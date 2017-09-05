PREVINA-SE CÂNCER mama OUTUBRO ROSA
outubro rosa O movimento popular internacionalmente conhecido como Outubro Rosa é comemorado em todo o mundo. O nome remet...
PREVINA-SE outubro rosa O câncer de mama na verdade ainda não pode ser prevenido, mas sim diagnosticado o mais cedo possív...
outubro rosa Número de Cotas Mídia TV VALOR TOTAL 1 R$ 37.669,00 R$ 37.669,00 ESQUEMA COMERCIAL - TV Período de Veiculação...
outubro rosa Sinopse: Esse vt é extremamente simples. Ele explora um argumento bem direto: use o tempo que você tem para p...
outubro rosa • Preço fixo; • O prazo de comercialização desse projeto é até às 16h (horário de Brasília) do dia 18/09/20...
Outubro rosa versão agência
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Outubro rosa versão agência

133 views

Published on

Outubro rosa

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
133
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Outubro rosa versão agência

  1. 1. PREVINA-SE CÂNCER mama OUTUBRO ROSA
  2. 2. outubro rosa O movimento popular internacionalmente conhecido como Outubro Rosa é comemorado em todo o mundo. O nome remete à cor do laço rosa que simboliza, mundialmente, a luta contra o câncer de mama e estimula a participação da população, empresas e entidades. Este movimento começou nos Estados Unidos, onde vários estados tinham ações isoladas referente ao câncer de mama e ou mamografia no mês de outubro, posteriormente com a aprovação do Congresso Americano, o mês de Outubro se tornou o mês nacional (americano) de prevenção do câncer de mama.
  3. 3. PREVINA-SE outubro rosa O câncer de mama na verdade ainda não pode ser prevenido, mas sim diagnosticado o mais cedo possível. Para isto recomenda-se que as mulheres conheçam seu corpo desde que apresentem o crescimento das mamas na adolescência. O autoexame das mamas, hoje em dia, deve ser chamado de autocuidado, e pode ser feito pelo menos uma vez ao mês. 1 a cada 12 mulheres terão um tumor nas mamas até os 90 anos de idade. O número de novos casos de câncer de mama deve alcançar quase 58 mil no país, em 2016. O objetivo deste projeto é conscientizar sobre a importância do “autocuidado” e exames clínicos periódicos para diagnóstico precoce do câncer que mais mata mulheres em todo o mundo. Será produzido um filme institucional de 15” sendo 05” reservados para assinatura do patrocinador, sem custo de produção, contendo dicas de autocuidado e informações sobre os exames clínicos preventivos para mulheres. Fonte: Sociedade Brasileira de Mastologia - www.sbmastologia.com.br/ Fonte: Instituto Nacional do Câncer José Alencar Gomes da Silva (Inca) - www.inca.gov.br/
  4. 4. outubro rosa Número de Cotas Mídia TV VALOR TOTAL 1 R$ 37.669,00 R$ 37.669,00 ESQUEMA COMERCIAL - TV Período de Veiculação Target Mercado Previsões Individuais* Outubro AS/ABCDE/04+ GO1 3.000.000 Detalhamento das inserções Descrição Nº de inserções Duração Assinatura 1 VT 27 15” 5” Mídia Básica BPRA MAVO BEST PTV1 VIDE TARA SHOV TMAX *Previsão com base na simulação realizada em 08/11/2016 no Sistema de Informações de Mídia da TV Globo, podendo variar em função do período de exibição do plano.
  5. 5. outubro rosa Sinopse: Esse vt é extremamente simples. Ele explora um argumento bem direto: use o tempo que você tem para pensar na vida. Ou melhor, pense na importância que ela tem. Por isso, ela deve ser preservada. Simples, direto e verdadeiro. (música de espera telefônica ao fundo) Vemos na mesa de um escritório um telefone fora do gancho. Depois que se passam alguns tediosos segundos, entra lettering sobre a cena: Tempo é o que não falta para pensar na vida. Entra cartela com lettering: Pense na sua. Entra cartela de assinatura com selo Outubro Rosa, marca apoiadora e lettering: Faça a mamograﬁa. VT 15”
  6. 6. outubro rosa • Preço fixo; • O prazo de comercialização desse projeto é até às 16h (horário de Brasília) do dia 18/09/2017; • A veiculação desse projeto está condicionada à comercialização da cota; • A produção do VT de 15” é de responsabilidade da TV Anhanguera e é exclusiva do anunciante somente nos mercados por ele adquiridos; • A produção de assinatura de 5” (texto de até 8 palavras) é de responsabilidade do patrocinador. Lembramos que essa caracterização não pode conter menção a ofertas e promoções/preços, tanto em vídeo quanto em áudio, conforme manual de Formatos Comerciais da Globo; • A mídia básica será administrada pela TV Anhanguera e poderá ser alterada conforme disponibilidade; • Caso ocorra alteração na programação básica ao longo do período, a TV Anhanguera compensará automaticamente dentro de um programa similar, mantendo a relação do previsto versus exibido no total do projeto. O acerto de contas se dará no final do projeto pelo total de inserções exibidas; • Esse material será produzido pela TV Anhanguera S/A para utilização privada e é proibida a reprodução total ou parcial, por qualquer meio ou processo, especialmente por sistemas gráficos, microfílmicos, reprográficos, fonográficos e videográficos, bem como qualquer alteração/edição em seu conteúdo. Essas proibições aplicam-se também às características gráficas da obra e à sua editoração. É proibido o uso não autorizado sob pena de responsabilização dos infratores; • Reservamo-nos o direito de exclusividade na veiculação. OBSERVAÇÕES COMERCIAIS - TV Fonte: Kantar Ibope Media - MW Grande Goiânia – Outubro de 2016.

×