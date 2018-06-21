Semanario El Venezolano, Miami Florida, De Junio 21 al 27 de 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com SU BELLEZANATURAL Descubra, Realce & Preserve Spa Médico (786) 5...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201802 Publicidad
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 03PublicidadPublicidadPublicidad NONOSHACEMOSRESPONSABLESPORERRO...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201804 Opinión CEO: Oswaldo Muñoz directorelvenezolano@gmail.com Adju...
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 05Publicidad BUSINESS CARDS FULL COLOR 2 SIDES POSTCARDS 4”x 6” ...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201806 Actualidad Denisse Ornaque: acusada de ser una es- tafadora pr...
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 07Actualidad Jorge Dalati: “caimos en la trampa de una estafador...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201808 Opinión Danilo Arbilla Se los quieren robar El populismo es et...
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 09Opinión A los 41 años Duque obtuvo más de 10 millones de votos...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201810 Opinión A cuchillo pelean en el poder Nuevo jefe de la ANC Pre...
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 11Opinión Luchar por la democracia es luchar por el bien común y...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201812 Publicidad
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 13Comunidad Nicolás Maduro ordenó el 14 de febrero de este año l...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201814 Comunidad María Lorena Salas, María y Richard Palma, Jhakees N...
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 15Publicidad Clasificados >> Vendo apartamento en Caracas Av la ...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201816 Farándula ElVenezolano PublicidadJunio 21 a Julio 4, 2018 1420...
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 17ComunidadLocalesJunio 21 a Julio 4, 2018 Broward y Palm BeachE...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201818 Comunidad Junio 21 a Julio 4, 2018Publicidad ElVenezolanoBrowa...
Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 19Farándula Paula Lamas Venezolana, ancla de Univisión Seattle y...
www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201820 Farándula Adirana Solís luchona y súper sensible La cantautora...
Circula todos los jueves en Miami Florida Estados Unidos. Año 25 Nro 36 Edición 1172 28 páginas

  1. 1. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com SU BELLEZANATURAL Descubra, Realce & Preserve Spa Médico (786) 540-5899 www.pieriniestheec.com Productos para la piel Cirugía Miami, Florida de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 Año XXV Nro. 36 Edición 1172 28 páginas w w w . e l v e n e z o l a n o n e w s . c o m FUNDADO EN 1992 8300 NW 58ST DORAL 33166 - 305 513 4501 OBTÉN 10% DE DESCUENTO PARA LABOR DE MECANICA MOSTRANDO ESTE ANUNCIO AL LLEGAR A NUESTRA OFICINA $14.99 (786) 542.0363 @mentaycanelanail L a imagen grotesca de oficiales de inmigración y policia fronteriza separando bebes de sus pa- dres, rompió el corazón de la humanidad y obligó al poderoso presidente Donald J. Trump a cam- biar una orden ejecutiva, ordenando que no se separen, los padres de los niños, congresistas re- publicanos como Illeana Roz, Mario Diaz Balart y Carlos Curbelo, en mayor o menor medida mostraron su indignación ante la atroz medida. Varios paises, incluidos la Unión Europea y Canadá, dejaron ver su discoformidad con la medida. La Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos, elevó su queja. En Ginebra la embajadora de EE.UU. Nikky Heily retiraba a la nación más poderosa del mundo de la Comisión de Derechos Humanos al tiempo que el mundo veía a los bebes llorando, al ser separados de sus madres. El senador Bill Nalson y la diputada Debbie Wasermann trataron de entrar a uno de los albergues de los niños y se lo impidieron en Homestead. El presidente decidió revocar la medida repudiada hasta por su esposa. Los niños si tienen quien les escriba y quien los defienda. Esta nación de inmigrantes, Trump es hijo y nieto de inmigrantes, tiene que respetar su condición. Los niños no migran solo van o cumplen lo que deciden sus padres. Los niños no estubieron solos Trump rectificó
  2. 2. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201802 Publicidad
  3. 3. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 03PublicidadPublicidadPublicidad NONOSHACEMOSRESPONSABLESPORERRORESTIPOGRÁFICOS,ERRORESHUMANOSOINCREMENTODEPRECIOS.FOTOSREFERENCIALES. PRODUCTOSHASTAAGOTARSELAEXISTENCIA.CANTIDADESLIMITADAS.BEBERCONRESPONSABILIDAD.MAYORDE21AÑOS. MIAMI (BIRD RD) • KENDALL (MILLER DR) • KENDALL (KENDALL DR) • HOMESTEAD • CORAL SPRINGS BIRD ROAD & THE PALMETTO • PEMBROKE PINES • MIAMI LAKES • CORAL PARK • DOWNTOWN DORAL • WESTON CON11TIENDASUBICADASCONVENIENTEMENTE GUARANTEED PRICE-MATCHLOCAL Corte su cupón y preséntelo en la tienda más cercana CUPÓNVÁLIDO HASTA06/27/18 750 ML. LIMIT 2 SOMETHING SPECIAL 12 YRS $18.97 Whisky Escosés CUPÓNVÁLIDO HASTA06/27/18 1.75 LT. LIMIT 2 DEWAR’S WHITE LABEL $23.97 Whisky Escosés CUPÓNVÁLIDO HASTA06/27/18 750 ML. LIMIT 2 MACALLAN DOUBLE $57.97 Single Malt CUPÓNVÁLIDO HASTA06/27/18 1.75 LT. LIMIT 2 SANTA TERESA GRAN RESERVA $19.97 Ron CUPÓNVÁLIDO HASTA06/27/18 750 ML. LIMIT 2 PATRON SILVER $34.97 Tequila CUPÓNVÁLIDO HASTA06/27/18 750 ML. LIMIT 2 GREY GOOSE $21.97 Vodka CUPÓNVÁLIDO HASTA06/27/18 750 ML. LIMIT 2 DISSIDENT 2 X $15 Red Blend ka We Celebrate Soccer!we accompany Yourpassion Let’s celebrate SingleMalt MACALLAN DOUBLE CASK 12 YRS $59.97 $69.97 750 ML. 1.75 LT. Bourbon JIM BEAM WHITE LABEL $21.97 $23.97SAVE $2 750 ML. Malbec SALENTEIN $16.97 $18.97 Ron ZACAPA CENTENARIO 23 $34.97 $36.97 750 Ml. 750 ML. Albariño LAGAR DE CERVERA $15.99 $16.99 750 ML. WhiskyEscosés CHIVAS 18 YRS $69.97 $74.97 SAVE $1 SAVE $5 750 ML. Primitivo MADIA FEMIGGHJE $23.97 $27.97 SAVE $4 Vodka GREY GOOSE $23.97 $26.97 750 Ml. SAVE $3 SAVE $2 SAVE $2 SAVE $10 HACEMOS DESPACHOS A VENEZUELA 786-2007598 786-6162893 786-2009649 305-4004708 305-6336666 10815 NN 14 SS SSSSSSSSSS FF 33172 2345 NW 36 ST MIAMI FL 33142 ALIGNMENT OIL CHANGE SUSPENSION MV 94085 MVR 70787MV 99599 MVR 77204 BATTERIES TIRES BALANCING BRAKES @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
  4. 4. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201804 Opinión CEO: Oswaldo Muñoz directorelvenezolano@gmail.com Adjunto al Director: Isabel Muñoz isabel.munoz@elvenezolanonews. com Editor: José Hernández Administrador: Nelson Prieto nelson.prieto@elvenezolanonews. com Coordinador de Contabilidad: Julio Muñoz julio.munoz@elvenezolanonews.com Sala de Redacción: Luis Prieto Oliveira lprieto21@aol.com Rosa Uztariz rosauztariz@aol.com Maryorie González maryoriegonzalez12@hotmail.com Sandra Ramón ramonsandra61@gmail.com Economía: Luis Prieto Oliveira lprieto34@gmail.com Horóscopo: Norma Fajardo Salud: Dr. Orlando Gutiérrez Colaboradores: Oswaldo Álvarez, Carlos Alberto Montaner, Danillo Arbilla Paz, , Marcos Villasmil, Horacio Medina, Oscar Huete, Rosa Ustariz y Lester Avilés. Relaciones Públicas: Linda Rojas Gerente de Ventas: Carla Rodríguez - (786) 970.4355 elvenezolanonewspaper@gmail.com Departamento de Ventas: Oswaldo Muñoz Jr. oz.munoz@elvenezolanonews.com Ana Gomes Director de arte: Ildefonso (Pocho) Prieto pochoprieto@gmail.com Miembro de: Aceptamos Teléfonos de Ventas: (305) 717.3209 / (305) 717.3271 / (305) 717.3227 Miami: 3625 Nw 82 Ave, Suite 205, Doral Fl, 33166. Telfs: (305) 717. 3209 - Fax: 305 717.3250 / Broward: 14359 Miramar Parkway Suite #272, Miaramar, Fl 33027 Telf: (786) 970.4355 Grupo Editorial El Venezolano, no se responsabiliza por el contenido de los anuncios publicados en este medio. Prohibida la reproducción total o parcial sin autorización escrita de su Director. Otro miércoles del verano Pobreza y dolor Extrañas sensaciones Escribo el domingo 17 de junio. Día in- ternacional del padre. Estoy en Maracai- bo desde hace una semana viviendo unos días de emociones contradictorias, pero todas contribuyendo a fortalecer unas raíces zulianas demasiado profundas. Toda la mañana he estado recibiendo mensajes de mis seis hijos, hoy distribuidos en buena parte del mundo. Estados Unidos, España, Francia, México y Argentina los tienen en su seno. Aunque parezca algo exagerado, somos unos “padres huérfanos”, como en alguna opor- tunidad fuimos calificados. Sin embargo, el profundo y recíproco amor existente supera las dificultades del presente. Yo aún no puedo salir del país. Ya son ocho años sin hacerlo, a pesar de que la decisión judicial fue de dos años. Continúo inhabilitado en este país sin Constitución y sin respeto a elementales derechos humanos, pero nuestras convicciones basadas en principios y valores eternos son cada día más firmes y más fuertes nuestros esfuerzos por la liberación nacional. Recorro intensamente casi todas las parroquias de Ma- racaibo. El espectáculo es deprimente. La ciudad está en un estado de abandono tal que los gobernantes reci- ben el repudio intenso de una población harta. Basura por todas partes. Deterioro insólito de la planta física pública y privada de casas y edificios, vestimenta dete- riorada y suciedad general son algunas de las caracte- rísticas. Impresiona la cantidad de comercios cerrados y la desesperación de la gente en farmacias y negocios mayores buscando lo que no hay y pagando precios es- candalosos por cualquier cosa que consiguen. Esto no puede ni debe continuar. No hay respuesta oficial. Pla- nes, iniciativas para corregir este drama son inexisten- tes. Incompetencia máxima, corrupción sin precedentes pero todo ideologizado. La jornada cumplida en estos intensos días ha estado animada por los emotivos partidos del mundial de fut- bol desde Rusia. Gracias al deporte fortalecemos nues- tra salud mental y física. México acaba de derrotar a Alemania, campeón del mundo. El jueves pasado participamos en un acto de conme- moración de los 40 años del fallecimiento de Manuel Guanipa Matos. Se trató de un verdadero reencuentro de varias generaciones copeyanas, socialcristianas, con presencia de gente de distinta orientación política, pero amigos entrañables de Manolo. Terminé mi intervención diciendo: “…. este pueblo pacífico y cívico tendrá que ejercer su derecho a la le- gítima defensa. Nadie podrá censurarlo. De acuerdo a Manuel Guanipa Matos, el dirigente político, el padre de una familia ejemplar, el esposo de Corina Villalobos tan luchadora como él, con el deber cumplido de levan- tar esta familia que tanto ha dado en esta hora. Manolo: Recibido el mensaje”. Seguiremos siendo fieles a tus enseñanzas y a tu ejem- plo. D e los hogares venezolanos, 87% se encuentra en situación de po- breza, de acuerdo con resultados de una reciente Encuesta sobre Condiciones de Vida (Encovi) elaborada por un equipo multidisciplinario de alto nivel perteneciente a tres de las universidades más importantes del país: la Universidad Central de Vene- zuela, la Universidad Simón Bolívar y la Universidad Católica Andrés Bello. Esta cifra, que tiende a aumentar, desmiente de for- ma rotunda y contundente las afirmaciones hechas por Nicolás Maduro en la ilegal anc en el sentido de que la pobreza en Venezuela es de 18,1%. Obvio que así lo señale, toda vez que la mentira compulsiva está con- siderada una política de Estado que forma parte de la estrategia gubernamental, característica en un régimen totalitario-comunista. La hiperinflación que pulverizó el salario de los tra- bajadores, de acuerdo con cálculos de los especialis- tas, cerrará este año superando ampliamente la cifra de 100.000%. Está en proporciones alarmantes y en vías de convertirse en la más grande en la historia de la hu- manidad. Se trata de una terrible realidad que mantiene en zozobra y angustia a la población que cada día ve aumentar sus múltiples penurias sin posibilidad alguna de cubrir, aunque sea en parte, las básicas necesidades. La desesperación por adquirir alimentos es de tal mag- nitud que son muchas las personas que se ven obligadas a hurgar en la basura con la esperanza de encontrar un mendrugo de pan para mitigar el hambre. Por estas circunstancias, Venezuela se encuentra en condición de emergencia humanitaria, que adquirió