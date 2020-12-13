Android - basic to avanced 1 - SENAI - MANAUS - Amazonas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Criação de Aplicativ...
Criação de Aplicativ...
Criação de Aplicativ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com SENAI. DR. AM. Criação de Aplicativos: Com Android do Básico ao Avançad...
MÉDIA 6 75 % de presença Recomendado uso de camisa de manga, calça jeans fechada Criação de Aplicativos
Exercício 10 ideias
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Sobre o Android • O Android é uma plataforma aberta voltada para dispos...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Sobre o Android • A OHA (Open Handset Alliance). Visite link: https://w...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Sobre o Android • A OHA (Open Handset Alliance). Visite link: https://w...
Exemplos de dispositivos Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S10
Exemplos de dispositivos Smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • O Android SDK é uma ferramenta de desenvolv...
Plataforma Google Android • Application framework: Permite a reutilização e substituição de componentes
Plataforma Google Android • Dalvik Virtual Machine: É uma Máquina Virtual Java (JVM) voltada para dispositivos móveis:
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Android Runtime: É uma Máquina Virtual Java...
Plataforma Google Android • Browser Integrado baseado no webkit engine;
Plataforma Google Android • Gráficos Otimizados O Android é constituído por bibliotecas 2D e 3D baseada na especificação OpenGL ES 1.0:
Plataforma Google Android • SQLite: Sistema Gerenciador de Banco de Dados (SGBD) já embutido no Android para guardar dados:
Plataforma Google Android • Suporte multimidia: A plataforma já oferece para áudio, vídeo e formatos de imagem (MPEG4, H.264, MP3, AAC, AMR, JPG, PNG, GIF):
Plataforma Google Android • Suporte multimidia: A plataforma já oferece para áudio, vídeo e formatos de imagem (MPEG4, H.264, MP3, AAC, AMR, JPG, PNG, GIF):
Plataforma Google Android • Telefonia GSM (dependente de hardware):
Plataforma Google Android • Bluetooth, EDGE, 3G e WiFi (dependente de hardware); - Câmera, GPS, compasso e acelerómetro (dependente de hardware):
Plataforma Google Android • Rico ambiente de desenvolvimento, incluindo um emulador de dispositivo, ferramentas de depuração, memória e performance
A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID
A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID
A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID
A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID
A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID • Rico ambiente de desenvolvimento, incluindo um emulador de dispositivo, ferramentas de depuração, memória e performance
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com APLICAÇÕES • O Android nos fornece um conjunto de aplicações fundamenta...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Android SDK O Android SDK é uma ferramenta de desenvolvimento que dispo...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Instalação do Java Como saber se eu tenho a Máquina Virtual Java instal...
Instalação do Java em "OK" e será aberta a seguinte caixa de diálogo, conforme podemos ver a seguir
Instalação do Java digitar o seguinte comando abaixo: java –version
Instalação do Java mostrar a seguinte mensagem java –version
Instalação do Java • https://www.oracle.com/br/java/ technologies/javase- downloads.html
Instalação do Java • https://www.oracle.com/br/java/ technologies/javase- downloads.html
Instalação do Java • https://www.oracle.com/br/java/ technologies/javase- downloads.html
Aguardar download do Gradle
Build Tools (ferramentas de construção) Gradle Maven CMake Webpack Gulp SBT Buck Bazel ... Other
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com O que é o Gradle? O Gradle é um sistema de automatização de builds(Ferr...
AVD Manager AVD Manager é o Android Virtual Device, em português é o dispositivo virtual do Android
AVD Manager É uma interface que pode ser iniciada no Android Studio para ajudar a criar e gerenciar AVDs.
AVD Manager
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões Passo para criar um novo no Android Virtual Device (AVD): No A...
AVD Manager
AVD Manager Passos para executar um app no Android Virtual Device (AVD): No Android Studio, vá no Item de Menu "RUN" e depois vamos no subitem Run "APP" (Shift+F10)
Android
Questões 1. Como faço para saber a versão do Java?
Questões 2. Como faço para saber se o Android Studio está instalado?
Questões 3. Como faço para executar um app no Android Virtual Device (AVD)?
Questões 4. O que é o Android SDK?
Questões 5. O que é o Dalvik Virtual Machine?
Questões 6. O que é o Gradle?
Questões 7. O que é o AVD?
Questões 8. Quais são as 2 principais linguagens de programação que posso usar no Android Studio?
