Best physiotherapy clinic in Bangalore

prestigious hospitals in Bangalore like Mallige Medical Center, Sekhar Multi specialty hospital, Nikad Orthopedic Center.
For more details you can visit our website https://www.anookaphysio.com/ Or contact us 8639354170
https://www.anookaphysio.com/

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. What is physiotherapy? Physiotherapy is a primary health profession concerned with enhancing mobility and quality of life by using clinical reasoning to deliver the most suitable treatment for an injury or condition. Physiotherapists help people gain as much movement and physical independence as possible so they can resume their normal job or lifestyle.
  2. 2. Physiotherapists assess, diagnose and treat people with movement problems. They also deliver patient education and help people avoid injuries and maintain a fit, healthy body. Physiotherapy integrates clinical expertise with evidence-based research. Physiotherapists are trained to assess the underlying causes of joint, muscle and nerve disorder, educate patients about managing their condition, and advise ways to prevent pain and injury. Often, a personal exercise program is prescribed.
  Physiotherapists use a wide range of drug-free techniques to relieve pain, restore function and movement, and prevent further problems, including: Joint mobilisation and manipulation Therapeutic exercise and stretches Electrophysical agents (such as hot packs, ice & ultrasound) Exercise programs Soft tissue massage Breathing exercises & techniques As a profession, physiotherapists work within a framework of empowering the individual, carer or the community through education and the promotion of self-management of health and wellbeing. Anooka Physio Clinic is the physiotherapy Clinic in Sadashiva Nagar, Bangalore founded by Dr. Lakshmi Prasad. Dr. Lakshmi Prasad practices at Ayurvydya Clinic & Anooka Physio Clinic in Sadashivanagar, Bangalore. He worked in many
  prestigious hospitals in Bangalore like Mallige Medical Center, Sekhar Multi specialty hospital, Nikad Orthopedic Center. Experienced Physiotherapist with a demonstrated history of working in the health wellness and fitness industry, skilled in Manual Therapy, Sports Injuries, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, Pain Management, and Musculoskeletal System, Dr. Lakshmi Prasad is a Physiotherapist in Sadashivanagar, Bangalore and has an experience of 5 years in this field. Strong healthcare services professional with a Bachelor of physiotherapy focused in sports physio from NTR University of Health Sciences.
  For more details you can visit our website https://www.anookaphysio.com/ Or contact us 8639354170