características de catástrofe, y, por ello, se ha estado insistiendo en la intervención humanitaria. El gobierno tozudamente se niega a aceptar esta condición, porque implicaría el reconocimiento del fracaso de sus erradas políticas económicas contenidas en los mamotretos que denominan “socialismo del siglo XXI” y “plan de la patria”. Jamás lo aceptarían, aunque el pueblo con- tinúe padeciendo. Numerosos han sido los países que han ofrecido su colaboración a través de la organización Cáritas, y mientras persista la negativa oficial, las nece- sidades irán “in crescendo”. Se ha perdido la capacidad de asombro ante tantos dislates. Sin embargo, es oportuno traer a colación lo siguiente: el presidente títere de Cuba, Miguel Díaz Ca- nel, estuvo en Venezuela a fines de mayo por motivos que no son difíciles de imaginar, y en visita a Fuerte Tiuna no tuvo empacho alguno en decir que “en Vene- zuela y en Cuba con sus revoluciones, no existen per- sonas en situación de pobreza a diferencia de los países del Primer Mundo”. Estas afirmaciones forman parte de las mentiras ma- quilladas y constituyen manipulaciones del lengua- je muy propias de los sistemas imperantes en ambos países. El estruendoso fracaso de sus sistemas es algo absolutamente innegable e irrefutable, y luego apelan al recurso de falsear la verdad para pretender ocultar la miseria y las injusticias. Lo que sí se puede afirmar con absoluta propiedad es que Venezuela y Cuba están hermanadas por la pobreza y el dolor. Oswaldo Álvarez Paz oalvarezpaz@gmail.com Mitzy Capriles de Ledezma “ Soy una profesora en Venezuela”, dice Yorelis Acosta, quien ayu- dada por Lucas García, logran una narración gráfica, una “comic” que publica Prodavinci. La naración es tenebrosa, es la película de horror que vive Venezuela a diario, antes fue el drama del agua y el de los inmunodepresores, una tragedia continua. Dar clases en el país es garantía de hambre hasta en Barinas cuna del galáctico le suspenden el sueldo a los docentes. Venezuela hoy es un país de millonarios pobres. La hiperinflación fue de 24.571% en los últimos doce meses; el salario mínimo apenas da para medio kilo de carne. Cada día los venezolanos tienen que desem- bolsar cifras de siete u ocho dígitos para comprar la harina de las arepas, arroz, pan u otro carbohidrato que dé sensación de llenura. Dice un periódico de Montevideo. Mientras el corrupto gobierno abre casas de cambio para meterse en el negocio de las remesas. Una necesidad de todos que operan sin re- gulación. Se legalizó el dólar today y no hay que esforzarse tanto por ello. Al tiempo que nombran presidente del Banco Central a un hijo de la oligarquía: Calixto Ortega II. Los venezolanos, en el 2017 estuvimos entre los nacionales que piden más asilos en el mundo, detrás de afganos, sirios e iraquíes, con 111.600 peticiones, el triple que en el 2016. El presidente electo de Colombia, Duque, no enviará embajador a Ve- nezuela. “No podemos aceptar una representación con un Gobierno que consideramos ilegítimo”. Un bachaquero gana más que un ingeniero de Corpoelec con años de experiencia. Los venezolanos hoy consumen mucho menos electrici- dad, pero la pobreza, la corrupción y la ineptitud dejan al país con un deficit de 13.000 megavatios por hora, suficiente para la mitad de la demanda de Florida. En Santander al oeste de Venezuela, no hay quien pague los millones de dólares que cuesta la salud de los venezolanos, que llegan y ocupan la red pública de salud. La situación podría agravarse si la Corte Cons- titucional confirma que el Sistema de Salud de Colombia debe atender urgencias de la población migrante y también enfermedades de alto costo, mientras siguen llegando personas con enfermedades avanzadas porque no han tenido controles. Diosdado Cabello, un paria de la justicia internacional, con condenas en EEUU, Canadá y la Unión Europea, es aclamado presidente de la ilegítima anc. El segundo hombre fuerte del chavismo ocupa el cargo de mayor poder político, aun siendo ilegal lo que preside. A todas estas acosan a María Corina Machado y los expresidentes de la región manifestaron su apoyo a la coordinadora de Vente Venezuela. Es insólito, que esta “revolución macha y cuatriboleada, vergataria y charrasqueada”, confiece que una mujer sea más comandante que quien pretende ejercer como tal. Venezuela vive otro miércoles de la insólita tiranía de Maduro y el chavismo ¿Terminará?... Por ahora hay mundial. Editorial Al final te quedas solo con lo que te niegas a soltar
  5. 5. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 05Publicidad BUSINESS CARDS FULL COLOR 2 SIDES POSTCARDS 4”x 6” 1000 $ 69.99 5000 $129.99 BROCHURE TRIFOLD 1000 $149.99 5000 $269.99 P. FOLDERS 9” x 12” 100 $225.00 200 $389.00 FULL COLOR 5.5" x 8.5" 100 $165.00 200 $279.00 INVOICES / NCR 8.5" x 11" 2 PARTS 500 $ 89.00 1000 $159.00 ENVELOPES #10 9.5" x 4.25" 1 COLOR 5000 $269.00 NOTEPADS 50 PAGES 5.5" x 8.5" FULL COLOR 100 $215.00 250 $358.00 EXTERIOR SIGN 48”x 96”FULL COLOR VINYL LAMINATE OVER ALUMINIUM JUST $179.00 BANNERS COLOR 48” x 96” $96.00 48” x 48” $56.00 48” x 24” $32.00 RETRACTABLE BANNER FULL COLOR 33" x 80" JUST $99.99 STORE FRONT SIGNS PRICE x SQ FT ONE WAY VISION $4.75 VINYL GLOSS $3.25 POSTER $2.75 (Graphic design not included) DIGITAL EXPRESS PRINTING DIGITAL EXPRESS PRINTING7360 NW 56th Street Miami, FL 33166 Ph: (305) 885 4332 / (305) 885 4588 digitalexpressprin ng@gmail.com 1000 $ 44.99 5000 $ 74.99 FULL COLOR 2 SIDES FULL COLOR 2 SIDES FULL COLOR 2 POCKETS CATALOGS 12 PAGES 1000 $ 99.00 Oﬀers Expire on August 26/2016 WRAP SPECIALS JUST $399.00 DIRECT MAIL SPECIAL 1000 Postcard 6"x 9" 2 Par es Share Program You choose the Target! JUST $249.00 SANDWICH SIGN 24” x 36” 2 Sides FULL COLOR & GLOSS LAMINATED JUST $119.00 PARTIAL WRAP VAN 1500 or Similar ¡SPECIAL WITH THIS COUPON! 1000 Business Cards Full Color, 2 Sides $ 29.99
  6. 6. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201806 Actualidad Denisse Ornaque: acusada de ser una es- tafadora profesional. Víctimas presentaron su denuncia ante el FBI Denisse Ornaque estafa Bell Fuenmayor A nuestra sala de redacción llegaron varios venezolanos a quienes los une una misma condición, denuncian ser víctimas de Denisse Ornaque, aseguran que es una estafadora profesional que se ha dedi- cado por años a ganar dinero de manera ilíci- ta. Según describen los afectados, esta mujer acaba con quien se atraviese en su camino, sus víctimas son numerosas, sin embargo, parece tener una predilección por las madres solteras y los hombres casados, quienes, tras haber trabajado toda su vida para lograr la ansiada independencia, se convierten en un blanco fácil bajo sus experimentados tentá- culos. Describen que su modus operandi es simi- lar al del cascabel frente a su presa, los estu- dia, los envuelve y se presenta como víctima para luego atacar, precisa, certera, como toda una profesional experimentada planifica los detalles maquiavélicamente. ¿Quién es Denisse Ornaque? Según sus víctimas, Ornaque asegura pade- cer cáncer, se victimiza para lograr el con- tacto emocional con las personas, se muestra vulnerable y desvalida, como una madre su- frida, con una hija adolescente, que escapa a un criminal, pero esta mujer, hasta ahora invisible para la justicia, al parecer, sigue cobrando víctimas a su paso. Es venezo- lana, nacida en Puerto Ordaz, y quienes la han denunciado señalan que carece de docu- mentación legal para permanecer en Estados Unidos. De acuerdo al testimonio de los entrevis- tados, Ornaque usa la cuenta bancaria de la menor, de 16 años, para materializar sus estafas, pero cuando ha sido denunciada por sus delitos, amenaza de muerte a los afecta- dos y les advierte lo que puede hacerles su expareja criminal. Denuncian que conduce sin I.D, que tiene su pasaporte venezolano vencido, al tiempo que le fue negada la re- novación de su pasaporte español el año pa- sado, por lo que su estatus migratorio en este país es ilegal. ¿Quiénes son las víctimas? No tenemos un número exacto, sin embar- go, Francisco Cabrera, Virginia Pinto, Alva- ro Fernaud, Ana Mercedes Viggiani y Jorge Dalati, se unieron para exponer su caso ante el FBI, luego de denunciarla de manera in- dividual en las oficinas de la policía ubica- das en Downtown, Doral, Coconut Grove, Miami Beach, Broward y Pompano. Tene- mos entendido que el número de víctimas es mayor, pero algunos se mantienen bajo el anonimato por temor a ser deportados, mien- tras que otras se han agotado en un proceso frustrante de abogados, denuncias, investiga- ciones y búsqueda de pruebas, sin que hasta el momento haya arrojado una acción que detenga a esta mujer que, según sus víctimas, burla al sistema, mientras lleva una vida de lujo y opulencias. Francisco Cabrera: Venezolano, sus abuelos fundaron Publi- cidad VEPACO, una empresa familiar con más de 85 años de tradición en Venezuela, líderes en diseños e instalación de vallas a nivel nacional. Luego de adquirir experien- cia en el área, Francisco Cabrera se indepen- dizó y fundó Corporación Impacto Visual, pero tras una década de trayectoria, la crisis en el país lo llevó al cierre de su empresa. Emigró a Estados Unidos junto a sus 3 hijas hace 11 años, trabajó en reconocidas compa- ñías como ATM Services, Powerful Yogurt y Caribe Juice. Posteriormente, crea Fralancri Investment, LLC, empresa dedicada a la im- presión de camisas, bordados y confección de piezas para la industria publicitaria. Se- gún la denuncia realizada ante la policía, De- nisse Ornaque estafó a Francisco Cabrera y a su socio Jorge Ernesto Dalati, llevando la empresa a la quiebra. Sin embargo, gracias a la honestidad, perseverancia y mística de trabajo, tanto Cabrera como Dalati lograron recuperarse y en la actualidad son empresa- rios exitosos. “Recibí al menos 10 amenazas de muerte por teléfono” Cuando me independicé conocí a Dennise Ornaque, quien me planteó hacer una nego- ciación con Walgreens. Para hacer la inver- sión inicial necesitábamos a un tercer socio capitalista, ella buscó a Jorge Ernesto Dalati, pero 8 meses después de conformar la socie- dad nos estafó, logró transferir los fondos bancarios de nuestra empresa a la cuenta de su hija, menor de edad, y retiró toda la mer- cancía, máquinas y el mobiliario del ware- house mientras nos encontrábamos de viaje en Nueva York. Falsificó mi firma, cobró una serie de cheque sin mi autorización y falsificó documentos de la empresa. Tras percatarme de su estafa, valorada $57.555,00, la reporté ante la policía del Doral e introduje la de- manda ante los tribunales de Miami Beach, el 15 de agosto de 2014. Por supuesto, no se presentó, porque entre otras cosas, está ilegal en Estados Unidos. No conforme con todos estos delitos, amenazó con matarme e incluso me dijo que estaba en riesgo la vida de mis hijas, ella acostumbra a incluir en sus amenazas al progenitor de su hija, quien está ligado a actos ilícitos, recibí al menos 10 lla- madas telefónicas de parte de unos hombres que intentaron intimidarme. ¿Qué se siente ser estafado? Es una situación muy desagradable, que genera impotencia, porque Ornaque se mos- tró como una mujer maltratada, que deseaba superarse para sacar a su hija adelante. Indu- dablemente, perder de un día para el otro el esfuerzo de levantar una empresa no es fácil. ¿Qué esperas de las autoridades? Honestamente, a esta altura no espero recu- perar mi dinero, quiero que se haga justicia y se detenga a quien tanto daño hace a inocen- tes que solo han querido ayudarla, y deje de manchar la imagen de muchísimos venezola- nos que hoy vivimos en el extranjero. Alvaro Fernaud: “En mayo del año 2014 Ornaque me dijo que estaba asociada con Francisco Cabrera en una empresa llamada Franlancri Invest- ments, LLC y que necesitaba dinero para invertirlo en inventario con el fin de hacer crecer la empresa. También afirmó que ha- bía unas órdenes de compra emitidas por Walgreens y que ese dinero se necesitaba por unos 30 ó 45 días. Me pidió en calidad de préstamo la cantidad de $10,000.00 y me ofreció un retorno del 16% por el préstamo; es decir, que me devolvería $11,600.00 en un término no mayor a 45 días. Acepté dar en préstamo ese dinero confiando en su palabra. Cuando se cumplió el lapso acordado para el pago me dijo que había tenido problemas con Francisco Cabrera pero que estaba cons- ciente que esa deuda era personal y que ella me respondería. El 14 de julio me dio un cheque por la cantidad acordada, pero