Questões 9. O que é o Android Studio?
Questões 10. O que é o Android?
Questões Vamos construir Respostas?
Questões Como faço para saber a versão do Java? 1. Windows + R, digitar CMD, clicar Enter, e escrever no prompt de comando: Java -version
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 2. Como faço para saber se o Android Studio está instalado? 1....
Questões 3. Como faço para executar um app no Android Virtual Device (AVD)? No Android Studio, Item de Menu "RUN" e depois vamos no subitem Run "APP" (Shift+F10)
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 3.1. Como criar um novo no Android Virtual Device (AVD)? No An...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 4. O que é o Android SDK? é uma ferramenta de desenvolvimento ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 5. O que é o Dalvik Virtual Machine? É uma Máquina Virtual Jav...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 5.1. O que é o ANDROID RUNTIME? É uma Máquina Virtual Java (JV...
O que é o Build Tools? (ferramentas de construção) Gradle Maven CMake Webpack Gulp SBT Buck Bazel ... Other
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 6. O que é o Gradle? O Gradle é um sistema de automatização de...
Questões 7. O que é o AVD? É o Android Virtual Device, dispositivo virtual do Android
Questões 7.1. O que é o AVD Manager? É uma interface que pode ser iniciada no Android Studio para ajudar a criar e gerenciar AVDs.
Questões 7.1. AVD Manager?
Questões 8. Quais são as 2 principais linguagens de programação que posso usar no Android Studio? Java e Kotlin
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 9. O que é o Android Studio? Android Studio é um ambiente de d...
Questões 10. O que é o Android? É o sistema operacional da Google para dispositivos móveis baseado no núcleo do Linux. E mantida pela Open Handset Alliance,
JAVA
Java
Exercicío • O que é? • Para que serve? • O que me possibilita? • Expectativas?
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Expectativas de programadores • A - aprender a lin. criar sites, e sw •...
Expectativas
Expectativas
Expectativas
Expectativas
Java
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Histórico • A linguagem de programação Java foi criada em 1991 p...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Histórico O termo Java é utilizado, geralmente, quando nos refer...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Histórico linguagem de programação Java é uma linguagem de alto-...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Histórico • Segura: Aplicações Java são executadas em ambiente p...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - máquina virtual java (JVM) • A máquina virtual java (JVM) é uma ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - máquina virtual java (JVM)
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - máquina virtual java (JVM) Byte Code (.class) (Aplication.apk) J...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java -Coletor de Lixo Garbage Collection • Muitas linguagens de program...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - JVM • As fases pelo qual passam um programa Java relacionam-se d...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Hotspot • Hotspot é a máquina virtual Java, ela provê algumas fu...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Hotspot • Em princípio podemos pensar que o fato do programa não...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Hotspot • Esta transformação em tempo de execução é realizada pe...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JRE e JDK • JRE: O Java Runtime Environment contém tudo aquilo q...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Ferramentas do JDK A seguir temos uma breve descrição das princi...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Exercicio Criar um Hello word
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Primeiros Con...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Primeiros Contatos - Definições • Classe: É a estrutura que, qua...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Primeiros Contatos - Nomeclatura Existem três aspectos important...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Primeiros Contatos - Nomeclatura Exemplos: Identificadores válid...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura • Convenção de nomenclatura da SUN: São recomendaçõe...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura I. Classes e interfaces: A primeira letra deve ser m...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura II. Métodos: A primeira letra deve ser minúscula e a...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura III.Variáveis: Da mesma forma que métodos; • Exemplo...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura IV. Constantes: Todas as letras do nome devem ser ma...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura Convenção JavaBeans: Requisitos para que os nomes at...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JDK Acessar o site: http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javas...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JDK Após a instalação do Java nós devemos iniciar a configuração...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JDK 6. Clique novamente no botão “Nova” em “Variáveis do sistema...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java Para testar a aplicação temos que no botão • Iniciar • Executar • ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JDK Baixar o jdk e testar no prompt de comando $: Java –version ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java Para criar a 1ª aplicação Digite Edit teste.java e digite o codigo
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java • Saia do editor pressionando ALT + F e X, se a versão do MS- DOS ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Vamos lá • Exercicio
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Esses tipos são conhecidos como Tipos de Dados ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio: vamos testar cada tipo de dados
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio:
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio:
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio:
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio:
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para tes...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Build – Build Bundle(s) / APK(s) –...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clicar em LOCALE
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clique no Application que você vai...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clique em INSTALAR
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clique em • Instalar assim mesmo
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Optei em clicar em Enviar´para um ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clique em “Abrir”
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Vamos para prática? ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Mak...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Build – Make Project
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clicar em LOCALE
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clique no Application que você vai inst...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clique em INSTALAR
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clique em • Instalar assim mesmo
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Optei em clicar em Enviar´para um teste
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clique em “Abrir”
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Vamos para prática? ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Vamos para prática? ...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Presença
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando a assinatura...
