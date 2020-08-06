Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Get a Break-through in Skin Care Using Multi-Peptide Anti-Aging Cream The new craze in the beauty products market is peptides. Almost every self-respecting beauty product, especially the anti-aging creams feature one form of peptides or the other. But where do peptides fit in the anti-aging picture? The answer is not far-fetched. Collagen is the protein responsible for making our skin taut, supple and thick, and represents 75 percent of the skin. But collagen production doesn’t stay up forever. As we age, the body produces less of collagen, and this leaves the skin dry and wrinkled. The problem becomes complicated because applying collagen on the body through skin creams is not effective as collagen has large molecules, which cannot penetrate the skin. Peptides, however, have an uncanny ability to trigger the synthesis of collagen in the body. This is why many anti-aging creams include peptides in their formula. Peptides contain long and short chains of amino acid and share the same chemical structure with proteins. When you break down collagen, the product is peptides. Because peptides are active molecules with the ability to stimulate collagen production in the skin, beauty product manufacturers include them in anti-aging creams to improve collagen production in the skin. Most peptides used in beauty products are synthetic because, in that state, it is easier to store and transport. If you are still wondering why peptides are in your anti-aging cream, here are some of the reasons why peptides work wonders on the skin. Peptides Stimulate the Production of Collagen in the Skin Peptides help to replace lost collagen. Collagen is the protein substance that gives the skin the firm and smooth appearance when we are young. As we age, however, the skin stops producing
  2. 2. collagen, and this makes the skin wrinkled and thin. However, peptides can reverse the process. The reason why peptides can do this is that when collagen is broken down in the body, it forms specific peptides that trigger the skin to begin collagen synthesis. Moreover, unlike collagen, that has larger molecules; peptides are small enough to penetrate the skin surface. So when you apply a cream containing peptides on the skin, it penetrates the skin and its presence signals the skin to start producing new collagen, as peptides are present in the skin whenever its collagen level is low. One of the most widely used peptides in many multi-peptide anti-aging creams of Annimateo is the palmitoylpentapeptide with the brand name Matrixyl. This peptide is said to be an effective solution to fine lines on the skin. For a younger looking skin, look for anti-aging creams with this peptide. While most of them are high-end creams, there are also many affordable brands. Peptides may help to Prevent Muscle Contraction Laboratory results show that a group of peptides known as neuropeptides can block the release of neurotransmitters that are responsible for the contraction of muscles, which lead to wrinkles. The most popular of these peptides is Argireline. It is thought that neuropeptides can help relax wrinkles and give the skin, especially the face a smoother appearance. Note however, that research into the efficacy of neuropeptides as anti-aging remedies is still in the preliminary stages. Nevertheless, they are used in many wrinkles relaxing creams. Copper Peptides Promote Collagen synthesis When copper is combined with peptides, what you have is copper peptides. Peptides can gain entry into the skin due to their small size, and so they help to supply copper into the skin. Copper is thought to aid the skin healing process, and copper peptides are believed to be effective in
  improving collagen production, and enhance the regeneration and natural healing process of the skin. Copper peptides have featured extensively in expensive multi-peptide anti-aging creams. Peptides have been hyped as one of the best solutions to achieving a youthful appearance by makers of anti-aging creams. However, to get the best results, peptides should be used in combination with other ingredients that have anti-aging properties.

