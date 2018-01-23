Marcas constroem negócios

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O PROJETO Em 2018 o Meio & Mensagem lançará um inédito Ranking de Marcas Brasileiras mais Valiosas, em parceria com a empr...
O PROJETO A pesquisa dará origem a um ranking com o valor monetário de mais de 1.000 marcas. Neste projeto editorial nos a...
PATROCÍNIO O patrocinador terá a oportunidade de associar a marca a um conteúdo que mostra a força do investimento em comu...
A logomarca do patrocinador estará assinando todas as matérias no jornal. O patrocinador também terá direito a 6 anúncios....
Os 6 anúncios serão publicados de forma rotativa dentro das reportagens especiais. É obrigatório a veiculação na edição de...
No hotsite especial criado para o projeto, as marcas dos patrocinadores aparecerão em destaque. DIGITAL Imagens como refer...
Ao final da série, o conteúdo será consolidado em uma “Edição de Colecionador” onde cada patrocinador terá um anúncio de p...
PATROCÍNIO Serão comercializadas apenas 4 cotas do projeto. Cada patrocinador contará com:  6 anúncios no formato Página ...
  2. 2. O PROJETO Em 2018 o Meio & Mensagem lançará um inédito Ranking de Marcas Brasileiras mais Valiosas, em parceria com a empresa de consultoria Brand X. Resultado de uma pesquisa exclusiva e, no seu grau de profundidade, abrangência e atualidade, inédita em nosso mercado. Ela mostrará as marcas mais valiosas do País, quais seus mais destacados atributos, suas áreas de atuação de excelência, as estratégias mais bem sucedidas, detalhando tudo aquilo que as marcas fazem para contribuir para a realização dos negócios das suas empresas.
  3. 3. O PROJETO A pesquisa dará origem a um ranking com o valor monetário de mais de 1.000 marcas. Neste projeto editorial nos aprofundaremos na análise das 10 marcas mais valiosas. Depois de mostrarmos em 2 séries editorias, em 2015 e 2017, como a propaganda ajuda a construir marcas, agora iremos um passo adiante e mostraremos como as marcas ajudam a construir negócios. Apoiar este projeto significa ajudar a reforçar a importância que a comunicação tem no bottom line dos negócios. Seja aumentando vendas e receitas, seja ampliando portfólio, seja melhorando margens, o investimento em comunicação, quando bem feito, é retorno garantido.
  5. 5. PATROCÍNIO O patrocinador terá a oportunidade de associar a marca a um conteúdo que mostra a força do investimento em comunicação. As reportagens sobre as marcas líderes do ranking terão um texto aprofundado, construído de forma que o leitor possa analisar as estratégias mais bem sucedidas de empresas. Informação que atrai principalmente C-levels, diretores e gerentes dos mais variados segmentos de negócios. O jornal Meio & Mensagem já é comprovadamente lido por decisores. Somada a força e penetração do digital, o patrocinador terá grande cobertura e uma audiência que atingirá desde o C-level até o middle management. Para completar, além da circulação para os assinantes, será produzido um reparte extra de 100 exemplares a cada semana, dirigido para o time de marketing das empresas retratadas na edição. Imagens como referência – Projeto Propaganda Constrói Marcas
  7. 7. A logomarca do patrocinador estará assinando todas as matérias no jornal. O patrocinador também terá direito a 6 anúncios. Jornal Imagens como referência – Projeto Propaganda Constrói Marcas.
  8. 8. Os 6 anúncios serão publicados de forma rotativa dentro das reportagens especiais. É obrigatório a veiculação na edição definida por esta tabela: ANÚNCIOS Semanas Patrocinador A Patrocinador B Patrocinador C Patrocinador D Patrocinador E 1ª Posição 1 Posição 2 Posição 3 Não veicula Não veicula 2ª Não Veicula Posição 1 Posição 2 Posição 3 Não Veicula 3ª Não Veicula Não Veicula Posição 1 Posição 2 Posição 3 4ª Posição 3 Não Veicula Não veicula Posição1 Posição 2 5ª Posição 2 Posição 3 Não veicula Não veicula Posição 1 6ª Posição 1 Posição 2 Posição 3 Não veicula Não veicula 7ª Não Veicula Posição 1 Posição 2 Posição 3 Não Veicula 8ª Não Veicula Não Veicula Posição 1 Posição 2 Posição 3 9ª Posição 3 Não Veicula Não veicula Posição1 Posição 2 10ª Posição 2 Posição 3 Não veicula Não veicula Posição 1
  9. 9. No hotsite especial criado para o projeto, as marcas dos patrocinadores aparecerão em destaque. DIGITAL Imagens como referência – Projeto Propaganda Constrói Marcas.
  10. 10. Ao final da série, o conteúdo será consolidado em uma “Edição de Colecionador” onde cada patrocinador terá um anúncio de página dupla. Esta edição não será comercializada publicitariamente, o que dará aos patrocinadores ainda mais destaque. Esta “Edição de Colecionador” terá distribuição para um mailing especial de líderes de empresas anunciantes e agências mantido pelo Meio & Mensagem, com circulação em outubro/2018. REVISTA Capa 4ª capaAnúncio de página dupla Imagens como referência – Projeto Propaganda Constrói Marcas.
  11. 11. PATROCÍNIO Serão comercializadas apenas 4 cotas do projeto. Cada patrocinador contará com:  6 anúncios no formato Página Inteira integrados às reportagens especiais de forma rotativa nas edições impressa e digital. Distribuição a todos os assinantes, com reparte extra enviado ao time de marketing das empresas retratadas no jornal da semana;  8 semanas de logomarca nas edições impressas assinando a reportagem;  Presença destacada no hotsite com logomarca;  01 Anúncio de Página Dupla na “Edição de Colecionador”, com distribuição para o mailing de líderes de empresas anunciantes e agências. Investimento líquido de: R$170.000,00
  12. 12. MARCAS CONTROEM NEGÓCIOS Projeto Versão 1