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Build – Genered Signed Bundle
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com APK - NEXT
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Preencher
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Preencher
Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Preencher
  1. 1. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Criação de Aplicativos
  2. 2. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Criação de Aplicativos Com Android do Básico ao Avançado
  3. 3. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Criação de Aplicativos Aulas de 1 à 10
  4. 4. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com SENAI. DR. AM. Criação de Aplicativos: Com Android do Básico ao Avançado / Diogo Rafael da Silva. Manaus: SENAI/AM, 2020. 168 p. II. Inclui Referências. Por. ANDROID; DISPOSITIVO MÓVEL; SISTEMA OPERACIONAL GOOGLE; ARQUITETURA DADOS; ANDROID; ANDROID; DE LINGUAGEM DE PROGRAMAÇÃO; JAVA; KOTLIN; SMARTPHONE, BUILD TOOLS, AVD MANAGER
  5. 5. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com MÉDIA 6 75 % de presença Recomendado uso de camisa de manga, calça jeans fechada Criação de Aplicativos
  6. 6. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Exercício 10 ideias
  7. 7. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Sobre o Android • O Android é uma plataforma aberta voltada para dispositivos móveis desenvolvida pela Google e atualmente é mantida pela Open Handset Alliance (OHA). Todas as aplicações desenvolvidas para essa plataforma foram criadas com a linguagem Java, o que facilita muitos programadores com conhecimentos em Java (ou de outras linguagens próximas de Java como C++ e C#) a desenvolver aplicações para o Android.
  8. 8. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Sobre o Android • A OHA (Open Handset Alliance). Visite link: https://www.openhandsetalliance.com/), um grupo constituído por aproximadamente 84 empresas as quais se uniram para inovar o acelerar o desenvolvimento de aplicações e serviços, com o objetivo a trazer nos consumidores uma experiencia mais rica em termos de recursos, menos dispendiosa em ternos financeiros para o mercado móvel.
  9. 9. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Sobre o Android • A OHA (Open Handset Alliance). Visite link: https://www.openhandsetalliance.com/), um grupo constituído por aproximadamente 84 empresas as quais se uniram para inovar o acelerar o desenvolvimento de aplicações e serviços, com o objetivo a trazer nos consumidores uma experiencia mais rica em termos de recursos, menos dispendiosa em ternos financeiros para o mercado móvel.
  10. 10. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Exemplos de dispositivos Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S10
  11. 11. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Exemplos de dispositivos Smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note
  12. 12. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • O Android SDK é uma ferramenta de desenvolvimento que disponibiliza um conjunto de APIs necessárias para desenvolver aplicações para a plataforma Android, utilizando a linguagem Java.
  13. 13. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Application framework: Permite a reutilização e substituição de componentes
  14. 14. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Dalvik Virtual Machine: É uma Máquina Virtual Java (JVM) voltada para dispositivos móveis:
  15. 15. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Android Runtime: É uma Máquina Virtual Java (JVM) voltada para dispositivos móveis, o mesmo é uma máquina virtual baseada em registradores. Executada após do Android KITKAT 4.4, a partir da 5.0, Substituindo o Dalvik Virtual Machine.
