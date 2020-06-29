Apresentação Abrange - Planos acessíveis em 29/06/2017

Planos de Saúde Acessíveis Cenário, necessidades e possibilidades Paulo Santini Gabriel Presidente Abramge São Paulo
Panorama Geral
2 Gastos com saúde: valor total, per capita e percentual do PIB – 2013 10 maiores mercados de saúde do Mundo movimentaram ...
3 de 35 Saúde no Brasil Fonte: Elaboração própria, a partir de informações de Contas Satélite Saúde 2013 – IBGE.
4 de 35 Saúde no Brasil Famílias brasileiras gastaram R$ 164,1 bi com saúde em 2015 Fonte: Elaboração própria, a partir de...
5 de 35 Brasil - 2016 47,6 milhões Beneficiários de planos médicos cobertos (mar/17) 1,4 bilhão De procedimentos cobertos ...
6 de 35 Total de Operadoras de planos médico-hospitalares com beneficiários E os planos de saúde! Fonte: http://www.ans.go...
8 de 35 Resultado das Operadoras no Brasil – 2011 a 2016 E os planos de saúde! Fonte: Prisma ANS 2016 Margem de Lucro não ...
9 de 35 VCMH x IPCA Fonte: IESS.org.br. 10,9 pontos percentuais A precificação dos produtos é proveniente de cálculo atuar...
10 de 35Fonte: elaborado pela Abramge com base em informações da ANS e Anahp. Inserção dos planos de saúde no país Planos ...
11 de 35 Bens mais desejados segundo Pesquisa IBOPE/IESS E os planos de saúde! Fonte: Elaboração própria, a partir de info...
12 de 35 E os planos de saúde! Fonte: Elaboração própria, a partir de informações da Pesquisas: IBGE, Datafolha/APM, Ibope...
13 de 35Fonte: Elaborado pela Abramge a partir de informações do Sindec – Ministério da Justiça Planos de saúde ocupam a 1...
14 de 35 2,8 milhões (-5,6%) de beneficiários perderam seus planos médicos em 27 meses entre jan/15 e mar/17 Fonte: elabor...
15 de 35Fonte: www.ans.gov.br Clinicas populares e os cartões de Desconto Não garantem o acesso aos serviços garantidos p...
16 de 35Fonte: www.ans.gov.br Operadoras de Saúde x Clínicas Populares EXIGÊNCIAS OPERADORAS DE SAÚDE CLÍNICAS POPULARES Ó...
17 de 35 Capilaridade Santas Casas de Misericórdia Fonte: Elaborado no Google Maps com informações do CNES e CMB. Unidades...
18 de 35 Brasil - 2016 2.100 Hospitais 170.000 leitos 126.000 exclusivos SUS 620 mil Funcionários 480 mil CLT 140 mil Médi...
19 de 35 Brasil - 2016 2.100 Hospitais 170.000 leitos 126.000 exclusivos SUS Santas Casas de Misericórdia Fonte: elaborado...
20 de 35 PEC DO TETO DOS GASTOS PÚBLICOS Fonte: exame.com
21 de 35 Diversos setores já têm políticas de maior inclusão: • Seguro Auto Popular: foco em carros com mais de 5 anos de ...
Planos Acessíveis - PREMISSAS
23 de 35 • Planos continuarão sendo comercializados; • Promove acesso a serviços de saúde para 24,7% da população; • Criou...
24 de 35Fonte: RN 259 da ANS e estudos internacionais. Prazos de Procedimentos: Brasil x Países Desenvolvidos
25 de 35 Importância da Coparticipação  Compartilha a responsabilidade de utilização com o consumidor. O uso desnecessári...
Planos Acessíveis - PROPOSTAS
27 de 35Planos Acessíveis Pré-pagamento Pós-pagamento Procedimentos hospitalares, terapias oncológicas e medicina preventi...
28 de 35Planos Acessíveis Plano de Saúde em regime misto de pagamento • Combina modelos de pré e pós-pagamento, dando cobe...
29 de 35Planos Acessíveis Plano Simplificado - Ambulatorial a) Cobertura para serviços de atenção primária à saúde, inclui...
30 de 35Planos Acessíveis Plano Regional (Ambulatorial + Hospitalar + Obstetrícia) • Cobertura adaptada à disponibilidade ...
31 de 35Planos Acessíveis Lições aprendidas e que devem ser incorporadas ao plano acessível: a. Atenção primária com clíni...
32 de 35 O DIREITO DE ESCOLHA DO CONSUMIDOR
33 de 35Agenda propositiva Vídeo
34 de 35Agenda propositiva Os vídeos completos podem ser acessados nos seguintes links: Rede Globo: https://globoplay.glob...
Associação Brasileira de Planos de Saúde Obrigado! diretoria@abramge.com.br Rua Treze de Maio, 1.540 - São Paulo - SP Fone...