fue devuelto por el banco, a pesar de mis inten- tos por recuperar el dinero, nada funcionó. Meses más tarde, me propuso un conveni- miento de pago, se comprometió a cance- larme la deuda a plazos abonando $100.00 mensuales. Me hizo dos cancelaciones por ese monto, sin embargo, cuando llegó la fe- cha de hacerme el tercer pago, desapareció, se fue al estado de Colorado”. Ana Viggiani: De nacionalidad venezolana, su abuelo fundó Cuadernos Caribe, una sólida em- presa familiar con más de 70 años de tradi- ción en Venezuela. Ana tenía su consultorio odontológico en su país, se vio obligada a emigrar, tras el secuestro de su padre y su niña de apenas 1 año. Llegó hace 15 años a Miami, se desempeñó en el departamento de medicina ortomolecular, en el Instituto An- tienvejecimiento, junto al reconocido doctor Juan Remos. En su vida como inmigrante ha establecido estrecha amistad durante más de una década con personalidades como: la in- fluenciadora y host Carolina Sandoval y el productor Miguel Sierralta, a quienes consi- dera como su familia y que han sido testigos presenciales de cuánto le ha costado levantar a su hija sola. También la apoyaron durante el devasta- dor episodio de ser estafada de la noche a la mañana, por Denisse Ornaque, quién había fingido ser su amiga por un lapso de un año. “Me dejó avergonzada frente a mis padres, quienes en su intención de apoyarme en el nuevo emprendimiento me prestaron gran parte del capital que se robó, ella me llevó a un warehouse donde almacenaba la mer- cancía y las máquinas que le había robado a Francisco Cabrera, por supuesto, de eso me enteré más tarde. En ese momento de mi vida yo quería independizarme, emprender un ne- gocio propio, y lo vi como una oportunidad de crecimiento. Ornaque se me presentó como una mártir, me dijo que era mamá soltera, que el papá de su hija era un delincuente que estaba huyen- do de la justicia en Venezuela, que Cabrera la había estafado, decía que tenía cáncer, era mi vecina, me mostró el vendor number de Walgreens y las facturas de su empresa Li- nens Suppliers USA LLC, me propuso que nos asociáramos y estableció que mi partici- pación sería de $25.000,00, notarizamos un documento de compra venta de acciones de la compañía, en la cual me cedió el 50% pero nunca llegó a registrarlo en Sunbiz (Buró de Corporaciones de la Florida). Abrimos una cuenta juntas en Chase Bank y a las pocas horas, desapareció… se mudó del edificio esa madrugada, me excluyó de la cuenta bancaria por ser la titular y me sentí como un niño cuando le roban su caramelo, así de fácil me estafó. Luego conocimos que Ornaque ha registra- do varias compañías en los últimos años, que en la actualidad están inactivas, como: Har- mony MSM CORP, Fajo Merchandise LLC y Linens Suppliers USA LLC. ¿Qué información te dieron en el banco sobre el cierre de la cuenta? El empleado que me atendió no me expli- có que la titular podía sacarme de la cuenta cuando quisiera, él suponía que yo lo sabía, tampoco me permitió hablar con el manager, me sentí frustrada, sin saber qué hacer. Me trasladé al warehouse y encontré a Ornaque embalando todo para irse, la ayudaban sus padres, le pedí una explicación y me amena- zó diciéndome que su expareja podía agre- dirme. Luego de investigarla supe que el vehículo que usaba estaba a nombre de otra persona, descubrí que varios habíamos caído en su trampa. ¿Qué pasó tras colocar la denuncia ante la policía? Pensaba que al acudir a la policía la iban a detener y nadie me prestó atención, contraté a un abogado que me cobró $2.500 por ini- ciar el proceso de demanda, pero al mudarse del apartamento no dieron con su ubicación para notificarle; todo indica que ella ha sido un fantasma para las autoridades, así que también perdí lo invertido en el pago de ho- norarios profesionales del abogado. Tiempo después sostuve una comunicación telefónica con el dueño del warehouse, quien le había prestado el espacio a Ornaque para que guardara la mercancía y me informó que mientras estuvo en la clínica deshauciado, ella tomó de la oficina sus tarjetas de crédito e hizo un consumo de $10.000,00 en mobi- liario, convirtiéndose en una víctima más. ¿Cuál es el objetivo de ustedes al retomar las denuncias? “Queremos que sea detenida y encare las consecuencias de sus delitos, sabemos que mientras esté en la calle va a destruirle la vida a muchas personas. Hemos tenido que levantarnos de nuestras cenizas ¿y qué ha pasado con ella? pues lleva vida de ricos y famosos, asiste a gimnasios VIP, como el Equinox y celebra el Cumpleaños de su hija en los sitios más lujosos de la ciudad. El pasado 2 de junio de 2016, Ornaque le hizo una fiesta a su hija en uno de los hoteles más cotizados de Miami, el 1 Hotel South Beach, las fotos de la celebración fueron publicadas en su cuenta de Instagram”. Nos trasladamos al lugar y confirmamos que sí había realizado dicho festejo. Incluso recientemente celebró el cumpleaños Nro. 16 de su hija en un concurrido local nocturno de Miami. Se siente tan confiada que nueva- mente publicó los detalles de la fiesta en su cuenta de Instagram @denisse2505, además de mostrar fotografías donde se exhiben bo- tellas de champagne y un derroche que con- trasta con la dura realidad que han tenido que vivir sus víctimas, luego de la estafa. ¿Ana qué se siente “ser estafada”? El primer año fue durísimo, quería empren- der mi propio negocio, hoy veo claramente cómo ella me manipuló psicológica y emo- cionalmente con premeditación, alevosía y ventaja, utilizando su condición de madre soltera y pose de víctima. Me quedé endeudada y frustrada, tuve que trabajar muy duro en mí misma para des- lastrarme de esa experiencia tan negativa y no darme por vencida, afortunadamente lo Francisco Cabrera; “recibí al menos 10 llamadas telefónicas con amenazas”. Ana Viggiani “Le temo a quien no tiene nada que perder, porque son capaces de todo”
  7. 7. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 07Actualidad Jorge Dalati: “caimos en la trampa de una estafadora profesional”. Virginia Pinto “Queremos que las autori- dades la detengan, si alguien hubiese he- cho algo yo no sería una de sus víctimas”. Alejandro Rebolledo: especialista en casos de fraude internacional. a venezolanos en Miami “Miami Dade es el condado donde se cometen más fraudes en EE.UU.” logré con éxito y mucho más allá de sanar, me levanté fortalecida y crecida con la ex- periencia. Hoy en día estoy certificada internacional- mente como Coach de Vida y Familia, gran parte de mi éxito en el ramo motivacional se lo adjudico a mi pasión por ayudar a otros, que quizás pueden encontrarse en una expe- riencia similar a la mía, muchos se sienten de manos atadas frente a una circunstancia desafiante. ¿Cómo defines a Ornaque? Es una mujer fría, sin piedad, es como un camión de guerra que viene aplastando lo que se le cruce, es una OPORTUNISTA. Después de lo que pasó estar en mi propia casa me daba miedo, al ser mi vecina cono- cía todo de mí y de mi familia. Le tengo pá- nico a la gente que no tiene nada que perder porque son capaces de todo y nada los de- tiene. Estuve un tiempo con mis actividades paralizadas, gracias a Dios luego de haber in- vertido mucho tiempo y dinero en ayudarme a mí misma exitosamente, hoy en día com- parto el aprendizaje ayudando a otros a salir victoriosos de sus procesos. Virginia Pinto: Venezolana y americana, titulada Miss Dis- trito Federal en el Miss Venezuela de 1984, fue top model, presentadora de Sonoclips, actriz de Masion De Luxe y de Kiko Boto- nes en RCTV; hija de Gustavo Pinto Cohen, quien fue Ministro de Agricultura y Cría, Ministro Plenipotenciario de la Embajada Venezolana de Washington DC, presidente de Indulac, Presidente de Agropecuaria Ve- noco, director de la Corporación Venezolana de Fomento, Promotor de la Reforma Agra- ria, entre otros. Llegó a Miami en 1996 y ac- tualmente ejerce como Agente Inmobiliario y asesora a los venezolanos de ascendencia judía serfardí en la tramitación de su nacio- nalidad española. Virginia fue certificada para hacer el Toque Zen, técnica que permi- te aliviar dolencias y problemas de salud, lo cual realiza de manera gratuita para ayudar a otras personas. “Ornaque está cocinando a sus próximas víctimas y sabemos quiénes son” Una amiga en común, que no sabía de las andanzas de Denisse, me preguntó si tenía una habitación disponible en mi apartamen- to, acepté porque había tenido un accidente esquiando en el 2016 que me dejó en anda- dera y sin poder trabajar por casi dos años, también me ilusionaba tener compañía, des- pués que mi hija se casó quedé sola en la casa. Denisse se mudó a mi residencia el 29 de junio de 2017, a los dos meses llegó su hija de Venezuela de visita y terminó insta- lada, sin preguntarme si quiera si podía vivir en mi casa. Por ser madre soltera me soli- daricé con ellas, pero a los cinco meses me dijo que había reincidido su cáncer de colón y que tenían que someterla a un tratamiento de quimioterapia, me pidió dinero prestado y opté por exonerarle el pago de la renta de diciembre mientras le hacían la supuesta quimioterapia, sin embargo, me extrañó que nunca vi los efectos secundarios asociados a esta terrible enfermedad, no imaginé que al- guien podía mentir con su propia salud. Con el tiempo fui notando sus engaños, y sus continuas violaciones a las normas de convivencia, le pedí que se fuera porque se negaba a pagarme la renta. La hija le sugirió que llamarán a su papá para que resolviera el problema, pretendió hablar con él y le dio mi nombre dos veces para intimidarme. Al día siguiente empezó su mudanza, pero cuando traté de entrar al cuarto para ver en qué con- diciones dejaban la habitación, la menor me bloqueó, me insultó, y su madre me empujó, en el momento en que la amenacé con llamar a la policía, me dio un cheque de la cuenta de su hija, la cual estaba cerrada, es decir, Ornaque me estafó, actuó con premeditación y alevosía. ¿Cómo esa mala decisión te cambió la vida? El accidente que tuve esquiando me dejó en andadera y silla de ruedas por 2 años, no pude trabajar durante ese tiempo y he teni- do que sustentarme con mis ahorros. Orna- que vivió en mi apartamento 6 meses, me di cuenta que es una persona manipuladora y peligrosa, es realmente una estafadora pro- fesional, sabe lo que hace y cómo hacerlo, para seguir viviendo en su “modus operan- di” por debajo de la línea roja, invisible a las autoridades y manchando la imagen de los venezolanos en el extranjero. Ella ya está cocinando a sus próximas vícti- mas, enamorándolas, y sabemos quiénes son. Estamos dispuestos a denunciarla por cual- quier vía, nos hemos unido para que se haga justicia, queremos alertar a la comunidad sobre sus delitos, si las víctimas anteriores hubiesen hecho algo, yo no hubiera sido una de ellas, aseguró Pinto. “EL modus operandi de Denisse Ornaque es similar al del cascabel frente a su presa, los estudia, los envuelve y se presenta como víctima para luego atacar” “usa la cuenta bancaria de su hija de 16 años para materializar sus estafas, pero cuando es denunciada amenaza de muerte a los afectados y les advierte lo que puede hacerles su expareja, quien ha estado vinculado a actos ilícitos internacionalmente” “le tengo pánico a la gente que no tiene nada que perder porque son capaces de todo, nada los detiene”. Los afectados aseguraron que Ornaque logró estafarles $543,260.00, sin embargo, continua en la calle buscando a sus próximas víctimas, “Miami Dade es el condado donde se cometen más fraudes en EE.UU. y Miami es la ciudad con mayor lavado de dinero de todo el país, según las estadísticas” Para profundizar en el tema, consultamos al reconocido aboga- do penalista venezolano, Alejandro Rebolledo, especialista en crimen organizado, quien ha ayudado a desmantelar importan- tes organizaciones criminales en el mundo, es CEO de Rebolle- do Consulting Group, con sede en Miami, Florida. “Los estafadores profesionales actúan de manera planificada, escogen muy bien a sus víctimas y los sitios más vulnerables al fraude. La experiencia nos dice que los delincuentes reinciden- tes no cambian, se sienten seguros de lo que hacen hasta que les llega el momento de rendir cuentas a la justicia”. Denisse Ornaque fue denunciada ante el FBI, las víctimas pi- den justicia. En una próxima entrega presentaremos nuevos tes- timonios sobre un delito que sigue ganando terreno en la tercera ciudad más rica de EE.UU, Miami, evite ser víctima del fraude.