  16. 16. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Browser Integrado baseado no webkit engine;
  17. 17. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Gráficos Otimizados O Android é constituído por bibliotecas 2D e 3D baseada na especificação OpenGL ES 1.0:
  18. 18. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • SQLite: Sistema Gerenciador de Banco de Dados (SGBD) já embutido no Android para guardar dados:
  19. 19. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Suporte multimidia: A plataforma já oferece para áudio, vídeo e formatos de imagem (MPEG4, H.264, MP3, AAC, AMR, JPG, PNG, GIF):
  20. 20. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Suporte multimidia: A plataforma já oferece para áudio, vídeo e formatos de imagem (MPEG4, H.264, MP3, AAC, AMR, JPG, PNG, GIF):
  21. 21. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Telefonia GSM (dependente de hardware):
  22. 22. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Bluetooth, EDGE, 3G e WiFi (dependente de hardware); - Câmera, GPS, compasso e acelerómetro (dependente de hardware):
  23. 23. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Plataforma Google Android • Rico ambiente de desenvolvimento, incluindo um emulador de dispositivo, ferramentas de depuração, memória e performance
  24. 24. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID
  25. 25. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID
  26. 26. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID
  27. 27. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID
  28. 28. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com A ARQUITETURA DO ANDROID • Rico ambiente de desenvolvimento, incluindo um emulador de dispositivo, ferramentas de depuração, memória e performance
  29. 29. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com APLICAÇÕES • O Android nos fornece um conjunto de aplicações fundamentais, são elas: • -Um cliente de e-mail; • -Programa de SMS; • -Agenda; • -Mapas; • -Navegador; • -Contatos entre outros.
  30. 30. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Android SDK O Android SDK é uma ferramenta de desenvolvimento que disponibiliza um conjunto de APIs necessárias(bibliotecas e etc...) para desenvolver aplicações para a plataforma Android, utilizando a linguagem Java.
  31. 31. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Instalação do Java Como saber se eu tenho a Máquina Virtual Java instalada? • Basta chamarmos o “Prompt de Comando” do Windows, digitando na caixa de diálogo “Executar” (pressionando as teclas “Windows” + “R”) o seguinte comando
  32. 32. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Instalação do Java em “OK” e será aberta a seguinte caixa de diálogo, conforme podemos ver a seguir
  33. 33. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Instalação do Java digitar o seguinte comando abaixo: java –version
  34. 34. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Instalação do Java mostrar a seguinte mensagem java –version
  35. 35. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Instalação do Java • https://www.oracle.com/br/java/ technologies/javase- downloads.html Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com
  36. 36. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Instalação do Java • https://www.oracle.com/br/java/ technologies/javase- downloads.html
  37. 37. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Instalação do Java • https://www.oracle.com/br/java/ technologies/javase- downloads.html Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com
  38. 38. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Aguardar download do Gradle
  39. 39. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Build Tools (ferramentas de construção) Gradle Maven CMake Webpack Gulp SBT Buck Bazel ... Other
  40. 40. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com O que é o Gradle? O Gradle é um sistema de automatização de builds(Ferramenta de contrução) que une o melhor da flexibilidade do Ant com o gerenciamento de dependências e as convenções do Maven.
  41. 41. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com AVD Manager AVD Manager é o Android Virtual Device, em português é o dispositivo virtual do Android
  42. 42. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com AVD Manager É uma interface que pode ser iniciada no Android Studio para ajudar a criar e gerenciar AVDs.
  43. 43. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com AVD Manager
  44. 44. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões Passo para criar um novo no Android Virtual Device (AVD): No Android Studio, Item de Menu “TOOLS” e depois vamos no subitem AVD Manager 1 + CREATE VIRTUAL DEVICE Escolher o Dispositivo ,Clico Next+FINISH
  45. 45. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com AVD Manager
  46. 46. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com AVD Manager Passos para executar um app no Android Virtual Device (AVD): No Android Studio, vá no Item de Menu “RUN” e depois vamos no subitem Run “APP” (Shift+F10)
  47. 47. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Android
  48. 48. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 1. Como faço para saber a versão do Java?
  49. 49. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 2. Como faço para saber se o Android Studio está instalado?
  50. 50. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 3. Como faço para executar um app no Android Virtual Device (AVD)?
  51. 51. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 4. O que é o Android SDK?
  52. 52. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 5. O que é o Dalvik Virtual Machine?
  53. 53. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 6. O que é o Gradle?
  54. 54. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 7. O que é o AVD?
  55. 55. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 8. Quais são as 2 principais linguagens de programação que posso usar no Android Studio?
  56. 56. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 9. O que é o Android Studio?
  57. 57. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 10. O que é o Android?
  58. 58. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões Vamos construir Respostas?
