Rn 440 apresentacao ans sem video 2

Unimed Litoral Boas Práticas em APS em Operadoras de Planos de Saúde Dra. Michele Ambrosini Martins Davi Carpintéro Pinto
Qualidade está no nosso DNA
Certificações e Acreditações de Qualidade Hospital Unimed Centro de Diagnóstico Unimed Laboratório Unimed Unimed Litoral C...
Certificações e Acreditações de Qualidade Atenção Primária á Saúde
Nossa História 1999 2000 2001 2002 2014 2015 2018 2020 2021 Projeto Unisaúde Estrutura Própria Medicina Preventiva Atenção...
2 Psicólogas 5 Fisioterapeutas 4 Educadores Físicos 2 Nutricionistas Equipe Multidisciplinar APS 1 Fonoaudióloga 1 Assiste...
RN 440 1. Planejamento e estruturação técnica 2. Ampliação e qualificação do acesso 3. Qualidade e continuidade no cuidado...
Pontos Importantes  Apoio da Diretoria  Engajamento da equipe na cultura da qualidade  O cuidado centrado no paciente e...
Desafios  Mudança de cultura  Melhoria contínua nos processos e resultados  Sistema de gestão completo de APS
Transformar a experiência do cliente para que ele enxergue o valor do cuidado.
Obrigada!
