El Sistema Digestivo - Nutricion y Dietetica

REUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DEVENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSIDAD MACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL ROMULO G...
• El sistema digestivo está constituido por un tubo hueco abierto por sus extremos (boca y ano), llamado tubo digestivo pr...
• El aparato digestivo está formado por el tracto gastrointestinal, también llamado tracto digestivo, y el hígado, el pánc...
Intestino delgado • El intestino delgado es un tubo estrecho que se extiende desde el estómago hasta el colon. Consta de 3...
Intestino grueso La ingesta diaria de grasas es de 60-100 g. Las grasas más comunes de la dieta son las grasas neutras o t...
  1. 1. REUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DEVENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSIDAD MACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL ROMULO GALLEGOS PNF NUTRICIONY DIETETICA SAN JUAN DE LOS MORROS- EDO- GUARICO Profesor: Integrantes: Daniel puro MARZO 2020 Garbi Leonardo C.I: 27.468.771 Garbi Daniel C.I:26.179.775 Sanchez Annick C.I: 27.555.329
  2. 2. • El sistema digestivo está constituido por un tubo hueco abierto por sus extremos (boca y ano), llamado tubo digestivo propiamente dicho, o también tracto digestivo, y por una serie de estructuras accesorias. • El tubo digestivo o tracto digestivo incluye la cavidad oral, la faringe, el esófago, el estómago, el intestino delgado y el intestino grueso. Mide, aproximadamente, unos 5-6 metros de longitud. • Las estructuras accesorias son los dientes, la lengua, las glándulas salivares, el páncreas, el hígado, el sistema biliar y el peritoneo. El estómago, el intestino delgado y el intestino grueso, así como el páncreas, el hígado y el sistema biliar están situados por debajo del diafragma, en la cavidad abdominal. • La función principal del sistema digestivo es convertir el alimento en moléculas pequeñas y hacerlas pasar al interior del organismo. • En su camino a lo largo del tracto digestivo, los alimentos sufren fragmentación mecánica y digestión química. • Los productos resultantes de la degradación de los alimentos son absorbidos a través de la pared del intestino delgado hasta la sangre, que los transportará a los tejidos del organismo para su utilización o almacenamiento. • Los residuos no digeridos de los alimentos son eliminados como heces. • Ingestión de alimentos • Transporte de los alimentos a lo largo del tubo digestivo a una velocidad • adecuada para que se produzca una digestión y absorción óptimas • Secreción de líquidos, sales y enzimas digestivos • Digestión de los alimentos • Absorción de los productos resultantes de la digestión • Defecación Las funciones principales del sistema digestivo son:
  3. 3. • El aparato digestivo está formado por el tracto gastrointestinal, también llamado tracto digestivo, y el hígado, el páncreas y la vesícula biliar • El tracto gastrointestinal es una serie de órganos huecos unidos en un tubo largo y retorcido que va desde la boca hasta el ano. • Los órganos huecos que componen el tracto gastrointestinal son la boca, el esófago, el estómago, el intestino delgado, el intestino grueso y el ano¿Qué es el aparato digestivo? • Tubo Digestivo • Tubo digestivo. Estructura icroscópica • Boca • Faringe • Esófago • Estómago • Intestino delgado. Estructura macroscópica • Intestino delgado. Estructura microscópica • Intestino grues0 Anatomía del sistema digestivo • Dientes • Lengua • Glándulas accesorias del tubo digestivo • Glándulas salivares • Páncreas • Hígado. Estructura macroscópica • Hígado. Estructura microscópica • Sistema biliar • Peritoneo . ESTRUCTURA S ACCESORIAS • Almacenamiento temporal del alimento • Vaciamiento progresivo del quimo • Fragmentación mecánica del alimento en partículas pequeñas • Mezcla del bolo alimenticio con la secreción gástrica • Digestión química de las proteínas en polipéptidos por acción de las pepsinla digestión y la absorción por el intestino delgado • Secreción del factor intrínseco que es esencial para la absorción de la vitamina B12 en el íleon Las funciones del estómago son:
  4. 4. Intestino delgado • El intestino delgado es un tubo estrecho que se extiende desde el estómago hasta el colon. Consta de 3 partes, duodeno, yeyuno e íleon. • El duodeno tiene unos 25 cm de longitud y se extiende desde el píloro hasta el ángulo duodeno-yeyunal, rodeando la cabeza del páncreas. • Con fines descriptivos se divide en 3 porciones: primera, segunda y tercera. Igual que sucede con el páncreas, el duodeno está cubierto por peritoneo solamente por su cara anterior, por ello se le considera órgano retroperitoneal Se relaciona con el estómago, el hígado y el páncreas con los que forma una unidad funcional y recibe el quimo del estómago, las secreciones del páncreas y la bilis del hígado. El colédoco y el conducto pancreático principal desembocan juntos en la segunda porción del duodeno, en la ampolla deVater o papila duodenal, en donde existe un esfínter, el esfínter de Oddi que está relacionado, sobre todo, con el control del flujo del jugo pancreático al duodeno ya que el flujo de bilis hacia el duodeno está controlado por el esfínter del colédoco situado en el extremo distal de este conducto biliar.
  5. 5. Intestino grueso La ingesta diaria de grasas es de 60-100 g. Las grasas más comunes de la dieta son las grasas neutras o triglicéridos En el estómago, los lípidos forman grandes gotas de grasa. Lo primero que pasa cuando las grasas llegan al duodeno es que las sales biliares recubren las gotas de grasa y éstas se rompen, dividiéndose en gotitas de grasa más pequeñas que aumentan miles de veces la superficie de actuación de los enzimas lipolíticos del páncreas. También hay pequeñas cantidades de colesterol, fosfolípidos y vitaminas liposolubles