  59. 59. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões Como faço para saber a versão do Java? 1. Windows + R, digitar CMD, clicar Enter, e escrever no prompt de comando: Java -version
  60. 60. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 2. Como faço para saber se o Android Studio está instalado? 1. Clicar no Botão Iniciar do Windows. 2. Verificar se estar em instalado recentemente, ou 3. Ir nas Pastas de Letra A e ver se tem a Pasta do Android Studio 4. Com o Android Studio
  61. 61. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 3. Como faço para executar um app no Android Virtual Device (AVD)? No Android Studio, Item de Menu “RUN” e depois vamos no subitem Run “APP” (Shift+F10)
  62. 62. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 3.1. Como criar um novo no Android Virtual Device (AVD)? No Android Studio, Item de Menu “TOOLS” e depois vamos no subitem AVD Manager 1 + CREATE VIRTUAL DEVICE Escolher o Dispositivo ,Clico Next+FINISH
  63. 63. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 4. O que é o Android SDK? é uma ferramenta de desenvolvimento que disponibiliza um conjunto de APIs necessárias(bibliotecas e etc...) para desenvolver aplicações para a plataforma Android, utilizando a linguagem Java.
  64. 64. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 5. O que é o Dalvik Virtual Machine? É uma Máquina Virtual Java (JVM) voltada para dispositivos móveis, é uma máquina virtual baseada em registradores. Executada até o Android KITKAT 4.4, Substituida pelo ANDROID RUNTIME
  65. 65. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 5.1. O que é o ANDROID RUNTIME? É uma Máquina Virtual Java (JVM) voltada para dispositivos móveis, é uma máquina virtual baseada em registradores. Executada após do Android KITKAT 4.4, a partir da 5.0, Substituindo o Dalvik Virtual Machine. Fonte: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dalvik_(software)
  66. 66. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com O que é o Build Tools? (ferramentas de construção) Gradle Maven CMake Webpack Gulp SBT Buck Bazel ... Other
  67. 67. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 6. O que é o Gradle? O Gradle é um sistema de automatização de builds(Ferramenta de contrução) que une o melhor da flexibilidade do Ant com o gerenciamento de dependências e as convenções do Maven.
  68. 68. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 7. O que é o AVD? É o Android Virtual Device, dispositivo virtual do Android
  69. 69. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 7.1. O que é o AVD Manager? É uma interface que pode ser iniciada no Android Studio para ajudar a criar e gerenciar AVDs.
  70. 70. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 7.1. AVD Manager? Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com
  71. 71. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 8. Quais são as 2 principais linguagens de programação que posso usar no Android Studio? Java e Kotlin
  72. 72. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 9. O que é o Android Studio? Android Studio é um ambiente de desenvolvimento integrado(API) para desenvolver para a plataforma Android. Foi anunciado em 16 de Maio de 2013 na conferência Google I/O. Android Studio é disponibilizado gratuitamente sob a Licença Apache 2.0.
  73. 73. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Questões 10. O que é o Android? É o sistema operacional da Google para dispositivos móveis baseado no núcleo do Linux. E mantida pela Open Handset Alliance,
  74. 74. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com JAVA
  75. 75. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java
  76. 76. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Exercicío • O que é? • Para que serve? • O que me possibilita? • Expectativas?
  77. 77. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Expectativas de programadores • A - aprender a lin. criar sites, e sw • B - Aplicativo Desktop, web, Mobile • C - Qualificação profissional • D - desktop e web • E - mobile • F - Interativo, inovador, mobile • G - aplicações para o mercado • H - Mercado
  78. 78. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Expectativas
  79. 79. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Expectativas
  80. 80. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Expectativas
  81. 81. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Expectativas
  82. 82. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java
  83. 83. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Histórico • A linguagem de programação Java foi criada em 1991 por James Gosling, ela iniciou-se como parte do projeto Green da Sun Microsystems. Inicialmente a linguagem iria chamar-se Oak (Carvalho) em referência a árvore que era visível pela janela de James Gosling. A mudança de nome ocorreu pois já existia uma linguagem de programação com este nome, então a linguagem foi rebatizada para Java.