  8. 8. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201808 Opinión Danilo Arbilla Se los quieren robar El populismo es eterno, como las cucarachas Es de no creer, en Perú el Congreso le- gislativo votó una “ ley mordaza” para “acabar” con los me- dios de comunicación privados. Setenta congresistas votaron a favor y solo 30 en contra, mientras otros 7 se lavaron las manos y se abstuvieron. La ley prohíbe al Estado reali- zar publicidad en los medios de prensa, radio y TV privados, y fue presentada por Mauricio Mulder Bedoya hasta entonces un insig- nificante y desconocido diputado del muy minoritario y venido a menos partido político APRA, versión degenerada de la legenda- ria Alianza Popular Revoluciona- ria Americana, fundada por Víctor Raúl Haya de la Torre la que en su época liderara a decenas de partidos y movimientos de centro izquierda y antiimperialistas del continente. Hoy el APRA no es, ni de cerca, lo que era, pero Mulder con su iniciativa pasó a ocupar las primeras planas y a hacerse famo- so. Algo así como lo que pasó en los EEUU en los ‘50 con el desco- nocido Joseph Mccarthy y ahora con Donald Trump. Mulder contó con el apoyo de la mayoritaria bancada del “fujimo- rismo”, el que no podía negarse a sí mismo y dejar de ser coherente con su línea y su historia. El presidente Martín Vizcarra, considera que la ley es una forma de censura al propio Poder Eje- cutivo en su comunicación con la ciudadanía y dijo que rechazara la norma por inconstitucional. La ley ha sido criticada también por el Relator para la Libertad de Pren- sa y por la Comisión de Derechos Humanos de la OE y por su par- te, las organizaciones de prensa y defensa de la libertad de expresión de Perú anunciaron que reclama- rán ante la Corte Interamericana. Mulder y acompañantes notoria- mente afinaron la puntería y con el cuento de no alimentar con publi- cidad oficial las “ arcas” de los – según los dictadores y totalitarios dixit- “tradicionales “ grandes empresarios” y “ogros” de la pren- sa, buscan atacar y si es posible acabar con el único instituto inde- pendiente de vigilancia y control del poder político y de los gober- nantes .Se ha consumado a la vez la venganza de Keiko Fujimori, la hija mas mala del dictador, quien culpo a los medios de su última derrota electoral. Esto de la publicidad oficial tiene sus aristas. Una operación comer- cial normal , legal y legitima, en casos ha sido pervertida por ma- los gobernantes y dictadores para presionar, provocar la autocensura de los medios y para comprar me- dios y periodistas y así premiar a la prensa complaciente y castigar a la independiente u opositora. De ahí la necesidad de regular y con- trolar el manejo de la publicidad oficial a través de la ley, pero no de esta “ ley de Mulder”. La pu- blicidad oficial en los medios de prensa privados, que no los ma- neja el gobierno de turno como pasa casi siempre con los medios del Estado, es una de las fórmulas de comunicación del gobierno con sus electores y mandantes, como lo ha señalado el propio presiden- te de Perú. Es también en algunas ocasiones una ayuda a los medios de comunicación, lo que en defi- nitiva garantiza y contribuye a la independencia, pluralidad y diver- sidad imprescindible para la plena vigencia del debate libre que hace a la democracia. Podría decirse que es un subsidio, pero quizás no tanto; en la medida que esa publicidad no sea discriminatoria y se maneje con criterios técnicos y profesionales o en casos excep- cionales cumpla con algunos pro- pósitos clara y legalmente estable- cidos ( caso de apoyo a la prensa del interior o de provincias), es una obligación o deber del estado contemplar ese tipo de “ ayuda” a un sector cuyo rol es primordial . El estado o gobierno, por su lado además, obtiene su contraparte por cuanto informa a la población, como debe ser, sobre lo que esta haciendo. Y este “ trueque” es lo que lo hace diferente, a los sub- sidios que tantas veces se dan a sectores sociales o de la economía de alguna forma damnificados por diferentes causas. La palabra subsidio suena mal para la prensa y hay muchos y acérrimos opositores a ellos- entre los que me cuento. Si embargo hay que admitir que en estas épocas en que han surgido nuevas competen- cias y otras vías para informarse, no parece un desatino considerar alguna forma de “ subsidiar” a un sector cuya desaparición sería sui- cida para los ciudadanos y para la democracia. ¿Volver a regimenes donde los medios de información son manejados por el estado – como lamentablemente aun pasa en muchos lados- o en el mejor de los casos, sometidos al ritmo y la veleidad, y también los temores y genuflexiones que las hay, de las redes y las plataformas? Pues algo de esto y si no peor, es lo que pretende la ley Mulder. Perú hasta hoy es uno de los paí- ses donde los ciudadanos gozan de una total libertad de prensa. Ese es uno de sus orgullos y tesoros. Que los cuiden porque hay gente que acecha y se los quiere robar. E s el cuento de nunca acabar. ¿Está liquidado el populismo? No lo creo. Incluso, pienso que es muy peligroso dar por muerta esta tendencia política. Hace 20 años publicamos junto a Álvaro Vargas Llosa y Plinio Apuleyo Mendoza el Manual del perfecto idiota latinoamericano, con un magnífico prólogo de Mario Vargas Llosa, pero más adelante, cuando surgió Chávez, escribimos El regreso del idiota. Siempre surge una nueva hornada de populistas. Hay que admitir que son inmortales, como las cu- carachas. Este domingo 17 de junio Iván Duque y Marta Lucía Ramírez, los candidatos del Centro Democrático fundado por Álvaro Uribe, deben ganarle fácilmente las eleccio- nes colombianas a Gustavo Petro, el exgue- rrillero superpopulista, pero el primero de julio probablemente triunfaráAMLO en Mé- xico. AMLO es el acrónimo de Andrés Ma- nuel López Obrador, el equivalente parcial de Petro, aunque sus credenciales son menos tremebundas. AMLO comenzó en el PRI, derivó hacia el PRD, donde hoy tiene a sus peores enemigos, fue alcalde de la capital y acabó fundando su propio partido, Movimiento Regeneración Mexicana, MORENA. En éste, su tercer in- tento, tiene muchas posibilidades de llegar a la presidencia al frente de una coalición que incluye a MORENA, en el centro, flan- queado por un pequeño grupo de izquierda, llamado Partido del Trabajo, y otro de cen- troderecha, el Partido Encuentro Social. Lo favorece el hecho de que en México no hay segunda vuelta y puede ganar con un 35% de los votos emitidos. En realidad, AMLO tiene aspectos populis- tas y otros que no lo son. Es un aficionado al gasto público, como instrumento para su- perar la pobreza, pero no creo, dada su bio- grafía, que se perciba como un outsider. Es la quintaesencia del político convencional, maniobrero, capaz de forjar una alianza con cualquiera con tal de llegar a Los Pinos. Me- nos el PAN, ha recorrido todas las grandes formaciones políticas del país. Tampoco creo que intentará modificar la Constitución para quedarse en el cargo, como hicieron Hugo Chávez, Rafael Correa, Evo Morales o Daniel Ortega. Sabe que si hay algo arraigado en el ADN político de los mexicanos es el lema de la campaña de Fran- cisco Madero en 1910:“sufragio efectivo, no reelección”. Todavía existe y reverbera el fantasma de Porfirio Díaz. Cuando fue alcalde de la capital logró re- ducir las muertes violentas y los secuestros, pero no las extorsiones. Incluso, contrató a Rudy Giuliani (hoy en el entorno de Donald Trump) y le pagó cuatro millones de dólares para que estudiara la situación del D.F. y le hiciera las recomendaciones pertinentes. Giuliani y su grupo le hicieron más de 140 sugerencias, pero no dieron los resultados apetecidos. ¿Quieren la mayor parte de los mexicanos la regeneración de México? Es verdad que las mafias son cada vez más poderosas, de- bido a los beneficios del narcotráfico, pero lo más grave es que un porcentaje notable de la sociedad prefiere no combatirlas, y por eso condenan a Felipe Calderón, el panista ex presidente de México (2006-2012), por haber desatado la “Guerra contra el narco”. Creen que alborotó el avispero inútilmente. Sospecho que existe una actitud parecida con relación a la corrupción. Los que no son políticos y altos funcionarios desean que se acabe el gran peculado, pero una parte sus- tancial de la sociedad no está dispuesta a renunciar a dar y recibir coimas para acele- rar trámites, evadir sanciones, lograr algún beneficio u obtener ciertos privilegios. En México he escuchado definir la corrupción cínicamente como “una forma de distribuir la renta y mantener a la gente contenta”. Cuando Peña Nieto comenzó el último se- xenio en el 2012, el porcentaje de la deuda pública con relación al PIB era 37.7%. Ter- minará cerca del 50%. Y en medio de esa de- bilidad financiera, AMLO propone la locura de aumentar los subsidios a los desemplea- dos, a las madres solteras y a los 2.5 millones de jóvenes que ni trabajan ni estudian, lo que le crearía al Estado compromisos por miles de millones de dólares que sólo se pueden pagar con más impuestos o con una devalua- ción inflacionaria del peso mexicano. Simultáneamente, promete elevar los sala- rios de los trabajadores de las maquilas para equipararlos a los de Estados Unidos, sin te- ner en cuenta la productividad de los emplea- dos o la voluntad de los empresarios, que se irían con sus inversiones a otros destinos más hospitalarios. ¿Cómo con ese programa tan alejado de la realidad se puede ganar una elección? Cla- ro que se puede. AMLO tiene a su favor la inmensa fatiga del país con el PRI y la des- ilusión con el PAN. Y ya sabemos que el populismo, como la materia, ni se crea ni se destruye. Sólo se transforma. Carlos Alberto Montaner Mauricio Mudler autor de la insólita ley Populismo inextinguible
  9. 9. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 09Opinión A los 41 años Duque obtuvo más de 10 millones de votos cifra favo- rita del galáctico El presidente Duque y su amiga Maria Corina Machado Hugo Chávez convirtió al título de esta nota en un mantra electoral con el cual quería entusiasmar a sus votantes era una cifra equivalente a algo más de las mitad del padrón electoral. En Venezuela, como bien lo sabemos, los niveles de participación electoral durante la mayor parte de las cuatro décadas de democracia, oscilaron por encima del 70% y el Registro electoral permanente de 2012 alcanzaba a unos 20 millones de votantes. Esto indica que su objetivo era que, con una participación de 75%, su votación duplicara a la de los opositores. Sin embargo, este resultado, nunca pudo ser obtenido por el fundador de la “revolución bonita”, ya que las votaciones de Rosales en 2006 y Capriles en 2012 y 2013, superaron la deseada cifra de un tercio de los votos válidos y, en el caso de la elección de Platanote Maduro, la votación opositora, tal como la reportó Tibisay, apenas estuvo a menos de 1,5% de distancia de la obtenida por el actual conductor de la revolución. La misma firma de fraudes electorales, creada por Jorge y Daisy Eloina para fraguar elecciones y hacerse de una considerable fortuna, reconoció que el CNE abultaba los resultados. Platanote no ganó la presidencia y es un usurpador Hablemos de política Diez millones p’uer buche El recuerdo de esta cifra y su historia se produce por una cir- cunstancia histórica muy interesante, el recién electo presiden- te de Colombia, por primera vez, obtuvo una votación superior a los 10 mi- llones de votos, con lo cual podría estar parafraseando a Chávez para decirle a su contrincante guerrille- ro, secuestrador y asesino de ma- gistrados del Tribunal Supremo de ese país, que le metió diez millones votos por el buche. Por supuesto, este resultado, para desgracia de los guerrilleros, ha sido parcialmen- te influido por la terrible situación que vive Venezuela, porque las multitudes que entran a Colombia todos los días por las vías oficiales de acceso, formadas