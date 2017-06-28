Εφαρμογές Web 2.0

Web 2.0 – Εφαρμογές Μουρίκη Κατερίνα
Wikis Blogs Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης Web 2.0 και Συνεργατική Μάθηση Εφαρμογές – Πρακτικές
Wiki  Είναι μία ιστοσελίδα που επιτρέπει στους χρήστες να προσθέσουν, να αφαιρέσουν ή να επεξεργαστούν το περιεχόμενό της...
Παραδείγματα Greetings From The World Παράδειγμα Metasaga ΒικιΒιβλία
Η Περίπτωση του Wikispaces H πλατφόρμα Wikispaces συμπεριλαμβάνει μια εκπαιδευτική πλατφόρμα, τη "Wikispaces Classroom" πο...
Δημιουργία Σελίδας Μπορεί να περιέχει πολυμεσικό περιεχόμενο και να την επεξεργάζονται ταυτόχρονα και συνεργατικά πολλοί χ...
Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης Τα social media είναι μέσα, εργαλεία, τα οποία βοηθούν τους ανθρώπους: •να συμμετέχουν •να μοιρά...
Η Περίπτωση του Edmodo • Το Edmodo είναι μια πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, στην υπηρεσία της εκπαίδευσης, το οποίο μπορε...
Η Περίπτωση του Edmodo
Blog  Ιστοσελίδα που περιέχει διάφορες καταχωρίσεις ή άρθρα (ενός ή περισσότερων συγγραφέων) καθώς και συνδέσμους σε άλλε...
Blogs Προσδοκώμενα Αποτελέσματα των Blogs στη Συνεργατική Μάθηση • Οι μαθητές σε συνεργασία με τον εκπαιδευτικό δημιουργού...
Δραστηριότητες Με Αξιοποίηση Web 2.0 Γεωγραφία Ε’Δημοτικού- Νησιωτικά Συμπλέγματα
  • Αξιόλογο εργαλείο που χρησιμοποιείται κατά κύριο λόγο για την επικοινωνία, τη συνεργασία, την ανταλλαγή , το διαμοιρασμό και την οικοδόμηση της γνώσης (Cole, 2008).
  • Ένα παράδειγμα wiki στο οποίο συνεργάζονται σχολεία από όλον τον κόσμο και δημοσιεύουν τις εμπειρίες από τις χώρες που ζουν είναι το Greetings from the World. Σκοπός του είναι να τις μοιραστούν με μαθητές από άλλες χώρες και με αυτόν τον τρόπο να γνωρίσουν χαρακτηριστικά για τις χώρες που δεν έχουν επισκεφθεί (GreetingsFromTheWorld, 2011).

    Το παράδειγμα Metasaga είναι ένα wiki που αφορά την παρουσίαση διαφορετικών πολιτισμών και φυσικών τοπίων διάφορων χωρών. Σκοπός του είναι να ωθήσει τους μαθητές να ανακαλύψουν την κουλτούρα της χώρας τους και να κατανοήσουν τη θέση της στον υπόλοιπο κόσμο καθώς και να αναπτύξουν ικανότητες συνεργασίας (Metasaga, 2011).

    Το ΒικιΒιβλία είναι μία σειρά από ελεύθερα εκπαιδευτικά βιβλία που ο καθένας μπορεί να τα επεξεργαστεί.
  • Τα social media είναι μέσα, εργαλεία, τα οποία βοηθούν τους ανθρώπους να συμμετέχουν, να
    μοιράζονται, να συνομιλούν, να δικτυώνονται, να επισημαίνουν ιστοσελίδες με κύριο
    χαρακτηριστικό την αλληλεπίδραση
  • Οι εκπαιδευόμενοι χρησιμοποιούν το σύστημα
    • Για να διαβάσουν.
    • Να κάνουν εργασίες.
    • Να συμμετάσχουν σε έργα και μελέτες περιπτώσεων.
    • Να οργανωθούν σε ομάδες.
    • Να ανταλλάσουν απόψεις, σκέψεις και εμπειρίες μεταξύ τους αλλά και με τον εκπαιδευτή.
  • Στην εκπαιδευτική διαδικασία μπορεί να αξιοποιηθεί ως :
    Μέσο ενθάρρυνσης για τη σκέψη και την επικοινωνία
    Εργαλείο συνεργασίας
    Τοποθεσία δημοσίευσης εργασιών
    (Παρασκευάς, 2011)