  84. 84. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Histórico O termo Java é utilizado, geralmente, quando nos referimos a: • Linguagem de programação orientada a objetos; • Ambiente de desenvolvimento composto pelo compilador, interpretador, gerador de documentação e etc.; • Ambiente de execução que pode ser praticamente qualquer máquina que possua Java Runtime Environment (JRE) instalado
  85. 85. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Histórico linguagem de programação Java é uma linguagem de alto-nível com as seguintes características: • Simples: O aprendizado da linguagem de programação Java pode ser feito em um curto período de tempo; • Orientada a objetos: Desde o início do seu desenvolvimento esta linguagem foi projetada para ser orientada a objetos; • Familiar: A linguagem Java é muito familiar para os programadores C/C++ ; • Robusta: Ela foi pensada para o desenvolvimento de softwares confiáveis provendo verificações tanto em tempo de execução quanto compilação, o coletor de lixo responsabiliza-se pela limpeza da memória quando houver necessidade
  86. 86. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Histórico • Segura: Aplicações Java são executadas em ambiente próprio (JRE) o que inviabiliza a intrusão de código malicioso; • Portável: Programas desenvolvidos nesta linguagem podem ser executados em praticamente qualquer máquina desde que esta possua o JRE instalado • Etc...
  87. 87. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - máquina virtual java (JVM) • A máquina virtual java (JVM) é uma máquina imaginária que emula uma aplicação em uma máquina real. É a JVM que permite a portabilidade do código Java, isto ocorre porque todo código Java é compilada para um formato intermediário, bytecode, este formato é então interpretado pela JVM. • Existem diversas JVMs cada uma delas destinada a um tipo de sistema operacional (Windows, Linux, Mac, Android e etc.), desta forma sendo o código da aplicação Java, bytecode, um código interpretado pela JVM, podemos desenvolver uma aplicação sem nos preocuparmos onde ela será executada pois sabemos que existindo a JVM instalada nosso código será executável.
  88. 88. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - máquina virtual java (JVM)
  89. 89. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - máquina virtual java (JVM) Byte Code (.class) (Aplication.apk) Java Code(.java) JAVAC compiler JVM JVM JVM JVM Windows Linux Android MacOS
  90. 90. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java -Coletor de Lixo Garbage Collection • Muitas linguagens de programação nos permitem alocar espaço na memória em tempo de execução, uma vez encerrado o programa deve haver uma maneira de liberar este espaço para que outras aplicações possam utilizá-lo. -- Em muitas das linguagens de programação, inclusive C e C++, a responsabilidade pela liberação do espaço que não mais será utilizado é do programador, no entanto, nem sempre é fácil gerenciar o que está e o que não está sendo utilizado, a má gerência da memória ocasiona muitas vezes o estouro de pilha (stack overflow) entre outros problemas . -- Na linguagem de programação Java a responsabilidade pela gerência da memória é do Coletor de lixo (Garbage Collector), desta forma, programadores Java ficam livres da preocupação de alocação e desalocação da memória. • O Coletor de lixo é um processo que roda em segundo plano e é responsável pela liberação de memória alocada por variáveis que não mais serão utilizadas pela aplicação.
  91. 91. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - JVM • As fases pelo qual passam um programa Java relacionam-se da seguinte forma: • 1. Criação do código fonte (Programa.java); 2. Compilação do código fonte e geração do bytecode (Programa.class), ou Aplicativo.apk; 3. Interpretação do bytecode pela máquina virtual; 4. Conversão do bytecode em linguagem de máquina; Programa.java compilador program.class JVM aplicativo.apk 0110011 1000000 0101110 0000100 1000110
  92. 92. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Hotspot • Hotspot é a máquina virtual Java, ela provê algumas funcionalidades muito importantes. Ao contrário de outras aplicações, que são compiladas diretamente para código da máquina em que serão executadas, em Java estas somente são transformadas em código de máquina em tempo de execução quando necessário. • Este desempenho vem melhorando muito devido a otimização que a máquina virtual consegue fazer a medida que o código é executado. Perceba que quando programamos em C, por exemplo, o código fonte é transformado em código • de máquina imediatamente.
  93. 93. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Hotspot • Em princípio podemos pensar que o fato do programa não precisar passar por uma etapa a mais, interpretação, irá torná- lo mais eficiente, mas muitas vezes a compilação estática não consegue prever situações que irão ocorrer durante a execução do código: trechos da aplicação mais utilizados, carga do sistema, quantidade de usuários simultâneos, memória disponível e etc.. • Estas informações, relativas ao ambiente no qual a aplicação está sendo executada, são utilizadas pela JVM para fazer otimizações em tempo de execução e havendo necessidade o código que está sendo interpretado é transformado em instruções nativas do sistema operacional (código de máquina) em um processo de compilação dinâmica.
  94. 94. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Hotspot • Esta transformação em tempo de execução é realizada pelo JIT, Just-in-time compiler. O fato do código (bytecode) ser transformado, em tempo de execução, em código de máquina permite que a JVM mude a estratégia de compilação em busca de um melhor desempenho, em um ciclo de “aprendizado” contínuo.
