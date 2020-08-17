As Mass media and communication is the mixture of multiple subjects and relates to all the areas like commerce, management, economics, science and technology as communication technology, psychology, sociology, defensive studies, women’s studies, health as health communication, literature, statistics as statistic journalism, sports as sports journalism, humanities, cinema, religious studies, culture and society. Similarly, this research covers the 2 inter-disciplinary areas of media-- religious studies and sports.

In this study researcher would seek to know the perception of sports persons basically wrestlers towards the religious iconic and symbolic content emanated on social media something different from their league. It is very important for media scholar to know the perception of various community peoples towards the important issues of religious conflicts. In the present scenario users of social media is large therefore every kind of content extensively posted on social media.