por venezola- nos, colombianos nacionalizados y descendientes de colombianos que residieron en Venezuela por más de 35 años, cuya cuantía ha sido estimada en unos 3.5 millones de personas, son un muestrario de en- fermedades de todo tipo, desnutri- ción grave, despojo forzoso de sus bienes y persecución policial, para- policial y criminal, constituye una prueba fehaciente de que el régimen venezolano es una dictadura aliada al narcotráfico y sus gestores en Co- lombia (FARC y ELN), cuya mayor genialidad ha sido la de recibir más de un billón de dólares de ingresos petroleros para despilfarrarlos y acumular riquezas mal habidas que se estiman entre 350 y 400 mil mi- llones de dólares, en poder de una pandilla de delincuentes que in- tentan ocultar sus múltiples delitos financieros con un discurso izquier- dista, mientras cimientan su poder sobre miles de asesinatos políticos, torturas y abandono de los pobres para que vivan tratando de encon- trar en la basura algún elemento que calme un hambre sempiterna. Estos diez millones de votos de Iván Duque, que lo convierten en el presidente que llega al gobierno con el respaldo más numeroso de cuantos han ocupado la Casa de Na- riño, constituyen una prueba de que la filosofía, métodos de gobierno y forma de tratamiento a los ciudada- nos que practica Duque y que son el resultado de décadas de desarro- llo democrático y de defensa de los principios de libertad, frente a ene- migos sanguinarios y dispuestos a cualquier acto de destrucción de vi- das y bienes para tratar de imponer lo que ha estado ocurriendo desde hace años en Cuba, Nicaragua, Bo- livia y Venezuela, donde como en Guanajuato, “la vida no vale nada”. La derrota del gobierno de San- tos en el plebiscito aprobatorio del tratado de paz entre el gobierno colombiano y la FARC, fue una prueba clara de que la ciudadanía colombiana no quería ser engañada, ni aceptaba que aquellos responsa- bles de crímenes horrendos pudie- ran quedar impunes, disfrutando de enormes fortunas obtenidas por medio de narcotráfico, mientras los miles de víctimas de asesinatos, se- cuestros y otros delitos atroces, así como aquellos que sufrieron daños por minas antipersonas y otras ac- ciones bélicas de los guerrilleros se vieran burlados. Sabemos que Venezuela, desde la década del 70, recibió a cerca de 4 millones de colombianos, perseguidos y ame- nazados por los guerrilleros y estos ciudadanos pudieron vivir en paz y disfrutar de una vida que les era ne- gada en su patria por personas em- peñadas en destruir las bases mis- mas de la convivencia civilizada en la antigua Nueva Granada. Hoy los colombianos, sin necesi- dad de viajar a ninguna parte, tie- nen prueba fehaciente de lo que sig- nifica el Socialismo del Siglo XXI, porque lo están viendo desfilar por sus calles y caminos, trágicas turbas de hambrientos y enfermos que úni- camente claman por la libertad, por- que han entendido que esa palabra resume toda una manera de vivir y progresar.Enciertaformarecuerdan las palabras incendiarias de Patrick Henry en la Asamblea Legislativa de Virginia en 1775, cuando aren- gaba a quienes seguían insistiendo en la negociación con los ingleses, que acumulaban armas, pertrechos y ejércitos para enfrentar a los pa- triotas que luchaban por la indepen- dencia “Dadme la libertad o dadme la muerte”. Colombia puede verse en el espejo de lo que ocurre más allá de la larga frontera que separa a nuestros países y asumir la mis- ma posición del patriota estadouni- dense, para tener la libertad propia es indispensable asistir, ayudar y alentar a quienes luchan por esa misma libertad a pocos kilómetros de distancia. No podemos permitir hoy, cuando han pasado 243 años de aquel ejemplo de Patrick Henry, se siga poniendo en la balanza una ideología fracasada contra el ansia suprema de libertad de un pueblo, que implora por la libertad, la paz y la democracia. En nuestra historia de vecinos, como lo dijo Bolívar en su Carta de Jamaica de 1816, “Venezuela será un cuartel y Colombia la sede de las leyes”, no hemos tenido guerras, pero nos hemos visto con clara animadversión. Hoy tenemos la obligación de solicitar, como ve- nezolanos, que nunca han negado refugio, apoyo y libertad a quienes quieren libertad, que nos apoyen a terminar la agonía de un pueblo y a reforzar, con nuestras acciones, la posibilidad de alcanzar, como lo proclamaron los franceses en 1789, la libertad, la igualdad y la fraterni- dad, pues para ellas nacimos. Rómulo Betancourt, fundador de nuestra democracia, planteó y de- fendió la doctrina de no permitir la existencia de dictaduras y crear un cordón sanitario que defendie- ra a las democracias. Esa doctrina fue proclamada por primera vez en 1948, durante la Asamblea funda- cional de la Organización de Esta- dos Americanos, en una fecha cru- cial para Colombia y también para la subsistencia de las democracias en nuestro continente, que coinci- dió con el asesinato de Jorge Elié- cer Gaitán. Hoy repetimos el mismo grito angustioso, hay que ponerle dientes, colmillos y garras a nues- tras democracias para demostrarle a quienes siguen aspirando a subyu- garnos, que contamos con nuestros ciudadanos para derrotar a quienes han demostrado, más allá de cual- quier duda razonable, que son ase- sinos de la libertad, de la paz y de la fraternidad que son indispensables para garantizar nuestra sobreviven- cia sobre la tierra. Luís Prieto
  10. 10. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201810 Opinión A cuchillo pelean en el poder Nuevo jefe de la ANC Presidencia de la cubana ANC, ¿Premio de consolación?Ángel Monagas D iosdado no se recupera sicológica- mente, del largo destierro vivido en tiempos de Chávez. Sus enemigos dicen que en el 2002, se escondió, que nego- cio con los “gringos” una salida que nunca se produjo, gracias a las acciones del hoy preso General Baduel. Hugo nunca olvido la cobardía de Diosdado y por eso no fue el “superviviente designado”. La verdad sea dicha, él ha luchado para mantenerse “vivo”. Se “echo” el partido al hombro luego de la debacle de diciembre del 2015. Eso de nada sirvió. Muchas palmadas en el hombro. Mu- chas palabras sobre su lealtad…Hasta ahí. Jorge Rodríguez, el lucifer de Maduro, lo mató y solo está asegurando que a su tumba no le falta tierra encima. El PSUV a lo interno arde en llamas. Siem- pre digo que lo más lamentable de nuestra oposición, es la incapacidad para sacarle provecho a esa situación. Jorge Rodríguez es el nuevo # 2. La Presidencia de la cubana Asamblea Na- cional Constituyente, es el Premio de con- solación para Diosdado. Observen: En lugar de ser aclamado, como ameritaría su “im- poluta” figura revolucionaria, le fue discuti- do por cuatro más ese derecho. Tania Diaz, Aristóbulo, entre otros. Diosdado debe conformarse con recoger las sobras, dejadas por otros. Su frustración debe ser alta. Él sabe que no será Presidente después de Maduro, bueno, no hasta que Delcy o Jorge decidan o no quieran. Su capacidad de negociación se ha venido a menos con el nuevo gobierno de los EEUU. Raúl Castro no lo ve con bue- nos ojos, a pesar de su acercamiento, vía General Cubano aficionado a las peleas de Gallos. No hay nada más peligroso en política que un enemigo herido, con poder. No niego que el escenario de la cubana ANC tiene influencia. Cilia, que es el verdadero cere- bro político del gobierno, sabe que no puede darle la espalda. Solo deben entretenerlo. El colmo es que Cilia iba a ser designada Pre- sidenta de la ANC y se armó un escándalo a lo interno, prevaleciendo la sindéresis de un mediador. No hay confianza plena en Dios- dado. Se habla de una Alianza TOCOMA, (To- dos contra MADURO), donde hasta ahora figura el destituido y reemplazado Tareck ElAissami y Diosdado. Hay acercamientos con la sangre azul revolucionaria en Barinas y con tres gobernadores. El problema para Diosdado es que Jorge Rodríguez no es Nicolás y es capaz de jugar ajedrez solo, él contra él, para saber y prever las acciones de sus enemigos… Compren cotufas y refrescos. La película continúa. Es una Saga. Los caiga quien caiga de esta semana TRIUNFO DE DUQUE En Colombia y su firme disposición de no reconocer el gobier- no ilegitimo de Nicolás, retirar y no designar nuevo Embajador, tiene muy preocupado al chavismo. Partidos del POLO piden cierre total de fronteras. Temen acciones militares. De allí la persecución y posible encarcela- miento de María Corina. Su acercamiento con el nuevo Presidente Colombiano es la causa… ZULIANOS Tienen No un Gober- nador, sino un autócrata, hace lo que le da la gana y nada lo detiene. Atenta contra el patrimonio histórico, dañando estructuras del palacio de Gobierno. Estos “revolucio- narios” no quieren agarrar sol e intentan tapar la parte interna de las escaleras y no pasa nada, no hay contraloría, ni fiscalía. El maneja todo. Ley de autogeneración eléctri- ca. El Gobernador lo anunció, con el propó- sito de que posean sus propias plantas. “La ley va a permitir que el consumo eléctrico del estado sea dirigido en horas importantes (…) esto es una medida transitoria hasta que se logre el equilibrio del sistema”, señaló. Repitió los esfuerzos realizados por el Go- bierno Nacional y Regional: Mejorías en la conexión interlacustre, reparación del cable que atraviesa el Puente, colocación de una turbina en Termozulia, instalación de dos autotransformadores, atención a subesta- ción Ramón Laguna y sustitución de trans- formadores. Afirmó que después de cumplir con estas líneas se iniciará una segunda fase de trabajos hasta llegar a la generación de 1000 Kv. “Tenemos dos meses para ejecutar los seis eventos…Después de equilibrado el sistema iniciará una segunda etapa para pro- ducir más electricidad autónoma (…) “No podía faltar la excusa del “saboteo” sobre la última falla, que buscan según él, afectar a la gente y a la “Minería Digital”. O sea, re- conoce la incidencia en el problema eléctri- co de esta actividad. Peor aún, le dio carác- ter de seguridad de estado al tema. Prometió nuevamente, proteger las instalaciones de CANTV. Y es que más del 80% de la pobla- ción ha perdido su conexión a internet y a teléfono y si los quiere tiene que “bajarse de la mula”, con funcionarios de gobierno. UN GOBERNADOR DE VERDAD enfrentaría el problema y al Centralismo. No hay re- cursos para acometer ninguna de las obras anunciadas. Será otra “promesas de cum- biambera” como la que hizo cuando tomo posesión y hoy estamos peor. Además como dice mi amigo Gustavo Vecino si las fallas son eventual, dos meses dijo, porque obligar a los empresarios y comerciantes a comprar una planta de 1400 dólares mínimo (4 mil millones de Bs, más o menos). YA LO SA- BEN. Gracias a Omar Prieto quienes quie- ren invertir en Zulia deben tener mucho di- nero para una planta y para el “matraqueo” policial de Polisur, entre otros, que persigue a los que las ofrecen, sin motivo justificado. VIOLA LA CONSTITUCIÓN por ser una actividad de libertad económica prevista en el 112, además de la reserva legal de la competencia, no está “limitando” la activi- dad, como sus abogados del bufete Cabello señalan, así que no se está subsumiendo a la norma. Está eliminando, cerrando las activi- dades económicas, muy grave en esta crisis nacional. El que no tenga planta debe cerrar y se perderán más puestos de trabajo. LEOPOLDO LÓPEZ Sigue siendo ¿Un rehén del gobierno o de la MUD? Ambos. Nunca saldrá en libertad pues es un preso de muchos intereses, incluidos los de una opo- sición fracturada y hasta parte de su familia, que también juega sus intereses. Recuerdo mucho las historias del Papa de Leopoldo, cuando por allá en los años 80, dirigió un programa de Becas para estudiar en el ex- terior. El “viejo” siempre ha buscado sobre- vivir. Por eso sus palabras a Luis Florido, el cual de paso, se las merecía. Ahora Leopol- do es un rehén del gobierno. Este requiere algo de él, que aún no ha logrado