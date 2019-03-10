Download Pdf Architecting Angular Applications - Flux, Redux & ngrx

Architecting Angular Applications - Flux, Redux & ngrx by Christoffer Noring

















Title: Architecting Angular Applications - Flux, Redux & ngrx

Author: Christoffer Noring

Pages: 355

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781787122406

Publisher: Packt Publishing









Description



Architecting Angular Applications - Flux, Redux & ngrx by Christoffer Noring Create application architectures for your Angular applications using Flux, Redux and RxJS About This Book Learn what makes a good angular application architecture Use Redux to write performant, consistent Angular applications Bring the one-way data flow architecture to your Angular apps Who This Book Is For Developers who have already learn't all the individual features of Angular 2 but are uncertain about how to build the rest of the internal architecture. What You Will Learn Understand one way data flow and Flux pattern Work with Functional programming and Asynchronous data streams Figure out how RxJS can help us address the flaws in/of Promises Set up cascading different versions of cascading calls Explore more advanced operators such as flatMap, switchMap, Subjects, Schedulers and Error handling approaches. Get familiar with Redux pattern and its three principles Test and Debug different features of your app. In Detail RxJS is used to architect the internal state of your application to make it easier to develop, test and debug. Angular doesn't prescribe any specific internal architecture. When it comes Angular, you can combine ngRx which is Redux for Angular with RxJS. It's the best of both worlds, the simplicity of Redux plus the reactive programming power of RxJS helps to build your application architecture which makes your code elegant, easy to "reason" about, debug and test. This book will teach you to build highly performing architecture for your applications by combining the power of Flux, Redux & ngrx. It starts by retrospecting the way we use to build apps in AngularJS and will look at one way data flow and Flux pattern with concepts such as Dispatcher, Action, Stores and Controller Views. You will then learn to structure your async code and see how to model Streams and Values over time, manipulate data streams. Additionally, you will get familiar with the basics of RxJS and later explore advanced operators, Subjects, Schedulers, Error handling, Testing, T