  95. 95. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JRE e JDK • JRE: O Java Runtime Environment contém tudo aquilo que um usuário comum precisa para executar uma aplicação Java (JVM e bibliotecas), como o próprio nome diz é o “Ambiente de execução Java”; • JDK: O Java Development Kit é composto pelo JRE e um conjunto de ferramentas úteis ao desenvolvedor Java
  96. 96. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Ferramentas do JDK A seguir temos uma breve descrição das principais ferramentas que fazem parte do JDK: • javac: Compilador da linguagem Java; • java: Interpretador Java; • jdb: Debugador Java; • java -prof: Interpretador com opção para gerar estatísticas sobre o uso dos métodos; • Javadoc: Gerador de documentação; • jar: Ferramenta que comprime, lista e expande; • appletviewer: Permite a execução e debug de applets sem browser; • javap: Permite ler a interface pública das classes; • extcheck: Detecta conflitos em arquivos Jar
  97. 97. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java - Exercicio Criar um Hello word
  98. 98. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java
  99. 99. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Primeiros Contatos
  100. 100. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Primeiros Contatos - Definições • Classe: É a estrutura que, quando construída, produzirá um objeto, dizemos “todo objeto é instância de alguma classe”; • Objeto: Em tempo de execução, quando a JVM encontra a palavra reservada new é criada uma instância da classe apropriada; • Estado: É definido pelo conjunto de atributos de uma classe, isto é, cada instância da classe possuirá um estado independente dos demais objetos. • Comportamento: São os métodos da classe, comportamento é aquilo que uma classe faz (algoritmos), muitas vezes, um determinado comportamento (método) muda o estado do objeto, isto é, após a execução do método um ou mais atributos mudaram de valor;
  101. 101. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Primeiros Contatos - Nomeclatura Existem três aspectos importantes, em relação a nomenclatura, que devemos considerar quando estamos programando Java. Identificadores válidos: Definem as regras para que o compilador identifique o nome como válido. I. Devem iniciar com uma letra, cifrão ($) ou sublinhado/underscore (_); II. Após o primeiro caracter podem ter qualquer combinação de letras, caracteres e números; III.Não possuem limite de tamanho; IV. Não podem ser palavras reservadas; V. Identificadores são case-sensitive isto é, “Nome” e “nome” são identificadores diferentes.
  102. 102. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Primeiros Contatos - Nomeclatura Exemplos: Identificadores válidos Identificadores inválidos _codigo 5ident $turma -idade $$_5A %valor
  103. 103. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura • Convenção de nomenclatura da SUN: São recomendações da SUN para nomenclatura de classes, métodos e variáveis. Seu programa irá funcionar mesmo que você não siga estas convenções.
  104. 104. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura I. Classes e interfaces: A primeira letra deve ser maiúscula e, caso o nome seja formado por mais de uma palavra, as demais palavras devem ter sua primeira letra maiúscula também (camelCase); • Exemplos:
  105. 105. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura II. Métodos: A primeira letra deve ser minúscula e após devemos aplicar o camelCase; • Exemplos:
  106. 106. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura III.Variáveis: Da mesma forma que métodos; • Exemplos:
  107. 107. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura IV. Constantes: Todas as letras do nome devem ser maiúsculas e caso seja formada por mais de uma palavra separada por underscore. • Exemplos:
  108. 108. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Nomeclatura Convenção JavaBeans: Requisitos para que os nomes atendam a especificação para JavaBeans. I. Se o atributo não for um booleano o método getter (utilizado para obter a variável) deve iniciar por “get”; I. Se o atributo for um booleano o método getter pode iniciar por “get” ou “is”; II. O método setter (atribuição) da propriedade sempre deve iniciar por “set”; III.O restante do nome deve ser o nome do atributo concatenado ao prefixo (is, get ou set) em letra maiúscula; IV. O método setter e getter sempre devem ser públicos.