totalmen- te. Su partido prácticamente ha dejado de existir en Venezuela y es una activa ONG a nivel internacional. Este gobierno no deja ir a nadie de gratis. En parte ha logrado un objetivo: Minimizó el efecto Leopoldo en la sociedad. Lo mismo sucedió en el 2014 con Capriles, por cierto, gracias a la actividad desplegada por Leopoldo. ME VOLVÍ A EQUIVOCAR Pensé que Henri Falcón traía más en la “bola”. Postu- ra de Falcón terminó dándole la razón a la MUD. Contradicción. Torpeza. Sus accio- nes justifican los improperios en su contra y de su gente ¿Dónde estará Ochoa Antich? Pudo Henri ser el líder de una nueva oposi- ción. Hoy es un “fantasma”, sus oficinas se parecen a aquel viejo drama de tv “Cumbres Borrascosas”. Por ello no lo respalde, aun- que lo respetaba y creía que su juego tenía algún fin. Lamentable no utilizar las ideas y el empuje de Francisco Rodríguez… UNA COSA POSITIVA: A Maduro se le están acabando las fichas. Ha tenido que recurrir a nombres de familiares por su problema de desconfianza. El Polo Patriótico le re- clama resultados, acciones. Hay mucha de- cepción… RECORDATORIO El Twittero Joseph Poliszuk, señala que el Ex Alcalde Rangel Ávalos, alias “Papi Papi” pide in- vestigar a Ocariz, sería bueno preguntarle si también va auditar los 224 contratos que entregó a dedo a un pool de empresas de su familia... P.D. Los reportajes fueron publi- cados en El Universal hasta que un “error técnico” se voló el Archivo… PORQUE ESTAMOS COMO ESTAMOS…Un país gobernado por clanes de incapaces y los familiares, no puede salir de la crisis. Por ejemplo el twitero Roberto Deniz seña- la que “la nuera de Cilia para el IVSS, el sobrino de Calixto al BCV, la esposa de Diosdado en Obras Públicas, los hermanos Rodríguez la vicepresidencia ejecutiva y un ministerio… ¿Cómo podemos esperar el “milagro” que anunció Nicolás por enési- ma vez? El único que existirá será el de sus cuentas bancarias… NUEVO INVENTO REVOLUCIONARIO “Las perreras”. Es el medio de transporte que lleva el sello Made in Socialismo Siglo XXI. Posdata: En Zulia las “Chirrincheras”. Escúchame de lunes a viernes a las 6am por https://www.spreaker.com/show/caiga- quiencaigaradio y por mi canal de youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/caigaquiencai- gacqctv/live Vía periscope y twitter @an- gelmonagas. Caiga quien caiga
  11. 11. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 11Opinión Luchar por la democracia es luchar por el bien común y sus institu- ciones. Ojalá lo asuman en su acción el nuevo presidente colombiano y el principal líder de la oposición Si tan solo pensaran institucionalmenteMarcos Villasmil A cabo de seguir, por diver- sos medios, los resulta- dos de la segunda vuelta de las elecciones colombianas. Me llama la atención el extremo pesimismo de algunos analistas, que ya ven como un hecho que tanto Iván Duque como Gustavo Petro tienen en su futuro destinos trágicamente machbetianos: am- bos supuestamente deben destruir más que construir; el presidente electo a su mentor Álvaro Uri- be, y Petro a todo aquel que se le atraviese en el camino de con- vertirse en el Zar ¿en el Chávez? de la izquierda colombiana, una izquierda envalentonada por los 8 millones de votos conseguidos en las elecciones del 17 de ju- nio, olvidando el aporte dado sin duda alguna por miles de colom- bianos que no votaron por Petro sino contra Uribe, que no votaron por la izquierda sino por sentirse abandonados por una élite que solo se ha servido a sí misma. ¿O es que acaso los miles de votantes de Sergio Fajardo que votaron por Petro ahora son de izquierda? Para dichos analistas, ambos deberán destruir también a la institucionalidad partidista, do- meñarla, ponerla a su servicio, reconstruirlas con las ya comunes siglas personalistas. Según estos comentaristas no hay espacio para la convivencia –salvo en los discursos-, no hay maneras auténticamente demo- cráticas; todo se reduce a una farsa más, de las tantas que han protagonizado políticos latinoa- mericanos en nuestra historia. Ambos, Petro y Duque, serían esclavos inevitables de intereses, de arreglos permanentes que son intocables. Hay que reconocer que en Amé- rica Latina, luego de cada fiesta electoral, hay mucho espacio para el pesimismo. Lo hay en México, luego de que el espantoso fracaso de un joven que prometía rom- per con el pasado –incluso el de su propio partido-, Enrique Peña Nieto, ha llevado a millones de sus compatriotas, hartos de tantos engaños, a los brazos del mesías López Obrador, que al parecer no será electo sino ungido presidente el próximo 1 de julio. Hablar de caudillismo, en espe- cial de su forma latinoamericana, es hablar de la progresiva des- trucción del tejido institucional. Sin embargo, en buena medida cuando hablamos de las institu- ciones lo hacemos en referencia a las instituciones del Estado, como si fueran las únicas o, incluso, las más importantes. Nuestros políticos deben enten- der que las verdaderas democra- cias no se definen por el poder y la presencia estatales; al contrario. Es en el variado desarrollo de la sociedad civil que se encuentran las fortalezas que engrandecen a una nación. Y que dicha sociedad de ciudadanos sea respetada e in- centivada por las organizaciones estatales. Ya lo decía Jacques Maritain, cuyo pensamiento y magisterio están más vigentes que nunca: El Estado es “sólo esa parte del cuerpo político cuyo peculiar ob- jeto es mantener la ley, promover la prosperidad común y el orden público, y administrar los asuntos públicos. Es una parte especiali- zada en los intereses del todo.” Los derechos del pueblo o del cuerpo político no son ni pueden ser transferidos al Estado. La dig- nidad del Estado no proviene del poder, o del prestigio, sino del ejercicio de la justicia. Mientras, el pueblo, a quien el Estado debe siempre servir, es “la multitud de las personas humanas que, unidas bajo leyes justas por amistad recíproca y para el bien común de su existencia humana, constituyen una sociedad política o un cuerpo político.” El cuerpo político no lo forman los partidos, o los políticos profesionales; lo formamos todos los ciudadanos. Puede afirmarse sin duda algu- na que luchar por la democracia, por sus principios y sus valores, es luchar por el bien común ciu- dadano y sus instituciones, pensar en ellas, en su desarrollo y protec- ción. Ni más ni menos. Las instituciones, en sí mismas, representan herencias de propó- sito valioso, con reglas y, léase bien, OBLIGACIONES MO- RALES. Son redes de significa- do espiritual, por ello no pueden simplemente confundirse con una organización. Existen en áreas tan diversas como los deportes, la re- ligión, la política, el matrimonio, el periodismo, los negocios, la educación, los gremios, el sindi- calismo. Como nos recuerda Hugh He- clo, las instituciones existen para las personas, no las personas para las instituciones. Y las institucio- nes deben ser juzgadas, según un continuo moral de bien y mal, en función de su contribución para hacer de las personas mejores se- res humanos. El hecho de que algunas insti- tuciones no funcionen o cometan errores graves, no quiere decir que se las deba destruir. Es cierto que hoy algunos atletas se dopan, los políticos están preocupados mayormente por sus intereses, la medicina parece cada día más un negocio, algunos empresarios sólo buscan magnificar sus ga- nancias, o que la prensa publicita principalmente escándalos. Las instituciones a veces lucen como hipócritas (en lo que respecta a sus supuestos ideales) y opresivas (en su relación con las personas.) Pero la fe ciudadana en las insti- tuciones y en su eventual regene- ración no puede perderse nunca, porque ello significa perder la democracia. Pensar institucio- nalmente es adoptar una posición crítica, incluso de desconfianza, pero sin perder de vista nunca la importancia del cuerpo institu- cional. Pensar institucionalmente es preocuparse no sólo por los frutos sino también por el árbol. Es tener una visión sobre el bien común de la sociedad en el corto, pero también en el largo plazo. Pensar institucionalmente es superar la postura individualista extrema, egoísta; es denunciar el relativismo moral imperante en todas partes. Es promover la creencia en los valores comunita- rios, es el hecho de que los seres humanos, mediante el diálogo y gracias a su trabajo, siguiendo metas comunes, se vivifican so- cialmente. Mientras los seres hu- manos se asuman como seres so- ciales, existirán las instituciones. Por ello existen los perennes in- tentos de los políticos caudillistas de destruir las instituciones públi- cas y privadas, estatales, políticas y sociales, al tratar de ponerlas bajo su control. Empiezan, por ejemplo, con la división de los poderes públicos, tratan por todos los medios de controlar la judica- tura y el parlamento. Luchar por la democracia es lu- char por el bien común y sus insti- tuciones. No lo olvidemos nunca. Y ojalá no lo olviden, y lo asuman en su acción el nuevo presidente colombiano y el principal líder de la oposición. C olombia es un país martirizado por la violencia desde tiempos ignotos. Sufrió una conquista europea, guerras de comuneros y de in- dependencia, cruentas. Y después vino el estallido de la barbarie de conserva- dores contra liberales, que se traspasó a la guerrilla comunista que no tardó en convertirse en narcoguerrilla. Las perversidades más inimaginables se ensañaron contra la población cam- pesina, serrana y llanera, convertidas en teatro de operaciones de unos revolucio- narios entrenados, financiados y arma- dos por el gobierno comunista de Cuba. Y como no hay guerra sin abusos de parte y parte, las fuerzas armadas demo- cráticas, para combatir a los grupos irre- gulares también incurrieron en excesos. Era el precio de lidiar con el M-19, el ELN y las FARC, comandos que deri- varon hacia la delincuencia y el crimen. Un testimonio desgarrador sobre esa horrible experiencia colombiana, lo en- contramos en el libro: “El niño que me perdonó la vida”, del lúcido y versátil escritor neogranadino Armando Caice- do. Caicedo, hijo y nieto de militares, mi- litar él mismo durante una década, es un hombre de vida diversa y apasionante. Con estudios en su natal Colombia, España y Estados Unidos. Hoy en día vive en Florida, donde es un destacado publicista y productor de radio y televi- sión. Ya antes en su país había logrado notoriedad como escritor de telenovelas famosas. Con Caicedo he coincidido como in- vitado, sobre todo en los programas de opinión del entrañable Tomás García Fusté, y me reprocho la negligencia de no haber desarrollado una amistad con- sistente con él. “El niño que me perdonó la vida” es una novelan seductora, que no permite escapar del remolino de violencia que envolvió a poblaciones campesinas co- lombianas, atrapadas en el odio de cla- ses que el comunismo siempre siembra. Es un relato proliferante y torrencial, con un fuerte sabor cinematográfico. Entre 1960 y el 2016, la narcoguerri- lla secuestró casi 17 mil niños pobres, para convertirlos en sicarios llenos de resentimiento y odio. Uno de esos niños le perdonó la vida al teniente Caicedo, no lo mató cuando pudo hacerlo, de ese episodio arranca esta estremecedora na- rración. El niño que me perdonó la vida German Paredes U na verdadera lucha en pleno Siglo XXI fue el proceso electoral de Colombia este domingo el país vecino logro un día histórico, el pueblo eligió a la primera mu- jer Vicepresidenta y quedo demostrado que la siembra de la plaga del socialismo en Latinoa- mérica intenta seguir luchando para mantener- se con vida, los colombianos dieron ejemplo de democracia e independencia de poderes en lo que respecta a lo electoral y demás cuando ya a las 6 de la tarde el mundo sabia quien era el nuevo Presidente de la Republica de Colombia Ahora el pueblo colombiano y el nuevo go- bierno ha de luchar en pro de la unidad de esa nación quien se juega