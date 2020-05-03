Introduction to Enginnering

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. C.V. Suresh Babu
1. Which of these things are examples of technology? 2. How do you know something is technology?
Plumber Electrician
Carpenter Auto Mechanic
Train Operator Printing Press Operator
PC Technician Building Supervisor/Handyman
Welder Machinist
Trade Profession
• Investigation, understanding, and discovery of nature, its composition, and its behavior (i.e., “laws of nature”) • Why ...
• Engineering: Latin root, ingeniere, to design or to devise • Engineering is design under constraint ↓ device, component,...
• Successful engineering design improves quality of life while working within technical, economic, business, societal, and...
• Profession in which knowledge of math and natural sciences, gained by study, experience, and practice, is applied with j...
• Profession • Math and natural sciences • Knowledge acquired by study, experience, and professional practice • Knowledge ...
Machines & Mechanism Manufacturing Machinery, Production, Manufacturing
Compute Aided Analysis & DesignAerodynamic Design of Vehicles Analysis & Design
Wind Energy Fuel Cell Energy
UAV Space Shuttle Air & Space
Robotics Utilities Systems
Foundation Structural Analysis Analysis & Design
Bridge Skyscraper Tunnel Construction
Water Treatment Environmental
Transportation Utilities Systems
Electricity
Electrical & Electronic Circuits
Motor Generator Motors & Generators
Power Supply Measurement Instruments Oscilloscope
Radar
NetworkCommunication Communication & Networks
• Aerospace • Agricultural • Architectural • Bioengineering • Biochemical • Biomedical • Ceramic • Chemical • Civil • Comp...
• Research: Advance field • Development: Lab to market • Testing: Verify integrity, reliability, quality • Design: Develop...
• Facility/Plant Operation • Maintenance • Technical Support • Customer Support • Sales • Consulting • Management • Others
Why Engineering Design in 1st year • Real-world engineering applications and examples concretize complex math and science ...
Introduction to Enginnering
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to Enginnering

31 views

Published on

A brief introduction to: What is Engineering and what is not

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to Enginnering

  1. 1. Dr. C.V. Suresh Babu
  2. 2. 1. Which of these things are examples of technology? 2. How do you know something is technology?
  3. 3. Plumber Electrician
  4. 4. Carpenter Auto Mechanic
  5. 5. Train Operator Printing Press Operator
  6. 6. PC Technician Building Supervisor/Handyman
  7. 7. Welder Machinist
  8. 8. Trade Profession
  9. 9. • Investigation, understanding, and discovery of nature, its composition, and its behavior (i.e., “laws of nature”) • Why • Build (experiments, tools, devices, etc.) to learn • Manipulating the forces of nature to advance humanity • How • Learn to build (products and services useful for humans)
  10. 10. • Engineering: Latin root, ingeniere, to design or to devise • Engineering is design under constraint ↓ device, component, subsystem, system such as` Airplane Engine Air Conditioner Heart Valve Skyscraper Microcontroller Prosthetics Bridge
  11. 11. • Successful engineering design improves quality of life while working within technical, economic, business, societal, and ethical constraints. • Technology: Outcome of engineering
  12. 12. • Profession in which knowledge of math and natural sciences, gained by study, experience, and practice, is applied with judgment to develop ways to use, economically, the materials and forces of nature for the benefit of mankind. • Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET)
  13. 13. • Profession • Math and natural sciences • Knowledge acquired by study, experience, and professional practice • Knowledge applied with judgment • Attention must be paid to constraints (economic, materials, forces of nature) • Benefit of mankind • Not based solely on trial, error, intuition
  14. 14. Machines & Mechanism Manufacturing Machinery, Production, Manufacturing
  15. 15. Compute Aided Analysis & DesignAerodynamic Design of Vehicles Analysis & Design
  16. 16. Wind Energy Fuel Cell Energy
  17. 17. UAV Space Shuttle Air & Space
  18. 18. Robotics Utilities Systems
  19. 19. Foundation Structural Analysis Analysis & Design
  20. 20. Bridge Skyscraper Tunnel Construction
  21. 21. Water Treatment Environmental
  22. 22. Transportation Utilities Systems
  23. 23. Electricity
  24. 24. Electrical & Electronic Circuits
  25. 25. Motor Generator Motors & Generators
  26. 26. Power Supply Measurement Instruments Oscilloscope
  27. 27. Radar
  28. 28. NetworkCommunication Communication & Networks
  29. 29. • Aerospace • Agricultural • Architectural • Bioengineering • Biochemical • Biomedical • Ceramic • Chemical • Civil • Computer • Construction • Cryogenic • Electrical • Electronic • Environmental • Industrial • Manufacturing • Materials • Mechanical • Mechatronics • Metallurgical • Mining • Naval • Nuclear • Petroleum • Software • Structural • Systems • Textile • Tissue
  30. 30. • Research: Advance field • Development: Lab to market • Testing: Verify integrity, reliability, quality • Design: Develop specs for manufacturing, construction, etc. • Analysis: Use math models to aid in R&D • Systems: Integrate components to produce functioning product Manufacturing: Develop plants and process to make products • Construction: Build
  31. 31. • Facility/Plant Operation • Maintenance • Technical Support • Customer Support • Sales • Consulting • Management • Others
  32. 32. Why Engineering Design in 1st year • Real-world engineering applications and examples concretize complex math and science concepts • Students are engaged in experiential learning • Students’ creativity is challenged, developed, and enhanced • Students’ soft skills in communication and team-work are developed • Students are better equipped for college-level work and can become active participants in an increasingly technological society

×