/ Paxton, M. (2004). Gone fishin’: A framing analysis of the fight over a small town’s city seal. Journal of Media and Religion, 3, 43–55. doi:10.1207/s15328415jmr0301_3. Pilar, P. M., Rafael, M. C., Félix, Z. O., & Gabriel, G. V. (2019). Impact of Sports Mass Media on the Behavior and Health of Society. A Systematic Review. International journal of environmental research and public health, 16(3), 486. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph16030486 Reading: Theoretical Perspectives on Religion. (n.d.). Retrieved from Lumen Learning: https://courses.lumenlearning.com/alamo-sociology/chapter/reading-theoretical-perspectives-on-religion/ Salem, Z. (2016). The Religion of Social Media: When Islam Meets the Web. Sanderson, J., & Kassing, J.W. (2011). Tweets and blogs: Transformative, adversarial, and integrative developments in sports media. In A.C. Billings (Ed.), Sports media: Transformation, integration, consumption (pp. 114– 127). New York: Routledge. Schultz, B., & Sheffer, M. L. (2010). An exploratory study of how Twitter is affecting sports journalism. International Journal of Sport Communication, 3, 226–239. Schulz, W. (2004). Reconstructing mediatization as an analytical concept. European Journal of Communication 19, no. 1: 87–101. Stro¨mback, J. (2008). Four phases of mediatization: An analysis of the mediatization of politics. The International Journal of Press/Politics 13, no. 3: 228–46. Tian, Y., & Stewart, C.M. (2005). Framing the SARS crisis: A computer-assisted text analysis of CNN and BBC online news reports of SARS. Asian Journal of Communication, 15, 289–301. doi:10.1080/01292980500261605 Vidyadharan, A. (2018, 05 19). Social media mirrors 'modern' India's hypocrisy- How social platforms fan religious dogmatism in India. Retrieved from The Week: https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2018/06/19/social- media-mirrors-modern-india-hypocrisy.html

×