su futuro entre que se mantenga el progreso democrático y el avance de ese país o se instaura un socialismo retro- grado cual plaga que acaba con todo tal como a sido el caso viviente de Cuba y Venezuela Colombia debe cuidarse del por ahora que manifestó el candidato de la izquierda Gustavo Petro al reconocer su derrota, porque los bra- zos del comunismo siguen pulseando en La- tinoamérica, ojalá ahora los mexicanos sigan el ejemplo de democracia de los Colombianos que dijeron no al Comunismo disfrazado de populismo farsante que solo utiliza a los mas pobres para arraigarse en el poder Latinoamérica se enfrenta a no permitir que más países caigan en el destructivo socialismo del siglo XXI que no es mas que solo miseria, pobreza y desigualdad distribuida en porciones iguales para los mas pobres mientras lo que os- tentan el poder se hacen cada día mas y mas ricos a costa de el hambre de sus compatriotas Muy a pesar de las criticas de muchos entre si la escogencia era entre las elites de Colombia versus los que no tienen voz lo que quedo de- mostrado es que la gente aun puede manifestar sus disidencias de manera inteligente sin dejar- se caer en los populismos mesiánicos que son la herramienta mas utilizada por los socialistas. El triunfo de Iván Duque acaba con la preten- sión de la izquierda en Colombia de llegar al poder en este tiempo y con ello ayuda a que Venezuela pueda lograr una salida a la crisis que sumerge en la miseria al país y en la migra- ción mas grande de la historia del país donde Colombia a sido uno de los países más afec- tado directamente porque es el país que más venezolanos recibe a diario quienes huyen del socialismo Este resultado sin lugar a dudas llena de ale- gría a Latinoamérica por el hecho que Colom- bia expresar y dirimir sus diferencias con el voto, si el pueblo colombiano eligió entre uno bueno y uno malo ese es otro tema lo que si queda claro es que todavía los colombianos pueden expresarse en las urnas de manera lim- pia Lo que esta por ocurrir sin lugar a dudas mar- cara una nueva etapa para los colombianos que desean poder tener un prometedor futuro en el marco de la libertad que con sus imperfeccio- nes solo brinda la democracia. Colombia dijo No al Socialismo
  12. 12. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201812 Publicidad
  13. 13. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 13Comunidad Nicolás Maduro ordenó el 14 de febrero de este año la reapertura del Consulado General de Venezuela en Miami, justo dos meses antes de las elecciones presidenciales adelantadas del 22 de abril Consulado de Venezuela en Miami “opera” con limitaciones Maryorie González L uego de 6 años sin opera- ciones, Nicolás Maduro ordenó el 14 de febre- ro de este año la reapertura del Consulado General de Venezuela en Miami, justo dos meses antes de las elecciones presidenciales adelantadas del 22 de abril, tras cancelar $ 145.000,00 a los pro- pietarios de las oficinas por alqui- leres impagos desde septiembre de 2017. Esta decisión, estratégi- ca para el régimen, contradice la orden del extingo Hugo Chávez quien cerró la oficina consular en enero de 2012 luego que la Cón- sul de Venezuela en Miami, Livia Acosta Noguera, fuera expulsada por las autoridades de EE.UU. Según la comunidad venezolana en Miami, la oficina consular fue cerrada porque votaban mayo- ritariamente en contra del régi- men, los venezolanos de Florida, Georgia y las Carolinas tuvieron que desplazarse desde Florida a Nueva Orleans para participar en las elecciones. Para José An- tonio Colina, líder de Venezola- nos Perseguidos Políticos en el Exilio (Veppex), la reapertura del consulado aspiraba “facilitar las actividades comerciales de los ‘boligurgueses’ y ‘enchufados’” más que servir a la comunidad. Según Colina, hay unos 220.000 venezolanos viviendo en Florida y de ellos unos 10.000 o 15.000 son “boliburgueses” y “enchu- fados” que tienen empresas en EEUU y necesitan que el consu- lado les “facilite” sus actividades comerciales. En definitiva, tramitar por pri- mera vez un pasaporte en Vene- zuela o renovarlo suele ser una verdadera pesadilla, hay quienes se ven obligados a pagar a ges- tores hasta $6.000,00, mientras que la comunidad de venezolanos en Florida, se ve obligada a viajar a los sitios autorizados en EE.UU para realizar dicho trámite. Gestión Consular, empresa ve- nezolana ofrece sus servicios en Miami Esta empresa familiar nació por la necesidad de los clientes, hace 18 años cerca de 300 personas asistían al consulado venezolano en Brickell y les preguntaban a estos jóvenes, que trabajan en el mismo edificio, si hacían poderes, la alta demanda de interesados hizo que el papá de Michel Nico- las, manager de la empresa, am- pliara su gift shop para ofrecer los servicios de gestión consular. “La gente confía en nosotros, son mu- chos años de trayectoria, hacemos todo, hasta los envíos, les aseso- ramos en el proceso, ofrecemos un buen servicio al cliente, no- sotros competimos con personas que nacieron aquí y conocen el sistema, y nos hemos mantenido porque trabajamos con transpa- rencia y responsabilidad”, afirmó Nicolas. Gestión Consular es una empre- sa conformada hace 18 años y ha sabido posicionarse en Miami por su seriedad, confiabilidad y cali- dad de servicio. Durante casi dos décadas, miles de personas han acudido a ellos, en Brickell, para traducciones certificadas, servicio de notaría, apostillado, redacción y legalización de documentos, poderes, documentos de com- pra-venta, declaraciones juradas, fe de vida, entre otros. Dada la alta demanda de clientes hispanos, Gestión Consular cuen- ta con una nueva sede en el Do- ral, donde también ofrecen ser- vicios de envíos expreso a todo el mundo por DHL, FEDEX y UPS. “Pienso que lo más impor- tante es que cubrimos todas las necesidades de nuestros clientes en un solo lugar, les asesoramos de acuerdo al trámite que vayan a realizar”, comentó Michel Nico- las, manager de la empresa. La suspensión de las becas estu- diantiles y las pensiones a los ve- nezolanos ¿cómo ha afectado sus servicios? El 90% de los venezolanos que estudiaban en EE.UU. lo hacían con financiamiento de CADIVI, pero cuando suspendieron los pagos hace 3 años, muchos tuvie- ron que regresar a nuestro país, al igual que los pensionados (10,500 jubilados en el exterior no reci- bieron sus pagos; de ellos 1,600 vivirían en Estados Unidos), se- gún la organización Jubilados de Venezuela en el Exterior. Ellos venían a nuestra oficina para apostillar los documentos que le exigían los consulados, recuerda que hacemos apostillas de Florida para remesa estudiantil y familiar, la fe de vida, pero la demanda de estos servicios disminuyeron significativamente, antes nuestro fuerte era Venezuela, ahora tene- mos más clientes de diferentes nacionalidades. Nos hemos ca- racterizado por la rapidez y cali- dad del servicio, en 2 días apos- tillamos, además contamos con precios justos, cobramos $30 por apostillar cualquier documento. Gestión Consular está ubicada en 1101 Brickell Av Suite G1, Miami, 33131. Tlf. 3053731107. Y 9851 NW 58 Street #108 Doral, 33178. Tlf. 3053731107
  14. 14. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201814 Comunidad María Lorena Salas, María y Richard Palma, Jhakees Napolitano Isabel Gonzalez, Jhakees Napolitano y María Lorena Salas Doray Castillo, Ramón Castro y Solmaira Castillo Gustavo y Claudia Sa- las La controversia rodea esta película, El Inca, que se estrena en Miami, el viernes 29 de junio Jim Soto y Julia Dean Mabel Maldonado Mariana Matheus, Carlos y Aidsa Arce Oscar Monagas y Enei- da Adrianza Celebramos ocho años de maravillosas experiencias El Venezolano de Houston continua sumando éxitos H emos arribado a 8 años en el mercado compartiendo con nuestra comunidad latina en Houston un caudal inmenso de expe- riencias extraordinarias, por eso cele- bramos con nuestros relacionados un maravilloso mixer donde recordamos mucho de nuestros logros durante este tiempo y compartimos un poco de nues- tra visión de cara al futuro, y donde ade- más, nos comprometimos a continuar entregándoles a cada uno de nuestros lectores más y mejor información a tra- vés de todas nuestras plataformas, im- presas y digitales, para seguir creciendo juntos en medio de esta pujante comu- nidad latina donde nos desarrollamos. Más de 300 personas entre clientes y amigos fueron parte de esta celebra- ción que tuvo lugar en el 4411​Mon- trose Boulevard, espacios maravillosos llenos de arte, donde contamos con el apoyo de ​las galerías ​ Bárbara Davis Gallery, Cindy Lisi- ca Gallery, Anya Tish Gallery, David Shelton Gallery y Guerrero Proyects, en una ocasión en la que sin duda re- cibimos el apoyo incondicional de nuestros amigos y socios comerciales, quienes disfrutaron de una velada ame- na y relajada, recibiendo infinidad de muestras de cariño y apoyo de nuestra gente, contando también con la partici- pación de Danko Proevents, Dean Law Firm, Glam Party Events, MSR Hous- ton, Bielinas Catering, Mundo Vino​, Mezcal Mortal Tequila Toro de Lidia, Jewel Food​ y Ramón Castro, nuestro presentador oficial de la noche, a quienes queremos agradecer su solidaridad y apoyo para tan importante ocasión. Nota de redacción E l próximo 29 de junio, El Inca empie- za su distribución teatral en los EEUU, con los teatros Tower de la calle 8 y el Dolphin en el Dolphin Mall. En Miami Dade. El Inca es la primera película venezolana que ha sido censurada. Luego de que un juez ordenara la suspensión de la proyección, el di- rector del filme, Ignacio Castillo Cottin, ase- guró que ejerció su derecho a la libertad de expresión y armó una versión libre de la vida pública del boxeador Edwin Valero “El Inca” está basada en la vida del boxea- dor Edwin Valero. Un juez venezolano dictó medida cautelar contra la película criolla. Los realizadores aseguran que la medida “dictada de oficio” la tomó el juez Salvador Mata Gar- cía “en el marco de un amparo constitucional introducido por los familiares de Edwin ‘El Inca’ Valero alegando que con la proyección de la película se atentaría contra su honor y su vida privada”. Sin embargo, el director del filme, Ignacio Castillo, asegura que ejerció su derecho a la libertad de expresión y armó una versión li- bre de la vida pública del boxeador con base en diversas visiones, información reseñada en prensa, entrevistas a familiares y amigos, en- tre otras herramientas. “Nuestra producción audiovisual es una obra artística. A través de esta trágica historia de amor se plantea y somete al debate público la violencia ‘intrafamiliar’, un grave problema” en el país caribeño. “Luego de tres semanas en cartelera, El Inca se conviertió en la primera película venezo- lana censurada y sacada de las salas de cine, la medida impide al público formarse su pro- pia opinión sobre esta historia que acaparó la atención del país durante varios meses. Días antes de que se estrenara la película, los familiares de “El Inca” la habían cuestionado y asegurado que estaba “cargada de men- tiras”, y que este proyecto nunca gozó de la aprobación de los parientes del peleador. “No le dimos el visto bueno porque nunca leímos el guión y jamás nos pidieron apoyo para orientar en el manejo de los datos”, dijo al diario venezolano El Universal un hermano del boxeador que considera que la cinta tam- poco contiene la “gloria deportiva” que pro- tagonizó Edwin, a quien llaman el púgil más habilidoso que ha tenido el país. Valero y su esposa murieron de forma vio- lenta, ella supuestamente asesinada por el boxeador y él, se presume, se suicidó horas después de cometer este homicidio. El próximo 29 de junio, (viernes) El Inca empieza su distribución teatral en los EEUU, con los teatros Tower de la calle 8 y el Dol- phin en el Dolphin Mall, en Miami Dade. El Inca se estrena en Miami