  109. 109. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JDK Acessar o site: http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/downloads/index.html
  110. 110. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JDK Após a instalação do Java nós devemos iniciar a configuração das variáveisde ambiente. 1. Clique com o botão direito em cima do ícone “Meu Computador”; 2. Vá em “Propriedades”; 3. Selecione a aba “Avançado”; 4. Clique no botão “Variáveis de ambiente”; 5. Clique no botão “Nova” em “Variáveis do sistema”; 5.1. Nome da variável: JAVA_HOME 5.2. Valor da variável: Coloque aqui o endereço de instalação neste caso = C:Arquivos de programasJavajdk1.5.0_05 5.3. Clique em OK
  111. 111. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JDK 6. Clique novamente no botão “Nova” em “Variáveis do sistema”; 6.1. Nome da variável: CLASSPATH 6.2. Valor da variável: .;%JAVA_HOME%lib;%JAVA_HOME%libtools.jar;%JAVA_HOME %libdt.jar;%JAVA_HOME%libhtmlconverter.jar;%JAVA_HOME% jrelib;%JAVA_HOME%jrelibrt.jar 6.3. Clique em OK 7. Selecione a váriavel PATH em “Variáveis do sistema”; 7.1. Adicione o seguinte endereço ao campo Valor da variável: 7.2.%JAVA_HOME%bin 7.3. Clique em OK; 8. Clique em OK; 9. Clique em OK.
  112. 112. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java Para testar a aplicação temos que no botão • Iniciar • Executar • Digitar CMD
  113. 113. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – JDK Baixar o jdk e testar no prompt de comando $: Java –version Testar o compilador $: Javac –version $: Java –version $: Java –version $: Java –version
  114. 114. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java Para criar a 1ª aplicação Digite Edit teste.java e digite o codigo
  115. 115. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java • Saia do editor pressionando ALT + F e X, se a versão do MS- DOS for em português a combinação de teclas será diferente (provavelmente ALT + A e R), ao sair, o editor perguntará se você deseja salvar. Escolha a opção afirmativa. • Retorne ao console e digite: javac Teste.java. Este comando irá compilar a nossa classe e gerar o bytecode (Teste.class). • Após a geração do arquivo compilado (.class) digite: java Teste. Este comando invoca o interpretador que irá transformar o nosso bytecode em código de máquina. • Pronto.
  116. 116. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Vamos lá • Exercicio
  117. 117. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java
  118. 118. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Esses tipos são conhecidos como Tipos de Dados Primitivos. Como podemos observar a linguagem Java oferece diversos tipos de dados com os quais podemos trabalhar. Há basicamente duas categorias em que se encaixam os tipos de dados: tipos primitivos e tipos de referências. Os tipos primitivos correspondem a dados mais simples ou escalares, enquanto os tipos de referências consistem em arrays, classes e interfaces. Estes serão vistos nos módulos subseqüentes.
  119. 119. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados
  120. 120. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio: vamos testar cada tipo de dados
  121. 121. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio:
  122. 122. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio:
  123. 123. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio:
  124. 124. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Java – Tipos de Dados • Exercicio:
  125. 125. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
  126. 126. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Build – Build Bundle(s) / APK(s) – Build APK(s)
  127. 127. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
  128. 128. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clicar em LOCALE
  129. 129. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
  130. 130. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
  131. 131. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clique no Application que você vai instalar
  132. 132. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clique em INSTALAR
  133. 133. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clique em • Instalar assim mesmo
  134. 134. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Optei em clicar em Enviar´para um teste
  135. 135. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular • Clique em “Abrir”
  136. 136. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK para testar no celular
  137. 137. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Vamos para prática? Gerando APK para testar no celular
  138. 138. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
  139. 139. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Build – Make Project
  140. 140. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
  141. 141. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clicar em LOCALE
  142. 142. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
  143. 143. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
  144. 144. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clique no Application que você vai instalar
  145. 145. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clique em INSTALAR
  146. 146. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clique em • Instalar assim mesmo
  147. 147. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Optei em clicar em Enviar´para um teste
  148. 148. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project • Clique em “Abrir”
  149. 149. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando APK pelo Make Project
  150. 150. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Vamos para prática? Gerando APK pelo Make Project
  151. 151. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  152. 152. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  153. 153. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  154. 154. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  155. 155. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  156. 156. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  157. 157. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  158. 158. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  159. 159. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  160. 160. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Depurando no Celular
  161. 161. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Vamos para prática? Depurando no Celular
  162. 162. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Presença
  163. 163. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Gerando a assinatura do APK
  164. 164. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Build – Genered Signed Bundle
  165. 165. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com APK - NEXT
  166. 166. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Preencher
  167. 167. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Preencher
  168. 168. Prof.: Diogo Rafael da Silva ans.diogo@hotmail.com Preencher

×