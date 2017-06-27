INSPIRADO NO EVENTO DE SUCESSO DA GLAMOUR BRITÂNICA, A EDIÇÃO BRASILEIRA DO GLAMOUR BEAUTY FESTIVAL REUNIU 1.5OO PESSOAS N...
  1. 1. INSPIRADO NO EVENTO DE SUCESSO DA GLAMOUR BRITÂNICA, A EDIÇÃO BRASILEIRA DO GLAMOUR BEAUTY FESTIVAL REUNIU 1.5OO PESSOAS NO HOTEL TIVOLI MOFARREJ, EM SÃO PAULO Imagens do local/referências
  2. 2. O SÁBADO, 19 DE NOVEMBRO, MARCOU A ESTREIA DO PRIMEIRO PARQUE TEMÁTICO DA BELEZA DO BRASIL UM CONCEITO DIFERENTE DAS TRADICIONAIS FEIRAS DO SEGMENTO, BUSCANDO EXPERIÊNCIAS DE MARCA E APRESENTANDO MUITO CONTEÚDO COM A CARA DA GLAMOUR Imagens do local Para marcar a estreia do primeiro parque temático da beleza do Brasil
  3. 3. O CONTEÚDO TEVE DESTAQUE ESPECIAL: UMA PROGRAMAÇÃO INTENSA REUNIU TALKS SOBRE CABELO, CORPO, SAÚDE, MAKE, TENDÊNCIAS E UNIVERSO DIGITAL SEMPRE COM A PARTICIPAÇÃO DE MUITOS CONVIDADOS DE PESO ERON ARAÚJO (CABELEREIRO) CELSO KAMURA (CABELEREIRO) DUDA MOLINOS (MAQUIADOR) SHANTAL ABREU (DIGITAL INFLUENCER) RENATA KUERTEN (MODELO) DANI CYRULIN (NUTRICIONISTA) ALESSANDRA FRAGA (DERMATOLOGISTA) CAU SAAD (PERSONAL TRAINER) TIAGO PARENTE (CABELEREIRO) YASMIN BRUNET (MODELO) SHERON MENEZES (ATRIZ) VANESSA ROZAN (MAQUIADORA) DIEGO AMÉRICO (CABELEREIRO) MAX WEBER (MAQUIADOR) FERNANDA MOTTA (MODELO) TACIELE ALCOLEA (DIGITAL INFLUENCER) RAIZA NICÁCIO (DIGITAL INFLUENCER) RENATA KALIL (TIME DE BELEZA GLAMOUR) LAYS TAVARES (TIME DE BELEZA GLAMOUR) 150 PESSOAS POR PALESTRA +DE 7HORAS DE CONTEÚDO 7 ENCONTROS RAYZA NICÁCIO (DIGITAL INFLUENCER) Falando em conteúdo, ele teve destaque especial
  4. 4. ALÉM DOS TALKS, ÁREA DE BELEZA REUNIU DIVERSOS ESPAÇOS DE EXPERIÊNCIA EM DIVERSOS SEGMENTOS Unha Make Skincare Perfumes Cabelo
  5. 5. TUDO ACOMPANHADO DE PERTO PELA REDAÇÃO DA GLAMOUR QUE REGISTROU OS MELHORES MOMENTOS EM UMA COBERTURA MULTIPLATAFORMA + Empilhamento exclusivo no site INSTAGRAM 44 POSTS + DE 2,4 MILHÕES DE IMPRESSÕES + DE 43 MIL CURTIDAS E COMENTÁRIOS ALCANCE DE 2,1 MILHÕES DE USUÁRIOS COBERTURA NO SITE +12 MATÉRIAS + 83,9 MIL PAGEVIEWS COBERTURA NA REVISTA 6 PÁGINAS FACEBOOK + DE 16 POSTS + DE 479 MIL PESSOAS ALCANÇADAS + FACEBOOK LIVE + DE 49 MIL PESSOAS ALCANÇADAS 3200 VISUALIZAÇÕES Pastinha na rede com os prints
  6. 6. E AINDA REPERCURSSÃO E MÍDIA ESPONTÂNEA PRINTS DO CLIPPING +1.400 posts com a #glamourbeautyfestival + repercussão e mídia espontânea
  7. 7. Em 2017 o Glamour Beauty Festival ganha uma versão carioca Glamour e Ela O Globo apresentam juntos a segunda edição desse evento imperdível!
  8. 8. Uma oportunidade perfeita de estar mais perto das leitoras apaixonadas pelo tema no Rio de Janeiro A cidade que inspira e respira beleza
  9. 9. Será um dia cheio de conteúdo apresentado por quem mais entende do assunto! Insiders da indústria da beleza e grandes celebridades irão compartilhar suas técnicas profissionais, dicas secretas, novidades e tendências do Brasil e do mundo
  10. 10. Toda a programação e conteúdo serão reunidos em página exclusiva para o evento
  11. 11. Além das palestras, o público poderá aproveitar para conferir de perto as novidades das marcas participantes no evento, o lugar perfeito para: Experimentação de produtos Divulgação de produtos Relacionamento com clientes Mídia Espontânea
  12. 12. Revista: 364 mil leitores Site: 13.291 mm pageviews Instagram: 1,1 M seguidores Facebook: 577 mil fãs Caderno: 567 mil leitores Site: 14.900 mm pageviews Instagram: 66 mil seguidores Facebook: 577 mil fãs
  13. 13. • • VALOR NEGOCIADO: R$50.000 • •