  15. 15. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 15Publicidad Clasificados >> Vendo apartamento en Caracas Av la salle los Caobos 98mt2 piso 2 , amoblado, 3 habitaciones 2 baños, demás comodidades, puesto de estacionamiento para dos carros, metro bus cerca, clima de montaña. Zona tranquila. 04163144541. 0212 7824740 precio: 60.000$ negociables >> Loaiza.adriana6@gmail.com Electrical Engineer Miami engineering firm is seeking a degreed Electrical Engineer who is skilled with AutoCad and with mini- mum 2 years experience designing and analyzing electrical power systems for large commercial buildings. HVAC AutoCad Drafter 2 – 4 years experience drafting HVAC systems for Commercial Buil- dings with AutoCad. Candidates must read English well. SE RENTA LOCAL COMERCIAL FÁCIL ACCESO DESDE PALMETTO EXPRESSWAY Oficina o tienda con puestos de estacionamiento y área trasera Local con amplias vitrinas ideal para cualquier tipo de negocio de productos o servicios al detal Dirección: 7453-55 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155 Mayor información: 305-261.5558 Solicitamos personal para trabajar en Medley:Warehouse,Caja y Aseo.Tel. 786-298-7267, Email: persevering123@gmail.com Se solicita una Caregiver privada para atender a una persona mayor no Agencia, buena remuneración favor comunicarse a los teléfonos: 305-496-9500. 337-257-8807. rgautier9@gmail.com OPORTUNIDAD DE EMPLEO Se necesitan empleados para lavar carros en CarWash en Hialeah. Ph: 305-713-5560 Solicitamos Asistente Contable Para que asista • Reconciliacion bancaria • Entrada datos en Quickbooks • Prepare diferentes reportes •Trabaje con plataformas bancarias Tener grado contable 2 años experiencia Quickbooks Ofrecemos salario competitivo mas beneficios. Envira resume maria@intercreditusa.com SeVende terreno en cementerio, espacio de cremación en: “Woodlawn ParkWest Cemetery” Dirección: 14001 NW 178 St Hialeah, FL 33018 Incluye: -Terreno (espacio de cremación) -Lápida -Apertura y cierre del terreno -Bóveda $3,700.00 Interesados enviar un E-mail a: gdzcreative@gmail.com (954)4837675 VEHÍCULOSNEGOCIOS BIENES RAÍCESEMPLEO EMPLEO LLAMEAHORAPARAPUBLICARSUAVISO 305 717.3209 BIENES RAICES VARIOS
  16. 16. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201816 Farándula ElVenezolano PublicidadJunio 21 a Julio 4, 2018 14201 West Sunrise Blvd, Suite 106 Sunrise, FL 33323 Telf.: (954) 845 0666
  17. 17. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 17ComunidadLocalesJunio 21 a Julio 4, 2018 Broward y Palm BeachElVenezolano Nancy y Rodolfo Rodríguez de Caffe Gourmet Weston Comidas y bebidas gourmet en un ambiente de primera U n nuevo café abrió sus puertas en la ciudad de Weston. Caffe Gourmet ya es el centro de reunión de la comunidad, manejado por los destacados empresarios venezolanos Nancy y Rodolfo Rodríguez. Nancy, que con tanto acierto maneja Trends Beauty Center, nos recibió en este acogedor lugar que con apenas pocas semanas de inaugurado, ya se ha erigido como el preferido de muchos. “Caffe Gourmet Weston nace inicialmente por la necesidad de brindar una opción a nuestra clientela y a los trabajadores del salón, así como a tantas personas de la zona que no tienen un sitio donde comerse algo”, nos comenta Nancy. “Mi esposo siempre mi soñó tener un café bar italiano, un negocio familiar donde participemos todos y este nos pareció el lugar perfecto, por estar rodeados de colegios, cinco urbanizaciones y 300 oficinas a las cuales les brindamos nuestra oferta”. Y así Caffe Gourmet Weston es una empresa familiar con las últimas tendencias en comida saludable. Tenemos un menú muy variado, a base de productos orgánicos y gluten free, compuesto por 10 tipos de sándwiches, 7 sopas, ensaladas, carpaccios de carne, pescado y vegetal, bruschettas, bagels , empanadas, croissants con rellenos salados y dulces, y un menú saludable que combina alimentos e ingredientes para una dieta sana como puede ser la famosa pasta hecha a base de zuchinni, además de los tradicionales cachitos, tequeños, dulces y ponques con nutella, junto a los jugos naturales caseros y el jugo verde que ya es número 1 en ventas… y si lo deseas puedes acompañar tu comida con una rica cerveza o una buena copa de vino. Caffe Gourmet es el local perfecto para pasar un rato, celebrar un evento, organizar las mejores reuniones y ordenar un catering. Una excelente opción de comidas y bebidas gourmet, todo preparado con productos de gran calidad y la atención esmerada de sus dueños, en un ambiente de primera decorado con el mejor gusto. Abierto de lunes a jueves de 7 am a 9 pm, los viernes puedes disfrutar hasta la medianoche con la música en vivo de Karen Martell, los sábados hasta las 8 de la noche y los domingos hasta las 3 de la tarde. Caffe Gourmet, el café bar número 1 de Florida, está ubicado en 2600 Glades Cir, #800 Weston, FL 33326. Tel 954-668-7421, Caffegourmet1@gmail.com y en instagram @caffegourmetusa. Caffe Gourmet Weston una empresa familiar con las últimas tendencias en gastronomía gourmet La mejor oferta culinaria en un ambiente de primeraEl sitio ideal para sus reuniones
  18. 18. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201818 Comunidad Junio 21 a Julio 4, 2018Publicidad ElVenezolanoBroward y Palm Beach
  19. 19. Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 2018 www.elvenezolanonews.com 19Farándula Paula Lamas Venezolana, ancla de Univisión Seattle y premio de periodismo: Paula Lamas P aula Lamas es la primera mujer hispana en ganar el legendario premio Edward R. Murrow, en el Pacífico No- roeste y es la primera venezolana en ganar en el país, este recono- cimiento que se otorga a los pe- riodistas desde el año 1971 en EE.UU. Paula es la primera venezolana en ganarlo, con este reconoci- miento otorgado por la Asocia- ción Nacional de Noticias en Radio, Televisión y Digital o por sus siglas RTDNA, logra hacer historia en el Pacífico Noroeste y en EE.UU. RTDNA es la organi- zación más grande del mundo de periodismo en diferentes platafor- mas. Además fue nominada a varios premios EMMY. Los galardonados regionales pa- sarán a la selección nacional del Premio Edward R. Murrow. Esos premios serán anunciados a fina- les del mes de junio y presentados durante la gala RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award en Gotham Hall en la ciudad de Nueva York el 22 de octubre. El 2017 marca el año de celebra- ción de dos décadas de trabajo en el mágico mundo de los medios de comunicación para la recono- cida periodista, presentadora y productora, que comenzó en Ve- nezuela pero fue en Miami donde su vocación por servir a la comu- nidad se desarrolló en la T.V. y en la Radio. El Alcalde de la ciudad de Mia- mi Tomás Regalado, la ha reco- nocido con una proclama como hija de la Ciudad de Miami por su contribución y compromiso no solo con la comunidad Venezola- na, con todos los Hispanos y en general. También, la respetable organización Americas Commu- nity Center se ha unido a esta celebración otorgándole un re- conocimiento por su dedicación, profesionalismo y por inspirar a tantas jóvenes de la comunidad. Los inicios de ésta venezolana en la T.V. de la capital del sol se remontan en el emblemático ca- nal Telemiami, donde le dieron la primera oportunidad de presentar el primer operativo especial de dos horas, sobre el referéndum en Venezuela, en el año 2004. Más tarde llegó a ser el anchor ese mismo canal. Un camino que la llevó a repor- tar por varios canales MegaTV, GenTV, Mundo Fox, Mundo Max, MiraTV, Venevision, CNN Latino, CNN, Fox Business News y actualmente Univision Seattle y ABC KOMO, mientras que en el 2002 Radio Caracol le abrió las puertas y desde entonces ha sido su casa y escuela y en Actualidad Radio ha hecho lo propio. Paula Lamas, en sus 20 años de Carrera y desde Miami “La Capi- tal de Latinoamérica”, siendo “La Puerta del Mundo”, ha servido de escenario para que miles de po- líticos, personalidades y celebri- dades pasaran por su micrófono como: Ex-Presidentes, autorida- des locales del Sur de la Florida, estatales y nacionales. Artistas como: Celine Dion, el comedian- te de Hollywood Billy Crystal, Ganadores del Oscar Halle Berry, Octavia Spencer, también Ricky Martin, Eros Ramazzotti, Rafael Nadal, Luis Figo; entre otros at- letas, artistas y personalidades del mundo. 20 Años en TV y 15 años en radio, y apenas comienza
  20. 20. www.elvenezolanonews.com Miami, de junio 21 al 27 de 201820 Farándula Adirana Solís luchona y súper sensible La cantautora y su padre Beatriz Solis José Hernández L a historia musical de Bea- triz Solís inicia desde su nacimiento, hija de las grandes estrellas: Marco Antonio Solís y BeatrizAdriana, nacida un 10 de mayo en Morelia, Michoa- can, día de las madres. Empezó a cantar a los 6 años en fiestas familiares, ella cantaba y su prima bailaba, en la escuela no perdía la oportunidad de partici- par en los eventos musicales don- de ella pudiera mostrar el gusto por cantar y por los bailes típi- cos. Su inspiración musical han sido sus padres, de quienes ha aprendido la disciplina y el amor por esta carrera, compositora, soñadora, madre, esposa, así es Beatriz Solís. Beatriz Solís presenta su mate- rial musical en este 2018. ‘Mi Nueva Historia’ co-producido por Marco A Solís. El segundo sencillo: ‘Llévame’, ya fue pre- sentado recientemente, con este, Beatriz Solís se ha embarcado en una gira de promoción a princi- pios de Abril, que la llevo a re- correr todo California, seguido de la exitosa presentación en la prestigiosa Fiesta Broadway del pasado 29 de abril en el centro de Los Angeles. Sin duda, Beatriz Solís es la es- trella juvenil con mas proyección en la actualidad que lograra avan- zar en el mundo de la música. ¿Qué marcó tu comienzo y te dejó sin límites? Lo que marcó mi comienzo y ahora me deja sin límites es la de- voción que le tengo a la música y a la carrera que es tan hermosa , me di cuenta que el poder com- partir mi alma en un escenario ha- cia miles de personas es lo que en verdad a mi llena mi alma . ¿Hacer tus propias canciones no te limita? Yo soy compositora , de echo es- toy trabajando en algunos de mis propios temas , en la música no existe el limite y es lo lindo , se necesita más que nada creatividad y el poder jugar con la música es súper divertido , así es como sa- len todos estos géneros nuevos ¿Por favor que es un senti- miento bueno? Un sentimiento bueno ? De sen- timientos a sentimientos pues yo digo que el Amor , el Perdón , el sentirse bien , el ayudar al próji- mo , el saberse un buen ser huma- no en general crea un sentimiento bello y bueno . ¿No prefiere un gran corazón a un corazón de pollo? Jajaja , bueno el “tener corazón de pollo “ se le dice a las perso- nas que tienen un corazón grande, bueno, sensible , no se de donde nace ese fraseo pero es lo que sig- nifica , es ser sentimental , cariño- so y con mucha sensibilidad hasta a lo más mínimo . ¿ El ser humano es el cambio, cómo ve usted eso ? Todo cambia , el mundo cambia , nosotros como individuos nun- ca dejamos de cambiar , esta en nuestras manos si es para bien o para mal . ¿Ser madre cómo se refleja en tu obra? Mis hijos son mi motor y mi feli- cidad más grande , cada esfuerzo se los dedico a ellos porque son las personitas a las que más amo en este mundo y le agradezco a Dios por las fuerzas que me da para salir adelante y brindarles un buen futuro . ¿Qué es rendirse? ¿Tu te ten- drías? Rendirse es dejar que luchar por tus sueños , por tus metas , y yo lo veo como una debilidad , el rendirme nunca a sido parte de mi vocabulario , a pesar de las adversidades y las veces que me e caído me e levantado y luchado más duro . Si puedes definirte en un verso ¿Cuál sería? Me defino como una mujer fuer- te, una buena persona , luchona y súper sensible , al final de el día en mi música y mis interpretacio- nes se nota mi persona. Mi música y mis interpretaciones son mi persona 3 0 0 0 N M I A M I AV E . M I A M I , F L | W W W. PA S E O W Y N W O O D . C O M

×